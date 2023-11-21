I’ve been watching the Israeli sources for several days to see if the tentative, coming very soon, imminent, hostages for ceasefire deal. What I kept seeing was this has been going on for weeks, nothing is happening, there’s no deal.

Now, however, we have news.

💥"Official Israeli source"

-50 hostages will be released at once

-Hamas has not committed to release all hostage children. Hamas says it will try to locate the rest during truce days

-Ceasefire will last 4 days

-Hamas will release 10 more hostages for every additional truce day — Noga Tarnopolsky נגה טרנופולסקי نوغا ترنوبولسكي💙 (@NTarnopolsky) November 21, 2023

Machine translations of Maswadeh’s reporting:

The details of the kidnap deal, according to an Israeli political official: – 50 abductees will be released at once

– There is no commitment from Hamas to release all the children. Hamas will try to locate the rest during the truce

– The ceasefire will be for 4 days

– Every additional day of the ceasefire, Hamas will release 10 more hostages

– The abductees who will be released alive, have Israeli citizenship

And:

– Palestinian prisoners convicted of murder – will not be released

– The Palestinian prisoners who will be released, women and minors, will be moved to their homes

– Fuel and humanitarian aid will enter Gaza during the ceasefire days

– All security forces, including the IDF and Shin Bet, support the deal

– Hamas is able to release about 80 hostages at this stage

ETA at 12:00 PM EST: Here’s Barak Ravid’s reporting. It has now gone beyond the original four tweets I posted, so first tweet from the thread and the 8 from the Thread Reader App:

1 A senior Israeli official said in a briefing with reporters that the IDF, Shin Bet and Mossad support the hostage deal with Hamas and so are the members of the war cabinet — Barak Ravid (@BarakRavid) November 21, 2023

2 \ The Israeli official said Israel’s insistence in the last two weeks led to an improvement of the deal mainly when it comes to the increase in the number of women and children that could be released and the decrease in the number of days of pause 3 \ The official said that among the 50 hostages that will be released on phase one there will only be Israelis or Israelis dual nationals. The official said that if Hamas chooses to release foreign nationals who are not Israelis it is doing this not as part of the deal 4 \ The official said that if during the four day pause Hamas locates more hostages it is willing to release Israel is ready to give another day of pause for every 10 hostages Hamas releases 5 \ An Israeli official said: “We think Hamas can get 70-80 hostages. For all we are concerned it needs to bring hostages from the Islamic Jihad and other factions that hold hostages” 6 \ According to the Israeli official, Israel will not release Palestinian prisoners who killed Israelis. In the 24 hours after the cabinet approves the deal the names of the prisoners will be made public so that Israeli citizens can appeal to court against their release 7 \ The Israeli official added that Israel will allow more fuel into Gaza only during the days of the pause and once the pause is over the amount will go back to level before the deal 8 \ The Israeli official said that Israeli intelligence services made clear they have surveillance capabilities other than drones and therefore they have no problem with stopping the use of drones for six hours a day during the pause 9 \ As part of the agreement Israel will continue to prevent the return of Palestinians from southern Gaza to the northern Gaza strip during the days of the pause and the IDF will resume military operations in Gaza once the pause is over. END

So were does this leave us? As is the case with everything for the past 15 plus years, with Bibi!

BREAKING: An official who is involved in the negotiations on the hostage deal says “the ball is in Bibi’s court now” and he needs to make sure the cabinet approves it — Barak Ravid (@BarakRavid) November 21, 2023

💥Netanyahu would not convene the government if he did not have a written offer in hand https://t.co/JFCaXlrNPY — Noga Tarnopolsky נגה טרנופולסקי نوغا ترنوبولسكي💙 (@NTarnopolsky) November 21, 2023

What is Bibi actually up to these days? Noga Tarnopolsky has the details after the jump: (emphasis mine)

