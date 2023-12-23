Just in time for Festivus: Feats of (market) strength!
lol larry looks like he's gonna cry https://t.co/DmnaQ9GL5s pic.twitter.com/gQriJ9xz8N
— Jean-Michel Connard (@torriangray) December 22, 2023
Almost as if the media has a hand in shaping public opinion (something I've been screaming about for years) pic.twitter.com/ehG7Q6e3Ux
— scary lawyerguy (@scarylawyerguy) December 22, 2023
https://t.co/2GwkeTwt9T pic.twitter.com/n6u4rjFgf6
— vocational politics appreciation account (@Convolutedname) December 21, 2023
Literally a day of mourning at the business desk of @nytimes … like, what will @jimtankersley & @jeannasmialek do now that they can't write about inflation being awful? I'm sure they'll figure something out, but they must be devastated. https://t.co/pxNnH3oMXN
— scary lawyerguy (@scarylawyerguy) December 22, 2023
"everyone." ??Instead of picking a narrative (we need to shit talk an economy with objectively good data so people blame Biden) and coloring your reporting accordingly, you can just stick to the facts even if it means you don't get the sugar high of Trump's return pic.twitter.com/Xer8Ui59aF
— scary lawyerguy (@scarylawyerguy) December 22, 2023
This graph tells a key story of this economy.
After the Great Recession, millions of people were stuck in long-term unemployment for years. It caused enormous pain and damage.
Not this time. The benefits of full-employment are massive. pic.twitter.com/unQaynOp1d
— Michael Linden (@MichaelSLinden) December 22, 2023
Please cease all inflation posting immediately, inflation is over, any future posts about inflation and high prices show that you are neither "with it" or "down with them"
— vocational politics appreciation account (@Convolutedname) December 21, 2023
