— Science girl (@gunsnrosesgirl3) December 18, 2023
Gotta admit, dude looks pleased with himself.
#DemocratsDeliver https://t.co/GduXk8QzsF
— Biden/Obama/HRC/Harris Democrat (@KTforBiden) December 18, 2023
CONFIRMED: Martin O’Malley to be Commissioner of Social Security
By a vote of 50-11.
— U.S. Senate Majority Floor Updates (@DSenFloor) December 18, 2023
Sec. Buttigieg: We announced the first wave of funding for high-speed rail through President Biden's infrastructure law. We can create an American high-speed rail industry. We’re imposing strong Buy America expectations. Think about the jobs in aerospace and auto manufacturing pic.twitter.com/1uAMwMSYNP
— Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) December 18, 2023
2023 will be remembered as the Year of Unions. pic.twitter.com/EFgPw8SMK4
— CAP Action (@CAPAction) December 18, 2023
2023 was a powerful year for the labor movement & working families everywhere. Bigger & better things to come in 2024! https://t.co/MCBXH4hOmR
— AFL-CIO ? (@AFLCIO) December 18, 2023
51 years ago #Today, Apollo 17 splashed down in the Pacific ocean after a last successful human mission to the Moonpic.twitter.com/w6BobNd4ND
— Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) December 19, 2023
This is very cool. A small piece of the Wright Flyer is today flying on another planet, attached to NASA's Ingenuity helicopter on Mars ?? https://t.co/2m5T6rQ394
— David Burbach (also @dburbach Bluesky) (@dburbach) December 17, 2023
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings