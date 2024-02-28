Bizarre day today- it hit high 70’s for a while and I could feel how intense the sun was on our walks, but it was so breezy that it felt cool. A front is blasting through the south of us, and no accumulation here, but it is overcast and the sky is angry down Tuscon way. Leftovers from last night’s burritos are on the menu.

***

I weighed myself today and I am down about 13 lbs from when I arrived here, and I haven’t been starving myself. I have been more conscious of what I eat, and eat only within a 6-8 hour window every day for the most part, but I think the bulk of it is all the walking. That’s good because that’s something I intended to start biking while out here but the bike that was right for me was too spendy. Maybe I’ll give it 6-7 months of walking and revisit the bike when I am back here and might actually need a different one.

The other thing is I am drinking a ton of water. Just a shitload. Not because I am thirsty but because I think I am still scarred from my time in the Army and my headspace is still “You’re in a desert you should be drinking even when not thirsty.” For the first couple weeks we were in the sand we had to watch each other urinate to see if they were pissing yellow and if you were you had to make them sit down in the shade and not move until they had drank a canteen full of water.

I don’t know if it is the same way, but the day I got into basic training until the day I got out they were super fucking serious about being hydrated and avoiding heat stroke. It was very serious trouble if one of the guys you were in charge of became what was then called a “heat casualty.” Like serious fucking trouble to the point I think I would rather accidentally discharge a firearm into the floor of the Colonel’s office than have one of my fucking privates have a heat stroke.

I mean it makes total sense so it would not surprise me if they are still that way, because it’s such an easy fix in a training environment or non-combat situation. And it’s been the case for a while that the most expensive thing in the United States military is always the soldier. The cost of training and logistics to create just one soldier is so astronomical many of you would be shocked. I mean, this is the US Military. If the soldiers, sailors, and flyboys were not the most expensive thing, none of us would be issued helmets and the sure as fuck wouldn’t have spent billions over the years worrying about ejection seats in planes.

All Hail the Wet Bulb, our benevolent ruler, who cares for us in the heat.

***

Another day, another billionaire makes a whole ass out of himself:

First time in NYC? https://t.co/FPqVhMduP7 — Adam Kinzinger (Slava Ukraini) 🇺🇸🇺🇦🇮🇱 (@AdamKinzinger) February 28, 2024

I had room service once (I think it was in Boston), but it had to be around 2002-2003, so twenty years ago. I got in super late that night form my flight, pissed off (this was in the years right after 9/11), went to bed immediately, and woke up starving. Ordered a basic breakfast- eggs, a meat, potatoes, coffee. It was like 35 bucks. This was NOT the fucking five star Carlyle Hotel in NY where I ordered this, and it was 20 plus years earlier.

Jesus christ tax every billionaire into the fucking ground.

***

Mistermix already mentioned it earlier, but the news that Mitch McConnell is retiring is not surprising, not given how bad his decline has been. I hope his retirement is short and miserable. I keep repeating myself these past few weeks, but that is not surprising since this has been around for 20+ years, but the list of people who have done more damage to the United States than Mitch McConnell is a short one. The person who came up with MBA programs is up there, and Leonard Leo is really working over time. Rush Limbaugh and Grover Norquist are up there. Art fucking Laffer. Maybe Gingrich. But it is not a long list of people in the modern era who have done more damage than McConnell. Fuck him. I hope he gets a cyst on his ass so he is in pain every time he sits for the rest of his life.

As I said before, I am a garbage person.

***

That’s it for me, I ‘spose. I saw a couple half-hearted attempts to make uncommitted narratives some new life, but even those were phoned in.

I should probably note- I understand why people are pissed and they should be marching and doing everything they can to end this disaster, but the simple cold logic is that Trump would be worse for the people they care about. It’s not even debatable.

Save your protest votes for when there isn’t a good chance you will make things worse. Because Dean Phillips and that aura lady are not going to beat Trump no how many times you click your heels together and say “Hillary is 44.”