The first month of Israel’s war against Hamas was marked by the highest-profile support ever from an American president with Joe Biden sweeping into Tel Aviv, where he bigfooted Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Israelis treated Biden like a savior after their government failed to foresee or prevent Hamas from slaughtering 1,200 people and shirked responsibility for the attack. Immediately after October 7, Netanyahu went into virtual hiding. He was unpopular with Israelis and with the Biden administration before the war thanks to a proposed “judicial reform” that would have upended Israel’s system of government, and possibly saved him from his corruption trial, which is still underway. Seventy-six percent of Israelis believe he should resign as a result of perceived mistakes and misconceptions that allowed Hamas’ assault to be so lethal. Now, as the war killing thousands extends deep into a second month, the man known as “the Magician” for slipping out of political traps is trying to wriggle loose again by directly confronting the United States and, according to one former and one current U.S. official, angering the Biden administration. “For the first three weeks, Netanyahu was asleep,” said Gideon Rahat, a professor at Hebrew University who specializes in Israeli politics. “He just couldn’t function.” When Netanyahu woke up, Rahat said, he realized that Biden had replaced him as the leader Israelis turned to in their anguish. “He didn’t like hearing ‘Biden, Biden, Biden’ everywhere, and now he’s trying to get back into it. He wants to be the focus.” During a press conference on Sunday, Netanyahu touted a “diplomatic Iron Dome” and said he would not give in to “increasingly heavy pressure … used against us in recent weeks” to cease fighting, agree to future Palestinian stewardship of the Gaza Strip, or agree to a deal that would see hostages exchanged for Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails. “I reject these pressures and say to the world: We will continue to fight until victory — until we destroy Hamas and bring our hostages back home.” “No one thinks that at the end of this Netanyahu will still be around,” the U.S. official said, echoing Israeli sentiment. “It just doesn’t seem possible, whenever this winds up. He’s not taking any responsibility, but he’s trying to reposition himself for political survival. It’s incredible.” (The White House did not respond to a request for comment.) Over the past week, Netanyahu has openly defied the U.S., by far Israel’s most important ally, on every war-related issue except the goal of eradicating Hamas. He declared that Israel would retain “security control” for Gaza “indefinitely,” leading Biden to say occupying Gaza would be “a big mistake.” Secretary of State Antony Blinken also underscored that there should be “no reoccupation of Gaza after the conflict ends. No attempt to blockade or besiege Gaza. No reduction in the territory of Gaza.” Hours before Netanyahu spoke, Biden wrote in the Washington Post that “Gaza and the West Bank should be reunited under a single governance structure, ultimately under a revitalized Palestinian Authority, as we all work toward a two-state solution.” Netanyahu’s speech on Sunday appeared to be a direct rebuke, according to Chaim Levinson, a political analyst for the left-leaning daily Haaretz and an old Netanyahu hand. He wrote that Netanyahu’s repositioning was now clear: “Mr. Security is dead; Mr International is born … He can no longer run for reelection on a platform promising to deter Hamas and prevent ISIS from reaching Sderot; his ticket is the Palestinian Authority. Netanyahu will eliminate it. He will prevent Biden and Blinken from letting it into Gaza.” Netanyahu has rejected the return of the Palestinian Authority, which was ousted from Gaza by a violent coup in 2007, telling NBC News that “a different authority” would have to take over after the anticipated defeat of Hamas. His extremist, ultraright finance minister, Bezalel Smotrich, commended the prime minister for “clearly” stating that the “Palestinian Authority is a body that supports and encourages terrorism.” “There’s no difference between Gaza and Ramallah,” Smotrich said in a radio interview on Monday. “We should all wake up to this fact. The Palestinian Authority supports terrorism and supports the terrible massacre. This war should end in a situation where there is no threat to the State of Israel. For any reason. That is victory.” Biden also wrote that he has been “emphatic with Israel’s leaders that extremist violence against Palestinians in the West Bank must stop and that those committing the violence must be held accountable. The United States is prepared to take our own steps, including issuing visa bans against extremists attacking civilians in the West Bank.” “I told President Biden that the accusations against the settlement movement are baseless,” Netanyahu said on November 9, dismissing American pleas that Israel curb a swelling wave of violence in the occupied West Bank, which is governed by the Palestinian Authority and dotted by Israeli settlements. He portrayed the violence is coming from a “small extreme minority,” not the settlement movement. “His comments about Palestinians particularly riled us up,” said a U.S. official familiar with relations with the Israeli government. Netanyahu’s words, in the official’s opinion, “were unnecessary given what we are trying to do for him and the support we’ve given him.”

By the way I actually do believe that Bibi will be around when this is over. There will never be a no confidence vote in Knesset to bring down the government and force an election. The reason for this is that the extremist coalition he’s built is using the cover of the emergency to achieve their authoritarian, theocratic, and neo-fascist objectives. Convicted terrorist Ben Gvir is illegally arming his ulradevout ultranationalists constituents with carbines the US provided Israel solely for military and law enforcement work. Smotrich is looting the treasury to illegally funnel money to his ultradevout ultranationalist constituents institutions. Both are working to drive Palestinians out of east Jerusalem, as well as the occupied West Bank and further expand the illegal settlements. Yariv Levin, Israel’s Justice Minister, is actually undertaking by fiat what he and Bibi were unable to through legislation: transforming the judiciary. Gantz, who is now in the emergency war cabinet, has never been able to actually build a coalition of his own because he’s even more hawkish regarding the Palestinians than Bibi is. As is Bibi’s Defense Minister Gallant. If a no confidence vote passes, none of these extremists get to keep doing what they’re doing. In terms of their personal political goals and ambitions, Hamas attack is working out great for them.

By law the next Israeli election won’t take place until 2026. By then, Bibi and his extremist coalition partners will have so radically transformed Israel’s government and constitutional order that none of them will be going anywhere. This state of emergency has been a great gift to them. They will milk it for every thing they can.

Finally, as I wrote the other day, once the women and children hostages come back and relate they’ve been abused, show signs of abuse, or both, I expect the Israelis will escalate because of how these hostages were treated.

