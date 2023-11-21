Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

There May Now Be a Hostages for Ceasefire Deal

I’ve been watching the Israeli sources for several days to see if the tentative, coming very soon, imminent, hostages for ceasefire deal. What I kept seeing was this has been going on for weeks, nothing is happening, there’s no deal.

Now, however, we have news.

Machine translations of Maswadeh’s reporting:

The details of the kidnap deal, according to an Israeli political official:

– 50 abductees will be released at once
– There is no commitment from Hamas to release all the children. Hamas will try to locate the rest during the truce
– The ceasefire will be for 4 days
– Every additional day of the ceasefire, Hamas will release 10 more hostages
– The abductees who will be released alive, have Israeli citizenship
>>>

And:

– Palestinian prisoners convicted of murder – will not be released
– The Palestinian prisoners who will be released, women and minors, will be moved to their homes
– Fuel and humanitarian aid will enter Gaza during the ceasefire days
– All security forces, including the IDF and Shin Bet, support the deal
– Hamas is able to release about 80 hostages at this stage

ETA at 12:00 PM EST: Here’s Barak Ravid’s reporting. It has now gone beyond the original four tweets I posted, so first tweet from the thread and the 8 from the Thread Reader App:

2 \ The Israeli official said Israel’s insistence in the last two weeks led to an improvement of the deal mainly when it comes to the increase in the number of women and children that could be released and the decrease in the number of days of pause 
3 \ The official said that among the 50 hostages that will be released on phase one there will only be Israelis or Israelis dual nationals. The official said that if Hamas chooses to release foreign nationals who are not Israelis it is doing this not as part of the deal 
4 \ The official said that if during the four day pause Hamas locates more hostages it is willing to release Israel is ready to give another day of pause for every 10 hostages Hamas releases 
5 \ An Israeli official said: “We think Hamas can get 70-80 hostages. For all we are concerned it needs to bring hostages from the Islamic Jihad and other factions that hold hostages” 
6 \ According to the Israeli official, Israel will not release Palestinian prisoners who killed Israelis. In the 24 hours after the cabinet approves the deal the names of the prisoners will be made public so that Israeli citizens can appeal to court against their release 
7 \ The Israeli official added that Israel will allow more fuel into Gaza only during the days of the pause and once the pause is over the amount will go back to level before the deal 
8 \ The Israeli official said that Israeli intelligence services made clear they have surveillance capabilities other than drones and therefore they have no problem with stopping the use of drones for six hours a day during the pause 
9 \ As part of the agreement Israel will continue to prevent the return of Palestinians from southern Gaza to the northern Gaza strip during the days of the pause and the IDF will resume military operations in Gaza once the pause is over. END

So were does this leave us? As is the case with everything for the past 15 plus years, with Bibi!

What is Bibi actually up to these days? Noga Tarnopolsky has the details after the jump: (emphasis mine)

The first month of Israel’s war against Hamas was marked by the highest-profile support ever from an American president with Joe Biden sweeping into Tel Aviv, where he bigfooted Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Israelis treated Biden like a savior after their government failed to foresee or prevent Hamas from slaughtering 1,200 people and shirked responsibility for the attack.

Immediately after October 7, Netanyahu went into virtual hiding. He was unpopular with Israelis and with the Biden administration before the war thanks to a proposed “judicial reform” that would have upended Israel’s system of government, and possibly saved him from his corruption trial, which is still underway. Seventy-six percent of Israelis believe he should resign as a result of perceived mistakes and misconceptions that allowed Hamas’ assault to be so lethal.

Now, as the war killing thousands extends deep into a second month, the man known as “the Magician” for slipping out of political traps is trying to wriggle loose again by directly confronting the United States and, according to one former and one current U.S. official, angering the Biden administration.

