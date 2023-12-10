It is popular & often fashionable to drag Democrats over messaging. But messaging for Dems is different than messaging for Republicans. You can serve Republicans shit & their base would be like "mmm mmm best shit I ever had." You could serve Dems the best filet mignon & half https://t.co/Ttk5s0wiRa

the base would be like “but we are vegan.” The demands & expectations of our base are different. Often times on any issue we serve constituencies with competing interests/goals/beliefs/objectives. We have a broad, informed coalition, that scrutinizes everything.

If you understand the diversity of our party. The need to message to environmentalists, labor, Black folks, Black church going folks, Latinos, immigrants, the LGTBQ community, young folks, women, etc. creates challenges that you cannot ignore. In Chicago we are dealing with

an influx of migrants bussed here by Greg Abbott, Black folks, working class whites & even immigrants of all stripes who have been here for a while see the extraordinary resources thrown their way and are outraged. Republicans just come out and go anti-immigrants. Dems can’t

do that, we have to be more nuanced. Don’t even get me started on the challenges that the current crisis on the Gaza Strip presents. It is easy to criticize Dem messaging but to do so you must acknowledge that our mission is different and more challenging.