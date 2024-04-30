(Clay Bennett via GoComics.com)

We've been talking about the Republican rejection of democracy for a while now, but to see and hear them explicitly state it is still unnerving. pic.twitter.com/2DNCzPnCER — Maddow Blog (@MaddowBlog) April 30, 2024



I’m guessing that Republicans have so little power in Washington state, their caucus has fallen into the ever-tempting Fewer, but better fascists mode?

State legislatures have passed few bills targeting gay and transgender Americans this year, raising questions about whether the push to restrict LGBTQ rights is losing momentum. https://t.co/sHLLXYiH9j — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) April 29, 2024

Small sparks of hope… From the Washington Post, “Push to restrict LGBTQ+ rights hits a snag in state legislatures”: [gift link]

Lawmakers have introduced a record number of bills targeting gay and transgender Americans this year, but hardly any have passed, raising questions about whether the push to restrict LGBTQ+ rights is losing momentum. The bills have sought to regulate matters such as which bathrooms transgender people can use and whether Pride flags can be raised in public buildings. Similar bills sailed through state legislatures in recent years. This year, they have failed even in states where Republicans have supermajorities and governors demanded wins. So far, just 20 bills have passed, according to the American Civil Liberties Union, down from more than 75 last year. Strategists on both sides say Republicans appear increasingly unwilling to stake their reelections on cultural issues. Though many Americans support policies such as banning trans girls and women from playing on sports teams that match their gender identity, polls have found that the issues aren’t especially important to voters. Few Republicans have parlayed the issues into electoral success, and as politicians in swing states ask for votes, some may be feeling risk averse…

All but one bill died in Florida, as did 20 in West Virginia. Georgia adjourned its session without having passed any of the two dozen proposals that Republicans introduced. And Iowa lawmakers adjourned recently having passed just one of the three dozen bills that Republicans introduced or carried over from last year. LGBTQ+ activists are nonetheless reluctant to celebrate this session as a tide-turning win. Jeff Graham, the executive director of the LGBTQ+ advocacy group Equality Georgia, said he fears that what feels like relief now could turn out to be a pause. “I’ve been doing this long enough that I see LGBTQ+ issues ebb and flow over time,” Graham said. “That doesn’t mean we are out of the woods. It doesn’t mean we aren’t going to see these attacks continue. But I do think we’re beginning to see people push back and say enough is enough. This is not what we elected you to do.”…

If you're 60, 69.1% of all job growth since your birth occurred under Democratic administrations. If you're 45, that number is 74.7%. If you're under 30, the number is 100%. pic.twitter.com/NYb69zOsdC — ????????????_???????????? (@SundaeDivine) April 28, 2024

A massive Powerball win draws attention to a little-known immigrant culture in the US https://t.co/MQgejLg66Y — The Associated Press (@AP) April 30, 2024





Only in America, land of opportunity… Per the Associated Press, “A massive Powerball win draws attention to a little-known immigrant culture in the US”: