Thought I would check the news after a nice dinner and this is what I saw:
We’re so fucked
by John Cole| 89 Comments
This post is in: John Cole Presents "This Fucking Old House"
Baud
“growing” compared to when?
FNWA
Are we sure this is not the NYTimes pitchbot?
Offered as a question in the Washington Post. Yeah, we’re doomed. It’s little comfort that journalism went just before the rest of us.
Scout211
We’re So Fucked
I don’t agree. It may look bad right now but I just don’t agree that we are fucked.
Also, has this blog turned into a home base for doom scrolling?
The Kropenhagen Interpretation
We could simply seize the means of production and then we could all be bosses of proportionate stature.
Baud
@The Kropenhagen Interpretation:
I seize Balloon Juice.
Baud
Seriously, did anyone read the article? I just don’t see how the mega rich are pleased with either Biden or Trump.
And if there are mega rich supporting Biden, more power to them. We need to beat fascism.
MagdaInBlack
After my week I should agree we’re fucked, but strangely I do not. Yet.
prostratedragon
Roll … [cough cough] … uh … Roll ….
Nope, can’t quite do it.
@prostratedragon: Roll Dawgs?
Maybe not…
mrmoshpotato
We’re so seized.
Oh no! The enforcer thinks we’re seized!
Gin & Tonic
We’re all gonna die!
The Kropenhagen Interpretation
@mrmoshpotato: Sometimes Mitch, the Money, McConnell seizes in public.
karen marie
@Gin & Tonic: My life gets shorter by the minute!
David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch
Somewhere Conrad Siegfried must be smiling.
If ‘Bama pulls of this upset it’s mass Kaos for college football.
Georgia and Florida St. would be out of the playoffs and Texas and the Tide would be in.🧨 🤯
Mr. Bemused Senior
We come to seize her berry, not to praise it.
smith
Hey, now, WaPo has found itself a cozy spot nestled in the bosom of Jeff Bezos’ imperial state, why don’t you peasants just
relax and think of England follow our lead and accept our new masters with good grace?
Seriously, did anyone read the article?
It’s a nothing article about Nikki Haley getting money from the Koch brothers and other rich guys looking to fund her, as well.
Rich men funding awful Republican candidates. big whoop.
They aren’t talking about anything new.
The influence of the old bosses, including powerful governors, mayors and other party leaders, began to wane over half a century ago when, after the tumultuous 1968 Chicago convention, the Democratic Party revamped rules to give more power over the selection of national convention delegates, and therefore the eventual nominee, to voters.
Congress, too, had a hand in the changes. After the Watergate scandal, Congress enacted new campaign finance laws designed to limit both individual contributions and overall spending by candidates. A system of federal-matching funds provided candidates with money from a voluntary taxpayer-funded pool to match smaller contributions. It was built on a bargain: In return for getting those federal funds, candidates agreed to abide by spending limits.
That system began to erode about two decades ago as candidates with the capacity to raise money far beyond the spending limits opted out of the system. That allowed them to spend freely in the nomination contest. Over time, the whole system collapsed, putting candidates who could not raise huge amounts of money through individual contributions at a disadvantage.
It goes on to talk about Citizens United.
I only skimmed it, but it seems to me that there is nothing new in this article. It’s just there for clicks (for them) and discouragement (for us).
Fuck that.
Is Dan Balz considered one of the good guys?
Tony Jay
The Cannibal Babymunchers are the new heads of Kindergarten. Is this bad for child safety?
How about it, Dan Balz? Want to take a wild guess?
Baud
Thanks.
Cole obviously doesn’t read past the headlines. Typical bourgeoisie.
The Kropenhagen Interpretation
@Mr. Bemused Senior: We come to seize her berry, not to praise it.
I do like it when they come on strong. You work on camera?
@karen marie: My life gets shorter by the minute!
I would argue the opposite.
David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch
@prostratedragon:
here it comes ….. (photo)
tmulcaire
@FNWA: what Dan Balz has in his hopper:
“Is it bad for the dryness of your house if your roof leaks?”
“Is it bad for a cat if a pack of starving dogs chases it?”
“Is having a deadly illness bad for your health?”
Balz is an elder statesman at the Post. Only the most pressing debates cross his desk.
Mr. Bemused Senior
As long as we’re talking about the WaPo, folks might find this one interesting: Trump pardoned them. Now they’re helping him return to power. [gift link]
David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch
OMG – After all the anti-Harbaugh sabotage by the NCAA and Ohio St, Michigan is going to be the new number ONE team in the country (yes, they’re going to flatten Iowa)
R'Chard
What with Citizens United, corporations that turn out to be people, and educational, medical, legislative, and judicial systems that favor the wealthy, I really do not see what else one could expect.
Shalimar
“Is syphilis a good thing if you’re already a little crazy?”
Scout211
@The Kropenhagen Interpretation: Wait, I thought we were having fun here. Is this not all meant as ironic?
I am actually pleased that it has turned ironic and funny. Thank you for that.
I am not sure that’s how it started, though, or how some of the comment threads are going lately.
Carry on.
Another Scott
Kinda-sorta related…
Our Ellie is about out of her Omega-3 fish oil supplement, so I was just poking around Amazon.
The stuff we were originally using was labeled as being from Bayer, and now says is from “Elanco” (same basic label) but is only available in tiny capsules for some reason, so I started looking at other brands. What’s this “Nutri-Vet” stuff? Some division of “Manna Pro” whatever that is. Says it’s a US company, but the web page doesn’t actually say where it is. Hmm… Who owns them??
November 2020:
The Carlyle Group to Acquire Leading Pet Health and Nutrition Provider Manna Pro Products from Morgan Stanley Capital Partners
JFC!
