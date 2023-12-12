Reading the comments to my post last night it appears I haven’t been clear with what is going on in the next couple momths. A year ago I asked my boss if I could work remotely from Arizona for a couple months and she said yes, so I am picking up Joelle on Christmas Eve in Pittsburgh, going to her mothers in Poland, Ohio on Christmas Day, and on the 26th packing up the truckster and driving, with Thurston Howl, to Tempe. We’re going to take our time and break it up over five to six days, and I am still debating the wisdom of telling you fuckers our exact itinerary.

So I have a ton of little tasks, like picking up prescriptions for several months, getting a copy of my birth certificate in case we decide to say fuck it and elope, proof of my military service, getting new spark plugs and having the oil changed and tires rotated and alignment, stocking up on food for the boys and arranging their caretakers, etc.

Also, today, I got my medical power of attorney that gives Joelle decision making status if I am unable (my sister if Joelle can not), and my will making her and Devon executors. That kind of shit. I’m telling you this so as to leave a bread crumb trail in case I die prematurely so they can fill up the entire Dateline hour with my story (and I would like Josh Mankiewicz to be the host). It goes without saying that Joelle did it.

Speaking of Joelle, she sent me this and said “this dog is sending big Cole energy”:

She keeps that shit up she might have her own Dateline special. Also buy your Pet Calendar.