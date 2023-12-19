Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Dear Thomas and Molly (and other questions) Open Thread

Dear Thomas and Molly (and other questions) Open Thread

by | 50 Comments

This post is in: 

I see that Trump’s attorneys addressed their most recent “letter” refusing to accept the evidence and discovery that was sent over by the Special Counsel’s office to “Thomas and Molly”.

That can’t possibly be typical in a legal document.  Can it?  To address attorneys on the other side by their first names, as if they are all friends?  To me, that seems like the ultimate disrespect.

So that’s one question.

My other question is about the vote for a ceasefire that is scheduled at the UN today.  (Postponed from yesterday.)  From the little coverage I have seem, it appears that some think it’s possible that the US may either not veto or will abstain from voting.  Please let that be so!  Does that seem at all realistic?  That would definitely be an about-face from Biden, a most welcome one.

My other other question is about whether the US can use the seized Russian assets to fund Ukraine.  Adam Schiff made a statement to the effect that we should do that, and now I see that Senator Sheldon Whitehouse has a bill to that effect.  Ever hopeful.

Open thread.

    50Comments

    4. 4.

      la caterina

      I’m an attorney and a boomer. I use first names in salutations only when there is a cordial relationship with the other attorney. I HATE it when attorneys I don’t know/like address me by my first name. also hate the young, male attorneys who ask me (in court!) to “smile more.” Ugh.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      waspuppet

      I was under the impression that Schiff was saying Biden could just use the frozen assets himself. I could be wrong about that (both whether he can do that and whether Schiff said it), but if it’s a bill the Republican pro-Putin caucus will just block it, no? Because that’s how democracy works (eyeroll).

      Vaguely related to Trump’s lawyers’ disrespect, his lackeys still refer to him as President Trump. That’s equal parts memory care and refusal to recognize the 2020 election, and I know you’re supposed to refer to ex-presidents as “President,” but most of the people who do this say “Biden” and not “President Biden,” so just in case you’ve forgotten how much they hate this country, there you go.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Frankensteinbeck

      That would definitely be an about-face from Bide

      Sssssssort of.  Biden’s rhetoric has been moving steadily through, “Israel, I love you, but you are fucking this up.”  Bibi has somehow burned through international goodwill faster and more completely than George Bush.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      WaterGirl

      My other (not burning) question at the moment, since i am eating the quiche I just made, is to wonder if I should be putting a layer of cheese under the sautéed onions and garlic so the crust isn’t soggy.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Suzanne

      Soooooo apparently the identities of approx. 200 people associated with Jeffrey Epstein are about to be revealed. Taking bets…. I bet Elmo’s in there. Josh Duggar? Rod Dreher? (LMAO, NO, but would be hilarious.)

      About the only person I can think of who I would be surprised to see in that list is Tim Apple.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      WaterGirl

      @la caterina:  Two questions?  First, do they really do that to you?  (I assume yes, or you wouldn’t have said it.)  Second, do they know what fucking year it is?

      I hope you smack them down like the stupid puppies they are.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Martin

      @Omnes Omnibus: My understanding here is that discovery is one of your best tools to slow down the trial because you can plead for time to review it. By refusing to accept it, you lose all future attempts for delay because the judge can just conclude that you clearly aren’t interested in reviewing it because you refuse to accept it.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      piratedan

      the “response letter” strikes me as having the tone of “please stop finding and producing evidence of crimes that our client has committed and has yet to admit to as we would like to enjoy the holidays with our families and not our client”.  Which seems like an almost reasonable request if the charges were something other than the attempted overthrow of the US Government.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      WaterGirl

      @Frankensteinbeck:I agree with you that Biden has about run out of patience, but since Biden vetoed at the last vote, even though he had already run out of patience…  if he didn’t veto this time, I think it would be an about-face, publicly speaking.

      I have so been hoping that Biden would do exactly that about-face.

      It feels to me like Bibi is either totally certain that Biden will continue to support him publicly no matter what, or he is double-dog-daring Biden to not support him.  Not sure which.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Scout211

      @WaterGirl: wonder if I should be putting a layer of cheese under the sautéed onions and garlic so the crust isn’t soggy.

       

      I often put a layer of Parmesan down first. But I also pierce holes in the crust with a fork before adding the egg filling (like I do for pie crust). Both of those seem to help to eliminate soggy crust in quiche.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Martin

      I posted the other day my understanding on the assets. US law is the barrier – not international. The US only permits using those assets in a conflicts which the US is a party to – which isn’t the case here. Biden would either need to claim that we are in armed conflict with Russia (possibly a cyber conflict would suffice) or Congress needs to pass an exemption – which they’ve done in the past. But it needs to get through Congress.

      That would only allow them to use central bank funds, not oligarch funds which are still protected by the taking and due process clauses. There’s $300B in central bank fund seized, but the US only has about 10% of them, the rest are overseas. No idea if the US could have them transferred. My guess is that any nation that could release them to the US could use them directly, so odds are they’re stuck behind those nations’ laws.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      trollhattan

      BBC, in the last few minutes.

