We’re in a little airbnb owned by her friend in Nashville. I have no idea where in Nashville, and we are nowhere near downtown, but in some little gentrified neighborhoodwith affordable housing when they were built, but now are all worth 500k and millennial gray with stainless steel appliances.

The ride was fine, with Thurston being the only issue, because of course he was. He chewed through his harness so I had to buy him another one tonight, and he absolutely refused to take his pill this morning to the point where I just yelled at him, through the pill in cheese into it, and told him to fuck off. When he whined I reminded him that he had two options, he could take the heavy drugs and be happy, or fuck off and be a miserable twat the entire ride. Personally, I’m at the point in my life I would have chosen to be heavily drugged and happy without even knowing what the section option was.

“Would you like to be heavily drugged and sedated for the ride or…”

“YES PLEASE”

“or would you ok nevermind.”

About an hour and a half into the drive we heard silence, so jackass clearly ate the cheese.

Steve and Maxwell were perfect little angels. I put them in their crates, covered them with blankets, and just ignored them until we arrived in Nashville. Fed them, dealt with the litter, put down new pee pads and apologized for shipping them like this, and they seemed fine.

Joelle and I had a relaxing ride otherwise, although we did have a minor disagreement. I previously believed and somewhat still do believe but I will not say it out loud that five miles distance at highway speeds of 70+ is not enough time for one to cycle from “I could use the bathroom in a bit” to “IF YOU DO NOT PULL OVER NOW I AM GOING TO RUIN THE LEATHER.”

When I said that didn’t seem like enough of a warning I was told to “GET A UTERUS AND GET BACK TO ME.” I’m not going to do that so next time I will just pull over immediately when informed someone might need the facilities in a bit.

We ate at a little dumpling place, which was good, and she had a massive rum drink that was set on fire. I made do with water and my fiery demeanor.

Tomorrow’s drive is only six hours, and tomorrow is the fancy place with the hot tub and we can check in early, so I want to be on the road by 6:30 to 7 am so we can get there, and then just have a nice relaxing afternoon and night.

BTW- people of fucking Kentucky and Tennessee- how about you all elect some Democrats, pay some fucking taxes, and expand Route 65 you fucking monsters.