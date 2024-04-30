Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

I did not have this on my fuck 2022 bingo card.

Not so fun when the rabbit gets the gun, is it?

It’s a new day. Light all those Biden polls of young people on fire and throw away the ashes.

The media handbook says “controversial” is the most negative description that can be used for a Republican.

This isn’t Democrats spending madly. This is government catching up.

It’s a doggy dog world.

We’ve had enough carrots to last a lifetime. break out the sticks.

Insiders who complain to politico: please report to the white house office of shut the fuck up.

One of our two political parties is a cult whose leader admires Vladimir Putin.

Republican obstruction dressed up as bipartisanship. Again.

When do we start airlifting the women and children out of Texas?

I didn’t have alien invasion on my 2023 BINGO card.

“woke” is the new caravan.

People are weird.

Polls are now a reliable indicator of what corporate Republicans want us to think.

Consistently wrong since 2002

Spilling the end game before they can coat it in frankl luntz-approved dogwhistles.

Everything is totally normal and fine!!!

Let me eat cake. The rest of you could stand to lose some weight, frankly.

Let’s delete this post and never speak of this again.

Fight them, without becoming them!

Republicans are radicals, not conservatives.

It is possible to do the right thing without the promise of a cookie.

Let’s not be the monsters we hate.

You are here: Home / Immigration / Tuesday Morning Open Thread: Salmagundi

Tuesday Morning Open Thread: Salmagundi

by | 46 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

Tuesday Morning Open Thread 14

(Clay Bennett via GoComics.com)


I’m guessing that Republicans have so little power in Washington state, their caucus has fallen into the ever-tempting Fewer, but better fascists mode?

Small sparks of hope… From the Washington Post, “Push to restrict LGBTQ+ rights hits a snag in state legislatures”: [gift link]

Lawmakers have introduced a record number of bills targeting gay and transgender Americans this year, but hardly any have passed, raising questions about whether the push to restrict LGBTQ+ rights is losing momentum.

The bills have sought to regulate matters such as which bathrooms transgender people can use and whether Pride flags can be raised in public buildings. Similar bills sailed through state legislatures in recent years. This year, they have failed even in states where Republicans have supermajorities and governors demanded wins.

So far, just 20 bills have passed, according to the American Civil Liberties Union, down from more than 75 last year.

Strategists on both sides say Republicans appear increasingly unwilling to stake their reelections on cultural issues. Though many Americans support policies such as banning trans girls and women from playing on sports teams that match their gender identity, polls have found that the issues aren’t especially important to voters. Few Republicans have parlayed the issues into electoral success, and as politicians in swing states ask for votes, some may be feeling risk averse…

All but one bill died in Florida, as did 20 in West Virginia. Georgia adjourned its session without having passed any of the two dozen proposals that Republicans introduced. And Iowa lawmakers adjourned recently having passed just one of the three dozen bills that Republicans introduced or carried over from last year.

LGBTQ+ activists are nonetheless reluctant to celebrate this session as a tide-turning win. Jeff Graham, the executive director of the LGBTQ+ advocacy group Equality Georgia, said he fears that what feels like relief now could turn out to be a pause.

“I’ve been doing this long enough that I see LGBTQ+ issues ebb and flow over time,” Graham said. “That doesn’t mean we are out of the woods. It doesn’t mean we aren’t going to see these attacks continue. But I do think we’re beginning to see people push back and say enough is enough. This is not what we elected you to do.”…



Only in America, land of opportunity… Per the Associated Press, “A massive Powerball win draws attention to a little-known immigrant culture in the US”:

Cheng “Charlie” Saephan wore a broad smile and a bright blue sash emblazoned with the words “Iu-Mien USA” as he hoisted an oversized check for $1.3 billion above his head.

The 46-year-old immigrant’s luck in winning an enormous Powerball jackpot in Oregon earlier this month — a lump sum payment of $422 million after taxes, which he and his wife will split with a friend — has changed his life. It also raised awareness about Iu Mien people, a southeast Asian ethnic group with origins in China, many of whose members fled from Laos to Thailand and then settled in the U.S. following the Vietnam War.

“I am born in Laos, but I am not Laotian,” Saephan told a news conference Monday at Oregon Lottery headquarters, where his identity as one of the jackpot’s winners was revealed. “I am Iu Mien.”

