Botox-Filled Rooms (Open Thread)

This isn’t surprising, but it sure is repulsive: (Bloomberg)

Trump Auditions VP Picks Before Wealthy Donors in Palm Beach

Vance, Rubio, Burgum and Scott among leading contenders
Trump says he will likely announce running mate in July

Donald Trump is sharpening his focus on a possible running mate by taking a page from his days hosting reality show “The Apprentice” and parading the top contenders for the slot in front of rich benefactors this weekend.

Grotesquely attired, preternaturally smooth-faced GOP fat cats presiding over a Hunger Games-style winnowing process for potential Trump second bananas is painfully on brand. It’s a fitting successor to the fabled smoke-filled rooms — Boss Trump’s Palm Beach star chamber of aggressively rejuvenated billionaire scum.

This is not a healthy party. But we knew that.

Open thread!

      Scout211

      I assumed that Governor she-who-shall-not-be-named was still in the running when you mentioned Botox.  LOL.

      But the fact that she was not there with Trump and the big donors is interesting.

      I still have my money (Monopoly money, that is) on J.D. Vance.

      Betty Cracker

      @Baud: From what I’ve read, Kari Lake is too cringe even for Trump. Noem’s prospects are deceased in a gravel pit. Katie Britt went and Jindalled herself. Who else is there? Stefanik? Not “central casting” enough. 🤔

      oldster

      I hope they had to do all of the events in the pageant — the talent show, the swimsuit walk, the part where they share their hopes and dreams.

      TFG is making sure that the eventual VP will be pre-humiliated and pre-neutered.

      I agree that Vance has the inside track. Unless TFG gets a whiff of the fact that JDV thinks he is smarter than him — that will be fatal.

      Scout211

      @Quaker in a Basement: I hope he makes them perform stunts for the audience.

      They already are out in the media stroking Trump’s ego and rewriting history to Trump’s benefit.  Just like a gaggle of trained seals, barking for Trump to feed them.

      Okay, that image just made me throw up in my mouth a little.  Sorry, not sorry.

      Mr. Bemused Senior

      @Scout211: Okay, that image just made me throw up in my mouth a little. Sorry, not sorry.

      I have no problem with your imagery. The more they humiliate themselves the happier I’ll be.

      Baud

      Via reddit. Be forewarned not to believe everything you see.

      TikTok is allowing users to spread manipulated videos of Biden, despite the platform’s policies
      TikTok’s policies require that “manipulated media that shows realistic scenes must be clearly disclosed”

      Deceptively altered videos of President Joe Biden with audio added to depict him receiving profanity-filled jeers are spreading on TikTok without any labeling or disclosure, seemingly violating the platform’s policies. TikTok has a history of falling short when it comes to moderating AI-generated or deceptively altered content.

      Scout211

      @Quaker in a Basement: But does Vance look like he’s from “central casting”?

      Hmmm, not as “pretty” as the star (in Trump’s mind), can grow a beard, can mimic a lawyer-turned-financial advisor, has family with roots in the rust belt but has plenty of money and a big donor behind the scenes.  Yep, perfect second banana!  Will never upstage the star.

      H-Bob

      @Ohio Mom: There may have been a few gay ones with a “spouse”!

       

      “aggressively rejuvenated billionaire scum” … do they include the Aussie to whom Trump told military secrets ?

      Betty Cracker

      @Baud: We won’t escape that if Trump picks Scott, and I don’t think that’s outside the realm of possibility. It would be a sop to disgruntled forced birthers.

      sab

      I heard on NPR that most dogs in America are toxically bored.

      My teen stepson was. Why wouldn’t our dogs be? My dogs beavered on through frudtration.  My stepson did drugs,

      So I am biased about her: dogs try, humans drugs.

      I shouldn’t post this.

      moops

      I think all picks are basically a wash with the voters.  Scott would alienate some voters, and pull some undecided in.  The rest don’t move the vote polls.    So, Trump is smart to see which VP can bring in the most money.  The dude has a lot of bills and still has to staff all of his ground game.

      Old School

      Potential VP picks expected to attend include North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem, U.S. Senators Marco Rubio, Tim Scott and J.D. Vance; and U.S. Representative Elise Stefanik, according to a copy of the retreat’s program seen by Reuters.

