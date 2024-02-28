Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Wednesday Night Open Thread

Bizarre day today- it hit high 70’s for a while and I could feel how intense the sun was on our walks, but it was so breezy that it felt cool. A front is blasting through the south of us, and no accumulation here, but it is overcast and the sky is angry down Tuscon way. Leftovers from last night’s burritos are on the menu.

***

I weighed myself today and I am down about 13 lbs from when I arrived here, and I haven’t been starving myself. I have been more conscious of what I eat, and eat only within a 6-8 hour window every day for the most part, but I think the bulk of it is all the walking. That’s good because that’s something I intended to start biking while out here but the bike that was right for me was too spendy. Maybe I’ll give it 6-7 months of walking and revisit the bike when I am back here and might actually need a different one.

The other thing is I am drinking a ton of water. Just a shitload. Not because I am thirsty but because I think I am still scarred from my time in the Army and my headspace is still “You’re in a desert you should be drinking even when not thirsty.” For the first couple weeks we were in the sand we had to watch each other urinate to see if they were pissing yellow and if you were you had to make them sit down in the shade and not move until they had drank a canteen full of water.

I don’t know if it is the same way, but the day I got into basic training until the day I got out they were super fucking serious about being hydrated and avoiding heat stroke. It was very serious trouble if one of the guys you were in charge of became what was then called a “heat casualty.” Like serious fucking trouble to the point I think I would rather accidentally discharge a firearm into the floor of the Colonel’s office than have one of my fucking privates have a heat stroke.

I mean it makes total sense so it would not surprise me if they are still that way, because it’s such an easy fix in a training environment or non-combat situation. And it’s been the case for a while that the most expensive thing in the United States military is always the soldier. The cost of training and logistics to create just one soldier is so astronomical many of you would be shocked. I mean, this is the US Military. If the soldiers, sailors, and flyboys were not the most expensive thing, none of us would be issued helmets and the sure as fuck wouldn’t have spent billions over the years worrying about ejection seats in planes.

All Hail the Wet Bulb, our benevolent ruler, who cares for us in the heat.

***

Another day, another billionaire makes a whole ass out of himself:

I had room service once (I think it was in Boston), but it had to be around 2002-2003, so twenty years ago. I got in super late that night form my flight, pissed off (this was in the years right after 9/11), went to bed immediately, and woke up starving. Ordered a basic breakfast- eggs, a meat, potatoes, coffee. It was like 35 bucks. This was NOT the fucking five star Carlyle Hotel in NY where I ordered this, and it was 20 plus years earlier.

Jesus christ tax every billionaire into the fucking ground.

***

Mistermix already mentioned it earlier, but the news that Mitch McConnell is retiring is not surprising, not given how bad his decline has been. I hope his retirement is short and miserable. I keep repeating myself these past few weeks, but that is not surprising since this has been around for 20+ years, but the list of people who have done more damage to the United States than Mitch McConnell is a short one. The person who came up with MBA programs is up there, and Leonard Leo is really working over time. Rush Limbaugh and Grover Norquist are up there. Art fucking Laffer. Maybe Gingrich. But it is not a long list of people in the modern era who have done more damage than McConnell. Fuck him. I hope he gets a cyst on his ass so he is in pain every time he sits for the rest of his life.

As I said before, I am a garbage person.

***

That’s it for me, I ‘spose. I saw a couple half-hearted attempts to make uncommitted narratives some new life, but even those were phoned in.

I should probably note- I understand why people are pissed and they should be marching and doing everything they can to end this disaster, but the simple cold logic is that Trump would be worse for the people they care about. It’s not even debatable.

Save your protest votes for when there isn’t a good chance you will make things worse. Because Dean Phillips and that aura lady are not going to beat Trump no how many times you click your heels together and say “Hillary is 44.”

    92Comments

    2. 2.

