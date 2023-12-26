Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Coming Live to You From Nashville

We’re in a little airbnb owned by her friend in Nashville. I have no idea where in Nashville, and we are nowhere near downtown, but in some little gentrified neighborhoodwith affordable housing when they were built, but now are all worth 500k and millennial gray with stainless steel appliances.

The ride was fine, with Thurston being the only issue, because of course he was. He chewed through his harness so I had to buy him another one tonight, and he absolutely refused to take his pill this morning to the point where I just yelled at him, through the pill in cheese into it, and told him to fuck off. When he whined I reminded him that he had two options, he could take the heavy drugs and be happy, or fuck off and be a miserable twat the entire ride. Personally, I’m at the point in my life I would have chosen to be heavily drugged and happy without even knowing what the section option was.

“Would you like to be heavily drugged and sedated for the ride or…”

“YES PLEASE”

“or would you ok nevermind.”

About an hour and a half into the drive we heard silence, so jackass clearly ate the cheese.

Steve and Maxwell were perfect little angels. I put them in their crates, covered them with blankets, and just ignored them until we arrived in Nashville. Fed them, dealt with the litter, put down new pee pads and apologized for shipping them like this, and they seemed fine.

Joelle and I had a relaxing ride otherwise, although we did have a minor disagreement. I previously believed and somewhat still do believe but I will not say it out loud that five miles distance at highway speeds of 70+ is not enough time for one to cycle from “I could use the bathroom in a bit” to “IF YOU DO NOT PULL OVER NOW I AM GOING TO RUIN THE LEATHER.

When I said that didn’t seem like enough of a warning I was told to “GET A UTERUS AND GET BACK TO ME.” I’m not going to do that so next time I will just pull over immediately when informed someone might need the facilities in a bit.

We ate at a little dumpling place, which was good, and she had a massive rum drink that was set on fire. I made do with water and my fiery demeanor.

Tomorrow’s drive is only six hours, and tomorrow is the fancy place with the hot tub and we can check in early, so I want to be on the road by 6:30 to 7 am so we can get there, and then just have a nice relaxing afternoon and night.

BTW- people of fucking Kentucky and Tennessee- how about you all elect some Democrats, pay some fucking taxes, and expand Route 65 you fucking monsters.

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    44Comments

    3. 3.

      Betsy

      Hey Cole, as  a professional transportation planner, I just wanna let you know that widening highways / adding lanes only increases traffic congestion. Yep, it’s a proven fact.

      Safe travels.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Scout211

      I previously believed and somewhat still do believe but I will not say it out loud that five miles distance at highway speeds of 70+ is not enough time for one to cycle from “I could use the bathroom in a bit” to “IF YOU DO NOT PULL OVER NOW I AM GOING TO RUIN THE LEATHER.

      When I said that didn’t seem like enough of a warning I was told to “GET A UTERUS AND GET BACK TO ME.”

      This is an oddly familiar scene.

      Well done, Joelle.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Betsy

      @Betsy: the only things that reduce vehicle traffic are

      a) availability of reliable, reasonably convenient transit alternatives

      b) decongestion pricing; that is, tolls.

      A) is supplied in other countries but not often in the USA, and B)   is often politically intolerable, even though it directly benefits the toll payer and takes the price of highway use off those who don’t use the highway, that is, it removes the cost of the thing from those who don’t use it (mainly the poor and those who can’t or don’t drive)

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Joelle

      @Betsy: please do explain this traffic engineering widening increases traffic algorithm .  Why does it increase traffic?  Do people see the opportunity for more travel options and they are inspired to take them?

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Joelle

      @Joelle: I explained this is how they caught and gunned down Bonnie and Clyde.  If you go on the lam… don’t take a chick. Cause she’s going to have to make bathroom breaks and this will put you at risk for getting caught.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Scout211

      @Joelle: Apparently we were making good time and my uterus started slowing us down by causing excessive restroom breaks.

      Restroom breaks must be regularly scheduled into any itinerary of traveling uteri.  It’s just science.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      MobiusKlein

      @Joelle: ​
        I’ve been informed by my wife that it’s more from the childbirth side. But also from my dad that it’s the getting old part.

      My take is that it takes time to learn what folks actually mean when they say “in a bit”

      Reply
    17. 17.

      CaseyL

      Very glad to here there have been no crises, human, feline or canine.  Thurston’s doing quite well, for Thurston.

      I’m with Joelle.  One of the *cough* joys *cough* of getting older is that the I-gotta-pee signals give you less and less useful advance warning.  It can go from a slight feeling of pressure to OPEN THE FLOOD  GATES in less time than it took to type that.   At least for women; I don’t know how it is for men.  All I can suggest is, try not to drink anything for at least one hour before departure…? And cut down on foods that cause inflammation, because that makes for an unhappy bladder.

