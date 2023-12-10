Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Sunday Morning Open Thread: Big Tent, Big Problems

Sunday Morning Open Thread: Big Tent, Big Problems

the base would be like “but we are vegan.” The demands & expectations of our base are different. Often times on any issue we serve constituencies with competing interests/goals/beliefs/objectives. We have a broad, informed coalition, that scrutinizes everything.

If you understand the diversity of our party. The need to message to environmentalists, labor, Black folks, Black church going folks, Latinos, immigrants, the LGTBQ community, young folks, women, etc. creates challenges that you cannot ignore. In Chicago we are dealing with

an influx of migrants bussed here by Greg Abbott, Black folks, working class whites & even immigrants of all stripes who have been here for a while see the extraordinary resources thrown their way and are outraged. Republicans just come out and go anti-immigrants. Dems can’t

do that, we have to be more nuanced. Don’t even get me started on the challenges that the current crisis on the Gaza Strip presents. It is easy to criticize Dem messaging but to do so you must acknowledge that our mission is different and more challenging.

Sometimes I feel a little envious of how easy it must be for Republicans to motivate their base — if this year’s Great Leader announced that toenails were no longer acceptable, the glass in GOP windows would shatter as they attacked their own feet with pliers…

    45 Comments

    2. 2.

      Scout211

      And not surprising, but horrifying none the less, Musk has reinstated Alex Jones’ X account. By an X unofficial poll, of course.  So countering his toxic message (which stirs up the base) will be another challenge for the Democrats.  Sigh.  Feelings vs facts is quite a challenge.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Kay

      What’s discouraging to me is this isn’t, actually, a bad economy and I have no idea what happens when we get one – because we will.

      I feel like the bar has been set so high for what constitutes a “good economy” that it now means full employment in every single sector, zero interest rates, plentiful and affordable housing, plus cheap goods and all of this has to be environmentally responsible that we can never have a “good economy” again because all of these things are never going to happen at the same time.

      People on social media joke that it will become a good economy again once a GOP President is elected or conservatives are in charge and I fear that’s true.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Kay

      I just don’t think one can insist on full employment and then complain that they can’t find workers.

      That’s what full employment means – you can’t find workers as easily as one does when there’s a 7,8,9% unemployment rate. Some of these requirements for a “good economy” are in direct conflict and WILL NOT HAPPEN at the same time. You don’t get plentiful cheap labor and full employment. That’s not how it works. Unless you wann bring workers in and then – oh no- it’s the immigration crisis!

      “Independents” and “swing voters” have always been fucking dopes but I swear they are getting worse. Now they demand econ9omic condititons that contradict. Who can please these fucking people? No one.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Geminid

      Politico has a good interview with Rep. Andy Kim up this morning. Kim talks about border security, the Gaza war, and his Senate campaign.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Kay

      @Scout211:

      I think people may not know just how horrible Alex Jones really is. I read this:

      Sandy Hook and the Battle for Truth by Elizabeth Williamson

      It’s meticulously reported so detailed and long but, boy, it really opens your eyes to how much misinformation he pumps into the world and how corrosive and damaging it is. I think if people just have a general bad feeling aboiut him they don’t know the extent of it. It’s genuinely evil. He and his followers tortured those parents.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Kay

      We did a conference call with Sherrod Brown last week – he wanted to thank the people who volunteered for Ohio’s Issue 1.

      On the call Brown said that if we have someone who is on the fence to run in an uncontested race of any kind – statehouse, US House, school board, whatever- if we contact Brown’s campaign staff (separate from Senate staff) Brown will call the potential candidate and talk about what it’s like to run.

      I think this is a great idea.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Scout211

      Politico  reports a new filing yesterday from Jack Smith’s team.

      Special counsel Jack Smith on Saturday sharply rejected former President Donald Trump’s contention that foreign governments may have changed votes in the 2020 election, laying bare new details about his team’s extensive probe of the matter and its access to a vast array of senior intelligence officials in Trump’s administration.
       
      In a 45-page filing, Smith’s team describes interviewing more than a dozen of the top intelligence officials in Trump’s administration — from his director of national intelligence to the administrator of the NSA to Trump’s personal intelligence briefer — about any evidence that foreign governments had penetrated systems that counted votes in 2020.
       

      The answer from every single official was no,” senior assistant special counsel Thomas Windom writes in the filing.
      . . .
      In addition to the officials described in the new filing, Smith has interviewed nearly every senior official in Trump’s West Wing, from Chief of Staff Mark Meadows to White House Counsel Pat Cipollone to Vice President Mike Pence. He has also obtained records from the National Archives, state governments and dozens of GOP leaders and activists who were involved in Trump’s effort to send slates of fraudulent presidential electors to Congress.
       
