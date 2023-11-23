Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Peak wingnut was a lie.

American History and Black History Cannot Be Separated

Bark louder, little dog.

Come on, media. you have one job. start doing it.

… pundit janitors mopping up after the GOP

Stop using mental illness to avoid talking about armed white supremacy.

Teach a man to fish, and he’ll sit in a boat all day drinking beer.

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

There is no right way to do the wrong thing.

DeSantis transforms Florida into 1930s Germany with gators and theme parks.

The new republican ‘Pastor’ of the House is an odious authoritarian little creep.

Putin dreamed of ending NATO, and now it’s Finnish-ed.

Fuck the extremist election deniers. What’s money for if not for keeping them out of office?

So many bastards, so little time.

“Can i answer the question? No you can not!”

They think we are photo bombing their nice little lives.

There are a lot more evil idiots than evil geniuses.

The words do not have to be perfect.

This year has been the longest three days of putin’s life.

Not all heroes wear capes.

I really should read my own blog.

Let’s not be the monsters we hate.

This has so much WTF written all over it that it is hard to comprehend.

Sitting here in limbo waiting for the dice to roll

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Happy Thanksgiving: May Your Day Be Peaceful

Happy Thanksgiving: May Your Day Be Peaceful

by | 4 Comments

This post is in: 

Happy Thanksgiving: May Your Day Be Peaceful

This is one of my Zebra Grasses – harvested from a friend’s yard a couple of years ago

I’m off to a Friendsgiving this year. My friend recently lost her mom and today of all days, is her mom’s birthday, so going to her house and helping her cook for a crowd seemed like a no-brainer. I’m bringing the Cranberry Upside Down Cake and helping hands to peel and chop and a strong shoulder to lean on if needed.

 

Happy Thanksgiving: May Your Day Be Peaceful 2

I’m not a big fan of winter, but one of the nice things is when the foilage is all gone, I get a nice mountain view with spectacular winter sunsets.

Be kind to yourself today and if you find yourself at a table with obnoxious relatives…try not to stab anyone with the carving knife.

Open thread

 

 

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Cheryl from Maryland
  • cope
  • dmsilev
  • schrodingers_cat

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    4Comments

    2. 2.

      cope

      Word is that only one attendee at our clan gathering today doesn’t share the values, attitudes , interests and beliefs of all the others.  I suspect she will feel overwhelmed by all us heathen liberals and not cause any ruckus.

      Since it is Thanksgiving day, several laws require the mention of food so…our contributions will include sweet potato pie, raspberry/cranberry fruit mold with white sauce and the turkey I will be cooking using Alton Brown’s turkey cooking method.

      Eat well and prosper all.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Cheryl from Maryland

      Happy Thanksgiving.  Charlie Pierce over at Esquire posted a very moving gratitude prayer from the Haudenosaunee (Six Nations, Iroquois Confederation).

      The prayer ends —

      We have now arrived at the place where we end our words. Of all the things we have named, it was not our intention to leave anything out. If something was forgotten, we leave it to each individual to send such greetings and thanks in their own way. Now our minds are one.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      dmsilev

      Minor crisis in meal prep: for the salad course, mom meant to buy baby spinach, but accidentally got a package of kale instead. Not a good substitute; massaging a bunch of leaves into edibility is not really on today’s to-do list.. Not surprisingly, stores aren’t open, so we ended up digging through the fridge to find some reasonably suitable soft green lettuce to use instead.

      Turkey just came out of the oven.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.