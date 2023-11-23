Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Thursday Morning Open Thread: Happy Thanksgiving

(Pluggers via GoComics.com)

Schadenfreude interlude: Rex Huppke, at USAToday, on “How to avoid talking politics at Thanksgiving? Consider a ‘NO MAGA ALLOWED’ sign”:

It’s almost Thanksgiving, that special day of the year when most Americans are forced to spend time with relatives they don’t like in return for large amounts of food they do like.

While the whole social/gastronomic experiment unfolds, one topic invariably pops up and transforms the day from “Well, this is annoying, but at least there’s pie” to “Oh God, I have to get out of here before I stab cousin Melvin with the wishbone.” That topic, of course, is politics.

It has never been a good subject to float during family gatherings. But in the age of former president and overachieving criminal defendant Donald Trump, it has become more explosive than your drunk uncle adding “just a bit more oil” to the turkey fryer…

NO MAGA ALLOWED, or something along those lines
If you don’t like Donald Trump and hope he is sentenced to live under a bridge with a particularly ill-tempered troll named Gnarlfart the Gaseous, simply post a “prohibited” sign on your front door that shows the word “MAGA” with a large red slash through it…

If mee-maw says ‘Hunter Biden’ at Thanksgiving, run!
Keep your ears peeled for red-flag words and be prepared to create a diversion. For example, if you hear a grandparent say the words “rigged election” or “COVID hoax” or “Biden crime family,” you should immediately set the tablecloth on fire. By the time it’s put out and everyone has settled down, the toxic subject will hopefully be forgotten and everyone can eat their sweet potatoes in peace.

Find the Libertarian everybody hates
One way to keep Thanksgiving tolerable is to invite what I call an ELR, or “emergency libertarian relative.” While technically nobody wants to hear anything from a libertarian at any point in time, ever, their presence can be unifying, in that both MAGA and non-MAGA relatives will find them insufferable. Nothing brings people together quite like a shared enemy. The ideal approach is to keep your ELR in a soundproof, human-size glass container and then, if needed, break the glass…

    13Comments

    4. 4.

      Van Buren

      I think my pup has been listening carefully to those ” If you see something, say something” PSAs, because my son came home, put his backpack where there usually is not a backpack, and Rosie would not shut up about it until I shoved it in a closet.

    6. 6.

      Betty Cracker

      My sister and I are guests of the deplorati branch of the family this year, so if there were a sign posted, it would say “No Demoncraps!” We’re ready if anyone is unwise enough to start some shit.

    9. 9.

      Nelle

      Good morning!  The eastern sky has hints of pink and orange.  Last year, on Thanksgiving morning,  it was warm enough to walk to the nearby woods and listen to the Great Horned Owl pair hoot at each other in pre-dawn darkness.  This year, it is cold and we are both coughing.  Time for some hot tea.  Inside.

    11. 11.

      evap

      Happy Thanksgiving, ya’ll!   So happy that everyone who will be at our table is a bleeding-heart lefty commie pinko Democrat.   May it ever be so!

