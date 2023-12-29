On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. Submit Your Photos

Redshift

The Ms. and I happened to be in Baltimore at the right time to visit the Miracle on 34th Street, a block of the city’s Hampden neighborhood that goes all out with fun and over-the-top holiday decorations. It did not disappoint! Hampden is a quirky neighborhood of rowhomes, known for restaurants, art galleries, and vintage shops, and its character is a mix of longtime residents and artists who began to move in during the 90s. The Christmas displays were started long before that, and have been going on for 76 years!