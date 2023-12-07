Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

I’ve spoken to my cat about this, but it doesn’t seem to do any good.

Speaking of republicans, is there a way for a political party to declare intellectual bankruptcy?

Someone should tell Republicans that violence is the last refuge of the incompetent, or possibly the first.

‘Museums aren’t America’s attic for its racist shit.’

Everybody saw this coming.

Republicans are radicals, not conservatives.

Authoritarian republicans are opposed to freedom for the rest of us.

Cole is on a roll !

Narcissists are always shocked to discover other people have agency.

Whatever happens next week, the fight doesn’t end.

Accused of treason; bitches about the ratings. I am in awe.

They love authoritarianism, but only when they get to be the authoritarians.

So many bastards, so little time.

You come for women, you’re gonna get your ass kicked.

The Supreme Court cannot be allowed to become the ultimate, unaccountable arbiter of everything.

Sadly, there is no cure for stupid.

Republican also-rans: four mules fighting over a turnip.

The Giant Orange Man Baby is having a bad day.

He seems like a smart guy, but JFC, what a dick!

“In the future, this lab will be a museum. don’t touch it.”

Let’s delete this post and never speak of this again.

Do not shrug your shoulders and accept the normalization of untruths.

… pundit janitors mopping up after the GOP

Republicans got rid McCarthy. Democrats chose not to save him.

Open Thread (and wondering)

I am using this TOTALLY OPEN THREAD as an opportunity to also ask a question, but please treat it like an open thread!

Hoping you guys can help me out here.  We sold 284 Balloon Juice Pet Calendars in 2021, and we have sold 87 so far this year.

So i’m wondering…

  • Less enthusiasm this year because of the Cafe Press paper issue last year?
  • Current events leaving people less motivated about, maybe, everything?
  • Less enthusiasm because you’re less engaged this year b/c you didn’t send in photos this year?
  • Don’t care for the design?
  • We have put up fewer reminder posts?
  • Has the BJ pet calendar run its course?
  • Were you guys being calendars before more as a way to support the pet charity, but we also have a thermometer now?
  • Something else we haven’t thought of?

Anyway, it would help to understand what’s up so we know what to do next year.

OPEN THREAD.

  • Anonymous at Work
  • Suzanne
  • TheOtherHank
  • WaterGirl
  • zhena gogolia

    6 Comments

    3. 3.

      Suzanne

      Printed calendars are just not my deal! No wall space.

      Also, I had some pet losses in the last couple of years, and was having a hard time about it.

      But I think they’re a lovely thing for those that do participate.

    5. 5.

      zhena gogolia

      I’ve ordered several. I don’t think there have probably been enough reminders. Don’t overdo it, but I’ve only seen one.

