Henry got a haircut?
@zhena gogolia: That’s a photo from a previous Saturday afternoon. Heart gets a short cut every couple of months. He’s super long right now, but I haven’t gotten a good photo of him yet with his long, hippie hair.
So how do we send a photo? Maybe I should know, but I’ll be darned if I can find your email address..
Thanks for this. I just emailed you a pic from this morning.
This thread is a very nice counter to our downstairs pet discussion. I am looking forward to pet pics. 😊
@WaterGirl: Charlie, Big Spotty and Chiona- them’s mine.
We currently have a pitbull. We have had a lab, a boxer/husky mix, a german shepherd, two german shepherd mixes and a saint bernard mix. And yet my husband is still afraid of beagles because one bit him when he was five years old and teasing it.
ETA Our pitbull has never met a dog she didn’t hate and fear, and has never met a cat she didn’t love. We have five cats that all like to nap near her.
Just sent 2 pics, hope they appear!
ETA I just caught Noah on my bed, straddling his sister Katrina with her neck scruff in his mouth! Jeebus! He is a bad boy!
@sab: So you have 5 cats and 5 dogs? You need a YT channel.
@WaterGirl: That cat has a nice profile.
@WaterGirl: her name was Einstein. Best. Cat. Ever. Thank you! This is a fun way to spend the gloomy, cold Caturday we are having and I love seeing everyfurry!
@WaterGirl: What is the little guy next to the border collie?
ETA Is that a cat?
@WaterGirl: 😆
Indycat32: This is Rocky, so named because of his tail. He’s one of 3 cats that were dumped/abandoned/thrown away on my street a few months ago. He is the sweetest, friendliest, wants to come inside and stay, kitty. It breaks my heart every time I say no you can’t come in. Anybody looking for a cat?
@WaterGirl: When I walked my corgi in the snow his hair formed icicles the way you see on gutters.
@schrodingers_cat: 5 cats and 1 dog currently. We have never had more than 4 dogs with 3 cats. Most dogs I ever had was 9, and that was too many. Our city only allows 3 dogs per household
ETA I had three dogs when I married a guy with six golden retrievers.
@sab: 😭 one of our neighbors ‘ ferals had that treatment and was a spitting scratching fury. The neighbors were so fukkn ignorant, they got a dog and made all their cats instant ferals because the dog was trained to attack cats. I could only save one, the 2 others have since disappeared. I was feeding them and sheltering them and one is now ours. Josey Wales is name, he lives in our finished basement and comes and goes on a regular schedule after the neighbor told me he “doesn’t like to come inside.”. I can’t stand the sight of that woman walking the ferocious Doberman on my property line every damn day to take a dump
🤬
Sorry I had to vent
@WaterGirl: oh jeez WANT but cannot