During the Vietnam War, the CIA and U.S. military recruited Iu Mien in neighboring Laos, many of them subsistence farmers, to engage in guerrilla warfare and to provide intelligence and surveillance to disrupt the Ho Chi Minh Trail that the North Vietnamese used to send troops and weapons through Laos and Cambodia into South Vietnam.

After the conflict as well as the Laotian civil war, when the U.S.-backed government of Laos fell in 1975, they fled by the thousands to avoid reprisals from the new Communist government, escaping by foot through the jungle and then across the Mekong River into Thailand, according to a history posted on the website of Iu Mien Community Services in Sacramento, California. More than 70% of the Iu Mien population in Laos left and many wound up in refugee camps in Thailand…

There are now tens of thousands of Iu Mien — pronounced “yoo MEE’-en” — in the U.S., with many attending universities or starting businesses. Many have converted to Christianity from traditional animist religions. There is a sizeable Iu Mien community in Portland and its suburbs, with a Buddhist temple and Baptist church, active social organization, and businesses and restaurants…

Saephan, 46, said he was born in Laos and moved to Thailand in 1987, before immigrating to the U.S. in 1994. He graduated from high school in 1996 and has lived in Portland for 30 years. He worked as a machinist for an aerospace company.

He said Monday that he has had cancer for eight years and had his latest chemotherapy treatment last week.

“I will be able to provide for my family and my health,” he said, adding that he’d “find a good doctor for myself.”

Saephan, who has two young children, said that as a cancer patient, he wondered, “How am I going to have time to spend all of this money? How long will I live?”

He said he and his 37-year-old wife, Duanpen, are taking half the money, and the rest is going to a friend, Laiza Chao, 55, of the Portland suburb of Milwaukie. Chao had chipped in $100 to buy a batch of tickets with them…

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • Betty Cracker
  • comrade scotts agenda of rage
  • gene108
  • Gin & Tonic
  • Jeffro
  • Kay
  • Melancholy Jaques
  • NotMax
  • OzarkHillbilly
  • prostratedragon
  • RevRick
  • rikyrah
  • sab
  • Soprano2
  • Spanky
  • TBone
  • terraformer

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    46Comments

    1. 1.

      Jeffro

      Doesn’t the WA GOP realize that they’re fully capable of winning majorities everywhere?  All you need is policies that a majority of Americans want!   =)

      wait…

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Betty Cracker

      The wingnut supermajority FL statehouse has been quietly letting most culture war garbage bills languish since DeSantis washed out of the GOP primary. They’re still the same cruel fascists they were last year. I think they’re worried about blowback. It’s surely not an attack of conscience!

      Reply
    4. 4.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      @Betty Cracker:

      It’s surely not an attack of conscience!

      Bwahahahahahahaha. They’d hafta have a soul to have a conscience.

      I’d think blowback but aren’t all of them in safe districts, thus, no realistic blowback?

      Reply
    5. 5.

      TBone

      As a lover of languages and history (and herstory) that Maddow segment pissed me off so much.  So. Much.  The dumbing down of the nation proceeds apace if these fucking freaks keep procreating.  Which is the goal, minus critical thinking capabilities.  Gah! My ancestors roll over in their graves.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      terraformer

      Re: Washington state Republicans. Oh boy…they’re saying we should stop using the word/wanting “democracy” ….. because it makes us like the Democrats.

      This is why we can’t have nice things.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Baud

      @Betty Cracker:

      They’ve historically turned it down a notch in election years, I think.  It works for them to some degree. They’re natural opponents among the electorate have short and manipulable memories.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Soprano2

      I don’t think the MO legislature has passed any anti-LBGTQ bills this year because they’re too preoccupied with trying to put an amendment on the ballot to make it harder for the people to amend the constitution and fighting among themselves. The last I saw was they put the “ballot candy” back in so people will think they’re voting to keep non-citizens from voting in state elections (which is already illegal) rather than to restrict their own voice.

      Right now I’m waiting for my husband to change clothes so I can take him to his doctor’s appointment. You have no idea how much patience this takes. It’s like having a small child who is actually an adult, so you can’t actually make them do anything. It’s one reason I need help, so I don’t melt down from frustration.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      RevRick

      @TBone: I’ve been reading Hilary Mantel’s Wolf Hall trilogy, and there was an extended narrative about a revolt against Henry 8’s rule that began as a peasant uprising against the changes in religious practices in England that was being pushed by Thomas Cromwell. Behind the scenes, old Plantagenet families were backing the revolt, because they were appalled that Henry had allowed vile blood to take positions of authority.
      This accusation was, of course, directed at Cromwell and his associates, who rose from the masses and lacked the supposed superiority of aristocratic birth. The speech of that GOP woman is a direct descendant of the accusation of vile blood, because it is based in the belief that there are natural hierarchies, where certain groups are better than others.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      gene108

      Repealing the 17th Amendment and going back to state legislatures appointing Senators has been around for a longtime, but had been limited to a very small fringe of conservatives.

