Monday Morning Open Thread: Christmas

Monday Morning Open Thread: Christmas

Foccacia goals:


(Note for the easily startled: At $10,000 and 600 lbs [gift link], this is *not* going to be next year’s terrible pet fad, outside of the ultra-high-end multi-million-dollar gated-community demographic.)

For us Oldies Elders…

      OzarkHillbilly

      That raccoon is looking at that tree and thinking, "Can I eat it?" and having realized it can eat anything, "Where do I start?"

eta: and oh yeah, Blech.

       

      eta: and oh yeah, Blech.

      LiminalOwl

      My edit disappeared. This is my favorite song of the season. Bob Franke, "Sometimes a Little Light."  I couldn't get WP to give me a thumbnail instead of a link.

      Van Buren

      Memo to self: Do not put dog treats in the dog's stocking ever again. It leads to excessive early Christmas morning barking and disgruntled house guests.

      arrieve

      Merry Christmas to all. I am on a cruise ship sailing from Greece to Turkey. I had a lot of agita about this cruise because of the Suez Canal/Red Sea itinerary, but the cruise company didn't cancel and so here I am. I started the day with blueberry pancakes and bacon (because Christmas) while watching the sun rise over the Mediterranean, and that was pretty splendid. Fingers crossed it remains as peaceful as it is now, and that all of you have an equally splendid time.

      narya

      Tidings of the season to everyone!

      In reading the earlier thread about the JW not-fun-having, I sometimes think the best thing my (atheist) mother and (at the time, agnostic) father did was have us celebrate Christmas, with a tree and stockings (which my mother knitted for us) and presents. In retrospect I think they were trying to navigate their own beliefs and the general (small-town) culture in which we were embedded, and not make us stand out too much. As I think I’ve mentioned before, when I asked my dad why we celebrated Christmas if we didn’t believe in christ, he responded, “we celebrate Halloween and we don’t believe in ghosts–why give up a perfectly good holiday?”

      I hope your day is even better than you are hoping it will be, and thank you all (especially John and the FP folks) for creating this space.