The MotU banksters are everywhere!
(Gov. Fuzzy Vest was a bigwig at Carlyle before he decided to run for governor.)
[ sigh ]
Gotta keep looking…
We can beat the monsters, but we have to keep our wits about us.
Hang in there, everyone.
Cheers,
Scott.
Scout211
@David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch: OMG – After all the anti-Harbaugh sabotage by the NCAA and Ohio St, Michigan is going to be the new number ONE team in the country (yes, they’re going to flatten Iowa)
NOOOOOOOOOOO!
[Narrator: Yes Scout, your team will be flattened].
Urza
Wait we shouldn’t turn the government over to Elon the Great?
danielx
Only a Villager could phrase that as a question. Yeah, Dan Balz (yes, card carrying villager), heart in the right place, etc., but the mindset….
mrmoshpotato
@The Kropenhagen Interpretation: So true!
@Another Scott: Would this work?
Henry’s dermatologist said he should take it, and she takes this exact thing herself. She takes it because she is a vegetarian.
David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch
The dead rising from the grave! Human sacrifice, dogs and cats living together… MASS HYSTERIA!
Baud
Sorry, raven.
Another Scott
I don’t see Steeplejack around.
StackOverflow.com has some pointers.
’
[ & r s q u o ; – without the spaces between the characters ]
should work as a curly apostrophe that won’t break the blog.
Let’s see… Seems to work?
HTH!
[eta:] and Steeplejack appears!
Cheers,
Scott.
Marmot
I am actually pleased that it has turned ironic and funny. Thank you for that.
I am not sure that’s how it started, though, or how some of the comment threads are going lately.
Yep, I approve, Jackals.
As for the trendiness of doom, I was thinking I oughtta graph it by average number of daylight hours.
Scout211
@David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch:
Dem Dawgs done got dead. I think a regular commenter here just might be having a coronary right now. Should someone check on him?
@Another Scott: I have kinda given up on trying to explain this to people, so I thought we would try to just give them the alternate nym to paste into the nym field.
I actually called Steep and asked him to type the new version of the nym in a comment – with the alternate apostrophe that WordPress doesn’t mind – so we’ll see if R’Chard is still around, then I can approve his first comment with the new nym.
CaseyL
Also, has this blog turned into a home base for doom scrolling?
A bit, yes. The non-politics posts (and posters) are rare, for any number of reasons.
I’ve been feeling nostalgic for the days when Cole posted here more often: about his animals, his Fucking Old House*, or his family. But there are a whole lot of reasons he doesn’t do that much anymore.
We do have non-political topics, or at least topics that try to start that way: Medium Cool, On The Road, TaMara’s Respite posts. I love those, because I – yes, even I! – get so damn tired with politics and the associated doom stuff.
*Maybe when John moves to Arizona, and he and Joelle decide to renovate her current digs or buy something new, we’ll get more This Fucking House posts.
Eolirin
I was under the impression that it’s fairly standard for the people writing the headlines to not be the people writing the articles.
Scout211
@David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch:
I did not see that. Sweet! Thank you!
Another Scott
@WaterGirl: Thanks for the pointer.
(I don’t know if any of these supplements do any real good, but she’s doing well on them so it seems reasonable to keep it up (especially since she’s always eating a bunch of weird stuff like acorns…).)
Cheers,
Scott.
Tony Jay
Then I have most definitely been doing it wrong.
Baud
It is truly impossible to please everyone here
This displeases me.
The Kropenhagen Interpretation
@WaterGirl: If anyone doesn’t like the quality work of our all-volunteer staff, they’re welcome to found their own almost top 10,000 blog.
Is Dan Balz considered one of the good guys?
He’s not one of the bad ones, but he’s not particularly good either. He occasionally writes something interesting, but mostly he just follows the established narrative, like “Dean Phillips’s challenge to Biden makes Democrats ask if 80 is too old” (not making that up.)
Tony Jay
Oh, and BTW, the second of David Tennant’s three Doctor Who specials aired tonight and may I just say that The Wild Blue Yonder was the closest the series has got to actual, genuine horror in a long time. I have a 10 year old sleeping in our bed tonight because it was that scary in parts.
Great stuff.
@Another Scott: Does she have any skin issues?
Baud
Cole is a bad influence on you.
Tony Jay
I did! It’s just that I did it in the future!
raven
@David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch: It’s not nearly that simple.
Baud
I have no recollection of that. Joke misfired? I can’t imagine I meant it seriously.
The Kropenhagen Interpretation
@WaterGirl: Well, if it was horror, then I’m glad I missed it.
You don’t enjoy horror? That’s, well, horrifying.
Baud
I’m sorry.
The Kropenhagen Interpretation
This thread is a gotdamned emotional rollercoaster. I’m here for it.
Tony Jay
Creepy horror. Bit of genuine dread. Eldritch abominations and vast empty spaces. Tennant and Tate absolutely sell it. Even the bits that would be laugh out loud funny in a different context were absolutely not.
Put it this way. If my couch wasn’t against the wall, I’d have been behind it.
Ohio Mom
@MagdaInBlack: What happened to you this week? I don’t read every thread so I missed your news.
On the topic of the post, I find it hopeful that the outsized influence of the mega rich is being openly discussed in mainstream media. There’s no chance of change if it isn’t discussed.
Baud
Oh, I remember that. I didn’t forget what WG posts. I also mentioned her fundraising. I think I acknowledged that WG posts about issues too, but I think it’s fair to say she doesn’t do it every day. We were discussing Anne Laurie’s work scouring the web for stuff for us to talk about.
