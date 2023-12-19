On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. Submit Your Photos

Sister Golden Bear

Built in 1917, Filoli is considered one of the finest remaining country estates of the 20th century, featuring a 54,000+ square-foot Georgian revival-style mansion, 16 acres of exquisite English Renaissance gardens, a 6.8-acre Gentleman’s Orchard, and hundreds of acres of natural land, located, in Woodside, on the San Francisco Peninsula.

Every holiday season they put up extensive lights in the gardens, and the inside of the mansion is done up in true robber baron style.

BTW, On The Road usually gets posted long before I’m awake — being a West Coast jackal — but I’ll be sure to check in later in the day.