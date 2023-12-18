Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Monday Evening Open Thread: The Weight

Mike Memoli, NBC News — “As Joe Biden marks a somber anniversary, his son’s fate weighs on him”:

During the eulogy for his brother in 2015, Hunter Biden recalled his first memory of Beau: hearing him repeat, “I love you,” as they lay together in a hospital bed. The toddlers — Beau was just 3, Hunter 2 — were the only survivors of a car crash that 51 years ago killed their mother and baby sister.

The accident was the first of the personal tragedies that have shaped President Joe Biden’s political career, coming just weeks after he won the U.S. Senate seat. The death of Beau Biden after a battle with brain cancer kept Joe Biden out of the 2016 presidential race, but his dying admonition to his father to stay engaged became a foundation for his 2020 candidacy.

Now, Biden is preparing to wage his final campaign while his remaining son faces two separate criminal indictments.

Biden will remain in Wilmington, Delaware, on Monday on the somber anniversary, which has remained a sacred and protected day on his calendar as president, as it was when he was vice president and a senator. It comes just days after his son made his most public response yet to allegations from House Republican investigators that are the basis of the impeachment inquiry against the president they formally approved on Wednesday.

Speaking not far from the Senate chamber where his father served for 36 years, the younger Biden said his parents “literally saved my life” amid his battle with addiction, and blasted Republicans who he said “have taken the light of my dad’s love for me and presented it as darkness.” …

In private conversations, the president has blamed himself for the fact that his son remains such a political target, telling associates it would not be happening if he were not in office and running for another term. Hunter Biden “comes up all the time,” one source who has spoken with the president said, sometimes out of concern but also with pride at how he has endured the harsh spotlight recently…

Republicans have made “where’s Hunter” a calling card of the 2024 race, with merchandise bearing the slogan. Biden advisers have noted, though, that Hunter Biden was also a target in the 2020 race and said the president’s critics often miss that the president’s standing by his son, especially supporting him in his recovery, has often made those attacks backfire…

The president has often discussed how the 1972 accident nearly led him to quit the Senate before he’d even taken office, saying after he took the oath of office in his sons’ hospital room that if there was ever a conflict between him being a good father and a good senator, he’d choose the former.

A career full of personal trials has also led Biden to say, as he often did ahead of announcing his plan to seek a second term, that he is a “great respecter of fate. It also helped him not only build personal relationships across the aisle but was the root of what Biden aides have long called his “superpower,” his empathy…

======

    2. 2.

      FelonyGovt

      Biden is a good, decent man. It pisses me off mightily how they are trying to tear him down and cynically twist his loyalty and affection for his son.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Alison Rose

      It’s absolutely ghoulish and callous the way the right uses Hunter as a political football against his father, especially considering everything their family has been through. It would be gross nonetheless, but it takes on a seriously twisted feeling when you realize that for the wingnuts, forcing even more emotional trauma on them is their entertainment.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      lowtechcyclist

      @schrodingers_cat:

      Yes, the R voters are horrible. But the electeds have agency too.  They can choose to value doing what is right over trying to stay in office. They have made the opposite choice of their own free will.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Alison Rose

      I think the Earth is breaking.

      A volcano in southwestern Iceland began erupting Monday with lava fountains reaching up to 330 feet and the glow visible miles away in the center of the capital, Reykjavik.

      The location of the fissure poses a risk to the nearby Svartsengi geothermal power plant and to the town of Grindavík, which was evacuated last month because of heightened seismic activity.

      “We are looking at a worst-case scenario,” said Thorvaldur Thordarson, a volcanologist in Iceland. “The eruption appears big, and only about two kilometers from major infrastructure.”

      An earthquake in northwestern China has killed at least 111 people and injured more than 200 others in two provinces, Chinese state media reported on Tuesday.

      Rescuers were searching for survivors after the quake, which jolted Jishishan County in Gansu Province late on Monday night. The province reported that 100 people had died, according to the state-run Xinhua News Agency.

      Eleven people in the city of Haidong in neighboring Qinghai Province were also killed, the news agency said.

      The quake, which struck at 11:59 p.m., had a magnitude of 5.9, according to the United States Geological Survey, though it was measured at 6.2 by the China Earthquake Administration. Buildings were toppled, and rescuers were working hours later to dig people out of the rubble, according to CCTV, the state broadcaster.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Alison Rose:

      It’s absolutely ghoulish and callous the way the right uses Hunter as a political football against his father, especially considering everything their family has been through.

      This is how these supposedly Christian folks honor Jesus’ commandment to “love your neighbor as yourself.”

      The GQP is increasingly reminding me of Lord of the Flies.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      topclimber

      I am sure Biden’s faith has helped him deal with emotional blows, whether fate- or fuckwit-engendered.

      Which reminds me that the two Presidents in my lifetime who most made their faith part of their public service are Democrats (Biden the Catholic and Carter the Baptist). Shall we see how the most recent Republic-cant Presidents stack up? GW Bush at least didn’t embarrass his Church too often. Trump does all the time, which is amazing since he doesn’t really have one.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      OzarkHillbilly

      I’m not gonna speak for everything Joe did for his son’s. I can’t know. I only know what I did for my sons and what I sacrificed for them. And I know a lot of men of the ’80s would have said, “Fuck it.”

      I thought about it. I remember sitting on the tailgate of my p/u truck in my sister’s back yard and thinking, “WTF??? I can just leave, I still have friends in WY, they’ll help me get set up. I don’t have to put up with this shit.”

      But I could not abandon my sons. And I didn’t. And because I didn’t I went thru things I had no idea were waiting for me.

      Guess what? That is what being a parent entails.

      I didn’t do anything all that special, I just took care of my sons.

      Reply

