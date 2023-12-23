Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Saturday Afternoon Open Thread: Crunching Numbers

Saturday Afternoon Open Thread: Crunching Numbers

32 Comments

Just in time for Festivus: Feats of (market) strength!


    32Comments

    1. 1.

      cain

      This is great news – as I want my savings to grow at this point! I’m never going to retire but I do need my nest egg to grow. :)

      That said, tech has really sucked in terms of jobs. Lots of people are still out of work. It’s not the economy  though. It’s likely because every damn tech business is looking at how to use AI and thinking they can dump people and use AI instead. I luckily work for a hardware company but they are doing their pivot as well and shedding a few jobs. My wife’s exhusband/friend has been looking for jobs now for 3 months approximately applying to about 20 jobs a day or so. My wife is also about to start looking for work and has also been applying for jobs. Lots of competition out there.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      SpaceUnit

      Nobody should be kidding themselves.  Our corporate media will again be openly praying for a recession as we near the November elections.

       

      ETA:  Assholes.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Another Scott

      @cain: Tech MotU: “Too many people are working and unemployment is too low!  The economy isn’t cratering – in fact it is doing historically well!  How will we replace all the workers with AI and collect our monopoly rents if we can’t argue that people are too expensive??!”

      😠

      Hang in there and best of luck!

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      trollhattan

      I forgot to ask which one, but got a/the covid booster Thursday. Didn’t have a response until that night when the ache woke me and stole my sleep from that point on. But last night was not an issue and it’s just sore to the touch.

      Compare and contrast with the Moderna bivalent booster I got last time, which kicked my entire ass for several days, this one is a relative breeze.

      Anecdotally, folks within my sphere are getting covid again so it’s worth chasing down IMHO. Did the double, with the flu jab in the other arm.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Betty Cracker

      Since O/T, a question: Is anyone else watching For All Mankind? I have a theory about how the season will end (I think there are two episodes left), but I won’t bother speculating here if no fellow FAM fans are reading…

      Reply
    12. 12.

      MomSense

      The “news” outlets have been running the equivalent of 24/7 push polling.

      ’Is Biden too old’

      ’Who is responsible for high gas prices?  Will high gas prices cause voters to abandon Biden and Democrats?’

      ’Inflation!!! How badly will this hurt Biden’

      And so on.  Even when they don’t come right out and blame him, the way they frame the issues harms Democrats.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      lowtechcyclist

      I never figured out the recession talk. A year ago, there was so much ground to cover between where our economy was, and the remotest prospect of recession. Not only did we have full employment, but we were really in a state of hyper-full employment, where there were shitloads of unfilled job openings at all times. To get to recession, first we’d have had to have that huge surplus of job openings mostly go away (I gather that’s finally happened, but it took until now), and only then would we have had normal full employment. And people spending like crazy…how are jobs going to go away while that’s happening?

      Thank goodness Biden was there when Obama got snookered into way too small a stimulus to get us out of the Great Recession, and made sure he didn’t make the same mistake. Sure, it contributed to inflation, but far better that than massive unemployment! Instead, we got this hyper-full employment where even fast-food places had to start paying their peons $15/hour. Awesome!

      Reply
    14. 14.

      p.a.

      @SpaceUnit:  Nobody should be kidding themselves.  Our corporate media will again be openly praying for a recession as we near the November elections.

       

       

      Or actively working to sabotage the economy.

      Not to mention KSA & Putin doing whatever they can as well.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Mike in NC

      But Fat Bastard promised us that Sleepy Joe would tank the economy! Of course Fat Bastard is both functionally illiterate and economically illiterate.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      SpaceUnit

      @p.a.:

      Yeah, the Saudis are gonna cut production like clockwork.  We should have bulldozed that whole country after 9/11.

      Before 9/11, actually.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Urza

      @cain: Tech cut jobs early and wanted attrition in the thought that the economy would take a downturn.  AI is their excuse not to hire too many back.  But hiring is slowly starting up.  Its going to be slow hiring for awhile, but at least its finally happening.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Redshift

      @Betty Cracker:

      Yeah, tech had the recession most sectors dodged. Being insanely over-valued might have had something to do with it.

      As far as I could see, a lot of it was our totally data-driven tech CEOs looking around and saying “everybody else is having layoffs, so that must be the thing to do,” like toddlers chasing the soccer ball.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      NeenerNeener

      I got a call from a mortgage broker yesterday that she can get me a 15 year mortgage at around 4.4% as long as I don’t drop dead before 1/16/24. The new house has zero stairs to fall down.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      rekoob

      @Betty Cracker: For what it’s worth, I’m watching “For All Mankind”. I got started with streaming because of “The Man in the High Castle” and I’ve found alternate-history takes very interesting. I believe Apple has done a good job with it. I’m fond of the “Hi, Bob!” meme in the series.

      For those not watching, the current season is focused on bringing an asteroid into orbit to mine its riches. I’ll leave it at that to avoid spoilers.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Geminid

      @SpaceUnit: The Saudis have been trying hard, but they are having a tough time maintaing higher oil prices. One reason is that US production keeps setting records. We are now producing over 13 million barrels a day and are the world’s largest producer by far.

      The news site Oil Price is a good source on this subject. They cover the energy sector in general and have a lot of stories on renewable energy developments, but about half their articles relate to the price of oil, short and long term.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Uncle Cosmo

      @SpaceUnit:Nobody should be kidding themselves.  Our corporate media will again be openly praying for conniving with the bazillionaires to lay off workers, jack up prices an jump-start a recession as we near the November elections.

      FTFY. Welcome to World War O for Oligarchs, who used to own everything before 1929 and want it all back, with compound interest.

      ETA:  Assholes.

      If they were only assholes – but they intend to use their great wealth to control and abuse the vast majority of us. Fuckem!

      Reply
    32. 32.

      cain

      @MomSense: And so on. Even when they don’t come right out and blame him, the way they frame the issues harms Democrats.

      All the media is owned by American/Russian/Chinese oligarchs. They are probably doing this across the globe.

      Reply

