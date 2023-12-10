Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

The Man Has A Point (Open Thread)

Seeing the articles that say “Trump jokes about being a dictator” makes me want to scream.

At least none of these people are promoting the lie about it being a joke.

Fascist Dictatorship is Not a Laughing Matter

Are we really at the point where we need to explain that?

Now, I know what you’re thinking. It was a joke, Fox News said it was.

Here’s the thing: no it wasn’t. And you know it wasn’t, so stop pretending that it was. We all know who Donald Trump is. His repeated praise of dictators and strongmen is a matter of public record.

For years, Trump has been making comments like this and his supporters have brushed it off as an easily baited public freaking out over nothing.

Then January 6th happened. Suddenly it’s not so funny anymore, is it? Suddenly, it’s sounding an awful lot like a genuine call to arms.

A dictator on “day one”: The time to push back on Trump is now.

As Trump returns to his old playbook, defenders of democracy must not lose hope.

Dictatorship – or at least the threat of it – has been a topic of much discussion in American politics this week.

As Donald Trump continues his seemingly easy march to the Republican presidential nomination, critics have been sharpening their attacks on him.

Neoconservative scholar Robert Kagan penned an essay in the Washington Post warning that “the odds of the United States falling into dictatorship have grown considerably”. And former Republican congresswoman Liz Cheney, another vocal critic of Mr Trump, told CBS the US was “sleepwalking into dictatorship”.

The former president dismissed these warnings as more evidence of “Trump Derangement Syndrome”.

Then, at a town hall forum in Iowa on Tuesday night, Trump – who has frequently lavished praise on strongmen like Russia’s Vladimir Putin and North Korea’s Kim Jong-un – threw petrol on the fire and danced around the flames.

As some US news headlines put it, Trump seemed to confirm the worst fears of his critics – that he would become a “dictator” if re-elected to the US presidency.

However, the exchange was a bit more complicated than that.

Fox News moderator Sean Hannity was attempting to prompt the former president to dismiss the accusation that, if elected next year, he planned to abuse presidential power to punish his enemies, as Trump has sometimes implied in past comments.
“You are promising America tonight, you would never abuse this power as retribution against anybody?” Hannity asked.
And that’s when Trump, again venturing into that grey area between humour and seriousness, said he wouldn’t abuse his power… “except for day one” of his next term in office.

Hannity was practically begging Trump to deny he would ever do such a thing. Alas, Trump refused to take his cue.

“Except on Day One,” he replied, to half-hearted cheers and laughs from the friendly audience. The former president seemed to find the whole thing amusing. “This guy, he says, ‘You’re not going to be a dictator, are you?’” Trump joked to the crowd, motioning at Hannity. “I said, ‘No, no, no, other than Day One.’ We’re closing the border. And we’re drilling, drilling, drilling. After that, I’m not a dictator.”

You should not find that last line to be very reassuring. Trump, for all his lies, is being remarkably candid about what will happen if he wins in 2024. He will govern this country without any regard for the rule of law, and he will jail anyone who tries to stop him. His campaign platform is dictatorship.

This is not hyperbole. In fact, Trump and his allies have boasted about their extremist plans for a potential second term. To recap: Trumpworld is scheming to install ideological loyalists throughout the federal government, purge the civil service of any dissenters, centralize all power in the executive branch, and unleash the Justice Department on Trump’s perceived political enemies with sham prosecutions.

Open thread.

    1. 1.

      hrprogressive

      Let’s be very clear that people were warning about this before the 2016 election, much less 2020, or 2024.

      Plenty of commentators, experts, and so on, were derided as “alarmist” at the time.

      Sounds like every single one of them was absolutely correct.

      Less than 12 months before the 2024 election is way too long for the mainstream media to have started pointing out how dangerous this is, but while the best time would have been all the way back in 2015, the next best time is right now, while we still have a chance to stop him.

    gene108

      gene108

      I think if Donald Trump wins in 2024, it will create a real problem for Republicans going into the 2028 election. Do they amend the Constitution to let Trump seek a third term (or fourth*) term or do they standup to him for the sake of their own ambition?

*If Trump really did win the 2020 election, as he and his supporters claim, he'd be seeking a fourth term in 2028.

      *If Trump really did win the 2020 election, as he and his supporters claim, he’d be seeking a fourth term in 2028.

    4. 4.

      H.E.Wolf

      Although I’m well aware of the dangerous path to dictatorship (my dad and his family lived under one), I’m more useful in both the short and long run by focusing on concrete, positive actions I can take in opposition to that path.

      Relatedly… the thermometer for Four Directions MT has crossed the $25 mark! That is going to fund a helluva lot of direct, concrete action in the next 11-12 months.

    6. 6.

      lowtechcyclist

      @gene108:

      I think if Donald Trump wins in 2024, it will create a real problem for Republicans going into the 2028 election.

      “the 2028 election” is doing a lot of heavy lifting there.

    8. 8.

      WaterGirl

      @H.E.Wolf: I’m with on the action front – we need to focus on what we can do.

      Just to state where I’m coming from with this post:

      I think there’s a lot of good information in those two videos and in the articles, and I believe that being well-informed about the details can help us influence folks we come into contact with.

      And yes, very excited that we hit the $25,000 mark in the thermometer yesterday!  With the $5k check the was sent by an angel, that means we reached $30k, and $30k was the match limit.

      So $60,000 for Montana!

      edit: Since we sometimes surpass our goal, I have gotten smart enough to ask – when an eternal match has been found – might they be wiling to match up to $30k if we can raise that much?   (who says old dogs can’t learn new tricks?)

    9. 9.

      H.E.Wolf

      @gene108: ​I think if Donald Trump wins in 2024, it will create a real problem for Republicans going into the 2028 election. Do they amend the Constitution to let Trump seek a third term (or fourth*) term or do they standup to him for the sake of their own ambition?

       Electoral Vote blog has a response to that question: first answer in their weekly Q&A post yesterday. https://www.electoral-vote.com/evp2023/Items/Dec09-1.html

      An excerpt: “pro-democracy forces would be enormous—the 80 million or so people who voted Democratic in the last election, the countless tens of millions who didn’t vote but who don’t want a dictator, the Republicans who are OK with Trump but only if he’s legally in office, etc.”

      (Note for history nerds: one of the 2 writers is a history professor, and there’s a passing allusion to the fall of the British Raj in the above answer’s final paragraph.)

