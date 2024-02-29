Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Open Thread: Closing Out Black History Month…

… With a BANG!


    2. 2.

      cmorenc

      A disastrously unfortunate part of black history is that one of it’s greatest heroes in the hard fight to win civil rights, Thurgood Marshall, was, when his health became too frail to remain on SCOTUS, replaced by President Bush, Sr. with a black person deliberately chosen to be an anti-hero to undermine Marshall’s legacy, Clarence Thomas.  Thomas has also proven to also be a floridly corrupt anti-image of Marshall’s uncoruptible personal integrity.

    3. 3.

      Yutsano

      “We the People of the United States, in order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, ensure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common Defence, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity do ordain and establish this Constitution of the United States of America.”

      The preamble said it best. We’ll always be a work in progress, but progress was always the very first aspiration.

    4. 4.

      SiubhanDuinne

      Never saw that Google ad before. Wow, that is powerful!

      They’re all good clips. Love love love to see MVP dancing.

    5. 5.

      Brachiator

      Reposted from an earlier thread.

      Infrequent Flyer observations, Black History. Some friends and I drove to Tulsa and visited the small, but impressive Tulsa Race Riot museum and memorial. You walk through the multi-media exhibit which provides a helpful historical background and provides moving portraits of the black residents who were just trying to provide a life for themselves in the new state.

      A number of sad facts related to America’s racist past really hit hard. There had been more than 25 black towns established in Oklahoma while the area was still a territory. But as soon as Oklahoma became a state in 1907, the first laws passed established Jim Crow segregation.

      The devastation of the riots has finally been acknowledged. But the historical record shows how bigoted whites saw the black people of the community as agitators who could not possibly be seen favorably, despite the plain evidence that the violence was planned and carried out by a white mob. To add to the misery inflicted on the black residents, because they were branded as agitators, survivors were denied insurance proceeds that could have been used to repair damage caused by the rioting and looting.

      Despite this, residents tried to rebuild and succeeded to some degree.

      The Greenwood Rising “Black Wall Street” exhibition is impressive and sobering. There are shops and signs throughout the neighborhood which commemorate and add to the experience.

    6. 6.

      Darkrose

      Every year since I’ve been in my current job, I’ve done book recommendations for Black History Month and Pride Month. This year I collaborated with a couple of students, and Library Communications posted video of us talking about our books to Instagram. My recs were A Taste of Power: A Black Woman’s Story, by Elaine Brown, the only woman to chair the Black Panther Party, and Hidden Figures, which is better than the movie.

      Instagram link here.

    7. 7.

      Elizabelle

      Excellent post, Anne Laurie.

      The Corey Booker tweet is terrific.  Maya Angelou’s poem Still I Rise.

      And the poet laureate item is interesting, because Joe Biden recites from memory, and clearly, stanzas from one of his favorite Seamus Heaney poems. Will have to look that one up too.

      Do you think those are ashes from Ash Wednesday on his forehead

      ETA:  And yay Mychal, now the PBS Kids Librarian.

    8. 8.

      Elizabelle

      The Seamus Heaney work is The Cure at Troy, a poem reworking of a Sophocles work.

      This is apparently a famous chorus, and what Biden quoted:

      History says, don’t hope
      On this side of the grave. But then, once in a lifetime

      The longed-for tidal wave
      Of justice can rise up,
      And hope and history rhyme.

    9. 9.

      zhena gogolia

      @cmorenc: This is always what I point to when someone starts waxing nostalgic about GHWB. Two words: Clarence Thomas. And having him replace Thurgood Marshall was the height of cynicism.

    10. 10.

      Brachiator

      @cmorenc:

      Thurgood Marshall, was, when his health became too frail to remain on SCOTUS, replaced by President Bush, Sr. with a black person deliberately chosen to be an anti-hero to undermine Marshall’s legacy, Clarence Thomas.

      Thomas could never undermine Marshall’s legacy. There’s no comparison between the two, and Thomas is at best a mediocre jurist.

