Thursday Evening Open Thread: On Herding Cats

Congratulations, DougJ!

Thursday Evening Open Thread: On Herding Cats

Interesting BlueSky convo on the eternal Democratic Party problem…

The thing that I think a lot of these conversations miss is the fractiousness of the coalition Dems have to assemble to win. Republicans have the advantage of mostly being able to run on generalized malice and negative partisanship and hold their coalition together.

— The Fig Economy (@figgityfigs.bsky.social) May 5, 2024 at 8:23 AM

That’s not to say that Dems shouldn’t try to win over different parts of their coalition. Only that it’s a broad and diverse coalition, and there are tradeoffs implicit in paying attention to one part instead of another.

Sure, Biden needs young voters to win. He also needs lots of older voters to win. And ones in between. And ones who, even if they agree on some issues, place far different priorities on them.

It’s one of the disadvantages to being in the anti-fascist coalition when fascists are pulling ~45% nationally at the ballot box. Just being against fascism isn’t enough to hold a group together normally, but when the threat is as pressing as it is now, it needs to be.

Like here’s one: I think the death penalty is morally impermissible in all instances. It makes me sick that we use it at all. I also realize that a politician taking that position is going to alienate a bunch of other people they need to win to do other good stuff.

So I don’t change my belief, but I accommodate for the fact that it’s not the only one I hold, and the Democrats are closer to me on it than the Republicans are, by miles.

Johnston seems to consider it “browbeating” when someone tries to counter disinformation and misinformation from the left regarding Biden’s record.

— Aubrey Gilleran (@aubreygilleran.bsky.social) May 5, 2024 at 8:37 AM

Yes, agreed completely. Though a lot of the vinegar I see is in response to some awfully dumb and malicious persistent stuff, and the expectation is that Dem boosters should sit there and take it with a smile and if they crack it means their position is wrong.

— The Fig Economy (@figgityfigs.bsky.social) May 5, 2024 at 8:46 AM

There’s also the assumption that persuasion doesn’t exist and that the goal of a campaign is to find non-voters, which isn’t actually how the midterms went!

— Aubrey Gilleran (@aubreygilleran.bsky.social) May 5, 2024 at 8:48 AM

I don’t know if that’s inherent to left politics everywhere, but it’s been a core belief among US lefties my whole adult life (30+ years). Utterly unfalsifiable.

— JRoth (@jmroth.bsky.social) May 5, 2024 at 1:26 PM

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    4. 4.

      Adam Lang

      Normally you determine something is falsifiable or unfalsifiable by testing it. Unfortunately the Democrats do not seem to be able to do that, since 99% of their GOTV effort and voter outreach is done via VAN which is expressly designed to only target high-propensity democratic voters.

    6. 6.

      gwangung

      The discussion about Democratic Party coalition politics has it right. There is no single base; there are MULTIPLE bases. And ALL of them are vital to the party. And some of them disagree with other bases on certain issues—sometimes violently.

      Way too many people are thinking that there is never a political cost to their favored course of action. Sometimes it’s small enough to be withstood…but oftentimes it’s far larger than they think it is (And, yeah, I think the current Israel/Palestine issue is one of them).

    7. 7.

      sab

      Ohio GOP wants to keep Biden off the ballot in November. Of course they do. Current excuse is that Ohio wants you nominated 90 days before election, and our convention is too late. This has been a perennial problem that grownups always managed a workaround.

      Not so this year. Makes me more hopeful about Democratic chances here. Why are they scared?

      So, if we do get to write-in territory, remember that there is a little bubble you need to fill in for the machine to know that you have a write-in candidate.

    9. 9.

      Citizen Alan

      The death penalty issue is why I will hate Anti-Hillary Leftists forever. Because I truly think that if she’d taken office and eventually gotten to replace Scalia, the death penalty might have been struck down. All four libs were against it, IIRC. But no, the Bernie Bros didn’t care about that. Not even Susan “Dead Man Walking” Sarandon.

    10. 10.

      matt

      What these guys always do is a cost benefit analysis with no notion of cost. Adopting a ‘Death to Israel’ policy is just the right thing to do, you get young voters! No votes would be lost there.

    14. 14.

