And Some Details

Reading the comments to my post last night it appears I haven’t been clear with what is going on in the next couple momths. A year ago I asked my boss if I could work remotely from Arizona for a couple months and she said yes, so I am picking up Joelle on Christmas Eve in Pittsburgh, going to her mothers in Poland, Ohio on Christmas Day, and on the 26th packing up the truckster and driving, with Thurston Howl, to Tempe. We’re going to take our time and break it up over five to six days, and I am still debating the wisdom of telling you fuckers our exact itinerary.

So I have a ton of little tasks, like picking up prescriptions for several months, getting a copy of my birth certificate in case we decide to say fuck it and elope, proof of my military service, getting new spark plugs and having the oil changed and tires rotated and alignment, stocking up on food for the boys and arranging their caretakers, etc.

Also, today, I got my medical power of attorney that gives Joelle decision making status if I am unable (my sister if Joelle can not), and my will making her and Devon executors. That kind of shit. I’m telling you this so as to leave a bread crumb trail in case I die prematurely so they can fill up the entire Dateline hour with my story (and I would like Josh Mankiewicz to be the host). It goes without saying that Joelle did it.

Speaking of Joelle, she sent me this and said “this dog is sending big Cole energy”:

And Some Details

She keeps that shit up she might have her own Dateline special. Also buy your Pet Calendar.

    49Comments

    2. 2.

      satby

      Honestly, you were pretty clear the first time. Most of this bunch has the attention span and memory of a gnat.

      Joelle is correct about the doggy pic too. Well played, girlfriend!

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Alison Rose

      I am still debating the wisdom of telling you fuckers our exact itinerary.

      Lucky for you I can’t go anywhere, otherwise I’d waylay you both on the highway somewhere and take 100 photos of you and send them all to WaterGirl to post for an On the Road.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Scout211

      @satby: Honestly, you were pretty clear the first time. Most of this bunch has the attention span and memory of a gnat.

      Maybe, but I think most of this bunch doesn’t read every post so this is news to many of us.  We gnats may have short memories but this gnat read about his plans just now for the first time.  😉

      Have great road trip and wonderful visit in Tempe, Cole.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      HinTN

      I bought my calendars. Two, to be precise. The pix are fine. The paper is lovely. The calendars, however, leave something to be desired. There is not one fucking special day labeled, as they were in the past. No holidays. No colloquial days (Groundhog Day, etc.). No Passover. No Eid. Da Nada. Not even the fucking year called out at the top along with the month. I have complained to CafePress, to no avail. You’re abandoning your cats? FFS, have a great trip!

      Reply
    8. 8.

      HinTN

      Not to pry or nothing, Cole, but did you get your mellow mix made? You can still get Sirius XM and listen to mellow pop/rock on channel 27. It’s pretty good. Beatles are on 18, Dwight Yoakam is on 349. Dead on 23. Jazz on 67. Choices, man

      ETA: Willie’s Roadhouse on 61. And BB King’s Bluesville on 74.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Suzanne

      Winter is the best time to go. If I might suggest, find some time to go hike Camelback. The Cholla trail is easy, and you get great views of the city. Also, maybe drive south to Saguaro National Park. They’re majestic AF and I miss them.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Suzanne

      @HinTN: The things to do in the Valley of the Sun are:

      1) Hang out by the pool (alternate: tube Rio Salado)

      2) Hike something

      3) Golf

      4) Go shopping

      The second one is the only thing that sounds even remotely Cole-adjacent.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      The Up and Up

      A relative recently came down with Covid postponing another’s 90th birthday party. No one is going anyplace as far as I know so hopefully you enjoy the trip to your presumably future home state of Arizona. I had a family member who lived in Tucson. Another in Quartzsite.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      TaMara

      Well, you’d better be sharing your itinerary with a certain someone, lest she decides to spend her holidays with some hunk on a beach in CA.

      Just saying….

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Joelle

      If this is an Albert Brooks production I think it would be foolish to consider anyone but Bette Midler and John Goodman (even though they are a tad senior by comparison).

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Barbara

      Be safe!  Not quite 10 years ago my family drove from here in the East to New Mexico and then north into Utah, via Arizona.  We did many memorable things, but the two things that really endure in my memory were driving south from Colorado into New Mexico, and watching a veritable fireworks of meteor showers in the sky.

      And then driving north through Arizona into Utah and finding the road closed — I think it was actually called “The Mexican Water Road” — because a storm had washed mud onto the road and made it impassable.  A family of French tourists had got caught in the storm and been pushed off the road and stuck in a ditch full of mud and their car was totally ruined.  It was 11:00 pm and everyone was stranded so we had an impromptu gathering of truck drivers and tourists as we waited around for a front end loader to dig out the mud.  Sheriff said it happened at least twice a year.  They have a construction firm on speed dial.  Trucker said that the French family was lucky their car hadn’t been overturned by the force of the flood because it is actually possible to drown in the desert that way. My thought was, well, they got an authentic glimpse of the American Southwest and at least it was a rental car and not their own vehicle.

      I hope you have safe and memorable adventures!

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Poe Larity

      @RSA: Christian Bale and Joaquin Phoenix must share an agent as they just started arguing about mustard at Polo Lounge and then went through a window onto the patio.

      Russell Crowe is staying out of it so far but has ordered the entire dessert menu so he may be a dark horse.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Suzanne

      Cole: Make a trip to north Phoenix (as terrible as it is) and go to the Chino Bandito.

      Also can recommend Barrio Cafe, which is hip AF but the food is next level.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      azlib

      @Suzanne:

      Yes, winter is the best time to be here. And the Saguaro Park is magnificent. We also have several really good museums. The Hurd Museum with its native artifacts is great. And we also have the Musical Instrument Museum. And get by Taliesen West in Scottsdale.

      Look me up when you get here. I’d love to meet you in person. I have enjoyed your site for many years with its intelligent, yet at times, snarky commentary on our current political environment.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Hidalgo de Arizona

      Well holy crap, John Cole is going to be spending a few months in my humble home town.  Let me know if you want any tips for good food or good coffee.  We have an amazing selection of both.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      frosty

      @Suzanne: Thinking back, all we’ve had in PA is mice and ants. Oh, and the bats, that was fun, flying around the living room. I think it got in through the eaves, came down through the walls and out the hole in the foyer wall that the electrician left and I didn’t get around to patching. And still haven’t patched.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Suzanne

      @azlib: I absolutely second the recommendations for the Heard and the MIM, for people who are into museums. Taliesin West is fantastic for people who are architecture fans, but I took some normies on the tour and they were bored. The AZ Biltmore is not by Wright, but it is by one of his apprentices (MacArthur), and dinner there is a great if expensive way to spend an evening.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Yutsano

      @Suzanne: I was visiting a friend from college who was from Peoria AZ. One morning I woke up and saw a small white scorpion on the wall. She immediately killed it then said Iwas lucky. Apparently according to her the smaller they are the more deadly. I was fully scared out of my wits from that moment on.

      OT: I just had some Indian food in the hotel tonight and I had a revelation. I tried an appetizer called aloo tikki chaat. That was AMAZING. It’s potato fritters in the most delicious sauce I have ever had. If y’all see it on a menu GET IT! It’s absolutely delicious.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      devore

      greetings in advance from the East Valley.  At least you picked a great time to come.  Since given your luck, I’m surprised you didn’t get to Tempe just before the 2 month stretch of 110+F days this past summer.

      Reply

