Seeing the articles that say “Trump jokes about being a dictator” makes me want to scream.

At least none of these people are promoting the lie about it being a joke.

It’s getting weird. Donald Trump isn’t joking about being a dictator on day one. Was he joking with the “grab them by the 🐈” comment? Wasn’t trump charged with sexual assault 🤔 and forced to pay $5 million to the victim pic.twitter.com/WG51EpfFEP — 2RawTooReal (@2RawTooReal) December 8, 2023

h/t rikyrah for the tiktok guy above

(Medium)

Fascist Dictatorship is Not a Laughing Matter

Are we really at the point where we need to explain that?

Now, I know what you’re thinking. It was a joke, Fox News said it was. Here’s the thing: no it wasn’t. And you know it wasn’t, so stop pretending that it was. We all know who Donald Trump is. His repeated praise of dictators and strongmen is a matter of public record. For years, Trump has been making comments like this and his supporters have brushed it off as an easily baited public freaking out over nothing. Then January 6th happened. Suddenly it’s not so funny anymore, is it? Suddenly, it’s sounding an awful lot like a genuine call to arms.

(Salon)

A dictator on “day one”: The time to push back on Trump is now.

As Trump returns to his old playbook, defenders of democracy must not lose hope.

(BBC)

Dictatorship – or at least the threat of it – has been a topic of much discussion in American politics this week. As Donald Trump continues his seemingly easy march to the Republican presidential nomination, critics have been sharpening their attacks on him. Neoconservative scholar Robert Kagan penned an essay in the Washington Post warning that “the odds of the United States falling into dictatorship have grown considerably”. And former Republican congresswoman Liz Cheney, another vocal critic of Mr Trump, told CBS the US was “sleepwalking into dictatorship”. The former president dismissed these warnings as more evidence of “Trump Derangement Syndrome”. Then, at a town hall forum in Iowa on Tuesday night, Trump – who has frequently lavished praise on strongmen like Russia’s Vladimir Putin and North Korea’s Kim Jong-un – threw petrol on the fire and danced around the flames. As some US news headlines put it, Trump seemed to confirm the worst fears of his critics – that he would become a “dictator” if re-elected to the US presidency. However, the exchange was a bit more complicated than that. Fox News moderator Sean Hannity was attempting to prompt the former president to dismiss the accusation that, if elected next year, he planned to abuse presidential power to punish his enemies, as Trump has sometimes implied in past comments.

“You are promising America tonight, you would never abuse this power as retribution against anybody?” Hannity asked.

And that’s when Trump, again venturing into that grey area between humour and seriousness, said he wouldn’t abuse his power… “except for day one” of his next term in office.

(Yahoo)

Hannity was practically begging Trump to deny he would ever do such a thing. Alas, Trump refused to take his cue. “Except on Day One,” he replied, to half-hearted cheers and laughs from the friendly audience. The former president seemed to find the whole thing amusing. “This guy, he says, ‘You’re not going to be a dictator, are you?’” Trump joked to the crowd, motioning at Hannity. “I said, ‘No, no, no, other than Day One.’ We’re closing the border. And we’re drilling, drilling, drilling. After that, I’m not a dictator.” You should not find that last line to be very reassuring. Trump, for all his lies, is being remarkably candid about what will happen if he wins in 2024. He will govern this country without any regard for the rule of law, and he will jail anyone who tries to stop him. His campaign platform is dictatorship. This is not hyperbole. In fact, Trump and his allies have boasted about their extremist plans for a potential second term. To recap: Trumpworld is scheming to install ideological loyalists throughout the federal government, purge the civil service of any dissenters, centralize all power in the executive branch, and unleash the Justice Department on Trump’s perceived political enemies with sham prosecutions.

