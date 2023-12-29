Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

TGIFriday Morning Open Thread: End of A Long Short Week

People whose political opinions were forged in the late 1960s, still pining for the late 1860s…


(Yesterday was Jane Fonda’s birthday. I don’t care as much about my own loved ones’ birthdays as some people do about the people they claim to hate.)

Remember, folks — sharing is caring:

    48Comments

    4. 4.

      Kay

      Homicides did go up briefly during the pandemic though so media crime coverage was probably LESS bad than their coverage of the economy, but still not accurate. They wildly exaggerated the crime wave.

      We have a bunch of ninnies in media and pundity who are rigidly conventional, stodgy people and they freak out at the slightest deviation from what they consider acceptable norms. They need to hire more oddballs and weirdos who came to the job from diverse backgrounds and with diverse work/life experiences.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Geminid

      Hakeem Jeffries keeps pounding the description, “Extreme MAGA Republicans” to define the opposition. The opposition’s favorite phrase is “Woke Liberal Democrats.”

      One difference here is that Jeffries can back up his framing with plenty of concrete examples, but Republicans cannot back theirs up.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Baud

      @Kay:

      I’d rather the economy actually crash than see Biden lose because of this economy.  What an embarrassment to liberals that would be. I’d have to come up with something else to call myself.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Kay

      The retail theft panic was the worst of the many, many panics since covid I think, because it was entirely based on one fake expert who works for a retail trade group:

      According to the National Retail Federation’s (NRF) annual survey of around 60 retail member companies, shrink is a “rapidly ballooning issue.” In 2021, retail shrink hit $94.5 billion, up only 4% from 2020 but a 53% jump from 2019.
      But, in fact, the average shrink rate as a percentage of sales dropped to 1.4% in 2021 from 1.6% in 2020, according to the latest NRF survey. That number has hovered around 1.4% for more than a decade.

      I mean, come on. Why did all these news companies parrot one bogus expert who works for the retail lobby?

      The panic worked too. I live in a rural county with a low crime rate and people are panicked over the supposed “increase” in crime. They’re terrified. So good job, everyone!

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Scout211

      Some local election legal news yesterday affecting national elections.

      Trump stays on the California ballot. That was expected.

      But the  controversy with the GOP candidate running for Kevin McCarthy’s seat in the House has taken a curious turn.  The expected candidate dropped out at the last minute and Vince Fong then declared he would run after he already declared for his assembly seat.  The SOS declared him ineligible to run for both seats by state law.  Fong filed suit and a superior court judge made a strange ruling. (IANAL)

      A Sacramento Superior Court Judge on Thursday said Republican Assemblyman Vince Fong can run for both State Assembly and former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s Congressional seat.

      In her order, Judge Shelleyanne W.L. Chang wrote in part, “The Court notes that it is concerned about the outcome of this Petition, as it may result in voter confusion and the disenfranchisement of voters if Fong is ultimately elected for both offices but does not retain one. Moreover, it somewhat defies common sense to find the law permits a candidate to run for two offices during the same election.”

      . . . 

      Attorneys for the Secretary of State argued Fong could not run under a specific state elections law, referred to as elections code 8003(b), that could prohibit candidates from running for two different offices. The judge said in court she did not think the rule applied to Fong’s case because he is not running as an independent nominee, which she said the law addresses.

      “If that reading is correct, one could expect to see candidates running for multiple offices in every single election, but we simply don’t see that in California and why we don’t see that is because for 110 years this interpretation of 8003(b) has been the norm,” said Seth Goldstein, Weber’s attorney.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Kay

      @Baud:

      I’ve lost respect for so many of them. To not SEE that he’s dismantling the Reagan Revolution- to not RECOGNIZE what a more progressive economy looks like – it’s unforgiveable. They’re looking at rising wages for low and middle (especially racial minorities) increased labor activity and “onshoring”
      of US manufacturing and they don’t see it!

      The “onshoring” of US manufacturing is the great untold story of the Biden economy. Every liberal who bitched about NAFTA for 25 years should be thrilled, but they’re not. Is it because it’s happening in the places they don’t live so they don’t see it?

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Betty Cracker

      @Kay: Yep, that bullshit panic was inexcusable, and it sucked in most of the national media outlets. They should all run front-page corrections, but that’s not how it works.

      I don’t think the fake panic would have been as successful without a single video played on loop of a coordinated smash-and-grab at a mall in a California city. The clip I saw (on my father’s TV — Fox News) hit all the wingnut panic buttons: city chaos, unarmed white victims, etc.

      The retail security consultant who was repeatedly quoted must have made a mint!

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Baud

      @Kay:

      Contra Ronald Reagan, the actual nine most terrifying words in the English language are: I’m a liberal Democrat, and I’ve made things better. 

      People do not want progress, because progress never looks exactly like they envision it.  People prefer the status quo.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Jay

      @Kay:

      The “onshoring” of US manufacturing is the great untold story of the Biden economy. Every liberal who bitched about NAFTA for 25 years should be thrilled, but they’re not. Is it because it’s happening in the places they don’t live so they don’t see it?

