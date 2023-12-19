I see that Trump’s attorneys addressed their most recent “letter” refusing to accept the evidence and discovery that was sent over by the Special Counsel’s office to “Thomas and Molly”.

That can’t possibly be typical in a legal document. Can it? To address attorneys on the other side by their first names, as if they are all friends? To me, that seems like the ultimate disrespect.

Still thinking about this letter from Trump refusing to accept the evidence exhibit list & additional discovery Jack Smith sent over because the proceedings are stayed. This will bite Trump in the ass later and is demonstrative of his inability to think ahead. 1/ pic.twitter.com/9s5A2a9KQ1 — Mueller, She Wrote (@MuellerSheWrote) December 19, 2023

So that’s one question.

My other question is about the vote for a ceasefire that is scheduled at the UN today. (Postponed from yesterday.) From the little coverage I have seem, it appears that some think it’s possible that the US may either not veto or will abstain from voting. Please let that be so! Does that seem at all realistic? That would definitely be an about-face from Biden, a most welcome one.

My other other question is about whether the US can use the seized Russian assets to fund Ukraine. Adam Schiff made a statement to the effect that we should do that, and now I see that Senator Sheldon Whitehouse has a bill to that effect. Ever hopeful.

Open thread.