      Prosecutors also revealed they had provided Trump extensive details about the deployment of the National Guard on Jan. 6, including timelines of action that may not all have been made public.
       
      Prosecutors also used the filing to push back on Trump’s contention that the charges against him contradict the case the Justice Department has made against Jan. 6 rioters. There’s nothing contradictory, they say, about prosecutors claiming a Jan. 6 rioter was responsible for his or her own criminal actions while noting that they took their cues from Trump.
       
      And they opposed Trump’s bid for details about undercover agents or informants at the Capitol on Jan. 6.
       
      “The defendant’s effort to blame law enforcement for the riot of which they were victims,” Windom writes, “fares no better than the attempt of a bank robber to blame security guards who failed to stop his crimes.”

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Another Scott

      As I mentioned downstairs, electoral-vote.com has the doomsters out in force in their Sunday mailbag.

      We have motivating emotional things on our side, also too.

      1) Climate change.
      1) Dobbs
      3) Competent leadership that is doing good things and running government so that we don’t have to be glued to the news all the time wondering, “what stupid, spiteful, illegal thing has he done now??”

      The other guys have a playbook – it’s the same one they’ve used the last 43+ years. We have one, also too, and it’s a good one.

      Forward!!

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Kay

       

      I saw Musk said he “disagrees” with Jones. Moron. What does that mean, he disagrees? He “disagrees” that the Sandy Hook parents staged their own children’s slaughter? So there’s no objective truth? It’s a matter of what he “agrees” with? He’s a fucking idiot. He just babbles in this kind of manosphere tech bro speak. None of it is reasoned or thought out.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @Kay: ​ Every time he hits a new low, I wonder how low can he go? The answer is always, “Lower.” There is no bottom to his depravity.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Anyway

      @Kay:

      Have never understood how Alex Jones was able to get away with that — there was plenty of evidence about the Sandy Hook shootings. He made money contradicting that for years. It took the parents so long to get any semblance of justice and the man still has a voice. Its madness.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Betty Cracker

      @Kay: What Jones does is genuinely evil. I read a piece somewhere about a deranged Jones follower who was convicted of harassing the Sandy Hook parents. Jones himself doesn’t suffer criminal consequences, but sometimes his followers do.

      Anyway, the convicted harasser was a middle-aged woman who lost everything because she acted on Jones’ nutty false flag conspiracy. Her husband divorced her, she lost her house, and her grown kids want nothing to do with her. I think she was living in a shed after being released from jail.

      I have zero sympathy for her — she’s a malignant moron who deserved everything she got and more, IMO. But while Jones has been held civilly liable, I bet he’s still living in a mansion and rolling in money that he’s hidden all over the place. It’s revolting. He should have to live in the garden shed with the nutball follower.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Another Scott

      @Kay: Fudzilla.com calls Melon “Elon [look at me] Musk”.

      That’s mainly what this is about.

      Yes, it’s horrible because he’s [each of them are] a horrible person.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Suzanne

      @Kay:

      I feel like the bar has been set so high for what constitutes a “good economy” that it now means full employment in every single sector, zero interest rates, plentiful and affordable housing, plus cheap goods and all of this has to be environmentally responsible that we can never have a “good economy” again because all of these things are never going to happen at the same time.

      I think it has to do more with inequality and mobility and the ability to build a better situation over the course of one’s life. Late capitalism means most of us are just surviving, not getting ahead. It’s not a good situation if everyone is working and still struggling. We’re not building something better for our kids. That’s not good, and it’s not unreasonable for people to think that’s shitty.

      Of course, the solution is at least in part to tax the fuck out of rich people.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      waspuppet

      @Kay: I think it was Digby who said the next time someone starts complaining about “the economy,” ask them how “the terrible economy” has affected them. What have they had to go without? What have they had to postpone? Were they set to retire but now they can’t?

      Unless they’re under about 30 (which, true, is a significant number of people), they don’t have an answer. Not an honest one anyway.

      And another way to describe “the diversity of our coalition” is to say Republicans are white Jesus freaks who openly prefer several countries to this one, and Democrats are everyone else. That’s a lot of people!

      Reply
    24. 24.

      OzarkHillbilly

      A daughter reflects on her mother’s death.

      I will never forget the look in my mother’s eyes that day near the end; the “north face of the Eiger”, as my family christened it. You have seen it in Game of Thrones, that look. As the Queen of Thorns, she used it to great effect. Fixing me with it for the first time in these last months, she said: “Rachie, it’s gone on too long – push me over the edge.”
      She had by then been on end-of-life drugs for four days. I felt sick. I knew what she was asking me to do. I had made a promise when I was quite young, that I would one day put a pillow over my mother’s face if she ever asked me to. It was a joke for years. Until now. And I couldn’t do it. It was the one and only time she showed anger or bad temper in any of her suffering. She died the next day.

