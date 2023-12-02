Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

He wakes up lying, and he lies all day.

Do not shrug your shoulders and accept the normalization of untruths.

Let’s delete this post and never speak of this again.

How are Republicans going to find someone with more charisma and personal charm than Jim Jordan?

Damn right I heard that as a threat.

I see no possible difficulties whatsoever with this fool-proof plan.

We’ve had enough carrots to last a lifetime. break out the sticks.

Everyone is in a bubble, but some bubbles model reality far better than others!

White supremacy is terrorism.

A thin legal pretext to veneer over their personal religious and political desires

Republicans choose power over democracy, every day.

Why is it so hard for them to condemn hate?

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity

I’ve spoken to my cat about this, but it doesn’t seem to do any good.

Take hopelessness and turn it into resilience.

You miss 100% of the shots you don’t take. Go Senator Whitehouse!

The revolution will be supervised.

I did not have this on my fuck 2022 bingo card.

We’ll be taking my thoughts and prayers to the ballot box.

rich, arrogant assholes who equate luck with genius

Israel, don’t be dumb like we were in the US after 9/11!

Accused of treason; bitches about the ratings. I am in awe.

Nancy smash is sick of your bullshit.

Historically it was a little unusual for the president to be an incoherent babbling moron.

      Scout211

      We’re So Fucked

      I don’t agree. It may look bad right now but I just don’t agree that we are fucked.

      Also, has this blog turned into a home base for doom scrolling?

    5. 5.

      The Kropenhagen Interpretation

      We could simply seize the means of production and then we could all be bosses of proportionate stature.

    6. 6.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @FNWA:

      Heh, my first thought as well.

      As with the Onion, it’s becoming increasingly difficult to distinguish parody from the real thing.

    10. 10.

      Baud

      Seriously, did anyone read the article? I just don’t see how the mega rich are pleased with either Biden or Trump.

      And if there are mega rich supporting Biden, more power to them.  We need to beat fascism.

    21. 21.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      Somewhere Conrad Siegfried must be smiling.

      If ‘Bama pulls of this upset it’s mass Kaos for college football.

      Georgia and Florida St. would be out of the playoffs and Texas and the Tide would be in.🧨 🤯

    22. 22.

      The Kropenhagen Interpretation

      @Scout211: Also, has this blog turned into a home base for doom scrolling?

      Wait, I thought we were having fun here. Is this not all meant as ironic?

    24. 24.

      smith

      Hey, now, WaPo has found itself a cozy spot nestled in the bosom of Jeff Bezos’ imperial state, why don’t you peasants just relax and think of England follow our lead and accept our new masters with good grace?

    25. 25.

      WaterGirl

      @Baud:

      Seriously, did anyone read the article?

      It’s a nothing article about Nikki Haley getting money from the Koch brothers and other rich guys looking to fund her, as well.

      Rich men funding awful Republican candidates. big whoop.

      They aren’t talking about anything new.

      The influence of the old bosses, including powerful governors, mayors and other party leaders, began to wane over half a century ago when, after the tumultuous 1968 Chicago convention, the Democratic Party revamped rules to give more power over the selection of national convention delegates, and therefore the eventual nominee, to voters.

      Congress, too, had a hand in the changes. After the Watergate scandal, Congress enacted new campaign finance laws designed to limit both individual contributions and overall spending by candidates. A system of federal-matching funds provided candidates with money from a voluntary taxpayer-funded pool to match smaller contributions. It was built on a bargain: In return for getting those federal funds, candidates agreed to abide by spending limits.

      That system began to erode about two decades ago as candidates with the capacity to raise money far beyond the spending limits opted out of the system. That allowed them to spend freely in the nomination contest. Over time, the whole system collapsed, putting candidates who could not raise huge amounts of money through individual contributions at a disadvantage.

      It goes on to talk about Citizens United.

      I only skimmed it, but it seems to me that there is nothing new in this article.  It’s just there for clicks (for them) and discouragement (for us).

      Fuck that.

      Is Dan Balz considered one of the good guys?

    26. 26.

      Tony Jay

      The Cannibal Babymunchers are the new heads of Kindergarten. Is this bad for child safety?

      How about it, Dan Balz? Want to take a wild guess?

