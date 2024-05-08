?? CNN: "Erin Burnett will sit down with President Biden for an exclusive one on one interview tomorrow. … Interview will air Wednesday at 7pm ET on Erin Burnett OutFront."
Seriously, though — these are great places to get Biden’s message out. Kudos to his media team!
I know the bald nepo babies @AGSNYT (family has owned the paper since 1896) and @nycscribe (dad was the CEO of Staples) are crying rn https://t.co/vR702LoADI pic.twitter.com/2N4qYxTOP2
President Biden recorded a radio interview with @chiquibabyLA. It airs tomorrow, per WH.
Muy Emocionada y Privilegiada de haber sido invitada junto a mi equipo a la Casa Blanca, con motivo del Día 5 de Mayo representando a los Latinos y Mexicanos que vivimos y trabajamos en este país, estaremos en VIVO con el @chiquibabyshow #Morrapower pic.twitter.com/4Y6RdOvkb8
he's straight up going to be on Hot Ones before he deals with the fuckin new york times jerkoffs https://t.co/3VDkjobnJH
"Polls Show Joe Biden Would Be Perhaps a Decade Younger if He Would Give Us an Exclusive Interview Explaining Why He Dares to Still Love His Nasty Fuckup Son More Than AG's Daddy Ever Loved Him"