      Interesting all these fringe conservative ideas are now becoming mainstream Republican positions.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Melancholy Jaques

      @RevRick:

      it is based in the belief that there are natural hierarchies, where certain groups are better than others.

      And, as it turns out, her group is the best of all.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Gin & Tonic

      Critical moments in Georgia (the country) as the leadership takes a hard pro-russian  turn, a la 2013 Yanukovych. Will we have a Maidan/Revolution of Dignity reaction, or is this more like Belarus?

      Reply
    19. 19.

      OzarkHillbilly

      If they don’t want to live in a Democracy they can always move. Russia is accepting people with money to steal.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Kay

      @Betty Cracker:

      Total abortion ban goes in May 1st. As I have said many times, Florida still has (real) local newspapers – not owned by some Right wing corporation –  I’m hoping they cover the consequences. I think they will. It’s huge – will limit access to healthcare for women in the whole southeast.

      Maybe they’re hoping they can hide.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      TBone

      @RevRick: my family tree reaches all the way back to those days of yore on mom’s WASP side.  Lord Strange’s Men, Lady Jane.  My ancestors weep.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Jeffro

      Jamelle Bouie: we get the state legislatures that we (barely) pay for.

      One way to understand this fight to roll back labor laws is as a function of conservative ideology and a reflection of the views of the social base of Republican politics. It’s almost axiomatic that a party dominated by reactionary business owners is going to support, as much as possible, the interests of reactionary business owners.

      But this analysis can take us only so far. We also have to explain why it is, on a practical level, that this agenda has advanced so far and so fast. There is partisan control, of course — Republicans are leading the assault on labor laws — but there is also the class composition of our state legislatures.

      What explains the almost total absence of working-class people from elected positions in state government? It may have something to do with how we structure our legislatures. Let’s look at Congress as a baseline. Both the House and Senate are full-time legislatures with considerable staff and resources at their disposal. Members work through the year and are paid accordingly: $174,000 per annum with pay increases for those in leadership positions.

      Now there is a case to make that Congress needs more staff and higher pay — that to attract the best candidates for federal office, compensation should be competitive with salaries in private-sector fields of similar power, prestige and responsibility. The main point, however, is that Congress is at least structured in a way that would make it possible for a working-class person to do the job without jeopardizing his or her financial security (although this still leaves us with the problem of actually winning a seat).

      You cannot say the same for most of our state legislatures. According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, only 10 states have full-time state legislatures, in which lawmakers spent at least 84 percent of their time engaged in the position, from time spent on the legislative floor to time spent in hearings, committee meetings and on constituent service. They are paid full-time salaries as well, with average compensation of about $82,000. On the other end, there are 14 states where the job is essentially part-time and lawmakers are paid accordingly, earning an average salary of just over $18,000.

      …Setting aside the difficulty of getting elected — the necessity of raising money from wealthy friends, family and acquaintances that most Americans simply do not have — if a working-class person of modest means somehow won a state legislative position, she would almost certainly have to sacrifice a large part of her income to do so. Our legislatures are not built to allow working people to participate as members. Neither, for that matter, is our political system writ large.

      It is not too difficult to imagine the changes that might make our elected institutions, including Congress, more inclusive of working people. We would need, for example, a stronger and more robust system of campaign finance. We would need resources to move more legislatures to full-time status, including funds for more staff and higher salaries. And we would need the kinds of accommodations that, frankly, all Americans deserve: child care, housing and good health insurance.

      The problem is that all of this runs counter to our ingrained hostility to politics and politicians — our cynical distrust, even contempt, for people who choose to make a career of elected office. We don’t want to raise their pay or give them more of what they need to do their jobs well; we want to cut as much as we can and impose term limits while we’re at it.

      In this way, we get the legislatures — and legislators — that we pay for: a whole lot of wealthy people interested in pursuing their own goals and not much else.