      We’ve just been told the UN Security Council’s vote on a resolution to halt hostilities in Gaza has been delayed again.
      It’s now scheduled for 22:00 GMT (17:00 ET).
      There have been intense discussions over the wording of the draft resolution, and members of the council will want to avoid any chance of it being vetoed.
      The US vetoed the last draft resolution because of the language that it contained.

      And

      Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh will travel to Cairo in Egypt tomorrow, a source tells the BBC.
      We’ll bring you more on this update shortly.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @The Kropenhagen Interpretation:  They are refusing to accept documents that they requested. They are saying that because of the appeal all deadline have been suspended.  Okay, fine.  There is nothing to prevent the DOJ from sending the things before they are due.  Normal lawyers would take advantage of the extra time to review them.  They are trying to make a weird and bullshit point.  And as WG said, it will kill them when they ask for more time later.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @Frankensteinbeck:Sssssssort of.  Biden’s rhetoric has been moving steadily through, “Israel, I love you, but you are fucking this up.”  Bibi has somehow burned through international goodwill faster and more completely than George Bush.

      Yup, which Biden warned Bibi about IIRC within 72 hours of the Hamas attack.

      Also, is the language of the resolution the same as the one we vetoed?

      Reply
    27. 27.

      WaterGirl

      @Scout211: I will try the parmesan.  I thought you weren’t supposed to poke the holes unless you were baking the pie crust before adding the filling?  (Like with a chocolate cream pie.)

      Oh, should I be pre-baking the pie crust for the broccoli quiche?

      Reply
    30. 30.

      WaterGirl

      @zhena gogolia: I do not.  What do you mean by briefly?  I think with the chocolate cream pie that I referenced in the comment above, i only bake it about 10 minutes, but it does get little brown.

      But I thought you only pre-bake the pie crust if you’re not going to bake it again?

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Scout211

      @WaterGirl: Oh, should I be pre-baking the pie crust for the broccoli quiche?

      Even when recommended, I never pre-bake pie crust, but that’s just how I roll. YMMV

      I always pierce the uncooked pie crust prior to adding any filling.  That’s how I was taught when I learned to bake pies from my mother. Again, YMMV

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Mousebumples

      @Omnes Omnibus: They are refusing to accept documents that they requested. They are saying that because of the appeal all deadline have been suspended. Okay, fine. There is nothing to prevent the DOJ from sending the things before they are due. Normal lawyers would take advantage of the extra time to review them. They are trying to make a weird and bullshit point. And as WG said, it will kill them when they ask for more time later.

      I think I saw somewhere some speculation that his lawyers aren’t being paid to deal with it. (or they were paid up NOT deal with it, lol)

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Suzanne

      @WaterGirl: Everything I am reading about this uses language like “tied to”, or “associated with”, or “connected to”. So your guess is as good as mine at this point.

      Apparently two journalists are among the names. Let’s guess! Ross Douthat?! It would be irresponsible not to speculate!

      Reply
    37. 37.

      The Kropenhagen Interpretation

      @Omnes Omnibus: They are refusing to accept documents that they requested. They are saying that because of the appeal all deadline have been suspendedOkay, fine.  There is nothing to prevent the DOJ from sending the things before they are due.

      The bolded was just my instinctual reaction as soon as I read the italicized. Maybe I should be Trump’s lawyer. Can someone just give me a quick rundown of courtroom procedure so I don’t look like a total ass

      ETA: And they, themselves, requested the documents? Deeply shaking my head.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Geminid

      @WaterGirl: Biden is supporting Israel here despite Netanyahu. With the exception of the Arab Joint List, even “Bibi’s” most steadfast opponents support this war.

      Ed.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Almost Retired

      @la caterina:   When I was a young lawyer I worked with an attorney fifteen years older than me .  She was from the Bronx (we’re in Los Angeles) and was always impeccably dressed.  I was a floppy haired disheveled goofball who looked like I went surfing before coming to court and couldn’t wait to wriggle out of my Men’s Wearhouse suit (which was true).  Older male attorneys often just assumed I was the senior partner – an absolutely ludicrous conclusion – and would ignore her or ask if she was the court reporter. Once.  Because if they were able to reattach the head she’d bitten off, they never made the same mistake against

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Brachiator

      @Suzanne:

      Soooooo apparently the identities of approx. 200 people associated with Jeffrey Epstein are about to be revealed. Taking bets…. I bet Elmo’s in there. Josh Duggar? Rod Dreher? (LMAO, NO, but would be hilarious.)

      From a recent New York Magazine story, the list of notable people already identified is amazing.

      The additional names must be totally off the chain.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      bbleh

      @Omnes Omnibus: They are trying to make a weird and bullshit point.

      This sort of thing has happened often enough — another example being razzing Engoron’s clerk — that I can’t help but feel that either TIFG, employing his usual shoot-from-the-hip judgment, is telling them to do this, or that they share or have internalized his 10-year-old / ODD-type behavior.

      Reply

