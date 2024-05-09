But first — Congratulations, DougJ! Proud to have known you when:

Interesting BlueSky convo on the eternal Democratic Party problem…

The thing that I think a lot of these conversations miss is the fractiousness of the coalition Dems have to assemble to win. Republicans have the advantage of mostly being able to run on generalized malice and negative partisanship and hold their coalition together.

That’s not to say that Dems shouldn’t try to win over different parts of their coalition. Only that it’s a broad and diverse coalition, and there are tradeoffs implicit in paying attention to one part instead of another.

Sure, Biden needs young voters to win. He also needs lots of older voters to win. And ones in between. And ones who, even if they agree on some issues, place far different priorities on them.

It’s one of the disadvantages to being in the anti-fascist coalition when fascists are pulling ~45% nationally at the ballot box. Just being against fascism isn’t enough to hold a group together normally, but when the threat is as pressing as it is now, it needs to be.

Like here’s one: I think the death penalty is morally impermissible in all instances. It makes me sick that we use it at all. I also realize that a politician taking that position is going to alienate a bunch of other people they need to win to do other good stuff.

So I don’t change my belief, but I accommodate for the fact that it’s not the only one I hold, and the Democrats are closer to me on it than the Republicans are, by miles.