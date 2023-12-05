Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

On The Road – dmbeaster – Spring bloom, California

For years, I follow the weather and relevant websites concerning the predictions and progress of the Spring wildflower bloom in California.  One of the better sites.

This year was spectacular due to the historic rainfall, but it is likely that the next year may be even better based on an historic El Nino that is coming.  In particular, Death Valley may get an historic superbloom based on the devastating Fall rains that closed the park for a month.  Death Valley was not good this year as it is triggered by its own cycle, and the key is some Fall rain.  Well, we had epic Fall rains this year.

One of my favorite destinations is the Carrizo Plains in the inland coastal mountain ranges.  Its in an obscure location not near anything.  The first few pictures are just a taste of what I saw.

 

On The Road - dmbeaster - Spring bloom, California 9
Carrizo Plains
On The Road - dmbeaster - Spring bloom, California 8
Carrizo Plains
On The Road - dmbeaster - Spring bloom, California 7
Carrizo Plains

Owl’s Clover (actually a kind of paintbrush) and goldfields.

On The Road - dmbeaster - Spring bloom, California 6
Figueroa Mountain

Not too far from the Carrizo Plains is another favorite destination — Figueroa Mountain in the San Rafael range, which is inland Santa Barbara County.  There is a spectacular drive that starts in Los Olivos, Figueroa Mountain Road, and loops through the range and comes back out on Happy Canyon Road/Armour Ranch Road and back to the 154 near Santa Ynez.  It has tremendous diversity along the route as it transitions numerous plant zones, as well as some of the best outcrops of serpentinite in the State.

I have a spot that I always visit for the unique blend of lupine and California poppy that grow together in spectacular fashion.

On The Road - dmbeaster - Spring bloom, California 5
Figueroa Mountain Lupines and Poppies
On The Road - dmbeaster - Spring bloom, California 4
On The Road - dmbeaster - Spring bloom, California 3
On The Road - dmbeaster - Spring bloom, California 2
Rock Creek, Eastern Sierras

I also was in the Sierras a lot this year, and the bloom was spectacular there also.  One of my favorite blooms is the Alpine Columbine, which was more prolific than ever and just spectacular.  They are pure white, but they also hybridize with regular red columbine, and develop pink and salmon tones.

On The Road - dmbeaster - Spring bloom, California
On The Road - dmbeaster - Spring bloom, California 1
Carrizo Plains

Ending with another image from Carrizo Plains.  This is not my image, although I saw a lot of these.  These are Desert Candles.  Very unique, and also found in the Mojave Desert.

