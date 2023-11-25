Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

The party of Reagan has become the party of Putin.

So many bastards, so little time.

If you’re pissed about Biden’s speech, he was talking about you.

Ah, the different things are different argument.

Damn right I heard that as a threat.

I’d like to think you all would remain faithful to me if i ever tried to have some of you killed.

Red lights blinking on democracy’s dashboard

“In the future, this lab will be a museum. don’t touch it.”

Republicans choose power over democracy, every day.

There’s always a light at the end of the frog.

Republican speaker of the house Mike Johnson: the bland and smiling face of evil.

Joe Lieberman disappointingly reemerged to remind us that he’s still alive.

Motto for the House: Flip 5 and lose none.

Our job is not to persuade republicans but to defeat them.

Somebody needs to explain to DeSantis that nobody needs to do anything to make him look bad.

After dobbs, women are no longer free.

“Can i answer the question? No you can not!”

Their freedom requires your slavery.

Putting aside our relentless self-interest because the moral imperative is crystal clear.

People are complicated. Love is not.

It’s easy to sit in safety and prescribe what other people should be doing.

Quote tweet friends, screenshot enemies.

Hi god, it’s us. Thanks a heap, you’re having a great week and it’s only Thursday!

Let there be snark.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / That Lovely Snow

That Lovely Snow

by | 5 Comments

This post is in: ,

I was so jealous of Tamara’s pictures that she posted earlier today. I just love being snowed in, and unless it happens in the next couple of weeks, I will miss it this year.

Finished rewatching Game of Thrones, and I have to say, the final season is not as terrible as people claim it is.

Oh yes. The annual reminder that if you are gifted a fruitcake this holiday season (or baking some and find extras you do not need), let me know and I will paypal you the shipping and you can send them right here to my fat fruitcake loving self.

Also, you should have done this weeks ago, but it’s time to turn the direction of your ceiling fans to clockwise.

Full service blog. Fuck Baud.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • dmsilev
  • Jackie Ogburn
  • Raoul Paste
  • Urza

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    5Comments

    1. 1.

      dmsilev

      Also, you should have done this weeks ago, but it’s time to turn the direction of your ceiling fans to clockwise.

      Except in Australia.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Baud

      it’s time to turn the direction of your ceiling fans to clockwise

      Jesus, I just finished setting my clock back.

      Fuck Baud.

      Nominated!

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.