      If’ it’s not in the news, it doesn’t exist.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Kay

      If we just had 4 more years of a Biden labor dept and NLRB you would see a positive change for the next 30 years. That ALONE is worth reelecting him if your issue is working people. This is your President. You will not get a better labor President.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Soprano2

      @Kay: I honestly think “crime is higher” is code for “I see more of those people” and “I see more homeless people begging for money”. It’s also influenced by that poor coverage you cite. There is no way most people can actually know whether crime is up or down unless the press tells them so. Around here, the police chief gave an interview in early fall where he told the press that crime in this city is down an average of 17%, and the most common response on FB was “That’s because people don’t report crime anymore because the police don’t do anything about it” (in a city where the population is 85% white!). Crime is still way, way up”. I don’t know what can be done when white people don’t even believe the white chief of police in a city that’s 85% white people. They all want to live in the fictional Mayberry in a city of almost 170,000 with a metro area that probably brings it closer to 250,000. I think some of them honestly believe that if only there were no more homeless people and no black or brown people crime would  magically disappear.

      I just spent 10 minutes in the bathroom at work desperately trying to figure out how to pin the V neckline of the new top I wore today so it won’t show my bra! Sheesh……time for some stitches. This is why I like petite sizes – a petite sized top wouldn’t do that to me.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @Kay: Saying crime is out of control has been said since forever. Telling people to “be afraid, be very afraid,” nearly always works. It seems to be innate in the human psyche. And it always gets overblown.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Soprano2

      @Kay: I mean, come on. Why did all these news companies parrot one bogus expert who works for the retail lobby?

      Because they had dramatic footage of a “smash and grab” robbery in San Francisco that they could show over and over again. Remember the stories about the massive theft of Amazon packages from trains? Same thing. Plus, it feeds into the expectations that the press has built about large cities, that they’re lawless crime-ridden places no one actually wants to live in.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Kay

      @Soprano2:

      I think a combination of covid, BLM and Me Too genuinely rattled people (especially people in our stodgy, traditional press corps) – they felt like everything they knew was changing and in a direction that might take away some of their unearned standing in society. They’e just not resilient, flexible people. They’re brittle. They broke.

      I think the next decades are going to require resilience and adaptability and people who don’t have those traits are just going to be on this endless cycle of panic(s) – terrified of everything, constantly. They’re sort of dropping like flies – into far Right belief systems or paranoid conspiracy theories or imaging everyone is a criminal and they are constantly threatened or the kind of exaggerated hopelessness where they make 100k a year but believe they are poverty stricken. They weren’t strong people to begin with and that set of stressors broke them.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      SFAW

      @Geminid:

      One difference here is that Jeffries can back up his framing with plenty of concrete examples, but Republicans cannot back theirs up.

      You’re obviously a Woke Liberal Democrat, trying to peddle that “we have/need evidence” BS.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Soprano2

      @Kay:  Is it because it’s happening in the places they don’t live so they don’t see it?

      I think the answer to this is “yes”. A lot of the places where it’s happening are places where Biden already isn’t popular, so they aren’t giving him any credit, and liberals in the big cities are bitching about the recession in the tech industry. They don’t see the resurgence in manufacturing, and the press mostly isn’t reporting on it. It’s malpractice that the press isn’t reporting on it, but they aren’t. Republicans were long the party of “Buy American”, but now that a Democratic president is actually bringing jobs back to America they can’t bear to give him credit for it, so they just don’t talk about it.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Geminid

      @Betty Cracker: I was a little surprised when Fort Bragg was renamed Fort Liberty. Fort Ridgway seemed like the obvious choice, seeing as Matthew Ridgway commanded the 82nd Airborne Division in the Normandy invasion and then went on to compile an excellent fighting record in Europe and Korea. I guess the Army had its reasons.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      SFAW

      @Soprano2:

      Because they had dramatic footage of a “smash and grab” robbery in San Francisco that they could show over and over again.

      Didn’t that occur during the ANTIFA!!!!!OMFG!!!! riots which burned Portland   Indianapolis  New York City  San Francisco to the ground, creating a vast wasteland?

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Joey Maloney

      @Geminid: Another unfortunate difference here is that the Republicans don’t have to back theirs up, because the facts don’t matter to their voters.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      JMG

      Political reporter Dave Weigel gave the reason people always think crime is up. “Ever watch local TV news?” A half-century of “if it bleeds, it leads” has an impact on people, and despite the Internet and social media, local TV news is still the leading source of what can loosely be termed information.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Kay

      @Baud:

      I got an email from a labor person I have worked with here. He recounted this experience he had in a convenience store in Indiana, where the guy ahead of him took a bag of candy up to the register and when he found out it was 6.99 he said “I’m not paying that” and took it back. This was supposed to show me it’s a bad economy for working people.

