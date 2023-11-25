Qualified good news about sea turtle nests in Florida:

I saw hatchlings make their way to the Atlantic once while walking on Jupiter Beach in the moonlight with a friend. At first we weren’t sure what kind of critter was boiling out of the sand — they almost looked like some sort of large bug from a distance. But as we got closer, we could see they were little loggerheads.

We stood at a respectful distance and watched them go. A few got confused by lights on shore and started going in the wrong direction, so we picked those up and escorted them to the water’s edge. You’re probably not supposed to do that, but it seemed like the right thing at the time.

