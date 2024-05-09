Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Thursday Evening Open Thread

by | 14 Comments

This post is in: 

Not the biggest fan of how it started, how it’s going, but this is hard to beat.

Has Trump run through all, or nearly all, of the possible female VPs?

Nikki Haley – that ship sailed when she continued to run against him.

Kari Lake – that ship sailed when she got too crazy for the crazies.

Katie Britt – that ship sailed when her State of the Union response went up in flames.

Marge – that ship sailed at whatever point Trump no longer found the space laser lady useful.

Kristi Noem – that ship sailed this week, thank goodness!

Ships I wish would sail:

Sarah Huckabee Sanders – lectern-gate seems to have fallen off the map

Elise Stefanik – I think she’s too frumpy for Trump, but she’s ambitious, I’ll say that for her.

Republicans have a deep bench of awful.

Totally open thread.

  • BellyCat
  • Chet Murthy
  • citizen dave
  • Dangerman
  • Downpuppy
  • John Revolta
  • prostratedragon
  • Splitting Image
  • Steve Holmes
  • WaterGirl
  • zhena gogolia

    14Comments

    6. 6.

      Splitting Image

      If he picks a woman it will be Huckabee. Gleefully signing a bill re-introducing child labor is on-brand for today’s Republicans.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      BellyCat

      Huckabee is not attractive enough for him to tolerate looking at more than once every couple months, briefly. (Apologies for the Unattractive Shaming, but she’d never make it through Central Casting, which is Trump’s primary criteria. )

      Reply
    12. 12.

      citizen dave

      Kellyanne (former) Conway?  (not sure if she changed her name, or the divorce is final/whatever.  Glad I don’t know this)

       

      Roseanne Barr?

      Blonde Bimbo on Fox News Morning show?

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Steve Holmes

      I’m pretty sure he’ll pick the guy from North Dakota, he doesn’t want anyone who would get more of the spotlight.  He”s gonna go with the beigest shade of beige that he can find, like Pence, and that’s Bergham, Bugham, Burgam, whatever it doesn’t matter, that guy is so beige that he is invisible.

      Reply

