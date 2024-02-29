BREAKING: Senators Durbin, Warnock, Schumer, Booker, Blumenthal, Butler reintroduce the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act. The bill would update and restore critical safeguards of the original Voting Rights Act. — Senate Judiciary Committee (@JudiciaryDems) February 29, 2024

… With a BANG!

The battle for the soul of America has many fronts, but the freedom to vote is fundamental. Today, as the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act is reintroduced in the Senate, our call to protect the sacred right to vote is renewed. Congress, send this bill to my desk. — President Biden (@POTUS) March 1, 2024

Black unemployment is at a record low. President @JoeBiden and I are investing in a future where everyone can thrive. pic.twitter.com/yIyJ2A10jN — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) February 29, 2024

You may write me down in history

With your bitter, twisted lies,

You may trod me in the very dirt

But still, like dust, we'll rise. Just like moons and like suns,

With the certainty of tides,

Just like hopes springing high,

Still we'll rise. pic.twitter.com/xeqV52bEI9 — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) February 29, 2024





Black History Month is considered one of the nation’s oldest organized history celebrations, and has been recognized by U.S. presidents for decades through proclamations and celebrations. Here are four things to know about its origins. pic.twitter.com/yXAhG3O7au — The Associated Press (@AP) February 28, 2024

During Black History Month, we tell the stories of the heroes of our past — upon whose broad shoulders we stand — and the heroes of the present, who create history every day while shaping our future. pic.twitter.com/G3mqbQWg3F — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) February 13, 2024

History is being made at the 2024 Democratic National Convention! @ShowStrategy, led by President and CEO Glenn Charles Jr., is the first Black-owned firm to serve as prime contractor for a major political convention. #BlackHistoryMonth pic.twitter.com/wz9uX25OOl — 2024 Democratic National Convention (@DemConvention) February 28, 2024

Salome Agbaroji, our 2023 Poet Laureate, is nothing shy of remarkable. When I heard she’d be in the building taking meetings, I couldn’t the resist the chance to say hi. pic.twitter.com/TtmmqUZLf0 — President Biden (@POTUS) February 26, 2024

Black History Places

I admit to being both startled & sad when I first saw this. I’d heard of a few of the places listed but had no idea frankly how widespread & common place it was for entire Black towns to be terrorized & even burned to the ground. Pick your PLACE & research it pic.twitter.com/3YFaCdsvmt — Michelle_BYoung (@michelle_byoung) February 8, 2024

VIDEO: President Biden hosts a reception at the White House for Black History Month, featuring artist Tank. pic.twitter.com/q9Rsk6fCzg — Jonah Elkowitz (@jonahelkowitz) February 6, 2024

This Black History Month, our Administration hosted the first-ever White House Afro-Latino Diaspora event. Hear from Gina Torres on the importance of representation in the Afro-Latino community, and celebrating the community’s contributions and culture. pic.twitter.com/rz25Uom2x2 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) February 29, 2024

Happy black history month @VP because you’re living breathing history ?? pic.twitter.com/DIJ4vJuvXV — 2RawTooReal (@2RawTooReal) February 1, 2024

As Black History Month begins, I'm reminded of Amelia Boynton's reflection on Bloody Sunday. "You can never know where you're going unless you know where you've been." This month, let's remember where we've been and recognize that our only way forward is by marching together. — President Biden (@POTUS) February 1, 2024

Black History is American History. Let’s all continue our march toward a more perfect union. Together. — Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) February 1, 2024

we are and always will be the blueprint https://t.co/obTWZ0FVLI — Nerdy Wonka (@NerdyWonka) July 27, 2023