On The Road – Albatrossity – Birds Who Should Be Christmas Ornaments – 1

On The Road – Albatrossity – Birds Who Should Be Christmas Ornaments – 1

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.

From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

Merry Christmas to all who celebrate!

Albatrossity

I enjoyed seeing images of Christmases past, and am looking forward to seeing more of those this week. In the meantime, I’ll go back to birds! In the spirit of the holiday season, there will be a couple of Mondays featuring Birds Who Should Be Christmas Ornaments. To be fair, ornaments resembling some of these probably already are hanging on trees somewhere, maybe even in your house. But all of them ought to be!

Also in the spirit of the season, the captions for these images will be short and sweet, because we all (including me) have a lot to do during these shortest days of the year!

On The Road - Albatrossity - Birds Who Should Be Christmas Ornaments - 1 9
Stewart Island, New ZealandDecember 27, 2015

First up is my favorite bird, Buller’s Albatross (Thalassarche bulleri, aka Toroa. Learn more about this bird here! And click here for larger image.

On The Road - Albatrossity - Birds Who Should Be Christmas Ornaments - 1 8
Near Manhattan KSApril 11, 2018

Next up is a favorite North American bird for many, the Wood Duck (Aix sponsa). Learn more about this bird here! And click here for larger image.

On The Road - Albatrossity - Birds Who Should Be Christmas Ornaments - 1 7
Western Andes of EcuadorMay 21, 2016

Many South American birds are quite colorful, simply because many of them are hummingbirds. Here is a Green-crowned Woodnymph (Thalurania colombica). Learn more about this bird here! And click here for larger image.

On The Road - Albatrossity - Birds Who Should Be Christmas Ornaments - 1 6
Riverside CAApril 16, 2018

And our North American Hummingbirds are no slouches either. Costa’s Hummingbird (Calypte costae) is one of those. Learn more about this bird here! And click here for larger image.

On The Road - Albatrossity - Birds Who Should Be Christmas Ornaments - 1 5
Serengeti National Park, TanzaniaMay 21, 2018

Africa also has some gorgeous birds, including these Lilac-breasted Rollers (Coracias caudatus). I’d be surprised if there are not Christmas ornaments of this bird, since it is the national bird of Kenya. Learn more about this bird here! And click here for larger image.

On The Road - Albatrossity - Birds Who Should Be Christmas Ornaments - 1 4
Tarangire National Park, TanzaniaMay 14, 2018

Another stunning African species, the Helmeted Guinea-fowl (Numida meleagris) can also be found wandering about farm and ranch yards in the USA. Learn more about this bird here! And click here for larger image.

On The Road - Albatrossity - Birds Who Should Be Christmas Ornaments - 1 3
Morongo, CAApril 14, 2018

If you like rubies, you’d want one in this color. Vermilion Flycatcher (Pyrocephalus rubinus). Learn more about this bird here! And click here for larger image.

On The Road - Albatrossity - Birds Who Should Be Christmas Ornaments - 1 2
Near Manhattan KSApril 11, 2023

I would be criminally remiss if I left out Scissor-tailed Flycatcher (Tyrannus forficatus), although as an ornament that long tail might be too fragile to last through multiple Christmas seasons. Learn more about this bird here! And click here for larger image.

On The Road - Albatrossity - Birds Who Should Be Christmas Ornaments - 1 1
Near Manhattan KSJuly 22, 2023

Our North American wood warblers also come in some bright colors. This Northern Parula (Setophaga americana) is no exception. Learn more about this bird here! And click here for larger image.

On The Road - Albatrossity - Birds Who Should Be Christmas Ornaments - 1
Miles City MTJune 23, 2022

And even sparrow-like birds come in some nice colorful versions, like this Lazuli Bunting (Passerina amoena). Learn more about this bird here! And click here for larger image.

  • Dangerman
  • Don
  • MagdaInBlack
  • OzarkHillbilly
  • There go two miscreants

    6Comments

    1. 1.

      Dangerman

      Excellent pics, especially the Riverside Hummingbird. My Mother was into Hummingbirds and purple was her favorite color. That she (and Father) are interred at Riverside National is an added bonus.

      I think we need some Celestial Pics, too; someone turn on the Bill in Glendale signal.

      Merry Christmas if you celebrate. Merry whatever if you don’t.

    2. 2.

      Don

      For Xmas, I gave my 86 y/o mother a bird feeder with a solar-powered WiFi camera which can download to her phone and even capture video, so she can watch her beloved birds while doing jigsaw puzzles. Perfect. Merry Christmas, everyone, and thank you for the wonderful bird pictures.

    3. 3.

      OzarkHillbilly

      I am probably an outlier but I find Guinea Hens to be rather ugly. And they regularly make quite a racket. No thanx to having them.​

    6. 6.

      There go two miscreants

      Love the small colorful birds! I can see those being ornaments. But the Helmeted Guinea-fowl looks like a genetic experiment gone awry!

