Back From the Vet

Steve continues to lose weight and is diabetic, so he has now earned a round trip ticket to Arizona. He needs to be with me until his glucose is under control, and he needs to be with me in case it DOESN’T and something catastrophic happens. So that sucks. Thurston is also apparently going blind or has very bad vision. That means we are going to a dog eye doctor when I get to Arizona. I have no idea how many thousands of dollars I don’t have that this is going to cost me. Merry fucking Christmas.

Because of this, that means Maxwell will be left alone with no siblings, and THAT can not happen. So I now have an army of people who are going to just come by and hang out and watch tv for the first two weeks (along with Breyana and the neighbor girl who will be feeding him) until the girl from college returns on 8 August and will stay here.

      frosty

      What a bunch of complications just dropped into your life! I’m sorry to hear about both Steve and Thurston and I’m wishing them well.

      Yarrow

      Sorry to hear all that. We love your pets too. I hope Steve responds well to treatment and you can find a good eye doctor for Thurston.

      until the girl from college returns on 8 August and will stay here.

      You’re not coming back until at least August?

      Heidi Mom

      Sorry to hear that life has gotten so complicated.  An exchange from Our Flag Means Death (haven’t watched the series yet, just clips on YouTube) sums it up:  “Sorry I was such a dick.”  “You weren’t a dick, life’s a dick!”  Wishing the best to all of you.