      NobodySpecial

      And this, kids, is why every convention goer worth his salt finds the place with the complimentary continental breakfast. You may not get the hotel monogrammed towels or the mint on your pillow, but you damned sure get enough carbs for a full day of walking. People in love with status pay, but fuck all that.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      rmjohnston

      We just had a billionaire donate a billion dollars to the Albert Einstein School of Medicine to keep it tuition free in perpetuity. Yes, we should tax them all into the ground, but some are a whole lot better than others.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      HumboldtBlue

      If you have Peacock you can watch Iowa’s Caitlin Clark  against Minnesota as she chases Pete Maravich’s all-time collegiate basketball scoring record. She trails by 51 points going into tonight’s game, and she already has six 3-pointers early in the second quarter.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      TeezySkeezy

      @NobodySpecial: Also we already live under a system of government in which 9 unelected religious clerics have the final say. We are Iran. Hell, with the kind of nutter Republicans we have in office, “great satan” may actually become official vernacular.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Brachiator

      Items on this receipt match the menu for room service at the Carlyle Hotel, a 5-star hotel

      This person also is cheap with the tip.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      eclare

      That breakfast receipt says “in room dining,” so I assume he ordered room service.  Everyone knows that prices are super jacked up for room service.  Put on a pair of pants, mister, walk down the block, and I am sure you can find a restaurant where a Diet Coke is less than $8.

      Eta>  I just saw that the reader context said it was room service, also.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      TeezySkeezy

      Any system of government can become any other system of government without a single change to the written laws. We are living through an especially grievous example of this right now. For a western nation, anyway. This has happened plenty of times in history so in that sense isn’t new…but it is for me and mine and I hate it.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      MattF

      Hydration seems kinda fashionable these days, but it is, nevertheless, a thing you should do. My physicians all order me to drink large amounts of water, and I try earnestly to do it. And, it really does help.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Ladyraxterinok

      OT

      Just discovered this very weird bit of Iowa history. Elkader Iowa is named for an Algerian fighter in the early 1800s  against the French colonizers…Abh el-Kader. Look him up in Wikipedia

      The brief Elkader Iowa history on the internet says the original settlers named the town for one of their heros

      Now I wonder how they heard about him

       

      .

      Reply
    13. 13.

      TeezySkeezy

      @Omnes Omnibus: iran with a different cultural poster plastered on top.

      you are doing the “calm down calm down asshole its not that bad” thing, just so you know.

       

      edit: we are on the same side btw, however much we go at it. Enjoy

      edit 2: and i mean it. Same side.

      edit 3: unless you are calling for preemptive violence then, in general, that is NOT my side or proclivity. No to that.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Omnes Omnibus

      Cole, my OCS company commander always told a story about having had to be packed in ice due to dehydration back when he was a 2LT.  We usually had to drink two canteens and then refill before we loaded onto buses to go anywhere for training.  The run for the treeline after a long bus ride was a thing to behold.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Jeffro

      the list of people who have done more damage to the United States than Mitch McConnell is a short one. The person who came up with MBA programs is up there, and Leonard Leo is really working over time. Rush Limbaugh and Grover Norquist are up there. Art fucking Laffer. Maybe Gingrich.

      Beer companies of the world, you’re missing out on some SERIOUS sales here: graveside concession stands for all of these RWNJ ‘luminaries’!  McConnell, Leo, Limbaugh, Norquist, Gingrich…trump’s eventual resting place would need something like a ‘lazy river’ around it, of course…

      Reply
    17. 17.

      zattarra

      @Memory Pallas: The tip was pre-calculated by the hotel at exactly 15% of the pre tax total.  Cheap bastard should have added an additional gratuity.  Hotel should have had the tip post tax total.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @TeezySkeezy: No, I am telling you to get a fucking grip.  And now I am not going to respond to you anymore because I don’t want this discussion to take over this whole thread.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      wjca

      @Omnes Omnibus: If we were Iran, it would be much easier for me to get good khoresht-e ghormeh sabzi.

      Try an Afghan restaurant.  Unless you are somewhere that lacks the finer things in life.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      BretH

      Shoot, even my super righteous 20 yr old daughter turned to me yesterday and admitted that she really had to vote for Biden, and that maybe next election would be the one where she could vote for a younger progressive.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Suzanne

      @MattF:

      Hydration seems kinda fashionable these days 

      That’s so weird. My years in the desert made me an insane water drinker. Two cups of coffee in the morning, then water water water all the rest of the day and night. And most places you go have bottle fillers in addition to drinking fountains (which are disgusting and you should never use one).

      Reply
    27. 27.

      piratedan

      we got some nice rain down here in the Old Pueblo and it’s almost always welcome, although my sinuses will not benefit from it, the desert in the springtime can be quite pretty and with as wet as the winter has been, the likelihood of a spectacular wildflower display is high.

      like a lot of you, I too am filled with anger and disgust with how events are unfolding with our SCOTUS and how what is plainly obvious to us as we take what we’ve seen and what was said by those involved make their guilt problematic.  The methods adopted by Trump and his argument that everything he did was part of his office are absolutely ludicrous and if he had any confidence in those positions, he would have used them up front post the election in 2020 and he instead planned and plotted a coup in the shadows.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      glc

      Save your protest votes for when there isn’t a good chance you will make things worse.