      ETA: Didn’t realize the problem was uterus-related rather than bladder-related.  Never mind!

      Reply
    18. 18.

      HinTN

      Iol, Cole. Don’t bitch at our neighbor to the north about I-65. It’s a fucking autobahn compared to the piece of shit we provide on our end of the business. You just remember it being bad because that’s the last impression of the trip. Have fun in your hot tub tomorrow, you old grump.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      dr. bloor

      I previously believed and somewhat still do believe but I will not say it out loud that five miles distance at highway speeds of 70+ is not enough time for one to cycle from “I could use the bathroom in a bit” to “IF YOU DO NOT PULL OVER NOW I AM GOING TO RUIN THE LEATHER.

      Sometimes the best course of action is to die with beliefs that are irrefutably true and never spoken.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Alison Rose

      @CaseyL: I find that time of day impacts it, too. Or at least, it seems to, since when I wake up at 2 am and realize it’s because I have to go to the bathroom but it doesn’t seem that bad and I try to go back to sleep because my bed is warm and the room is not, within about four seconds it feels like I’m gonna burst like an overfilled water balloon.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      dr. bloor

      @Betsy:

      it removes the cost of the thing from those who don’t use it (mainly the poor and those who can’t or don’t drive

      I think I’ve found the source of your problem, ma’am.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      geg6

      @Joelle:

      I’m curious as well.  Seems quite counterintuitive.

      Allegheny County (Pittsburgh and surrounding communities) has a great alternative route system if you know how to use it.  It’s a very old, old school system called a belt system, using routes from before the huge interstates and highways were built.  There’s a yellow belt, a red belt, a blue belt and a green belt.  I use the red belt to get from my house to the high end mall, Ross Park Mall, in the northern suburbs of the city in order to avoid the insane traffic you run into if you use the most direct 4 and 6 lane routes.  I think only us olds remember how to use it because I get asked all the time by my students what the signs for the colored belts mean.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      frosty

      @geg6: ​I remember the belts from visiting my grandparents in the 60s. I was pleasantly surprised to see them still there when my son moved to Pittsburgh several years ago.​

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Josie

      @Joelle: Thus educating John about a little known fact of history. Most women would understand this reasoning immediately. Most men would look puzzled at the information. John can only benefit from your knowledge on the subject.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Joelle

      @satby: yes!  So unfair!  Uteruses unite!  We shall no more stand at a long line in a roadside gas station while these bottle peeing cromagnons tell the how many rest stops is too many!

      Reply
    33. 33.

      N M

      @HinTN: I would just add that if our esteemed blogmaster took this trip 10+ years ago, it would be even worse, b/c IIRC they *have* widened (and straightened!) I-65, at least in areas between the border with TN (Cave City! Don’t miss the dinosaur park if you have kids!) and Louisville.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Honus

      ”BTW- people of fucking Kentucky and Tennessee- how about you all elect some Democrats, pay some fucking taxes, and expand Route 65“

      Doesn’t Kentucky have a Democratic governor?

      In any event, having represented most of highway contractors in WV and Kentucky, I highly approve of this sentiment.

      And Joelle, it’s great to hear from you on this and be assured all men don’t agree with Cole.  I’ve always looked at a rest stop as an opportunity for exploration and enlightenment, even long ago at the Glass House on the West Virginia Turnpike.  “Making good time” is highly overrated.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Suzanne

      @frosty: Yes, the belts are still here and are indeed useful! PGH refers to them by color, but lots of cities use beltway-type organization for their highways.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      twbrandt

      @Joelle: The idea that widening roads causes worse congestion is known as induced demand: when you provide more of something or reduce its price, more people use it. It’s a real thing, observed in almost all freeway expansion projects. See the linked article for more about it.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Suzanne

      @Joelle: Widening roads makes it attractive to develop property along the newly widened road, and at the end of the newly widened road. So then you just get more congestion on the newly widened road. And then it sucks again.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Odie Hugh Manatee

      When traveling I start looking for a bathroom the moment my wife says “in a bit” because I know from experience gained over almost 40 years with her that “in a bit” really means “in a minute or two”.

      You’ll learn…

      Reply
    40. 40.

      eclare

      Joelle

      I am firmly on your side regarding the priority of bathrooms.  In the last year I have experienced the same escalation:  I kind of need to pee to OMG racing to the toilet so I don’t wet myself in minutes.

      Bravo to your response.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      CaseyL

      @Joelle: John has had cats and dogs long enough that threatening to pee in the car wouldn’t scare him one-tenth as badly as threatening the upholstery with a menstrual leak.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Ruckus

      @CaseyL:

      I think it is at least somewhat different for all of us. I’m just a tad older than a lot of people here and yes I do have to pee on occasion.  Sometimes of course at the worst time/situation. But I also get exercise regularly and that seems to help with many functions.

      Reply

