On The Road – Sister Golden Bear – Holiday lights at the Filoli House and Gardens

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.

From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

Sister Golden Bear

Built in 1917, Filoli is considered one of the finest remaining country estates of the 20th century, featuring a 54,000+ square-foot Georgian revival-style mansion, 16 acres of exquisite English Renaissance gardens, a 6.8-acre Gentleman’s Orchard, and hundreds of acres of natural land, located, in Woodside, on the San Francisco Peninsula.

Every holiday season they put up extensive lights in the gardens, and the inside of the mansion is done up in true robber baron style.

BTW, On The Road usually gets posted long before I’m awake — being a West Coast jackal — but I’ll be sure to check in later in the day.

The main pool

Not the actual moon, but a backdrop for the bench in front. It’s in an outdoor courtyard with booths selling mulled wine, hot chocolate and more.

I was experimenting with using my iPhone 15 Pro Max for hand-held long exposure shots. This one was about 3 seconds, and the guy stepped into frame mid-exposure I’d hoped he would.

One of the things I love about photography is how makes me see more when I’m in a photo mindset. I sure thousands of people walked past this without paying any attention to it.

The smaller of the two pools, with the mansion in the background.

I’m not sure the Chinese laterns were Christmas related, but they were beautiful. Inside the mansion the grand dinner room had some gorgeous tabletop exhibits about winter celebrations across multiple cultures, Christmas, Hannakuh, Kwanza, Arabic, Chinese, Japanse, etc.

Again, another low light hand-held shot.

      HinTN

      Beautiful! Thanks for the tour. I love the pool with the lighted tree in the background.

      These photographs demonstrate the inadequacy of my poor old S8’s camera. An upgrade is in my future!

