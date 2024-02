I was going through a box of papers this afternoon, and I was ruthless – maybe too ruthless – in throwing away papers that they say you should keep.

But I found one gem that was bittersweet.

A bumper sticker, in the words of Molly Ivins: “It’s hard to convince people that you’re killing them for their own good.”

It was true back when she said it all those years ago, and I wonder if it’s ever been more true than it is today.

Open thread.