      This fucking idiot is only “working in Indiana” because manufacturing construction is booming and he’s making 5000 a week working 7 10 hour days with 2x overtime. But the guy in front of him is upset about paying 7 dollars for a huge bag of candy so I’m supposed to apologize for not considering the plight of the working man. Seven dollars for a huge bag of candy is still too cheap, IMO. It should be ten.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Soprano2

      @Kay: I think about how my mother in her 80’s reacted to the past several years; it was to get more conservative. She said things like “why are there so many black people in commercials now? If you watch TV you’d think they were the majority of the population” and “why are there so many gay people on TV now?”.  She didn’t understand that advertisers are looking at the people who are in their teens and 20’s right now, and seeing that they aren’t majority white. You’re right, big changes are happening in our country as a result of demographic change and climate change, and conservative white people are struggling mightily with it. I think that’s why they’re fascist-curious, because it holds the promise of dialing back all the changes and making things the way they were when conservative white people were comfortable.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Soprano2

      @OzarkHillbilly: Here’s what’s funny – I had a co-worker tell me the other day that I’m always resistant to change. I told her no I’m not, and cited example “x” of a change I was enthusiastic about. I told her what I object to is a) trying to make a change I’ve already seen fail before because I’ve been here 30 years, b) change for the sake of change because you’re bored with how we do things and c) change that no one tells you about until you encounter it in the course of doing your job. That’s happened to me four times in the past month, and every time it was unpleasant.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Soprano2

      @JMG: Or look at FB or Nextdoor, it’s full of stories about crime. Look how popular true-crime shows and podcasts are. People are fascinated by it, and the news people know that.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Kay

      @Soprano2:

      I was one of the people who sort of dismissed the focus on “representation” of diversity in media (advertising and all the rest) but boy I could not have been more wrong. It matters a lot judging by how many white people get upset about it. I was 100% wrong.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Geminid

      @Jay: In this case, the many “onshored” factories are reported by state and local media. People who depend on nationally focused news sites rarely hear about a groundbreaking ceremony that gets plenty of attention from local TV stations and state newspapers.

      I noticed that when Cummins Engines commenced production an electrolyser assembly line at its Fridley, Minnesota plant. Governor Walz, Senator Smith, and Reps. Craig and Omar attended and spoke at the ceremony. This did not make national news, but it was extensively reported by state and local news sites. It was also reported by many news sites that focus on the clean energy industry in general or on its hydrogen sector in particular.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      RevRick

      It’s becoming more and more apparent that COVID caused all sorts of dislocations which disrupted the normal flow of things. And Republicans will try to make political hay out of them, just as sure as the sun rises in the East. And the news media will abet them in this effort, because the news, generally, is about what’s out of the ordinary.
      And given that the general public thinks that the United States pretty much runs the show worldwide and that the President possesses king like powers, when things get out of kilter, the blame falls on the shoulders of the President.
      The spikes in inflation and crime, clearly effects of COVID dislocations, fell largely on Biden’s watch, and so we’ve been treated to ridiculous hysteria about gasoline prices and crime in Democrat run cities. And the thing is that our pointing out that these things were due to COVID will only sound like self pity and whining.

      Our task is to tell about the successes over an over again and to attack the growing fascism of the GOP, over and over again.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Kay

      @Geminid:

      That helps, because a lot of people still watch local news (I do) but we still need national coverage of onshoring if for no other reason than it is reality and they shoud be covering reality.

      Imagine if they took some of the coverage of the president of Harvard and redirected that to the incredible bulding boom that is occurring in the upper midwest. They can still cover their favorite subject! They can still cover wokeness at Ivy League universities! We could just ADD coverage of the manufacturing boom.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Kay

      @Geminid:

      Chris Hayes is supposedly this big Lefty who loves the working man. He covers it when “the rustbelt” is struggling. They all love poverty porn. “Here’s some arty photos of abandoned factories in Detroit”

      He should ALSO cover it when “the rustbelt” is booming. Detroit is a good story! It’s chock full of hardworking immigrants. I think liberal and Left media people prefer poverty porn to working people being successful.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Kay: In 2016 there was a lot of conservatives making these bullying, totalitarian threats of “when Trump gets in you’ll have to change your tune!” and I think one thing that freaked them out about #MeToo and BLM was that even though Trump was in, the liberals and minorities weren’t shutting up. They actually got louder.

      This time around, seems like they’re saying much more explicitly, we’re gonna murder you when Trump gets back in. You’re gonna die.

      If it happens, I bet we don’t shut up. But they’ll try it.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Soprano2

      @Kay: Yep, my mother isn’t the only person I’ve heard complaining about it. “Why are there so many black people in TV ads?” seems to be a kind of common complaint around here. They don’t see the country’s demographic changes because where I live is 85% white, with the surrounding towns being almost 100% white. It’s a very white place. So to them the ads don’t look like their reality, so they can’t understand why they’re like that.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Geminid

      @Joey Maloney: This is true of the Republican base, but Republicans cannot win purple states and districts if they don’t attract voters outside their base. That’s where the “Woke Liberal Democrat” framing could fall flat, because it is so lacking in substance to back it up.

      Reply

