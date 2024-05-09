Not the biggest fan of how it started, how it’s going, but this is hard to beat.
How it started, how it’s going pic.twitter.com/vSo5FSbQ4q
— Jared Moskowitz (@JaredEMoskowitz) May 8, 2024
Has Trump run through all, or nearly all, of the possible female VPs?
Nikki Haley – that ship sailed when she continued to run against him.
Kari Lake – that ship sailed when she got too crazy for the crazies.
Katie Britt – that ship sailed when her State of the Union response went up in flames.
Marge – that ship sailed at whatever point Trump no longer found the space laser lady useful.
Kristi Noem – that ship sailed this week, thank goodness!
Ships I wish would sail:
Sarah Huckabee Sanders – lectern-gate seems to have fallen off the map
Elise Stefanik – I think she’s too frumpy for Trump, but she’s ambitious, I’ll say that for her.
Republicans have a deep bench of awful.
Totally open thread.