    31. 31.

      tmulcaire

      @FNWA: what Dan Balz has in his hopper:

      “Is it bad for the dryness of your house if your roof leaks?”

      “Is it bad for a cat if a pack of starving dogs chases it?”

      “Is having a deadly illness bad for your health?”

      Balz is an elder statesman at the Post.  Only the most pressing debates cross his desk.

    33. 33.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      OMG – After all the anti-Harbaugh sabotage by the NCAA and Ohio St, Michigan is going to be the new number ONE team in the country (yes, they’re going to flatten Iowa)

    34. 34.

      R'Chard

      What with Citizens United, corporations that turn out to be people, and educational, medical, legislative, and judicial systems that favor the wealthy, I really do not see what else one could expect.

    36. 36.

      Scout211

      @The Kropenhagen Interpretation: Wait, I thought we were having fun here. Is this not all meant as ironic?

      I am actually pleased that it has turned ironic and funny.  Thank you for that.

      I am not sure that’s how it started, though, or how some of the comment threads are going lately.

      Carry on.

    38. 38.

      Another Scott

      Kinda-sorta related…

      Our Ellie is about out of her Omega-3 fish oil supplement, so I was just poking around Amazon.

      The stuff we were originally using was labeled as being from Bayer, and now says is from “Elanco” (same basic label) but is only available in tiny capsules for some reason, so I started looking at other brands. What’s this “Nutri-Vet” stuff? Some division of “Manna Pro” whatever that is. Says it’s a US company, but the web page doesn’t actually say where it is. Hmm… Who owns them??

      November 2020:
      The Carlyle Group to Acquire Leading Pet Health and Nutrition Provider Manna Pro Products from Morgan Stanley Capital Partners

      JFC!

      The MotU banksters are everywhere!

      (Gov. Fuzzy Vest was a bigwig at Carlyle before he decided to run for governor.)

      [ sigh ]

      Gotta keep looking…

      We can beat the monsters, but we have to keep our wits about us.

      Hang in there, everyone.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

    41. 41.

      danielx

      Only a Villager could phrase that as a question. Yeah, Dan Balz (yes, card carrying villager), heart in the right place, etc., but the mindset….

    44. 44.

      Steeplejack

      @R’Chard:

      Based on WaterGirl’s comment, just copy this version of your nym—
      R’Chard
      —and then make a new comment with it that she can approve. Then you’ll be good to go.

    46. 46.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      The dead rising from the grave! Human sacrifice, dogs and cats living together… MASS HYSTERIA!

    48. 48.

      Another Scott

      @R’Chard@WaterGirl:

      I don’t see Steeplejack around.

      StackOverflow.com has some pointers.


      [ & r s q u o ; – without the spaces between the characters ]

      should work as a curly apostrophe that won’t break the blog.

      Let’s see… Seems to work?

      HTH!

      [eta:] and Steeplejack appears!

      Cheers,
      Scott.

    49. 49.

      The Kropenhagen Interpretation

      @Baud: Cole obviously doesn’t read past the headlines. Typical bourgeoisie.

      I didn’t even get that far. I’m only now coming to the realization that this dude’s name is Balz.

      Much tittering will now ensue.

    50. 50.

      Marmot

      @Scout211:

      I am actually pleased that it has turned ironic and funny.  Thank you for that.

      I am not sure that’s how it started, though, or how some of the comment threads are going lately.

      Yep, I approve, Jackals.

      As for the trendiness of doom,  I was thinking I oughtta graph it by average number of daylight hours.

    52. 52.

      The Kropenhagen Interpretation

      @Marmot: As for the trendiness of doom, I was thinking I oughtta graph it by average number of daylight hours.

      You’ll have to control for personality type.

    53. 53.

      WaterGirl

      @Another Scott:  I have kinda given up on trying to explain this to people, so I thought we would try to just give them the alternate nym to paste into the nym field.

      I actually called Steep and asked him to type the new version of the nym in a comment – with the alternate apostrophe that WordPress doesn’t mind – so we’ll see if R’Chard is still around, then I can approve his first comment with the new nym.

    54. 54.

      CaseyL

      @Scout211:

      Also, has this blog turned into a home base for doom scrolling?

