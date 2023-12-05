On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. Submit Your Photos

For years, I follow the weather and relevant websites concerning the predictions and progress of the Spring wildflower bloom in California. One of the better sites.

This year was spectacular due to the historic rainfall, but it is likely that the next year may be even better based on an historic El Nino that is coming. In particular, Death Valley may get an historic superbloom based on the devastating Fall rains that closed the park for a month. Death Valley was not good this year as it is triggered by its own cycle, and the key is some Fall rain. Well, we had epic Fall rains this year.

One of my favorite destinations is the Carrizo Plains in the inland coastal mountain ranges. Its in an obscure location not near anything. The first few pictures are just a taste of what I saw.