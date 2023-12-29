So far, the Biden-Harris Administration has protected more than 26 million acres of lands and waters. @POTUS is delivering on the most ambitious land and water conservation agenda in American history. pic.twitter.com/DC8YEy74jp
— The White House (@WhiteHouse) December 26, 2023
it's not just the economy ?? https://t.co/ZuFTfiVePO
— John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) December 28, 2023
'Stunning Diversity': How Joe Biden Reshaped The Courts In 2023.The president’s pace of judicial confirmations slowed, but he put historic numbers of women, people of color and public defenders on the federal bench | @jbendery HuffPost Latest News https://t.co/8LEZ8bYTVy
— Patsy Cline (@chompie97) December 29, 2023
Extreme MAGA Republicans plan to spend the next year attacking the President.
Our job is to solve problems for hardworking American taxpayers.
That’s what Democrats will continue to do.
— Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) December 28, 2023
People whose political opinions were forged in the late 1960s, still pining for the late 1860s…
What… year is it. pic.twitter.com/FbGeQJMUpg
— Louis Peitzman (@LouisPeitzman) December 28, 2023
(Yesterday was Jane Fonda’s birthday. I don’t care as much about my own loved ones’ birthdays as some people do about the people they claim to hate.)
Remember, folks — sharing is caring:
Biden isn't in an ideal position heading into 2024. But on the economy, he's in great shape, and really doesn't get the credit he deserves when one considers the shambles he inherited in January 2021. https://t.co/7ugOcfsvqf
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 28, 2023
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings