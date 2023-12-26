I don't think the dismal science can parse the sort of consumer confidence that involves buying an obscene amount of high-quality meat (at a normal price) to prove that the economy sucks. pic.twitter.com/2Fln8pRnib — Brasidas (@br4s1d4s) December 24, 2023



It’s not clear to me whether the offended consumer actually *bought* sixteen pounds of prime rib, or if he just objects to the concept of that much expensive meat being on offer at an ‘ordinary’ supermarket…

I’ve been driving around the East for the past couple of weeks. Parking lots are full at food places, malls, hotels are crowded. Gas prices are way down. Somehow people are managing in this “terrible” economy. — Michael Baker (@mbpmbp1) December 24, 2023

Perhaps coincidentally, the NYTimes had a big illustrated feature on “The Rise and Fall of Prime-Rib Nation“.

Between OnionGate, ChickenGate, BourbonGate, and a host of other embarrassing snafus, it should now be clear as to *why* many media heads want their employees off Twitter, and why several view it as a net negative. It often provides more embarrassment than it does traffic. pic.twitter.com/fthEiTGTbm — Lakshya Jain (@lxeagle17) December 24, 2023

No, it should now be clear that these people shouldn’t be paid money to opine — D.N. Nation (@dnnation) December 24, 2023