      Chris

      Random, open thread question for anyone who understands English racial politics better than me:

      So, I finally wrapped up Peaky Blinders.  Am I off-base, or would a Romani like Tommy Shelby being the right-hand man of a fascist movement like Oswald Mosley’s be a complete nonstarter in the real life 1930s?  I know the point is Tommy’s trying to undermine Mosley and Mosley is trying to use Tommy for his street connections, but it feels like someone like him in such a high position should have provoked enough outrage from the party’s supporters to wreck it before it got started.  Unless I’m missing something about either the nature of the BUF or the place of the Romani in England’s pecking order.

      (I’d actually believe it a lot more if the story were set today, between the extent to which social norms have liberalized, and the extent to which the “trolling the libs” value of having a nonwhite person supporting Nazism would be appreciated by right-wingers, at least for a while).

    18. 18.

      different-church-lady

      They’re not trolling Doug. He came up with that schtick because it’s what they always do anyway.

    19. 19.

      bbleh

      Is there anything left but going meta?

      Persistent Bias In Times Reporting
      Leads To Widespread Mockery
      How Badly Will It Damage Biden?
      A Times Panel Discussion

    21. 21.

      counterfactual

      @Chris: Ideological purity always collapses in the face of reality under fascism. I don’t want to depress myself, but I’m sure I could google for “Jews in the Nazi Party.”

      In 1940, membership in the SS was limited to only the most Aryan of Aryans (though Jewish parents could be edited out for the right person). By 1943, French and Yugoslavs are Aryan if you look at it the right way. By 1945, the SS was recruiting Poles and Russians.

    22. 22.

      teezyskeezy

      @different-church-lady: Maybe that’s the ironic joke.  So on the nose you almost have to give them the benefit of the doubt that they are self aware of what they are doing. Sadly…they probably aren’t.

    24. 24.

      sab

      @Baud: I am so old that I remember when I got into tiffs with Dougj and kind jackals told me “this is Doug and he is trolling. Stop being such an ignorant twerp.”  Lessons to learn by.

    25. 25.

      Martin

      @Baud: Voter Activation Network. Basically hitting up your likely voters to continue to be likely. There’s not a lot of reach to non-voters.

    26. 26.

      Jeffro

      The difference between the two parties is, with some Democrats, one point of disagreement and they’re OUT; with most Republicans, if they can find even one point of agreement, they’re IN.

      Democrat: “I disagree with President Biden’s policy on X, therefore I am voting trump/3rd party/staying home”

      Republican: “I disagree with trump/the GOP on almost every issue, but…but…I gotta have mah gunz!  (or…moar tax cuts!  or…far-right judges!  or…muh gas guzzlin’ car!)

    27. 27.

      Baud

      @Martin:

      Thanks. First I’ve heard of it.  The GOTV stuff I’ve heard about was always about reaching unlikely voters.  I do recall they’ve tried to get likely voters to vote early so they could be crossed off the list.

      ETA: I’m no expert. I can say that the Dems don’t bother with me at all.

    29. 29.

      Eolirin

      @Jeffro: I think this is only really true of online discourse. The kind of person that actually vote switches on a regular basis tends to have weird politics and are super low information.

      Otherwise they just don’t turn out.

    31. 31.

      Martin

      So, there’s been a lot of hand-wringing about how young people are going to cost Biden the election (just like BLM protestors cost him the election in 2020, amirite?) and if only we browbeat the young people and tell them they’re stupid they’ll come around. I think this stems from the belief that young people don’t vote (which I think is only slightly less cringe than the ‘young people don’t know anything’ take). Meanwhile, the UAW is out there backing the students (a lot of TAs are unionized under UAW) because, I guess labor is stupid too. Also, this movement has spread to Europe.

    33. 33.

      Martin

      @Baud: Yeah. It’s not bad to shore up your base, and early outreach can help recruit volunteers, but you gotta do more than that. They hit me up reliably every year.

    36. 36.

      Jeffro

      OT but I have to say, I loved this: the headline, the reporting, and most of all, the fact that these K-12 leaders smacked the shit out of the GOP’s lying liars:

      In Antisemitism Hearing, Public School Leaders Take No Shit Upstaged Republicans and the Ivy League

      (ok I loved all of it except for the gratuitous swipe at the Ivies…)

      Wednesday’s hearing was the latest in the House Committee on Education and the Workforce’s effort to scrutinize antisemitism on campuses and, along the way, castigate academic leaders. At earlier hearings, university presidents opted for strategies of conciliatory genuflection or drab, lawyerly answers. Both approaches largely backfired, stirring outrage on those presidents’ campuses and often beyond.
      Both approaches were largely discarded on Wednesday.