“For the first three weeks, Netanyahu was asleep,” said Gideon Rahat, a professor at Hebrew University who specializes in Israeli politics. “He just couldn’t function.” When Netanyahu woke up, Rahat said, he realized that Biden had replaced him as the leader Israelis turned to in their anguish. “He didn’t like hearing ‘Biden, Biden, Biden’ everywhere, and now he’s trying to get back into it. He wants to be the focus.”

During a press conference on Sunday, Netanyahu touted a “diplomatic Iron Dome” and said he would not give in to “increasingly heavy pressure … used against us in recent weeks” to cease fighting, agree to future Palestinian stewardship of the Gaza Strip, or agree to a deal that would see hostages exchanged for Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails. “I reject these pressures and say to the world: We will continue to fight until victory — until we destroy Hamas and bring our hostages back home.”

“No one thinks that at the end of this Netanyahu will still be around,” the U.S. official said, echoing Israeli sentiment. “It just doesn’t seem possible, whenever this winds up. He’s not taking any responsibility, but he’s trying to reposition himself for political survival. It’s incredible.” (The White House did not respond to a request for comment.)

Over the past week, Netanyahu has openly defied the U.S., by far Israel’s most important ally, on every war-related issue except the goal of eradicating Hamas. He declared that Israel would retain “security control” for Gaza “indefinitely,” leading Biden to say occupying Gaza would be “a big mistake.” Secretary of State Antony Blinken also underscored that there should be “no reoccupation of Gaza after the conflict ends. No attempt to blockade or besiege Gaza. No reduction in the territory of Gaza.”

Hours before Netanyahu spoke, Biden wrote in the Washington Post that “Gaza and the West Bank should be reunited under a single governance structure, ultimately under a revitalized Palestinian Authority, as we all work toward a two-state solution.”

Netanyahu’s speech on Sunday appeared to be a direct rebuke, according to Chaim Levinson, a political analyst for the left-leaning daily Haaretz and an old Netanyahu hand. He wrote that Netanyahu’s repositioning was now clear: “Mr. Security is dead; Mr International is born … He can no longer run for reelection on a platform promising to deter Hamas and prevent ISIS from reaching Sderot; his ticket is the Palestinian Authority. Netanyahu will eliminate it. He will prevent Biden and Blinken from letting it into Gaza.”

Netanyahu has rejected the return of the Palestinian Authority, which was ousted from Gaza by a violent coup in 2007, telling NBC News that “a different authority” would have to take over after the anticipated defeat of Hamas. His extremist, ultraright finance minister, Bezalel Smotrich, commended the prime minister for “clearly” stating that the “Palestinian Authority is a body that supports and encourages terrorism.”

“There’s no difference between Gaza and Ramallah,” Smotrich said in a radio interview on Monday. “We should all wake up to this fact. The Palestinian Authority supports terrorism and supports the terrible massacre. This war should end in a situation where there is no threat to the State of Israel. For any reason. That is victory.”

Biden also wrote that he has been “emphatic with Israel’s leaders that extremist violence against Palestinians in the West Bank must stop and that those committing the violence must be held accountable. The United States is prepared to take our own steps, including issuing visa bans against extremists attacking civilians in the West Bank.”

“I told President Biden that the accusations against the settlement movement are baseless,” Netanyahu said on November 9, dismissing American pleas that Israel curb a swelling wave of violence in the occupied West Bank, which is governed by the Palestinian Authority and dotted by Israeli settlements. He portrayed the violence is coming from a “small extreme minority,” not the settlement movement.

“His comments about Palestinians particularly riled us up,” said a U.S. official familiar with relations with the Israeli government. Netanyahu’s words, in the official’s opinion, “were unnecessary given what we are trying to do for him and the support we’ve given him.”