      Diana Rigg campaigned for assisted dying for years, a shame it was denied to her.

      “I have cancer and it is everywhere, and I have been given six months to live,” she says. “Yet again we found ourselves in the bathroom this morning, my beloved daughter and I, half-laughing and half-crying, showering off together, and it was loving, and it was kind, but it shouldn’t happen.
      “And if I could have beamed myself off this mortal coil at that moment, you bet I would’ve done it there and then.”
      She adds that nobody talks about “how awful, how truly awful the details of this condition are, and the ignominy that is attached to it. Well, it’s high time they did. And it’s high time there was some movement in the law to give choice to people in my position. This means giving human beings true agency over their own bodies at the end of life. This means giving human beings political autonomy over their own death.”

      A bit of a long read but well worth the time.​

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Another Scott

      Meanwhile, on the other side, … TheHill.com:

      The exclusion of a measure to extend compensation for people exposed to radiation from U.S. nuclear testing from the annual defense bill this week marked yet another fracture in the Republican conference.

      The bipartisan amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) passed the Senate with a supermajority in August but was not included in the House version of the bill and was ultimately dropped from the final legislation. Co-sponsor Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) called its removal a “betrayal” of the country’s commitment to the victims of such radiation.

      […]

      He did not say who specifically in Republican leadership blocked the measure. Hawley was more explicit.

      Asked why the amendment was taken out, he told The Hill, “You ought to ask” Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) and Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.).

      He said Democratic leaders Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) “were supportive” and that he was not given an explanation from Johnson or McConnell about why the measure was dropped.

      “Morally, this is obscene,” he added.

      […]

      The issue — and particularly the procedural standoff that Hawley is leading — marks the latest in a series of rifts among congressional Republicans.

      The most notable of these points of contention over the past several months was the ouster of then-Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) over legislation that averted a government shutdown. Now, all eyes are on Johnson to see whether he can deliver a bill that appeases budget hawks in his party while also getting enough Democratic support to pass the Senate and win President Biden’s approval.

      […]

      Who was the GQPer who asked on the floor (roughly) – “I’d like to know a concrete accomplishment I can sell to my people at home. Can anyone help me out, ’cause I’m not seeing it…”??

      I like our chances in November, 2024.

      Hang in there, everyone.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Scout211:

      Prosecutors also used the filing to push back on Trump’s contention that the charges against him contradict the case the Justice Department has made against Jan. 6 rioters. There’s nothing contradictory, they say, about prosecutors claiming a Jan. 6 rioter was responsible for his or her own criminal actions while noting that they took their cues from Trump.

      There’s absolutely nothing contradictory about it.  If I pay a hit man to kill someone, both of us are fully responsible under the law for that murder.  Can’t see that this would be the least bit different: sending the 1/6 foot soldiers to prison doesn’t reduce the legal liability of the man who used them in his attempt to reverse the outcome of the 2020 election.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Kay

      @Suzanne:

      I think you and I disagree about whether people can get ahead. I think they can. I think their extremely pessimistic view of their future is not an accurate read of the opportunities available to them, and it makes me sad because a big part of building financial security is timing – in terms of over a lifetime. They have to move when they have a good economy and telling them over and over they can’t will harm them long term. My first piece of property had a mortgage at 13% interest and backed up on a railroad track. “First” doesn’t mean “last” – they have to take steps in order over decades.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      waspuppet

      @Another Scott: That was Chip Roy. The problem there, of course, is that he hates America more than half of ISIS does, so the only “accomplishments” he’s looking to sell back home are shutting down the government or putting Joe Biden in jail.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      OzarkHillbilly

      An FYI for the dog lovers here:

      Many dogs across the US have been recently contracting a respiratory illness, causing worry among pet owners. But veterinarians say that this may not be the cause for panic that it seems.

      The so-called kennel cough, which includes signs such as coughing, runny nose, sneezing, lethargy and loss of appetite, has attracted significant attention on social media, prompting news organizations to cover the illness in spite of uncertainty about whether there is in fact a unique, concerning trend.

      Veterinarians say that despite the appearance in the recent increase of cases of respiratory illness in dogs, it’s hard to measure because there is no central surveillance system to track disease outbreaks for animals. They implore dog owners, some of whom are unsettled about social media posts concerning the disease, to remember that this is not necessarily an unusual problem or reason to panic.

      “There are respiratory diseases outbreaks around the country every year, and it’s not something that we are necessarily surprised about,” said Dr Brian Collins, a veterinarian with the Cornell Richard P Riney canine health center in Ithaca, New York. “We don’t want dogs to be unnecessarily isolated from each other if there’s not a reason for concern.”

