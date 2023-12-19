Steve continues to lose weight and is diabetic, so he has now earned a round trip ticket to Arizona. He needs to be with me until his glucose is under control, and he needs to be with me in case it DOESN’T and something catastrophic happens. So that sucks. Thurston is also apparently going blind or has very bad vision. That means we are going to a dog eye doctor when I get to Arizona. I have no idea how many thousands of dollars I don’t have that this is going to cost me. Merry fucking Christmas.

Because of this, that means Maxwell will be left alone with no siblings, and THAT can not happen. So I now have an army of people who are going to just come by and hang out and watch tv for the first two weeks (along with Breyana and the neighbor girl who will be feeding him) until the girl from college returns on 8 August and will stay here.