Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Someone should tell Republicans that violence is the last refuge of the incompetent, or possibly the first.

Nikki Haley, who can’t acknowledge ‘slavery’, is a pathetic shill.

Since when do we limit our critiques to things we could do better ourselves?

If you are in line to indict donald trump, stay in line.

Trump makes a mockery of the legal system and cowardly judges just sit back and let him.

This country desperately needs a functioning Fourth Estate.

…and a burning sense of injustice to juice the soul.

I’m more Christian than these people and I’m an atheist.

You’re just a puppy masquerading as an old coot.

Even though I know this is a bad idea, I’m off to do it anyway!

A consequence of cucumbers

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

Bogus polls are all they’ve got left. Let’s bury these fuckers at the polls a year from now.

I’ve spoken to my cat about this, but it doesn’t seem to do any good.

“Everybody’s entitled to be an idiot.”

if you can’t see it, then you are useless in the fight to stop it.

At some point, the ability to learn is a factor of character, not IQ.

Democrats have delivered the Square Deal, the New Deal, the Fair Deal, and now… the Big Joe Biden Deal.

Prediction: the gop will rethink its strategy of boycotting future committees.

The gop couldn’t organize an orgy in a whorehouse with a fist full of 50s.

We’ve had enough carrots to last a lifetime. break out the sticks.

I’d try pessimism, but it probably wouldn’t work.

Republicans seem to think life begins at the candlelight dinner the night before.

Black Jesus loves a paper trail.

You are here: Home / Pet Blogging / Favorite Dogs & Cats Series / Favorite Dogs & Cats Saturday Open Thread

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Barbara
  • laura
  • MagdaInBlack
  • pat
  • sab
  • schrodingers_cat
  • Scout211
  • TBone
  • WaterGirl
  • zhena gogolia

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    33Comments

    2. 2.

      WaterGirl

      @zhena gogolia: That’s a photo from a previous Saturday afternoon.  Heart gets a short cut every couple of months.  He’s super long right now, but I haven’t gotten a good photo of him yet with his long, hippie hair.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Scout211

      Thanks for this.  I just emailed you a pic from this morning.

      This thread is a very nice counter to our downstairs pet discussion.  I am looking forward to pet pics. 😊

      Reply
    6. 6.

      WaterGirl

      Nym:  Behold! First we have Charlie the former lab testing animal and current biscuit can on legs. Then it’s Big Spotty Marie, followed by Chiona- if Edward G Robinson and ZsaZsa Gabor had a baby, it would be this tiny but loud fancy forever a kitten.

      Favorite Dogs & Cats Saturday Open Thread 1 Favorite Dogs & Cats Saturday Open Thread 2 Favorite Dogs & Cats Saturday Open Thread 3

      Reply
    9. 9.

      sab

      We currently have a pitbull. We have had a lab, a boxer/husky mix, a german shepherd, two german shepherd mixes and a saint bernard mix. And yet my husband is still afraid of beagles because one bit him when he was five years old and teasing it.

      ETA Our pitbull has never met a dog she didn’t hate and fear, and has never met a cat she didn’t love. We have five cats that all like to nap near her.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      TBone

      Just sent 2 pics, hope they appear!

      ETA I just caught Noah on my bed, straddling his sister Katrina with her neck scruff in his mouth! Jeebus!  He is a bad boy!

      Reply
    17. 17.

      TBone

      @WaterGirl: her name was Einstein. Best. Cat. Ever. Thank you!  This is a fun way to spend the gloomy, cold Caturday we are having and I love seeing everyfurry!

      Reply
    20. 20.

      TBone

      @sab: she was amazing in every way.  I used to call her my public relations specialist because everyone she met fell in love 😘

      Reply
    23. 23.

      sab

      @TBone: My childhood calico was a psychopath but I loved her. I think my brother teasing her turned her into a monster. Where were my parents?

      Reply
    25. 25.

      WaterGirl

      Indycat32: This is Rocky, so named because of his tail.  He’s one of 3 cats that were dumped/abandoned/thrown away on my street a few months ago.  He is the sweetest, friendliest, wants to come inside and stay, kitty. It breaks my heart every time I say no you can’t come in. Anybody looking for a cat?

      Favorite Dogs & Cats Saturday Open Thread 11

      Reply
    29. 29.

      sab

      @schrodingers_cat: 5 cats and 1 dog currently. We have never had more than 4 dogs with 3 cats. Most dogs I ever had was 9, and that was too many. Our city only allows 3 dogs per household

      ETA I had three dogs when I married a guy with six golden retrievers.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      TBone

      @sab: 😭 one of our neighbors ‘ ferals had that treatment and was a spitting scratching fury.  The neighbors were so fukkn ignorant, they got a dog and made all their cats instant ferals because the dog was trained to attack cats. I could only save one, the 2 others have since disappeared. I was feeding them and sheltering them and one is now ours.  Josey Wales is name, he lives in our finished basement and comes and goes on a regular schedule after the neighbor told me he “doesn’t like to come inside.”. I can’t stand the sight of that woman walking the ferocious Doberman on my property line every damn day to take a dump

      🤬

      Sorry I had to vent

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.