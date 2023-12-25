shouldn’t have bought that catnip star
pic.twitter.com/FgxA7QF043
— cats being weird little guys (@weirdlilguys) December 1, 2023
Foccacia goals:
Gosh darn it, we did it. pic.twitter.com/XnLo6oxYYb
— Emily Zanotti 🦝 (@emzanotti) December 24, 2023
I hope you have a happy Christmas if you celebrate it. If you don’t, or can’t, I wish you the peace and good humour that you so often give me when I sorely need it.
— Justin Sherin (@wychstreet) December 25, 2023
this seems bound to end badly https://t.co/tfu3Qxv28L
— flglmn (@flglmn) December 22, 2023
All I want for Christmas… is a tiny cow?
Here’s why miniature livestock are a hot-ticket item this holiday season. https://t.co/4J3FHWDEBH
— The New York Times (@nytimes) December 22, 2023
(Note for the easily startled: At $10,000 and 600 lbs [gift link], this is *not* going to be next year’s terrible pet fad, outside of the ultra-high-end multi-million-dollar gated-community demographic.)
And ruin the surprise!?
— Mean Gene Parmesan (@PinsonRing) December 22, 2023
For us
Oldies Elders…
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings