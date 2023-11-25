Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Squishable Early Saturday Morning Open Thread

Qualified good news about sea turtle nests in Florida:

I saw hatchlings make their way to the Atlantic once while walking on Jupiter Beach in the moonlight with a friend. At first we weren’t sure what kind of critter was boiling out of the sand — they almost looked like some sort of large bug from a distance. But as we got closer, we could see they were little loggerheads.

We stood at a respectful distance and watched them go. A few got confused by lights on shore and started going in the wrong direction, so we picked those up and escorted them to the water’s edge. You’re probably not supposed to do that, but it seemed like the right thing at the time.

Open thread!

      Reposted for the morning crew.  A Minnesota house district is getting an upgrade.

      According to my feed, Dean Philips will not seek reelection for his House seat. So good riddance.

      We stood at a respectful distance and watched them go. A few got confused by lights on shore and started going in the wrong direction, so we picked those up and escorted them to the water’s edge. You’re probably not supposed to do that, but it seemed like the right thing at the time.

      Works as a metaphor for dealing with media-befuddled independents or as a much bleaker analogy for how the coming Revolution will negate the Far-Right threat, depending on your coffee intake and general mood.

      Since Liverpool are playing away at Manchester Cheaty this afternoon in yet another suspiciously early kick-off and I’m going to miss the game, you can put me firmly in the Beta group.

      so we picked those up and escorted them to the water’s edge.

      I saved a tree from certain death a few days ago. I suppose that doesn’t quite measure up to saving the babies of an endangered species tho. :-(

      From the Guardian’s bit on Chauvin’s stabbing:

      It is also the second major incident at the Tucson federal prison in a little over a year. In November 2022, an inmate at the facility’s low-security prison camp pulled out a gun and attempted to shoot a visitor in the head. The weapon, which the inmate shouldn’t have had, misfired and no one was hurt.

      Hereby nominated for Obvious Observation of the Year.

      Eons ago, back when I was in college at FSU, I spent a weekend in Satellite Beach with one of my friends. We went for a walk on the beach at night, and happened upon a sea turtle digging her nest. We sat at a distance and watched her for what seemed like hours. It was so unexpected, and nobody else came along, the experience felt magical. It is a memory that I treasure.

      @Spanish Moss: My sister saw that once in Melbourne (FL)  and also describes it as a magical experience. I’ve never seen a turtle laying eggs, but I did see a huge one returning to the Gulf of Mexico from Sand Key Beach in Clearwater early one morning ages ago. I think the area is now a park, so hopefully turtles can still use it. There’s so much development now.

