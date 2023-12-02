Verbove!

Russian drone footage shows two Ukrainian heroes holding off a Russian assault group in Verbove, killing almost all attackers. In the most cold-blooded fashion, two Ukrainians, while observed by a Russian drone, take up a position in a trench. Russian drone operator navigates an… pic.twitter.com/Kb1hDqkTVa — Dmitri (@wartranslated) December 2, 2023

Here is President Zelenskyy’s address from earlier today. Video below, English transcript after the jump.

It is important that every week one can say, “I have contributed something of my own to the common defense” – address by the President of Ukraine Dear Ukrainians, I wish you good health! First of all, I want to thank each and every one of our soldiers for this week, everyone who is in battle, on combat posts, who performs combat tasks. To all those who help, train, and treat, those who provide the Ukrainian force with everything necessary. Also, of course, to our rescuers – the entire team of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine. To the employees of the National Police and the National Guard who have consistently helped our people after Russian shelling and weather-related incidents. To everyone working in our Ukrainian defense industries. To everyone whose work is to assist Ukraine, take care of the interests of our state. To everyone defending Ukraine on the international stage. I thank you all for making this week bring results for our country, for achieving our goals. It is significant that Russia has recently lost its influence in two international institutions. These are the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons and the International Maritime Organization – one of the key organizations globally responsible for security. Indeed, there is no place for terrorists there, and there will no longer be Russian representatives in the executive bodies. This is entirely fair. I want to specifically acknowledge Germany – German assistance to our defense, to our actions. I am especially grateful for the precise implementation of agreements regarding air defense for Ukraine – strengthening our air shield. This is a lifesaver for thousands of Ukrainian lives – a truly strong outcome of our bilateral cooperation with Chancellor Scholz, with everyone in Germany who supports the protection of life and the rule of international law. There is also another defense package, including much-needed artillery rounds, 155mm. Thank you, Olaf! It is also important that this week sanctions were imposed by the United States against Russian entities supporting the economy of aggression. This includes those who help violate the price cap for Russian oil and those working in Iranian structures for destabilization. This is extremely useful for advancing a just peace – for each week to bring sanction-related updates, adding effectiveness to sanctions. And, of course, our personal gratitude goes to those who have shown exceptional bravery in the battles for Ukraine, for independence. Soldier Taras Davydiuk, a reconnaissance officer in the 130th Separate Reconnaissance Battalion. Thank you, Taras, for your courage and true leadership in combat! Soldier Oleksandr Koturbas, from our renowned 55th Separate Artillery Brigade. Thank you for your resilience, precision, and the destruction of occupiers! Soldier Andriy Hryhoriev and Senior Soldier Vitaliy Krasovsky, both from the 47th Separate Mechanized Brigade. They have repeatedly repelled enemy assaults, conducted evacuation of the wounded from the battlefield, and eliminated enemy infantry. These guys are fighting in Bradley vehicles. Thank you for your strength! Sergeant Mykola Shuhailo, from the 704th Radiological, Chemical, Biological Defense Regiment. Thank you for your bravery during storm repulsions, thank you for your will to fight! And two more soldiers from the 93rd Kholodnyi Yar Separate Mechanized Brigade: Soldier Andriy Yatskovets and Junior Sergeant Oleksandr Hakov. Thank you, guys, for your determination in our Ukrainian assault actions! Glory to all who contributes results to Ukraine, everyone who has found their place in the nationwide cause, everyone who helps and cares for Ukraine! Gratitude to all. Respect to all. It is important that everyone remains committed to the common cause. It is important that every week one can say, “I have contributed something of my own to the common defense.” It is important that the actions, the concrete actions of millions of Ukrainians every day, every week, further strengthen the Ukrainian force. Together, we can overcome everything. And please, do not forget to pay attention to air raid alerts, especially these days. Do not neglect it. Glory to Ukraine!

With friends like these:

Essentially, three NATO and EU member countries are actively blocking a significant portion of our cargo at the border, with vital military and humanitarian aid. What's next? — Tatarigami_UA (@Tatarigami_UA) December 2, 2023

For those of you keeping a calendar this Advent season:

Ukrainian Advent Calendar: Day 2 Today, we want to express our gratitude to Polish partners at @MON_GOV_PL for their constant support and, in particular, for providing us with AHS Krab self-propelled howitzer. Krab became one of the first 155mm artilleries in service with… pic.twitter.com/xU70Hm5ApP — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) December 2, 2023

Was pleased to congratulate Martin Harris on his appointment as the UK Ambassador to Ukraine and to thank him for all the assistance provided by his country. The UK was the first European country to send weapons to the Ukrainian army to repel russian aggression. Briefed the… pic.twitter.com/TsqWsidJyH — Rustem Umerov (@rustem_umerov) December 2, 2023

This would be an excellent opportunity to consult on all issues related to our cooperation with Great Britain and the North Atlantic Alliance.

