On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. Submit Your Photos

Merry Christmas to all who celebrate!

Albatrossity

I enjoyed seeing images of Christmases past, and am looking forward to seeing more of those this week. In the meantime, I’ll go back to birds! In the spirit of the holiday season, there will be a couple of Mondays featuring Birds Who Should Be Christmas Ornaments. To be fair, ornaments resembling some of these probably already are hanging on trees somewhere, maybe even in your house. But all of them ought to be!

Also in the spirit of the season, the captions for these images will be short and sweet, because we all (including me) have a lot to do during these shortest days of the year!