I am using this TOTALLY OPEN THREAD as an opportunity to also ask a question, but please treat it like an open thread!

Hoping you guys can help me out here. We sold 284 Balloon Juice Pet Calendars in 2021, and we have sold 87 so far this year.

So i’m wondering…

Less enthusiasm this year because of the Cafe Press paper issue last year?

Current events leaving people less motivated about, maybe, everything?

Less enthusiasm because you’re less engaged this year b/c you didn’t send in photos this year?

Don’t care for the design?

We have put up fewer reminder posts?

Has the BJ pet calendar run its course?

Were you guys being calendars before more as a way to support the pet charity, but we also have a thermometer now?

Something else we haven’t thought of?

Anyway, it would help to understand what’s up so we know what to do next year.

OPEN THREAD.