      “This convening, for too many people across America in education, feels like the ultimate gotcha moment,” David C. Banks, the New York City schools chancellor, said toward the hearing’s end. “It doesn’t sound like people who are actually trying to solve for something that I believe we should be doing everything we can to solve for.”

      By then during the two-hour, Republican-led proceeding, Mr. Banks had seemingly put his law degree to use. He had pointedly debunked some claims: “We have found no evidence that that actually happened.” He acerbically dismissed a lawmaker’s pronouncement: “I’m sorry you feel that way.” And he suggested that maybe Congress was not always as pure as proclaimed: “We’ve had members of Congress who have made antisemitic statements.”

      Down the witness table, Enikia Ford Morthel, the schools superintendent in Berkeley, Calif., corrected a congressman from her home state, seemed unbothered by the members’ pressure to discuss personnel matters in a way that would defy California law on employee confidentiality, and all but diagramed a rambling question about discipline she said had left her “confused.”

      The tactics represented a sharp departure from the norms of Capitol Hill, where legislators generally handle the browbeating during made-for-television hearings.

    37. 37.

      sab

      OT: I have two silly t-shirts. One says ” Housework is Over”. The other says ” Yardwork is Over.”

      Everytime I wear the ” Housework is Over” t-shirt some strange man confronts me about what I mean. I mostly say “I hate housework. I do housework. This is my protest.” That mollifies them, but why do they think it is even their business?

      Why do I have no complaints about yardwork is over? Maybe many people secretly love goats? I love goats openly. Silly bright guys with horns and attitude and a work ethic.

    39. 39.

      Jeffro

      @Baud:  I do recall they’ve tried to get likely voters to vote early so they could be crossed off the list.

      yup

      ETA: I’m no expert. I can say that the Dems don’t bother with me at all.

      me either!  it’s good for me and for the party – “all good here!” =)

    40. 40.

      Melancholy Jaques

      I do not know this Angus Johnston, so maybe he is an exception, but my experience of the last 48 years of presidential elections is that people who talk like that were never going to vote for Biden (or the Democratic candidate in the previous elections). They are justifying their decision and urging others to agree with them. But they are not in anyway being helpful.

    41. 41.

      Kay

      @Martin:

      Belgium’s national public service broadcaster interrupted its coverage of Thursday night’s Eurovision semi-final to display a message condemning “human rights violations” by Israel
      The message, which was shared widely on social media following its transmission by VRT, read: “This is a union action. We condemn the human rights violations of the Israeli state. Israel is also destroying the freedom of the press. That’s why we temporarily interrupt the transmission. #CeaseFireNow #StopGenocideNow”.

    42. 42.

      Jeffro

      Btw Geminid, if you’re online, I could use a little direction on these 5th District Dems (there are 3 of them)…I’ve looked online and they all pass the issues test.  What’s your take on who’s strongest to upset Bob (No)Good?

    43. 43.

      sab

      Our plumber and I, settling up the bill, agreed that my living room chairs were a disaster, but what are you going to do with clawed cats, and only a sociopath would declaw cats. So then we pondered the sad chairs again, and decided chairs have no feelings and declawed cats do.

    44. 44.

      wjca

      @sab: That mollifies them, but why do they think it is even their business?

      If you wear a shirt with writing on it (or even just a picture), you’re kinda making it the business of everybody who encounters you.  If it’s not their business, wear something else.

    45. 45.

      Martin

      @Baud: Except that you have to factor in who they are more likely to vote for. Locking down the 65+ population doesn’t help you much when they are more likely to vote R. So while young people are less likely to vote, they are MUCH more like to vote D.

      And maybe the reason why they are less likely to vote is that nobody listens to them or takes them seriously (maybe also why they’re demonstrating right now?) Go ask black voters if they are more or less likely to vote when Democrats take their concerns seriously or when they are ignored. Black voter turnout went way up going into 2020 when Democrats were defending the BLM movement. Only 2008 and 2012 were higher.

    46. 46.

      Melancholy Jaques

      @Baud:

      Obama’s 2012 campaign in Ohio had something that identified the infrequent voters. The people I know who worked there credited it with the win.

    47. 47.

      Bill Arnold

      @sab:
      Shrug. If Ohio keeps Biden off the ballot, then VP K. Harris should reject Ohio’s electoral votes.
      I mean, not really, but perhaps the narrative should be spread.

    48. 48.

