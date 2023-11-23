This is one of my Zebra Grasses – harvested from a friend’s yard a couple of years ago

I’m off to a Friendsgiving this year. My friend recently lost her mom and today of all days, is her mom’s birthday, so going to her house and helping her cook for a crowd seemed like a no-brainer. I’m bringing the Cranberry Upside Down Cake and helping hands to peel and chop and a strong shoulder to lean on if needed.

I’m not a big fan of winter, but one of the nice things is when the foilage is all gone, I get a nice mountain view with spectacular winter sunsets.

Be kind to yourself today and if you find yourself at a table with obnoxious relatives…try not to stab anyone with the carving knife.

Open thread