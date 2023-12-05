Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Squishable Morning Thread: FL Dems Get It Right

Democratic Party primary also-rans Marianne Williamson, Dean Phillips and Cenk Uygur are threatening to sue the Democratic Party of Florida because the state committee submitted one name for the upcoming primary, Joe Biden, effectively cancelling the state party’s primary election. From the Tampa Bay Times:

“We’re not trying to create a conflict here,” progressive political commentator Cenk Uygur, who launched a presidential bid last month, said during a Friday news conference alongside fellow 2024 hopeful Marianne Williamson. “We’re just trying to do the bare minimum of getting on the ballot. And we’ve all earned it, and there’s no need for this conflict.”

Yes, they are trying to create a conflict, and no, they didn’t earn it. There are rules governing how candidates can get their names on the primary ballot. The rules are published online. None of the also-rans qualified, including Dean Phillips, whose top advisor takes a more threatening tone:

“We’re consulting with lawyers now and I think we’ll take a multi-pronged approach,” [Phillips campaign senior advisor Jeff Weaver] said. “A lawsuit if appropriate, an appeal to the Democratic National Committee and, if none of those resolve this problem, a credentials challenge at the convention, which could result in Florida losing all its delegates.”

A spokesperson for FL Dems explains that these dopes were asleep at the switch:

The party chose its roster of candidates at a meeting of its state executive committee in October — a decision that went under the radar.

Eden Giagnorio, the Florida Democratic Party’s communications director, said Biden was the only candidate nominated for the ballot and was consequently the only one whose name was submitted to the Secretary of State’s Office.

She said that the process by which the party determines names to submit for the primary ballot was routine and had been made available on the party’s website months ago.

“It was posted for months. It wasn’t a secret. There was no conspiracy,” Giagnorio said. “They didn’t get any votes. It’s not our responsibility to whip for them.

Williamson, Phillips and Uygur are calling FL Dems “anti-democratic” for leaving their names off the ballot, but Giagnorio counters that “bending the rules for latecomers” would be anti-democratic. She’s right.

Open thread.

    16Comments

    4. 4.

      Baud

      Cenk Uygur, who launched a presidential bid last month,

      I had forgotten about this. He’s not even eligible because he wasn’t born here, right?

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Betty Cracker

      @Baud: Williamson said she was on the FL ballot last time because she was included in the debates. I don’t remember what the process was in 2020, but it seems unlikely the state party would link ballot access to debate appearances.

      I don’t think the current process is great, but the rules were published and followed. That’s gotta be how it works.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      sab

      @Baud: Is his mother from Turkey? I think she is. So no, not eligible. Not born here and neither were his parents.  Sucky rule, but people like him are why we have it.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Leto

      @Betty Cracker: She, like the rest of the dopes, think that because the RNC (and Republicans writ large) doesn’t give a shit about the rules, then the same has to be true for Dems/DNC. They think they can pull Trumpov style bullshit, but that doesn’t fly here. It doesn’t help that most of them hired RNC operatives to manage their campaigns. Dumbasses.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Leto

      Some good news: Hollywood Stars Are Lining Up to Shower Lauren Boebert’s Opponent With Cash

      Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) is facing stiff opposition from the entertainment industry, according to a new report. A host of Hollywood A-listers have been lining up to donate to her opponent, Adam Frisch, a Democrat who narrowly lost to Boebert in 2022, Newsweek reported Monday. The names include Ryan Reynolds, Barbra Streisand, Rob Reiner, and Eagles founding member Don Henley, among others. The news website reviewed campaign finance data from the Federal Election Commission and found that more than a dozen actors, musicians, and filmmakers have donated to Frisch. He managed to raise over $3.38 million in the third quarter, nearly four times Boebert’s fundraising total. Boebert subsequently claimed that he was receiving “Soros dark money” in a Nov. 30 post on X, formerly Twitter. She concluded her message with a call for support, writing, “If we lose Colorado’s 3rd District, the House is in MAJOR jeopardy of falling into Democrat hands.”

      Fingers crossed and all.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Tony Jay

      The party chose its roster of candidates at a meeting of its state executive committee in October — a decision that went under the radar.

      By “under the radar” does the writer mean “doesn’t usually happen this way and seems to have been a hasty subterfuge to nail down the nomination for Biden”, or do they mean “wasn’t toot-tooted all over the show because that’s the way Florida decides it’s nominations and choosing Biden was so non-controversial that a press release wasn’t deemed necessary”?

      I think I’ll put my money on B, but the News Media doing its best to leave A hanging around as a reasonable implication without actually saying yes or no is firmly on-brand.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Betty Cracker

      @Baud: Fried clapped back on a dumb and hysterical comment from Dean Phillips that compared FL Dems to the Iranian regime. Fried basically said what the spokesperson quoted above said about the rules.

      I get the feeling Dean Phillips is way too emotional to be president. He flips out over everything, which is disqualifying. He should drop out.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @Leto:

      Boebert subsequently claimed that he was receiving “Soros dark money”

      And I claim Boebert is receiving Putin dark money. The difference is my claim could actually be true.

      Reply