      Baud

      @Martin:

      Republicans don’t take old people’s concerns seriously. They use Fox and other propaganda to focus old people’s minds on hate.

      And saying that 2020 was the third best year out of four for black voter participation isn’t saying much.

      I don’t question which groups make up our coalition.  I’m just pointing out that voting habits correlate with age, and always have.

    49. 49.

      Kay

      Banks runs a huge system. 915,000 students and an annual budget of 39 billion. That’s more students than the largest public university system in the country (California). He’s aso a lawyer.

      They just never should have tried to bully him -it’s probably impossible. .

      NEW YORK – New York City Mayor Eric Adams and New York City Department of Education (DOE) Chancellor David C. Banks today announced the first increase in student enrollment at New York City public schools in eight years, based on preliminary data. For the 2023-2024 school year, the DOE has seen enrollment increase approximately 1 percent – or roughly 8,000 students – bringing the total number of students registered in the DOE to approximately 915,000 and maintaining New York City’s status as the nation’s largest school district.

    51. 51.

      frosty

      @Martin: ​VAN, like every GOTV I’ve done, starts with registered Democrats, which is fine with me, because I don’t want to knock on Republican doors and get shot.

      I don’t know how you could reach non-voters – they won’t be on a list. Knock every door on the block hoping to find one who is persuadable? That’s an utter waste of time, and (see above) dangerous these days.

    52. 52.

      Kay

      I wholeheartedly and passionately support the student protestors, but there aren’t enough of them to hurt Biden in the election, with the possible exception of MI and that’s because the student issue will be compounded by the Arab American and Muslim issue and then you start to reach real numbers that could change a result.

      Michigan is a concern of mine. I don’t think it will matter anywhere else. I also still think Biden will win, even with his MI problem.

    53. 53.

      Martin

      @Baud: It was the 3rd best ever. 08 and 12 were the highest in history. ’20 was slightly higher than ’64.

      And I’m pointing out that if Democrats don’t fight for the things they say they believe in then they deserve to lose. If Democrats write off the rights of or the future of young people, and don’t think them worthy of outreach, then why should they vote for Dems?

      It doesn’t matter why old people vote for republicans. Dems have a MUCH harder coalition to hold together to win, so they have to work harder to keep it. That’s just the way it is.

    54. 54.

      Martin

      @Kay: CCC is 3x larger – just shy of 3 million students (half part time, half full time), but that doesn’t diminish your point.

    55. 55.

      Baud

      @Martin:

      They shouldn’t vote for Dems. No one should. Or everyone should. But there’s no point singling out any group of people for special obligations. Everyone is equal in a democracy.

      I agree that Dems have a harder job.

      ETA: It’s why I’ll never blame Dems for not being good enough.

    56. 56.

      Jeffro

      @Bill Arnold:If Ohio keeps Biden off the ballot, then VP K. Harris should reject Ohio’s electoral votes.
      I mean, not really, but perhaps the narrative should be spread.

      Well, that or considering that “presidential immunity” is a thing, perhaps President Biden should just have the whole state closed off for a few crucial months, so that Ohio’s EVs and electors are stopped at the border?

      (I mean, the GOP is big on border security and all, as well as “presidential immunity”?!?)   =)

    57. 57.

      Kay

      We might see an impact in Minnesota, too. They have a higher than average Muslim population (as a percentage of population – not total number).

    58. 58.

      wjca

      @frosty: I don’t know how you could reach non-voters – they won’t be on a list. Knock every door on the block hoping to find one who is persuadable? That’s an utter waste of time

      Since you’re trying to get people to vote your way, you don’t want to worry about non-voters.  But you DO want to talk to the enormous number of already registered voters who don’t express a party preference.

      Yes, many, even most, of them routinely vote for the same party every time.  But the mere fact that they declined to state a preference means that the ones who routinely vote Republican are at least somewhat persuadable.  And the ones who generally vote Democratic are ones you want to turn out.

    59. 59.

      Martin

      @Kay: Arizona was decided by 11K votes in 2020. GA by 12K. Wisconsin 20K.

      Just those 3 makes it a 269-269 election decided by Congress which will elect Trump (1 vote per state and the GOP has more states).

      ASU has 65K students. GA Tech has 45K. UWisc has 50K.

    60. 60.

      Kay

      @Martin:

      I think they have utter contempt for public schools and the peoplewho work in them and just had no earthly idea who they were fucking with. Not a one of them has ever run anything that large and diverse. Testifying in front of the dopes is an easy day for him.