By the way I actually do believe that Bibi will be around when this is over. There will never be a no confidence vote in Knesset to bring down the government and force an election. The reason for this is that the extremist coalition he’s built is using the cover of the emergency to achieve their authoritarian, theocratic, and neo-fascist objectives. Convicted terrorist Ben Gvir is illegally arming his ulradevout ultranationalists constituents with carbines the US provided Israel solely for military and law enforcement work. Smotrich is looting the treasury to illegally funnel money to his ultradevout ultranationalist constituents institutions. Both are working to drive Palestinians out of east Jerusalem, as well as the occupied West Bank and further expand the illegal settlements. Yariv Levin, Israel’s Justice Minister, is actually undertaking by fiat what he and Bibi were unable to through legislation: transforming the judiciary. Gantz, who is now in the emergency war cabinet, has never been able to actually build a coalition of his own because he’s even more hawkish regarding the Palestinians than Bibi is. As is Bibi’s Defense Minister Gallant. If a no confidence vote passes, none of these extremists get to keep doing what they’re doing. In terms of their personal political goals and ambitions, Hamas attack is working out great for them.

By law the next Israeli election won’t take place until 2026. By then, Bibi and his extremist coalition partners will have so radically transformed Israel’s government and constitutional order that none of them will be going anywhere. This state of emergency has been a great gift to them. They will milk it for every thing they can.

Finally, as I wrote the other day, once the women and children hostages come back and relate they’ve been abused, show signs of abuse, or both, I expect the Israelis will escalate because of how these hostages were treated.

Open thread!

    2. 2.

      randy khan

      Fingers crossed.

      It’s important to recognize that if Hamas releases the hostages, the pressure on the Israeli government to stop the fighting gets stronger – not just internationally, but domestically.  I don’t know if Hamas thought about this when it took the hostages or not, but taking the hostages practically guaranteed an invasion would be supported by nearly every Jewish Israeli, and certainly all of the meaningful political parties.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      dmsilev

      The abductees who will be released alive,

      It’s a really sad sign of the state of things that this needs to be specified.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      way2blue

      This is the passage in Barak thread that jumped out at me:

      Barak Ravid@BarakRavid
      27m
      3 \ The official said that among the 50 hostages that will be released on phase one there will only be Israelis or Israelis dual nationals. The official said that if Hamas chooses to release foreign nationals who are not Israelis it is doing this not as part of the deal
      Nov 21, 2023 · 4:28 PM UTC

      I would think seeking the release of foreign nationals as well as Israelis would be welcomed by western allies.  Not understanding the political dynamics.  Again…

      Reply
    7. 7.

      dimmsdale

      A sincere thanks for your post on this, Adam; I’m always on the lookout for anything you have to say on the ME as well as on Ukraine; your measured competence is an incredibly important commodity these days. Wishing you a happy Thanksgiving as well!

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Adam L Silverman

      I have updated the post. Ravid added five more tweets of reporting, so it now has the first tweet from his thread and the remaining 8 from the Thread Reader App.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Adam L Silverman

      @JPL: The Israeli government does not care about the foreign national hostages. They only care about the Israeli and dual Israeli national hostages.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      cain

      I feel like Hamas has poked the bear and made Israel even worse. Frustrating.

      Also, I think I was reading somewhere maybe it was on balloon-juice that Israel has been provoking Hazbollah into joining into an all out regional war. This seems to fit with his idea of creating even more chaos so he can turn Israel even more right wing by making Israeli feel even more unsafe.

      I don’t know what the U.S. can do here – I’m feeling somewhat nervous about this conflict and how it might spill over into a regional war.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Adam L Silverman

      @suzanne: I expect they’ll take it. The questions are whether Hamas can actually deliver on there part, who breaks the ceasefire first, and/or how long it actually lasts.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      way2blue

      @Adam L Silverman:

      That was my guess—as we watch how the U.S. & other concerned nations navigate (or seek to thwart) Netanyahu’s more extreme plans.  Thanks Adam, for again informing us about the Israel/Palestine crisis.  Your ability to  extract accurate information from the swirl of mis & disinformation is…  Just thanks!

