Merry Christmas to all who celebrate!
Albatrossity
I enjoyed seeing images of Christmases past, and am looking forward to seeing more of those this week. In the meantime, I’ll go back to birds! In the spirit of the holiday season, there will be a couple of Mondays featuring Birds Who Should Be Christmas Ornaments. To be fair, ornaments resembling some of these probably already are hanging on trees somewhere, maybe even in your house. But all of them ought to be!
Also in the spirit of the season, the captions for these images will be short and sweet, because we all (including me) have a lot to do during these shortest days of the year!
First up is my favorite bird, Buller’s Albatross (Thalassarche bulleri, aka Toroa. Learn more about this bird here! And click here for larger image.
Next up is a favorite North American bird for many, the Wood Duck (Aix sponsa). Learn more about this bird here! And click here for larger image.
Many South American birds are quite colorful, simply because many of them are hummingbirds. Here is a Green-crowned Woodnymph (Thalurania colombica). Learn more about this bird here! And click here for larger image.
And our North American Hummingbirds are no slouches either. Costa’s Hummingbird (Calypte costae) is one of those. Learn more about this bird here! And click here for larger image.
Africa also has some gorgeous birds, including these Lilac-breasted Rollers (Coracias caudatus). I’d be surprised if there are not Christmas ornaments of this bird, since it is the national bird of Kenya. Learn more about this bird here! And click here for larger image.
Another stunning African species, the Helmeted Guinea-fowl (Numida meleagris) can also be found wandering about farm and ranch yards in the USA. Learn more about this bird here! And click here for larger image.
If you like rubies, you’d want one in this color. Vermilion Flycatcher (Pyrocephalus rubinus). Learn more about this bird here! And click here for larger image.
I would be criminally remiss if I left out Scissor-tailed Flycatcher (Tyrannus forficatus), although as an ornament that long tail might be too fragile to last through multiple Christmas seasons. Learn more about this bird here! And click here for larger image.
Our North American wood warblers also come in some bright colors. This Northern Parula (Setophaga americana) is no exception. Learn more about this bird here! And click here for larger image.
And even sparrow-like birds come in some nice colorful versions, like this Lazuli Bunting (Passerina amoena). Learn more about this bird here! And click here for larger image.
