December 2022 ➡️ Now
Republicans are still blocking us from protecting access to IVF.
Can't trust a word they say. pic.twitter.com/bZjczTn6OO
— Tammy Duckworth (@SenDuckworth) February 29, 2024
News –> Dems are planning a big push to hang the Alabama ruling around the necks of Republicans *in state legislative races.* Dems plan to highlight fetal personhood bills on the state level, an overlooked vulnerability on IVF for the GOP. 1/
— Greg Sargent (@GregTSargent) February 28, 2024
Greg Sargent, at the New Republic — “Trump’s Panicky Eruption Over Embryo Ruling Won’t Fix GOP’s IVF Mess”:
When Donald Trump attacked the recent Alabama Supreme Court ruling that frozen embryos should be considered children, it was widely seen as a glaring indicator of a new political reality. Trump and Republicans, analysts noted, recognize the dangers of appearing aligned against in vitro fertilization and are bolting from the decision as fast as possible.
But for a largely overlooked reason, this political morass will be harder for Republicans to extricate themselves from than they might think. This issue will continue playing out not just on the federal level but also at the level of the states, where the true implications of GOP positions on reproductive rights will be harder to evade.
Democrats are planning to make a big issue out of IVF in this year’s battle for control of state legislatures, strategists tell me. This will entail highlighting state-level bills and laws that define fetuses as people and could impact access to IVF, especially now that anti-choice activists are emboldened by the Alabama ruling…
This week, Democrats are announcing a new round of spending by the DLCC on 2024 state legislative contests, bringing the total spent to $750,000 this cycle. The group will channel resources into the battle to flip control of the legislatures in Arizona and Wisconsin (where the party just secured fair district maps) and the state House in New Hampshire, suggesting Democrats see opportunities to gain ground in those states. In a surprise, the DLCC also expects to announce investments soon in breaking the GOP supermajority in Kansas, where the governor is a Democrat.
Meanwhile, Democrats plan to highlight the GOP push for so-called “fetal personhood bills,” which seek to enshrine full rights for fetuses on the grounds that life begins at fertilization. According to the Guttmacher Institute, proposals have been introduced in at least a dozen states, reflecting the rush of anti-abortion legislation unleashed by the U.S. Supreme Court decision in 2022 striking down abortion rights…
More generally, the ruling is a vivid reminder that the future of reproductive rights will likely live or die in the states—and that this could intrude to an untold degree on intensely personal decisions about whether to have children despite infertility. As Williams of the DLCC points out, the Alabama outcome again demonstrates that the “Republican crusade against women” isn’t “just about abortion.”
“It is about control and power,” Williams said.
Trump’s splenetic reaction to the Alabama news smacked of genuine political panic, illustrating the GOP bind. Under his leadership, Trump tweeted, the GOP would support “the availability of fertility treatments like IVF in every State in America,” adding that “the OVERWHELMING MAJORITY of Americans” support IVF to “have a precious baby.”…
Meanwhile, the Alabama decision is crystallizing a sense among Democrats that the last stand in defense of reproductive rights will unfold in the states. That’s enabling them to mobilize a socially liberal coalition in these oft-overlooked local contests while dramatically raising their stakes.
For too long, the DLCC’s Williams said, Republicans have gotten away with “fly by night” tactics, in which they pass “egregious, horrific laws” and then “preserve their own power through backdoor deals on redistricting.” Now, said Williams, “they are going to be held accountable.”
Coda: To see why it will be hard for Republicans to pay lip service to IVF while also pledging fealty to fetal personhood, see @saletan's close reading of Mike Johnson's contortions:https://t.co/uSu3CLMaB2
— Greg Sargent (@GregTSargent) February 28, 2024
… FOR MANY YEARS, Johnson worked as an attorney for and with the Alliance Defense Fund, a Christian legal organization that later changed its name to the Alliance Defending Freedom. In 2013, Johnson and other ADF-affiliated attorneys filed a lawsuit on behalf of Louisiana College, a pro-life institution that had previously employed Johnson, against federal regulations which—according to the lawsuit—required employer health insurance plans “to provide free coverage of contraceptive services, including so-called ‘emergency contraceptives’ that cause early abortions.” The lawsuit alleged that some drugs and devices covered by the regulations, including Plan B, ella, and some IUDs, were “known abortifacients, in that they can cause the death of an embryo by preventing it from implanting in the wall of the uterus.”…
In 2016, Johnson was elected to Congress, and in 2017, he cosponsored the Life at Conception Act. The bill declared that personhood, including a constitutionally guaranteed right to life, applied to “every member of the species homo sapiens” from “the moment of fertilization, cloning,” or any other mechanism of creation. By referring to cloning, Johnson and his colleagues signaled that their intent was to protect embryos in labs and clinics, not just in the womb.
Johnson cosponsored the same legislation in 2019, 2021, and 2023. And in speeches and hearings, he emphasized that life began at conception, not implantation…
Since then, Johnson has continued to focus on conception as the point at which a human being acquires rights. In 2022, he introduced the Unborn Child Support Act, reasoning that “a pregnant mother should be able to seek child support for the unborn child dating all the way back to the moment of conception.”…
Reminder: Republicans had their chance to pass my bill to protect IVF over a year ago. They blocked it.
It didn’t have to come to this.°https://t.co/d3UMW5v35h
— Tammy Duckworth (@SenDuckworth) February 24, 2024
Reminder: Without Trump's MAGA Supreme Court majority, there is no lower court ruling attacking IVF.
Trump & co. want to restrict women's choices.
They succeeded—for now. It's up to us to stop them. pic.twitter.com/yFsaNgzYIk
— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) February 28, 2024
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings