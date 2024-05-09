Not the biggest fan of how it started, how it’s going, but this is hard to beat.

How it started, how it’s going pic.twitter.com/vSo5FSbQ4q — Jared Moskowitz (@JaredEMoskowitz) May 8, 2024

Has Trump run through all, or nearly all, of the possible female VPs?

Nikki Haley – that ship sailed when she continued to run against him.

Kari Lake – that ship sailed when she got too crazy for the crazies.

Katie Britt – that ship sailed when her State of the Union response went up in flames.

Marge – that ship sailed at whatever point Trump no longer found the space laser lady useful.

Kristi Noem – that ship sailed this week, thank goodness!

Ships I wish would sail:

Sarah Huckabee Sanders – lectern-gate seems to have fallen off the map

Elise Stefanik – I think she’s too frumpy for Trump, but she’s ambitious, I’ll say that for her.

Republicans have a deep bench of awful.

Totally open thread.