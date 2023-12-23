Busy cleaning for tomorrow night – we were supposed to get snow, but it now looks like that system is staying south of us – and they need it. We’ll get ours, I’m sure, just not for Christmas. Thought I’d post a recipe for you before I check out for the weekend. From my blog:

I’m prepping the traditional (well, traditional because this is what my Christmas Eve guests always want) Spinach Lasagna and Crusty Bread. But, the day after Christmas, I’m hosting another dinner party and making Chicken Parmesan. I’ll post that recipe once I have photos.

I saw a recipe for these rolls and decided to give them a try. I thought they would be a fun change and go well with the Chicken Parm. I made a few significant changes to the first batch and they turned out delicious. Definitely a bit more work than the crusty bread loaves, but in the end, worth the work.

Garlic Pull Apart Rolls

3½ to 4 cups all-purpose flour, divided

2 tbsp granulated sugar

1 package Instant Yeast

1 tsp garlic powder

1 1/2 tsp salt

½ cup milk

½ water

¼ cup butter

1 large egg, at room temperature

Butter and garlic for brushing on rolls

Mixing bowl, mixer, springform pan

In a large mixing bowl, combine 3 cups of flour, sugar, instant yeast, garlic powder and salt.

Place the milk, water, and butter in a microwave safe bowl and heat until very warm (120° to 130°F). Add the butter mixture to the dry ingredients and beat for 2 minutes at medium speed with an electric mixer, scraping bowl occasionally.

Add the egg and an additional ½ cup of the flour. Beat for 2 minutes at high speed. Stir in enough remaining flour (up to ½ cup) to make a soft dough.

Knead with the dough hook for 2 minutes on medium speed or by hand on a lightly floured surface until smooth and elastic, about 8 to 10 minutes.

Cover; let rest 10 minutes

Prepare a 9-inch springform pan by greasing with butter and adding a circle of parchment paper* on the bottom. Place a 4-ounce ramekin in the center of the pan and grease with butter.

Divide the dough into golf-ball sized balls. Arrange in rows ¼ inch apart in the prepared pan, allowing room to expand.

NOTE: See photos, I had a lot of extra dough, so once I prepped around the ramekin, I removed the bowl and added the remaining dough and once they baked, popped them out and added the butter filled bowl

Cover and let rise in a warm place for 30 minutes or until doubled in size.

Once rolls have risen, preheat the oven to 400°F. Bake the rolls for 13 to 15 minutes or until golden brown and 200 degrees F in the center. Brush with garlic butter and serve warm with whipped garlic butter.

* I skipped the parchment and used corn meal sprinkled on the bottom.

Here’s a bonus Scout saying Happy Holidays! (Actually, she’s saying “I was promised cheese”). The other two were being difficult and refused photos.

Santa Scout

I finally got them to settle down enough…but there wasn’t going to be a group photo this year.

Trixiedeer

And she always looks like that when I take her photo, antlers or not…clearly not a fan of paparazzi

Dapper Jasper

And yes, Momsense, that is one of the scarves you made for the ducks. 😁

