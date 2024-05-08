?? CNN: "Erin Burnett will sit down with President Biden for an exclusive one on one interview tomorrow. … Interview will air Wednesday at 7pm ET on Erin Burnett OutFront." — Dylan Byers (@DylanByers) May 7, 2024

Seriously, though — these are great places to get Biden’s message out. Kudos to his media team!

I know the bald nepo babies @AGSNYT (family has owned the paper since 1896) and @nycscribe (dad was the CEO of Staples) are crying rn https://t.co/vR702LoADI pic.twitter.com/2N4qYxTOP2 — Banana Fiefdom (@TonyMoonbeam) May 8, 2024

President Biden recorded a radio interview with @chiquibabyLA. It airs tomorrow, per WH. — Akayla Gardner (@gardnerakayla) May 6, 2024

Muy Emocionada y Privilegiada de haber sido invitada junto a mi equipo a la Casa Blanca, con motivo del Día 5 de Mayo representando a los Latinos y Mexicanos que vivimos y trabajamos en este país, estaremos en VIVO con el @chiquibabyshow #Morrapower pic.twitter.com/4Y6RdOvkb8 — CHIQUIBABY (@chiquibabyLA) May 4, 2024

he's straight up going to be on Hot Ones before he deals with the fuckin new york times jerkoffs https://t.co/3VDkjobnJH — cai (@AnneNotation) May 8, 2024