      Time will tell.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Kay

      @Suzanne:

      And there’s risk! I told you my daughter bought at the peak but got a good interest rate. Too risky for me- I told her not to do it. But she knew she had to MOVE, go forward, and she was right. So she got a higher price but a better interest rate. She’d still be renting if she had waited for ideal conditions, or “1980s” conditions, or “1990s” conditions. It’ll never be ideal. It wasn’t ideal in 1950 either.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Suzanne

      @Kay: I think that it’s possible to advance, but much iffier now than in the past. The stats are pretty clear that the percentage of people who achieve the same prosperity as their parents — the core of the American Dream for a lot of people — is falling over time. I don’t think that’s bad vibes. I don’t think that’s overinflated expectations. I don’t think that’s media-concocted pessimism. I think those are structural failures of the economy. I think those are consequences of specific choices (like electing Ronald Reagan) made by people who have a much different sense of responsibility and community than in the past. I think that’s MotUs wanting to privatize the gains and socialize the losses.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Kay

      @Suzanne:

      The housing costs issue is real and wil only be fixed with building more middle and lower end but for things like inflation and gas prices, the goal posts keep moving. Inflation stops growing and then it can’t be a good economy because gas is high. Eggs are down but meat is up. Can’t be good with meat up! They’re never going to get all these factors to line up at the same time. People liked zero interest rates a lot but do zero interest rates make sense for a resilient economy that doesn’t boom and bust? Do we want short term comfort or longer term real gains?

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Mai Naem mobile

      @Geminid: i do hope Kim ends up being NJ’s senator. He comes across as the real deal. Also, Corey Booker deserves a better colleague than Menendez.

      @Kay: I know it’s silly to put it this way, but Elon Musk deserves a special place in hell for what he’s done to Twitter. Twitter wasn’t perfect before Musk took over but I’m pretty sure they weren’t turning over info to autocratic foreign governments to catch democracy activists.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Kay

      @Suzanne:

      But they’re going to have to wait for some of this structural repair work to take effect. They need to distinguish between their short term situation and where they might be 30 years out because those two things are different and have to be approached differently. Labor power and wage gains don’t happen over 4 years, just like building financial security doesn’t happen over 4 years. The dec ades of cheap money are over. The people who are going to thrive in a more resilient economy are people with a thriftier, longer arc thinking and planning. They can get gains from interest rates now! That means STOP SPENDING and save your money.

      I think some young people are picking this up, so we see all this shopping at thrift stores and bartering and such among Zoomers. That kind of frugal thinbking will be rewarded again. My youngest is planning on sharing a car this year at school. They’re sharing the cost/use of a beater used car. That’s the kind of thinking that pays off in a more resilient growth economy and isn’t encouraged in a cheap flimsy boom and bust economy. They need to think differently than people did in the 80s and 90s.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Anyway

      @Another Scott:

      Who was the GQPer who asked on the floor (roughly) – “I’d like to know a concrete accomplishment I can sell to my people at home.

      Stefanik got the scalp of Liz Magill, that’ll show those woke universities who’s boss.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Another Scott

      @Kay: My J hated zero interest rates!  “What nonsense is this?  Why can’t I get over 2% interest on a CD??!!1”

      ;-)

      As you say, there are always things to gripe about.  I think about the best thing we can do is say, “Yeah, that’s a problem.  Things are getting better, though.  Remember how bad it was.  BTW, did you see that (good thing) is happening??”

      It’s a balance.  One has to listen to people’s griping and not minimize it, not both-sides or what-about it in a knee-jerk way, but not be trapped by the other guy’s framing.  We have a great story to tell.

      Do any of the greybeard pundits want to talk about how horrible the economy was when St. Ronald’s “Morning in America” ad came out??  (Unemployment was 7.1% at the end of 1984…)

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Kay

      @Mai Naem mobile:

      I don’t care that much about US Twitter users – I enjoyed it but it was (IMO) mostly media people selling their own shit, boo hoo – but I do think it’s s shame that he ruined it for people in other countries who were using it to keep in touch in horrible situations (Ukraine, etc)

      It just pisses me off because he’s a dope. I’m tired of over rated people.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Matt McIrvin

      I do really think the biggest problem with perceptions of the economy is the Hack Gap. It’s absolutely true that there are long-term structural things going on that immiserate people even under Democratic administrations. But somehow, they only get public attention under Democratic administrations. Republicans just get a pass for them and “the economy is awesome” even though these problems are just as bad. It’s a double standard in how much and about whom politicians are supposed to care.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      zhena gogolia

      Republicans openly and shamelessly side with Russia against Ukraine, yet on this blog we blame Biden relentlessly.

      Reply

