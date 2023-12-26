Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Tuesday Evening Open Thread: Bidenomics Whining – Boxing Day Edition

Tuesday Evening Open Thread: Bidenomics Whining - Boxing Day Edition


It’s not clear to me whether the offended consumer actually *bought* sixteen pounds of prime rib, or if he just objects to the concept of that much expensive meat being on offer at an ‘ordinary’ supermarket…

Perhaps coincidentally, the NYTimes had a big illustrated feature on The Rise and Fall of Prime-Rib Nation.

    45Comments

    1. 1.

      Alison Rose

      LOLOL I’d heard about McArdle’s bullshit about the chicken soup but I hadn’t seen her response. “FINE do you want me to concede that my WHOLE ARGUMENT is total CRAP and based on LIES and WHINING and BULLSHIT? Well FINE THEN.” Christ, what a child.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Odie Hugh Manatee

      We had a nice chunk of prime rib for Christmas dinner and my wife paid less than $100 for it and a bunch of groceries. It seems that she had coupons…lol!

      Fuckin’ idjit…

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      One can sure see why these so called pundits are so terrified of AI with the useless, lazy drek they produce.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Alison Rose

      Also, forgive me if this has already been discussed in an earlier thread, but like…the fuck?

      First there were Ron DeSantis’ alleged heeled boots, now there are Donald Trump’s “toe pads.”

      Social media has not taken kindly to the discovery of the two black rectangular pads spotted under the former president’s feet while he was speaking at Mar-a-Lago.

      “What is Trump standing on here? How often does he use these?” one account asked in an X post, which included a photo of Mr Trump’s shiny black shoes leaning on the pads.

      “Counter balances the 3-inch lifts in his shoes since he can no longer hold his own weight,” someone commented.

      Another brutally remarked, “Trump needs toe pads to stand up without falling over. What an aLpHa MaLe!”

      Yet another wrote, “me leveling my uneven furniture.”

      Others posted photos of him leaning forward at press conferences, and is now using toe pads to prevent leaning too far.

      There are photos and they do look…strange. In the article, a few people posit that he has Frontotemporal Dementia, although I’m not clear what leaning forward has to do with dementia. But whatever the reason is, someone said “He now uses foot pads to prevent himself from tipping over. If Joe Biden did this, Fox News would talk about nothing else.” which is 1000% true. At this point, I feel like Trump could be in a coma and people would still say they want him reelected.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      waspuppet

      I think it was Digby who said if someone starts complaining about the terrible Biden economy, ask them how it’s affected them. What have you had to go without? What life decisions have you had to put off?

      Reply
    11. 11.

      bbleh

      First, I’m more than 95% confident that “Jason” did NOT buy 16+ pounds of prime rib — he just saw the number and thought “wow, I can post that!”

      And second, the substance of it doesn’t matter to him or to the large majority of his audience.  They’re simply aping the noises they hear on Fox, which makes the other apes hoot and hurl feces, and they all have a grand old time.  Remember egg prices (not to mention gas prices)?  It’s just the Word Of The Day to get them all excited.

      I generally compare these folks to 10-year-olds.  But occasionally that’s way too generous, and apes screeching and hurling poop is closer to the mark.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Scout211

      @🐾BillinGlendaleCA: I was $250, eight years ago.  

      Sorry, I deleted that part of my comment because I think I might have misremembered the price of that whole prime rib. I was shocked about how much it cost back then, though.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      bbleh

      @waspuppet: Then they just get angry and start sputtering about food prices and gas prices and … other prices, and how everything is terrible and what about the BORDER?!?

      They do not engage on substance because they do not care about substance.  They care about emoting, in a way that demonstrates and affirms their tribal affiliation.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Old School

      @Pete Mack:

      I just checked my local supermarket. Ribeye is on sale at $9.99 (down from $16.99.) So even the price is dubious.

      The price seems accurate.

      Here’s the H-E-B website, you can get regular ribeye for $14.55/lb and the Prime 1 Bone-In Ribeye (the one in the tweet) is $20.79/lb.

      They should have opted for the American Style Wagyu Ribeye.  That’s $41.59/lb.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      azlib

      Anecdotal food pricing is ridiculous and I am glad these folks are being called out for it. Grocery stores mostly run on very low margins and they need to move perishable products quickly. Yes, some prices are higher than they were 3 years ago, but it is pretty easy to find bargains and reduced pricing on slightly older items because otherwise the grocery store has to throw away stuff. It happens all the time. To cite the price of prime rib (which is expensive) as a benchmark to prove how rotten the economy is shows these folks have no clue about economics.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Dangerman

      @Alison Rose: Trump could be planted next to Ivana and he might still score significant numbers of votes.

      I’m convinced the semi-sane Powers That Be want Trump gone. Hell, the PTB thought he was dog food after Impeachment 2. I wouldn’t be surprised if the USSC, in the inevitable challenge, vote 8 to 1 to tell Trump to eat shit and go back to MAL (saying he is ineligible period).

      The MAGAS go crazy, of course.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      FelonyGovt

      @Alison Rose: Another example of his increasing physical deficiencies to go along with his mental deterioration (see his “Rot in Hell” Christmas greeting).

