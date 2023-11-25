I was so jealous of Tamara’s pictures that she posted earlier today. I just love being snowed in, and unless it happens in the next couple of weeks, I will miss it this year.

Finished rewatching Game of Thrones, and I have to say, the final season is not as terrible as people claim it is.

Oh yes. The annual reminder that if you are gifted a fruitcake this holiday season (or baking some and find extras you do not need), let me know and I will paypal you the shipping and you can send them right here to my fat fruitcake loving self.

Also, you should have done this weeks ago, but it’s time to turn the direction of your ceiling fans to clockwise.

Full service blog. Fuck Baud.