      Related, somewhat: after last week’s latest NYT debacle (with Sulzberger feeling like it was the NYT’s job to ‘vet’ President Biden, followed up with their ridiculous statement defending the indefensible) I was going to cancel my subscription.  Then I realized, I like quite a bit of the rest of the paper, and there might be another way to solve this…so I set up a recurring monthly donation to Biden/Harris of $50/month, which is more than twice what I pay for the NYT.  And then I told the NYT a) their political coverage sucks and b) Sulzberger is the reason I set up the recurring donation.  =)

      Probably more than y’all wanted to know, but this is BJ after all…

      Reply
    36. 36.

      sab

      Anti gay is still a winning issue in Ohio, as we learned to our loss in our last school board elections in my little city. The two most qualified (and also gay) candidates lost when we are facing a 15 million dollar deficit.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Spanky

      @prostratedragon: Yay! On the one hand, Democratic primary voters in Maryland can choose an accomplished lawyer who has been States Attorney and county executive, or we can vote for a guy who sells booze for a living.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Jeffro

      How Far Trump Will Go – TIME Magazine

      The arranged marriage with the timorous Republican Party stalwarts is over; the old guard is vanquished, and the people who remain are his people. Trump would enter a second term backed by a slew of policy shops staffed by loyalists who have drawn up detailed plans in service of his agenda, which would concentrate the powers of the state in the hands of a man whose appetite for power appears all but insatiable.
      The courts, the Constitution, and a Congress of unknown composition would all have a say in whether Trump’s objectives come to pass. The machinery of Washington has a range of defenses: leaks to a free press, whistle-blower protections, the oversight of inspectors general. The same deficiencies of temperament and judgment that hindered him in the past remain present.

      This is so dumb.  Trump, unhinged, vengeful at every moment, with nothing but loyalists eager to carry out maximum harm on his/their enemies?  (Much less with “presidential immunity”?)  Like courts, Congress, the Constitution, leaks, whistle-blower protections (LOL), or IGs are going to matter.

      If he wins, Trump would be a lame duck—contrary to the suggestions of some supporters, he tells TIME he would not seek to overturn or ignore the Constitution’s prohibition on a third term.

      oh OKAY

      Public opinion would also be a powerful check.

      OH SURE

      Amid a popular outcry, Trump was forced to scale back some of his most draconian first-term initiatives, including the policy of separating migrant families. As George Orwell wrote in 1945, the ability of governments to carry out their designs “depends on the general temper in the country.”
      Every election is billed as a national turning point. This time that rings true. To supporters, the prospect of Trump 2.0, unconstrained and backed by a disciplined movement of true believers, offers revolutionary promise. To much of the rest of the nation and the world, it represents an alarming risk. A second Trump term could WILL bring “the end of our democracy,” says presidential historian Douglas Brinkley, “and the birth of a new kind of authoritarian presidential order.”

      Complete failure of imagination here.  A complete failure to learn from history, whether recent history or the many, many times someone like this has been handed/taken power.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      NotMax

      @Soprano2

      It’s one reason I need help, so I don’t melt down from frustration.

      As you’re a singer, a spot of vocalizing to pass some time. I can appreciate and admire her talented technique but not necessarily its application.
      ;)

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Baud

      @Spanky:

      Eh, that’s misleading. You make Trone sound like he hasn’t held elected office.

      ETA: I don’t have a dog in this fight. I’m sure they’d both be better than Hogan.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Jeffro

      also TIME:

       

      In our Mar-a-Lago interview, Trump says he might fire U.S. Attorneys who refuse his orders to prosecute someone: “It would depend on the situation.” He’s told supporters he would seek retribution against his enemies in a second term. Would that include Fani Willis, the Atlanta-area district attorney who charged him with election interference, or Alvin Bragg, the Manhattan DA in the Stormy Daniels case, who Trump has previously said should be prosecuted? Trump demurs but offers no promises. “No, I don’t want to do that,” he says, before adding, “We’re gonna look at a lot of things. What they’ve done is a terrible thing.”
       
      Trump has also vowed to appoint a “real special prosecutor” to go after Biden. “I wouldn’t want to hurt Biden,” he tells me. “I have too much respect for the office.” Seconds later, though, he suggests Biden’s fate may be tied to an upcoming Supreme Court ruling on whether Presidents can face criminal prosecution for acts committed in office. “If they said that a President doesn’t get immunity,” says Trump, “then Biden, I am sure, will be prosecuted for all of his crimes.” (Biden has not been charged with any, and a House Republican effort to impeach him has failed to unearth evidence of any crimes or misdemeanors, high or low.)

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.