      But if Biden looks a little frail… crank up the “he’s old” apparatus

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Alison Rose

      Here’s another brilliant observation from Jason “Fancy meat should cost a nickel” Nelson:

      It’s weird that the flu returned, right?
      Basically eradicated it during Covid, yet suddenly it’s back to pre-Covid levels. 🤔
      — Jason “Storm Chaser” Nelson (@RealJasonNelson) December 26, 2023

      Someone responded “Probably had to do with increased social distancing and other precautions people were taking during COVID. That probably attenuated the transmission of flu and other diseases as well.” And he said:

      And here I thought half of us were “ignoring the rules” so that Covid killed half of everyone who caught it. Or was that another media narrative? Either way- we can’t both spread one virus but not the other. More likely most flu cases were misdiagnosed. I wonder how many people that killed?

      That prime rib is smarter than him.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      dr. bloor

      A down home, no-nonsense Stetson wearing guy with “real” cattle would be rubbing one out if beef prices were through the ceiling, not complaining about it.

      All hat, no cattle.  Ignore him, whoever the hell he is.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Ruckus

      @bbleh:

      But occasionally that’s way too generous, and apes screeching and hurling poop is closer to the mark.

      That occasionally is doing way too much work. They always sound like apes screeching and hurling poop.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      dr. bloor

      @bbleh: When Jason isn’t busy whining about the price of top shelf beef, he’s probably running around the country scraping Biden “I did that” stickers off gas pumps.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      twbrandt

      The Michigan Advance did a deep dive on progressive legislation passed by Dem majorities in the state legislature and signed by Governor Whitmer. tl;dr: good things happen when Democrats are in charge.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Jay

      We had Prime Rib for Christmas Eve, and Christmas Day, and will have one for New Years.

      2 3″ thick steaks for $35, about a pound of meat each, bone in. Add in the sides, (Alton Browned Baked Potato, carrots, roasted beets) and we could only eat half of one between the two of us. Had to save room for the pie.

      Total bill for 4 days of food, snacks, the good TP, $56.87.

      Curse You Damn Trudeaunomics.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Another Scott

      Parking lots are full at food places, malls, hotels are crowded.

      Nuh-uh.

      Nobody goes there anymore – it’s too crowded. [/Yogi]

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Alison Rose

      @Steeplejack: I don’t know. The drawing shows someone with their back slightly hunched, shoulders slumped, and head tipped a bit downward. When Trump does his lean, as shown in that pic, his back is usually slightly concave and his shoulders and head are fairly upright. Honestly, it could just be that he carries his weight in his gut and also that he’s losing his sense of balance as he ages.

      I mean…I’d believe he has dementia for a hundred other reasons, but this particular one seems like a stretch.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      M31

      Got a nice rib roast at Wegman’s for $8.99 a pound.  Normal ‘choice’ quality which is what supermarkets have.

      18.99 for prime is a very good price, the dipshit.

      OMG can you believe the caviar prices? I blame Bidenomics

      (edited to add, for 250grams of beluga caviar Biden is making me pay $9510, what’s the world coming to?)

      Reply
    37. 37.

      smith

      @dr. bloor: he’s probably running around the country scraping Biden “I did that” stickers off gas pumps.

      In his $80,000 mega-truck, which was all he could afford in this punishing economy. Thanks, Biden!

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Victor Matheson

      I had prime rib for Christmas dinner. It was such an obscenely good deal that I bought twice as much as I needed. $6.99/lb. About $130 for a roast roughly the same size as the one pictured. (To be fair, it was on sale down from a usual $18.99/lb. Of course, I wouldn’t have bought 17 pounds of it at that price.)

      Why advertise your shopping stupidity by posting this?

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Chetan Murthy

      @Alison Rose: With you on that: the pics of him golfing and standing at the breakfast bar (sans makeup ;-) at MaL don’t show him leaning in that “front half of a centaur” way we see in the pics where he’s suited-up and typically taking questions, ranting, etc.

      I lean to the conjecture (others have advanced) that he leans forward to cover up his belly.  Combine that with his lifts, and advancing age, and it’s just harder to balance, and so, when he’s got a lectern to provide a little cover, why wouldn’t he have pads (to make it easier) ?

      Reply
    41. 41.

      M31

      I’ve noticed that beef prices have come down lately; they were very high for a long time.

      I wonder if the beef council greedy gouger cartel realized that people were getting used to eating chicken and enjoying it.

      I read a statistic recently that was something like ‘50% of the beef is eaten by 16% of the population, 45-65 year old men’. I don’t think that that particular population is going to live that long, not with all that beef anyway.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      wmd

      Edit function is not displaying old text…

      I bought a 6.79 pound USDA Choice rib roast at Safeway using loyalty card – $5.97 per pound.

      Prime isn’t available at Costco, and choice there is about $12.99 per pound. In the past USDA Prime was about $6.00 per pound more than choice, and Wagyu was ridiculous.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Dangerman

      I am also guessing if Trump checks out or otherwise is ineligible, tje MAGAs stay home. They sure as shit aren’t voting for Haley.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Barbara

      I would bet the massive roast was a specific customer order. It’s pretty odd to see something that large just sitting in the meat display to buy as is. I’ve ordered things through the on-site butcher and they cut and package it the same way.​

      Reply