We are grateful to our German friends for their unwavering support. New package of military aid includes:

◾️2 border protection vehicles

◾️1 mobile antenna mast system

◾️25 laser range finders

◾️5 drone detection systems

◾️4 8×8 HX81 truck tractor trains

◾️4 semi-trailers

◾️8… — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) December 2, 2023

Odesa:

That's not fireworks.

That's air defense working. Such things happen when russia is your neighbor and it attacks you with Shaheds and missiles. 📹: @DPSU_ua pic.twitter.com/0jQBa7PvS4 — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) December 2, 2023

Mobile fire groups of the border guards as part of the air defense forces successfully worked to repel the enemy attack in Odesa: out of 10 drones hit by the Defense Forces, 5 were accounted for by the border guards

Avdiivka:

Many have already seen the drone video showing Russian militants murdering Ukrainian POWs near Avdiivka. We can only estimate the number of unreported and unseen cases, but it is certainly higher. This kind of barbarism known as "Russkiy Mir" is a cancerous scourge just like… — (((Tendar))) (@Tendar) December 2, 2023

From the reporting I’ve seen the Ukrainians had to surrender as they’d run out of ammunition after a prolonged firefight. I’ve seen the video, I won’t post it or link to it. I will state that both Ukrainian Soldiers came out of their fortification with their hands up. Both were lying face down on the ground with their hands behind their heads when the Russians murdered them. This is about as clear a war crime as there is.

Krynky, the left bank of the Dnipro, Russian occupied Kherson:

Uneasy situation for occupiers in Krynky. Ukrainian FPVs are everywhere. Full control over the sky.https://t.co/fWxRMRafbm pic.twitter.com/TKbEb5XX18 — Dmitri (@wartranslated) December 2, 2023

Here’s the screen shoot of Dmitri’s translation:

Left bank of the Dnipro, Russian occupied Kherson:

An update on that BUK that the Ukrainians blowed up real good the other day.

/3. Detonation of the Russian BUK, view from the ground. https://t.co/SA5ZX5HHUd pic.twitter.com/4doFk2pOMY — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) December 2, 2023

Bakhmut:

Bakhmut under Russian occupation.

Population: likely close to 0. pic.twitter.com/j2RWuORkrr — Illia Ponomarenko 🇺🇦 (@IAPonomarenko) December 2, 2023

Maryinka:

Мар'їнка💔

Російські окупанти нищать все, до чого дотягуються pic.twitter.com/PyZkI40E4l — Генеральний штаб ЗСУ (@GeneralStaffUA) December 2, 2023

Maryinka 💔

The Russian occupiers are destroying everything they can reach

Russian blogger Roman Sapon'kov says that yesterday's news about the "capture of Mar'inka" by Russian forces was a complete farce made up by the new editorial team of the huge Mash Telegram channel.https://t.co/YYKjueWf79 pic.twitter.com/cYKcv5YBr4 — Dmitri (@wartranslated) December 2, 2023

Even the biggest Russian propagandist Sladkov is telling Russians to calm down about Mar'inka.https://t.co/RiGIUFxjOO pic.twitter.com/0mRzznoF9E — Dmitri (@wartranslated) December 2, 2023

Kamchatka, Russia:

In Kamchatka, Russia, a car driven by a Russian military man crashed into a convoy of conscripts.

Six Russian conscripts were hospitalized as a result of this accident. – Russian media pic.twitter.com/imi4n3xZkS — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) December 2, 2023

In Putin’s Russia, military officials demobilize you!

More from Russia:

Putin does not care how much blood he spills or treasure he spends. It is the one advantage he has over the Ukrainians.

Remember videos of mobilised Russian men from last year boarding buses, getting hammered together, and freezing in cold empty fields? Remember how it was all starting? Well, BBC and MediaZona estimate that at least 38,000 of them have already died in the past year. Thousands die… https://t.co/KaBmxrh7BN — Dmitri (@wartranslated) December 2, 2023

He seems nice…

The man awarded in this clip is called Mikhail Turkanov, aka Pitbull. A prominent Neo-Nazi and MMA fighter. https://t.co/0DPQaecy0Q pic.twitter.com/08OR6XqBT3 — Pjotr Sauer (@PjotrSauer) December 1, 2023

A final thought for the night that it would do well for those in the White House and Congress to heed:

The war will not end soon; it has long been a fact. The question now is whether our unity will crumble under enormous pressure from Russia and its agents of influence in the West, or whether every effort will be made to help Ukraine win. Putin isn’t just at war with Ukraine; he… pic.twitter.com/hojhF4ZLo5 — Maria Avdeeva (@maria_avdv) December 2, 2023

That’s enough for tonight.

Your daily Patron!

There are no new Patron tweets or videos tonight. so here’s some adjacent material from the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense.

Give me please 5 more minutes to sleep, and I'll repair everything you need. #UAarmyCat 📸: 53rd Mechanized Brigade pic.twitter.com/vN4cjImXE3 — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) December 2, 2023

Open thread!