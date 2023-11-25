Looks like we could use an open thread. This is my current view. We’re six inches and still snowing. We could definitely use the moisture. The ducks are not happy because it’s only about 16 degrees F and they’re cooped up, literally.

Bitching about it to me every time I go outside. Yesterday, once it was in the mid-twenties, I let them out for a few hours.

They made a beeline for the patio door and continued to bitch about the weather.

It’s going to be a long winter….

Open thread