Them: Don't talk about gerrymandering during Thanksgiving
Me: pic.twitter.com/5ZRSVywfbD
— The Redistrict Network (@RedistrictNet) November 22, 2023
How to avoid talking politics at Thanksgiving? Consider a 'NO MAGA ALLOWED' sign.
Please enjoy my sensible holiday suggestions:https://t.co/O1q5KOQzKy
— Rex Huppke (@RexHuppke) November 19, 2023
Schadenfreude interlude: Rex Huppke, at USAToday, on “How to avoid talking politics at Thanksgiving? Consider a ‘NO MAGA ALLOWED’ sign”:
It’s almost Thanksgiving, that special day of the year when most Americans are forced to spend time with relatives they don’t like in return for large amounts of food they do like.
While the whole social/gastronomic experiment unfolds, one topic invariably pops up and transforms the day from “Well, this is annoying, but at least there’s pie” to “Oh God, I have to get out of here before I stab cousin Melvin with the wishbone.” That topic, of course, is politics.
It has never been a good subject to float during family gatherings. But in the age of former president and overachieving criminal defendant Donald Trump, it has become more explosive than your drunk uncle adding “just a bit more oil” to the turkey fryer…
NO MAGA ALLOWED, or something along those lines
If you don’t like Donald Trump and hope he is sentenced to live under a bridge with a particularly ill-tempered troll named Gnarlfart the Gaseous, simply post a “prohibited” sign on your front door that shows the word “MAGA” with a large red slash through it…
If mee-maw says ‘Hunter Biden’ at Thanksgiving, run!
Keep your ears peeled for red-flag words and be prepared to create a diversion. For example, if you hear a grandparent say the words “rigged election” or “COVID hoax” or “Biden crime family,” you should immediately set the tablecloth on fire. By the time it’s put out and everyone has settled down, the toxic subject will hopefully be forgotten and everyone can eat their sweet potatoes in peace.
Find the Libertarian everybody hates
One way to keep Thanksgiving tolerable is to invite what I call an ELR, or “emergency libertarian relative.” While technically nobody wants to hear anything from a libertarian at any point in time, ever, their presence can be unifying, in that both MAGA and non-MAGA relatives will find them insufferable. Nothing brings people together quite like a shared enemy. The ideal approach is to keep your ELR in a soundproof, human-size glass container and then, if needed, break the glass…
