Saturday Open Thread: A Little Snow, A Lot of Leftovers

Saturday Open Thread: A Little Snow, A Lot of Leftovers

Looks like we could use an open thread. This is my current view. We’re six inches and still snowing. We could definitely use the moisture. The ducks are not happy because it’s only about 16 degrees F and they’re cooped up, literally.

Bitching about it to me every time I go outside.  Yesterday,  once it was in the mid-twenties, I let them out for a few hours.

They made a beeline for the patio door and continued to bitch about the weather.

It’s going to be a long winter….

      dmsilev

      @Almost Retired: We’re having the last of it tonight; turkey barley soup. Make stock from the bones and some carrots and onions and herbs, then cook with the last of the meat and some pearl barley and whatever leftover vegetables seem appropriate. Good for a cold day.

      JPL

      A neighbor’s cat jumps over the fence and scouts my backyard for chipmunks.   He’s pretty good at it.   Anyway, Puffy saw one of the grand imps at the backdoor, and decided to see if he would let him in.  Yup I have a dog, so not a good idea.   Fortunately Carter asked me before opening the door.

      Miss Bianca

      Yeah, we got about 6 inches or so down here in the central mountains. I have to roll down the hill to take care of my boss’s critters, so I’ll be rolling…carefully.

      And hey, TaMara – just wanted to let you know that the maple-bourbon-sauced turkey was a big hit, but you know what was even better? Maple-bourbon-bacon bits Brussels sprouts! They were so good, in fact, I’m going to have to get another bottle of bourbon to make more this weekend!

      pat

      Open thread..

      I had my second cataract surgery on Tuesday.  Long-range lenses, astigmatism corrected, old trifocals totally useless.

      So I bought two “cheaters,” one for reading and one for computer.   Work well but then I’m always looking for one or the other (fortunately I got two that look different).  So where did I leave the computer glasses….. oh yeah, they are on my head.  Have to take them shopping if I want to read any labels.  Nuisance.

      Glad that at least I can drive because it will be several weeks before I can get new glasses.  Trifocals!!  Yay!  Put them on when I get up, take them off when I go to bed.  See near, see far.  :)

      Sure Lurkalot

      About 3” of very dry powder snow in my Denver backyard. The sun is trying to peek out and the squirrels are romping around and chasing doves.

      The thanksgiving beef bourguignon was a hit and there are leftovers but we didn’t eat them last night. Too rich for back to back. I ate very little yesterday and accomplished even less (could have been the wine imbibed).

      Ohio Mom

      @pat: From what I’ve observed, the secret is to buy multiple readers so there are readers everywhere. In every room of the house, coat pockets, car, wherever. You will still lose all of them but it takes longer.

      When I had my cataracts done I asked to remain slightly nearsighted. This way, I am always wearing my glasses (bifocals). I have worn glasses for over half a century and would feel weird without them.

      MomSense

      No snow but the wind yesterday and today has that winter chill.  Today and tomorrow I’m back to chores.

      The ducks look cold – like they could use sweaters.  Hmmmm

      TaMara

      @MomSense: Maybe capes? I’m just trying to imagine putting sweaters on the prehistoric beasts.

      I follow a woman in Canada (more like stalk: youtube, FB, IG, TikTok) who has a rescue farm (Useless Farm) and she’s forever putting her critters in clothing, including a cranky Emu and her ducks. We won’t discuss her injuries, but the costumes might be a reason why, LOL

      Almost Retired

      @dmsilev:   For years my wife would make soup from the leftovers and divvy it out to three different elderly widows up and down our street.  The tradition was such that if the soup was late, a mildly irritated widow would show up at our door.  Alas, all three recently passed away.  It was not from the soup.

      Eunicecycle

      @Ohio Mom: Even when I had multiple readers, they somehow would always end up in the same place, by or in the chair I usually sit in. At least I knew where to look!

      Scout211

      TaMara,  Thank you for the cranberry-apple sauce recipe.  It was well received, even by those who prefer the jelled cranberry sauce from the can.  I will make it again the next time I am hosting a houseful.

      As I mentioned downstairs, we had a smoked turkey this year.  My daughter and SIL ordered it through their favorite butcher/meat market and drove it down with them from Washington as their contribution.  All we had to do was heat it up on low for 4.5 hours inside the butcher paper it was wrapped in.  It was so moist and so tasty. And so easy!

      It was a good day with warm sunshine and plenty of outdoor activities like badminton and tetherball to work off the meal.