      A bit, yes.  The non-politics posts (and posters) are rare, for any number of reasons.

      I’ve been feeling nostalgic for the days when Cole posted here more often: about his animals, his Fucking Old House*, or his family.  But there are a whole lot of reasons he doesn’t do that much anymore.

      We do have non-political topics, or at least topics that try to start that way:  Medium Cool, On The Road, TaMara’s Respite posts.  I love those, because I – yes, even I! – get so damn tired with politics and the associated doom stuff.

      *Maybe when John moves to Arizona, and he and Joelle decide to renovate her current digs or buy something new, we’ll get more This Fucking House posts.

    56. 56.

      Eolirin

      I was under the impression that it’s fairly standard for the people writing the headlines to not be the people writing the articles.

    59. 59.

      WaterGirl

      @CaseyL:

      The non-politics posts (and posters) are rare, for any number of reasons.

      We get people complaining that there are too many politics and complaining that there are not enough politics threads.  Kinda had to square that circle.

      It is truly impossible to please everyone here.

    60. 60.

      Another Scott

      @WaterGirl: Thanks for the pointer.

      (I don’t know if any of these supplements do any real good, but she’s doing well on them so it seems reasonable to keep it up (especially since she’s always eating a bunch of weird stuff like acorns…).)

      Cheers,
      Scott.

    63. 63.

      The Kropenhagen Interpretation

      @WaterGirl: If anyone doesn’t like the quality work of our all-volunteer staff, they’re welcome to found their own almost top 10,000 blog.

    65. 65.

      Redshift

      @WaterGirl:

      Is Dan Balz considered one of the good guys?

      He’s not one of the bad ones, but he’s not particularly good either. He occasionally writes something interesting, but mostly he just follows the established narrative, like “Dean Phillips’s challenge to Biden makes Democrats ask if 80 is too old” (not making that up.)

    66. 66.

      Tony Jay

      Oh, and BTW, the second of David Tennant’s three Doctor Who specials aired tonight and may I just say that The Wild Blue Yonder was the closest the series has got to actual, genuine horror in a long time. I have a 10 year old sleeping in our bed tonight because it was that scary in parts.

      Great stuff.

    69. 69.

      wjca

      @Urza: Wait we shouldn’t turn the government over to Elon the Great?

      Of course we should.  Unfortunately,  Elon the Great isn’t on offer; all that’s available is Elon the Putz.  Who is definitely not the way to go.

    72. 72.

      Tony Jay

      @Redshift:

      It’s pathological. It could just as easily have been “Sexually explicit scribble on wall of Derry, Maine, bus-station toilet makes Democrats ask if 80 is too old”. Literally anything would do to get from A to B as far as the Priesthood of the Holy Narrative Are concerned.

    73. 73.

      The Kropenhagen Interpretation

      @wjca: Elon the Great isn’t on offer; all that’s available is Elon the Putz.

      Turns out Elon, the Putz, is a puppeteer and Elon, the Great, is a reasonably sophisticated puppet. This was all revealed to me by a very wise terrier.

    84. 84.

      Tony Jay

      @WaterGirl:

      Creepy horror. Bit of genuine dread. Eldritch abominations and vast empty spaces. Tennant and Tate absolutely sell it. Even the bits that would be laugh out loud funny in a different context were absolutely not.

      Put it this way. If my couch wasn’t against the wall, I’d have been behind it.

    86. 86.

      Steeplejack

      @Baud:

      You said (in passing) something like WaterGirl posts only “soft” stuff, seemingly forgetting the news and issues stuff that she does post.

      ETA: If I’m remembering the right occasion; it’s the only one I can remember.

    87. 87.

      Ohio Mom

      @MagdaInBlack: What happened to you this week? I don’t read every thread so I missed your news.

      On the topic of the post, I find it hopeful that the outsized influence of the mega rich is being openly discussed in mainstream media. There’s no chance of change if it isn’t discussed.

    88. 88.

      Baud

      @Steeplejack:

      Oh, I remember that.  I didn’t forget what WG posts.  I also mentioned her fundraising.  I think I acknowledged that WG posts about issues too, but I think it’s fair to say she doesn’t do it every day.  We were discussing Anne Laurie’s work scouring the web for stuff for us to talk about.

