Mike Memoli, NBC News — “As Joe Biden marks a somber anniversary, his son’s fate weighs on him”:

During the eulogy for his brother in 2015, Hunter Biden recalled his first memory of Beau: hearing him repeat, “I love you,” as they lay together in a hospital bed. The toddlers — Beau was just 3, Hunter 2 — were the only survivors of a car crash that 51 years ago killed their mother and baby sister.

The accident was the first of the personal tragedies that have shaped President Joe Biden’s political career, coming just weeks after he won the U.S. Senate seat. The death of Beau Biden after a battle with brain cancer kept Joe Biden out of the 2016 presidential race, but his dying admonition to his father to stay engaged became a foundation for his 2020 candidacy.

Now, Biden is preparing to wage his final campaign while his remaining son faces two separate criminal indictments.

Biden will remain in Wilmington, Delaware, on Monday on the somber anniversary, which has remained a sacred and protected day on his calendar as president, as it was when he was vice president and a senator. It comes just days after his son made his most public response yet to allegations from House Republican investigators that are the basis of the impeachment inquiry against the president they formally approved on Wednesday.

Speaking not far from the Senate chamber where his father served for 36 years, the younger Biden said his parents “literally saved my life” amid his battle with addiction, and blasted Republicans who he said “have taken the light of my dad’s love for me and presented it as darkness.” …

In private conversations, the president has blamed himself for the fact that his son remains such a political target, telling associates it would not be happening if he were not in office and running for another term. Hunter Biden “comes up all the time,” one source who has spoken with the president said, sometimes out of concern but also with pride at how he has endured the harsh spotlight recently…

Republicans have made “where’s Hunter” a calling card of the 2024 race, with merchandise bearing the slogan. Biden advisers have noted, though, that Hunter Biden was also a target in the 2020 race and said the president’s critics often miss that the president’s standing by his son, especially supporting him in his recovery, has often made those attacks backfire…

The president has often discussed how the 1972 accident nearly led him to quit the Senate before he’d even taken office, saying after he took the oath of office in his sons’ hospital room that if there was ever a conflict between him being a good father and a good senator, he’d choose the former.

A career full of personal trials has also led Biden to say, as he often did ahead of announcing his plan to seek a second term, that he is a “great respecter of fate. It also helped him not only build personal relationships across the aisle but was the root of what Biden aides have long called his “superpower,” his empathy…