Democratic Party primary also-rans Marianne Williamson, Dean Phillips and Cenk Uygur are threatening to sue the Democratic Party of Florida because the state committee submitted one name for the upcoming primary, Joe Biden, effectively cancelling the state party’s primary election. From the Tampa Bay Times:

“We’re not trying to create a conflict here,” progressive political commentator Cenk Uygur, who launched a presidential bid last month, said during a Friday news conference alongside fellow 2024 hopeful Marianne Williamson. “We’re just trying to do the bare minimum of getting on the ballot. And we’ve all earned it, and there’s no need for this conflict.”

Yes, they are trying to create a conflict, and no, they didn’t earn it. There are rules governing how candidates can get their names on the primary ballot. The rules are published online. None of the also-rans qualified, including Dean Phillips, whose top advisor takes a more threatening tone:

“We’re consulting with lawyers now and I think we’ll take a multi-pronged approach,” [Phillips campaign senior advisor Jeff Weaver] said. “A lawsuit if appropriate, an appeal to the Democratic National Committee and, if none of those resolve this problem, a credentials challenge at the convention, which could result in Florida losing all its delegates.”

A spokesperson for FL Dems explains that these dopes were asleep at the switch:

The party chose its roster of candidates at a meeting of its state executive committee in October — a decision that went under the radar. Eden Giagnorio, the Florida Democratic Party’s communications director, said Biden was the only candidate nominated for the ballot and was consequently the only one whose name was submitted to the Secretary of State’s Office. She said that the process by which the party determines names to submit for the primary ballot was routine and had been made available on the party’s website months ago. “It was posted for months. It wasn’t a secret. There was no conspiracy,” Giagnorio said. “They didn’t get any votes. It’s not our responsibility to whip for them.”

Williamson, Phillips and Uygur are calling FL Dems “anti-democratic” for leaving their names off the ballot, but Giagnorio counters that “bending the rules for latecomers” would be anti-democratic. She’s right.

