One of the constant items I wrote about early in my first decade at Balloon-Juice was my profound lack of understanding of what OSCAR and other VC backed health insurers did differently than what my colleagues and former colleagues at a mid-sized integrated payer-provider besides lose lots of money and get good press for doing that.

Healthcare-Brew has a great story on the three big VC backed health insurers asking this question too and the quotes are brutal.

Melinda Durr, a principal in consultancy EY’s health sciences and wellness practice, told Healthcare Brew that insurtechs in general “didn’t understand the dynamics of the health insurance ecosystem.” “I think they didn’t understand that they were in a risk management industry,” Durr said. “The business that they were in, they weren’t actually prepared to be successful in.” Atul Pathiyal, director and president of the payer advisory services practice at healthcare consulting firm Chartis, said that insurtechs on the market today haven’t differentiated enough from incumbent health insurers to make a big splash in the market. “A company that strives to be a disrupter needs to look really hard in the mirror and make sure it’s doing something different,” Pathiyal said.

Those are fighting words!

There was a massive investment in user experience and buying membership. This got a combination of folks who likely risk adjusted piss-poorly because they either never used services or were likely the “worried well” who had high utilization for a given risk score. The utilization frequently happens on mediocre contracts and voila, lots of money was lit on fire.