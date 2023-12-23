Just in time for Festivus: Feats of (market) strength!

Almost as if the media has a hand in shaping public opinion (something I've been screaming about for years) pic.twitter.com/ehG7Q6e3Ux — scary lawyerguy (@scarylawyerguy) December 22, 2023





Literally a day of mourning at the business desk of @nytimes … like, what will @jimtankersley & @jeannasmialek do now that they can't write about inflation being awful? I'm sure they'll figure something out, but they must be devastated. https://t.co/pxNnH3oMXN — scary lawyerguy (@scarylawyerguy) December 22, 2023

"everyone." ??Instead of picking a narrative (we need to shit talk an economy with objectively good data so people blame Biden) and coloring your reporting accordingly, you can just stick to the facts even if it means you don't get the sugar high of Trump's return pic.twitter.com/Xer8Ui59aF — scary lawyerguy (@scarylawyerguy) December 22, 2023

This graph tells a key story of this economy. After the Great Recession, millions of people were stuck in long-term unemployment for years. It caused enormous pain and damage. Not this time. The benefits of full-employment are massive. pic.twitter.com/unQaynOp1d — Michael Linden (@MichaelSLinden) December 22, 2023