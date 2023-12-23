Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Evening Open Thread: Recipes and Puppies

Busy cleaning for tomorrow night – we were supposed to get snow, but it now looks like that system is staying south of us – and they need it. We’ll get ours, I’m sure, just not for Christmas. Thought I’d post a recipe for you before I check out for the weekend. From my blog:

I’m prepping the traditional (well, traditional because this is what my Christmas Eve guests always want) Spinach Lasagna and Crusty Bread. But, the day after Christmas, I’m hosting another dinner party and making Chicken Parmesan. I’ll post that recipe once  I have photos.

I saw a recipe for these rolls and decided to give them a try. I thought they would be a fun change and go well with the Chicken Parm. I made a few significant changes to the first batch and they turned out delicious. Definitely a bit more work than the crusty bread loaves, but in the end, worth the work.

Garlic Pull Apart Rolls

  • 3½ to 4 cups all-purpose flour, divided
  • 2 tbsp granulated sugar
  • 1 package Instant Yeast
  • 1 tsp garlic powder
  • 1 1/2 tsp salt
  • ½ cup milk
  • ½ water
  • ¼ cup butter
  • 1 large egg, at room temperature
  • Butter and garlic for brushing on rolls

Mixing bowl, mixer, springform pan

In a large mixing bowl, combine 3 cups of flour, sugar, instant yeast, garlic powder and salt.

Place the milk, water, and butter in a microwave safe bowl and heat until very warm (120° to 130°F). Add the butter mixture to the dry ingredients and beat for 2 minutes at medium speed with an electric mixer, scraping bowl occasionally.

Add the egg and an additional ½ cup of the flour. Beat for 2 minutes at high speed. Stir in enough remaining flour (up to ½ cup) to make a soft dough.

Knead with the dough hook for 2 minutes on medium speed or by hand on a lightly floured surface until smooth and elastic, about 8 to 10 minutes.

Cover; let rest 10 minutes

Prepare a 9-inch springform pan by greasing with butter and adding a circle of parchment paper* on the bottom. Place a 4-ounce ramekin in the center of the pan and grease with butter.

Divide the dough into golf-ball sized balls. Arrange in rows ¼ inch apart in the prepared pan, allowing room to expand.

NOTE: See photos, I had a lot of extra dough, so once I prepped around the ramekin, I removed the bowl and added the remaining dough and once they baked, popped them out and added the butter filled bowl

Cover and let rise in a warm place for 30 minutes or until doubled in size.

Once rolls have risen, preheat the oven to 400°F. Bake the rolls for 13 to 15 minutes or until golden brown and 200 degrees F in the center. Brush with garlic butter and serve warm with whipped garlic butter.

* I skipped the parchment and used corn meal sprinkled on the bottom.

Here’s a bonus Scout saying Happy Holidays! (Actually, she’s saying “I was promised cheese”). The other two were being difficult and refused photos. Evening Open Thread: Recipes and Puppies

Santa Scout

I finally got them to settle down enough…but there wasn’t going to be a group photo this year.

Evening Open Thread: Recipes and Puppies 2

Trixiedeer

And she always looks like that when I take her photo, antlers or not…clearly not a fan of paparazzi

 

Evening Open Thread: Recipes and Puppies 1

Dapper Jasper

And yes, Momsense, that is one of the scarves you made for the ducks. 😁

      Yutsano

      Jasper being dapper in a duck scarf makes me happy.

      Back in the Tri-cities for Christmas. Wow that flight is short on a jet!

      EDIT: if you know you know…

      Chacal Charles Calthrop

      Public service announcement:  “rose gold” sanding sugar is not worth buying.  Know what color “rose gold” sanding sugar turns out to be on the cookies? Tinted beige.  Know what color sugar cookies are? Beige.  Know what visual effect happens when you use “rose gold” sanding sugar on beige sugar cookies?  Absolutely nothing that you couldn’t get by just sprinkling perfectly ordinary supermarket cane sugar on them.

      just buy darkly colored sanding sugar, or, better yet if you have the kitchen setup and the time, buy gel food coloring and color your own sugar.

      Also, it’s still Festivus, isn’t it? so this is my grievance to air today.

      wmd

      I just made Panetonne dough for the first time. Recipe calls for it to “rise” in refrigerator overnight before adding fruit. Should have 2 smallish ones baked tomorrow.

      Want to bake some traditional holiday cookies (pfeffernusse and shortbread) my maternal grandma always made, will do that in morning to warm up the kitchen for the real second rising of the bread dough. Probably making cookie dough this afternoon, as it benefits from resting in refrigerator too.

      TaMara

      @schrodingers_cat: I have a relatively inexpensive Nordicware that works great. Doesn’t leak, cleans up easily.  I used to have one that had a flat bottom and a bundt-type bottom. I liked that one, too, but it leaked pretty badly after a year or so…if I could find a brand name one like that I might buy another one.

      cope

      I don’t have the recipe at hand but my child bride just made a recipe for chocolate wafers. This was in response to discovering that Nabisco has discontinued making them. Since icebox cakes are a big thing in my extended family, this seemed a more reasonable alternative to purchasing them on eBay for multiple hundreds of dollars for a single box (gack!).

      This particular recipe is pretty damn close.