      It’s a position. One of two, really. It might be time to reread the letter from Birmingham jail.

      There were two sides to that type of argument then (as the letter very clearly acknowledges; the man felt a real need to explain himself) and there are two sides now, and very likely at every point in between, in one respect or another.

      This actually strikes me as more or less the ideal time for a protest vote, unless you’d prefer they do it in November.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Sure Lurkalot

      I assume Kyle ordered breakfast from the room service menu…I’ve stayed in a boatload of hotels and have yet to see one without prices. At $1000/night minimum, the clientele does not ask or care?

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Suzanne

      As for the stupid room service bill….. what grown-ass adult drinks orange juice? Especially with a meal. Especially for $14.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      HumboldtBlue

      @Omnes Omnibus:

      We were doing a speed march from one training range to another, about 2:30 in the afternoon at Fort Benning, sun is a mutha, humid, post-lunch, been going hard since wake-up at 4:30.

      A squad mate ahead of me suddenly wandered off the track into the woods, mumbling to himself. We had him in the back of a bobtail within a few minutes with ice under his armpits, his groin and on the back of his neck and then headed to the emergency room which was a long way off.

      I still remember the face on two little boys when we got to the doors of the emergency room and got him onto a gurney.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @Suzanne: I often drink orange juice.  With breakfast.  I do draw the line at room service breakfast prices though.

      ETA:  We already covered this.  Grown ass adults get to have ice cream cones when they want.  They can also have fucking orange juice for breakfast.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      eclare

      @Suzanne:

      I like orange juice occasionally, and I only buy the good, expensive fresh squeezed stuff, no Tropicana.

      I would prefer a really good orange, but they haven’t been good (at least the ones for sale in my store) for a few years.  They are way too pithy and dry.  Florida must have had some bad growing seasons.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Doc Sardonic

      @Suzanne: As a Florida native, orange juice is for Screwdrivers and Mimosas and other adult libations. If you pair it with a good wheat beer (not that Shocktop mule piss), it is good for a shandy.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      wjca

      @Suzanne:  what grown-ass adult drinks orange juice? Especially with a meal. Especially for $14.

      This one drinks orange juice for breakfast routinely.  The habit of 3/4 of a century, and not likely to change.  “There is no life before orange juice.”

      But at $14, I definitely would be getting it somewhere else.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      RaflW

      My partner is not one to get up fast in the mornings. So when we travel, he gets room service! Because I go get the included Hampton breakfast buffet items and bring ’em back to the room. I should start charging him $19.20 for it, though. Cover charge & gratuity. :)

      Reply
    47. 47.

      AJ of the Mustard Search and Rescue Team

      @BretH: so there’s hope for my 23-yr old? Maybe she’s already more level-headed on this than I fear, but she has been pissssed about Gaza. Very rightly so.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      AJ of the Mustard Search and Rescue Team

      Am I the only one thinks a BJ Discord could be fun, if well moderated and not a pain for WG or Cole or any other front-pagers?

      I just miss you all, living alone as I do (:

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Doc Sardonic

      @eclare: Not enough cold weather. Contrary to popular belief oranges need weather in the range just above freezing to sweeten. Given also our wet season is now coming earlier it is not the best thing for citrus.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      HumboldtBlue

      @eclare:

      Yes, hot as hell, and by the time we had finished training and were lining up to get on buses cattle cars and go back to the barracks at Harmony Church, it would rain. A cloudburst, maybe some thunder and then rain just long enough to get your gear filled with sand and clay and drench you so that in the 100 percent humidity you couldn’t dry off.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      Matt McIrvin

      Hmm, is there some kind of bug that breaks the pie filter if a commenter changes the capitalization pattern of their name (making them un-pied, but impossible to pie until you delete the old filter entry)?

      Just asking for no particular reason.

      Reply
    60. 60.

      HumboldtBlue

      @Omnes Omnibus:

      Mid-June thru August in summers of ’84 and ’85 for PANG. I was supposed to go to jump school in December of ’85, but life happened.

      Two years later, I was in the Air Force. If I remember correctly, the AF recruiter took me as non-prior service because I hadn’t accrued enough time of service with the Guard. Two years into my enlistment, I got a very large paycheck. It was back pay because I WAS an E-3 in the Guard. I never did understand how that happened.