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Villago Delenda Est

      It’s a start. For the current crisis. The long term issues will probably never be addressed by either side, so we’ll relive this again in the future.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Villago Delenda Est

      @Adam L Silverman: I think Israelis care about the foreign national hostages.  But you’re right, Bibi and his fascist fellows do not give a rat’s ass about them.  They’re in a fucking Lidice mindset, as is Hamas.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Chris

      By the way I actually do believe that Bibi will be around when this is over. There will never be a no confidence vote in Knesset to bring down the government and force an election. The reason for this is that the extremist coalition he’s built is using the cover of the emergency to achieve their authoritarian, theocratic, and neo-fascist objectives. Convicted terrorist Ben Gvir is illegally arming his ulradevout ultranationalists constituents with carbines the US provided Israel solely for military and law enforcement work. Smotrich is looting the treasury to illegally funnel money to his ultradevout ultranationalist constituents institutions. Both are working to drive Palestinians out of east Jerusalem, as well as the occupied West Bank and further expand the illegal settlements. Yariv Levin, Israel’s Justice Minister, is actually undertaking by fiat what he and Bibi were unable to through legislation: transforming the judiciary. Gantz, who is now in the emergency war cabinet, has never been able to actually build a coalition of his own because he’s even more hawkish regarding the Palestinians than Bibi is. As is Bibi’s Defense Minister Gallant. If a no confidence vote passes, none of these extremists get to keep doing what they’re doing. In terms of their personal political goals and ambitions, Hamas attack is working out great for them.

      Yep.

      That was my take at the start of this mess – remove Bibi now, or he’ll simply do everything he can to draw out the emergency and use it to further entrench his political survival and his supporters’ power.  The idea that it’s all good because he can just be removed after the war is over struck me as the worst kind of wishful thinking.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Adam L Silverman

      Here’s the latest reporting I’ve seen. From Arab Israeli journalist Roi Kais:

      Translation:

      Khalil al-Hayah, the deputy leader of Hamas in Gaza: “Yesterday we sent a reply to the Qatari and Egyptian mediators about the latest proposal for an agreement, the ball is in Israel’s court. If Israel wants a cease-fire, it will happen. If not, it will put a hundred obstacles in front of it.”

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Adam L Silverman

      @Adam L Silverman: His follow on:

      Translation:

      Khalil al-Hiya, a senior Hamas official in Gaza, says in response to a question regarding the agreement: “What was said about the attitude of the release of an Israeli hostage in exchange for three Palestinian prisoners is true.” He talked about Palestinian prisoners under the age of 19 being released as part of the deal, if it goes through. According to him, if Israel confirms what it agreed to yesterday, we are on the way to a deal, if it poses obstacles, then no.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Adam L Silverman

      @Chris:

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Damien

      Well Adam, sounds kind of like Bibi and his band of religion-poisoned fascist fuckwhistles are actively turning Israel into an indefensible villain.

      Just gentle ribbing, but you must be fun at parties 😂😉 “This dip is good, but the saturated fat of the cream cheese is actively blocking your arteries. Unfortunately coronary artery disease is likely to kill you while you’re sitting on the toilet.”

      Joking aside, you’re basically the only source I trust to tell it straight. Not your fault “straight” is so shitty right now, and I look forward to when there’s some legitimately GOOD news.

      Thank you Adam

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Betty Cracker

      By the way I actually do believe that Bibi will be around when this is over. There will never be a no confidence vote in Knesset to bring down the government and force an election. The reason for this is that the extremist coalition he’s built is using the cover of the emergency to achieve their authoritarian, theocratic, and neo-fascist objectives.

      If this comes to pass, Israel will have ceased to be a democracy, and I hope Americans have the courage to cut them off cold. Not another dime. Not one more bullet. (And by “Americans,” I mean Democrats, of course. Republicans have essentially the same goal as Netanyahu, only on a Christianist platform.) 

      Reply