      Reply
    68. 68.

      CaseyL

      I’ve always been big on water, possibly got it from my Mom who is as well.  My aunt (Mom’s sister) did not get that memo, and has never liked to drink plain old water.  Has to be some kind of flavoring in it, even if only a lemon slice.

      It’s nice, to be at the age where doctors start to ask about hydration, that I already have that habit ingrained.

      Reply
    70. 70.

      Leto

      @AJ of the Mustard Search and Rescue Team: yes, having a BJ Discord (already horrible name btw) is a bad thing for a community like this. You don’t need an entirely separate site for communications, as well as having double moderations duties. They’re not paid enough to moderate this place as it is. The user base here already bitches endlessly if you have more than one thread “up” at a time. “How am I suppose to keep track of two things/conversations at once?” Threaded comments? Same argument.

      And I’m a heavy disco user myself, so already know the pains of moderation of a large user base on one. If you miss us so much, participate more here.

      Reply
    71. 71.

      eclare

      @CaseyL:

      My dad asked me once why I liked water so much, and I replied that I don’t even think about it.  I prefer it with ice, but no flavoring needed.

      He had some health problems later in life, and I always wondered if they could be related to dehydration.  He occasionally drank a Gatorade after mowing the yard, but he never drank water.

      Reply
    72. 72.

      TeezySkeezy

      @Ksmiami: Scotus is an anti democratic institution but the problem it presents must be solved democratically. Express your anger. I do. But if we veer into destructive talk it isn’t going to do us any good. At best it doesn’t help and at worst it gives excuses.

      Reply
    74. 74.

      Sure Lurkalot

      @eclare: Same in my neck of the woods, the navel type oranges are awful. Thick skin, small dry fruit, no taste.

      I have been buying mandarins and they been pretty good.

      Reply
    75. 75.

      Leto

      @Omnes Omnibus: @HumboldtBlue: the Air Force had a few deaths in basic due to water intoxication, aka the kids drank too much water. I remember with the first death, the kid had had about 13 canteens of water. The TI didn’t recognize what was happening. Heatstroke played a role as well. Lackland in the summer time is close to Arabian Peninsula conditions.

      And because I took the Google trip down memory lane about this, saw that around the same time (1999) that an Army basic trainee also died of the same thing. Heat’s such a dangerous thing for all of us.

      Reply
    76. 76.

      Jay

      @Sure Lurkalot:

      I go with Minneola’s when they are available. They are a “Tangelo”, half orange, half tangerine.

      Purdy’s used to have candied Seville orange slices dipped in dark chocolate, but they haven’t been able to get quality Seville’s in years.

      Reply
    81. 81.

      NotMax

      Speaking of things orange-y, anyone else remember Carnation Instant Breakfast?

      The orange flavor (IMHO) violated several tenets of the Geneva Conventions.

      Reply
    82. 82.

      The Golux

      I actually think back fondly to the days (2016) when McConnell was easily the most malevolent shitstain among Congresscritters, but now, honestly, he couldn’t make the top (bottom?) twenty, what with Gaetz, Greene, Boebert, Ron Jonson, Cruz, Desantis, Gym Jordan…..

      Also, when I hear the term “movement conservative”, my reaction is that they left out “bowel”.

      Reply
    83. 83.

      TeezySkeezy

      @eversor: dude (or dudette), *I* don’t even like you. Normally I would recommend solidarity among outcasts but…no, I will face this place alone no solidarity GFYS. (Also to the code jockeys, why is that 1. Down there i cannot delete it.)

      Reply
    88. 88.

      teezyskeezy

      @The Golux: I feel like it’s always been just as focused on destroying democracy, but they just didn’t have the autocratic figurehead before. They were searching, searching, lusting for a king. Now they are good.  He’s brought them into focus.

      Reply
    90. 90.

      prostratedragon

      @eclare:  Try Minneola tangelos, if you can get them. Last year was apparently a vintage year, but even this year they average much better than most oranges. I eat one or two daily insread of juice.

      Reply
    92. 92.

      Matt McIrvin

      Yes… the pie filter is actually case-sensitive but the UI for it thinks it is case-insensitive and won’t let you pie differently capitalized versions of the same name, meaning that anyone can trivially evade it and become un-pieable by changing around the capitalization of their name, and we have a commenter who has figured out this bug and is gaming it. Needs fixing one way or another.

      Reply