      JWR

      I put my (imaginary) $$$ on Tim Scott months ago, and I’m sticking with my bet. Vance just seems a bit too bright for TrumpWorld, but not nearly as bright as Stefanik, who’ll never make the grade. As for the others? Hell if I know

      ETA, I think that Burgum won’t make it through the Central Casting filter until he plucks his eyebrow.

      eclare

      Totally OT, I watched the first episode of season three of Hacks.  A little slow to get going, but once Deborah (Jean Smart) and Ava (Hannah Einbinder) were in scenes together, it was brilliant.  The show portrays female friendship and competition so well.

      lowtechcyclist

      Don’t know much about Burgum, but the other three are all quite loathsome.  They deserve the humiliation that Trump’s gonna inflict on them before he picks one.  Not that that will end the humiliation for the chosen one, but at least the winner has the potential payoff of succeeding to the Presidency.

      BTW, anyone remember who was the last President who’d previously been a losing candidate for veep? It’s been awhile.  Being the #2 on a losing ticket seems to be way more of a curse than a blessing if one has national aspirations.  ETA: Only a couple of them during my lifetime have even gotten their party’s Presidential nomination, and they both lost.

      Trollhattan

      @eclare: Do not have Max but thought she was great in Mare of Easttown. Had completely lost track of her prior to seeing that.

      kindness

      JD Vance is gonna be the pick.  Trump refuses to elevate a woman and won’t share billing with his VP.  So the VP will have to be a suck up.  That’s Vance.  That plus he won’t have to let go of his Senate seat to run.

      Won’t matter.  Trump & whom ever is toast in November.

      eclare

      @Trollhattan:

      I think Jean Smart has been in several seasons of Fargo.  This role, as sort of a Joan Rivers comedian, fits her perfectly.  She owns it.

      I normally don’t like Kate Winslet, but everyone was great in Mare of Easttown.

      NotMax

      @kindness

      “And we won’t have to lay out bucks for new campaign signs and banners, just have to white out the ‘PE’ from the last ones and Sharpie in ‘VA'”
      //

      Elizabelle

      Ick.  Not gonna spend any time thinking about Trump or his VP pic.  This post should be illustrated by Chester Gould, of Dick Tracy fame.  All the repellent looking villains.

      Straight out of a dystopian comic strip.

      TBone

      I’m betting it’s Rick Scott because Dotard doesn’t want too many syllables to pronounce.

      Bill Arnold

      In the Talent competition (or maybe Hopes and Dreams), the candidates should be asked for their opinion about Section 4 of the 25th Amendment. That’s the part about a certain duty of the Vice President:

      Section 4
      Whenever the Vice President and a majority of either the principal officers of the executive departments or of such other body as Congress may by law provide, transmit to the President pro tempore of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives their written declaration that the President is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office, the Vice President shall immediately assume the powers and duties of the office as Acting President.

      This question needs to be asked by the press as well.
      Trump’s cognitive decline appears to be trajectory such that by Jan 2021, were he and the VP in office, it would be a question openly being asked by many. Voting Americans need an answer before the election.

      piratedan

      waiting for the expose when Trump stumbles into the dressing room before the swimsuit competition…..

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      @moops:

      Trump is smart to see which VP can bring in the most money.

      This.  The selection this time around will have nothing to do with whatever political boost such a pick might give him.  It’ll be all about grifting the rubes.

      mrmoshpotato

      This is not a healthy party. But we knew that.

      Yup.  Been true since least the days of Newt.

      TBone

      Former U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson turned away from polling station for forgetting voter ID under rules he introduced when he led the Conservative Party.

      😆

      CaseyL

      The abasement and humiliation the VP-wanna-Bs have to endure makes me smile.

      The fact that they’re willing to endure it makes me very earnestly hope for an asteroid strike on Mar A Lago.

      eclare

      @Baud:

      Orangutans are very smart.  The story about orangutans in some zoo, IIRC in TX, was that the keepers trained them to clean their enclosure by giving them a treat for every candy wrapper, potato chip bag, etc. the orangutans brought to them.

      Then the orangutans figured out to tear the trash into smaller pieces…

      They are one of my favorite zoo animals.

      Harrison Wesley

      Trump and Rick Scott?  It would be a race to see who could steal all the money first.

      Quinerly

      OT.

      Took a little drive over to Las Vegas, NM….the original Vegas….where Teddy Roosevelt pulled from the country side to make up his “Rough Riders.” Home of Armand Hammers’s World College and roadside natural hotsprings where you pull over behind some pickup trucks parked side of the road, take a little walk, and jump in a natural tub with the locals soaking in the middle of the day. Lively conversation for sure.

      Had a nice lunch at a favorite “dive bar” and a HH IPA at the refurbished Castenada Hotel, an old Harvey Hotel by the LV train depot.

      Actually, what I came here to post is this….saw one of the ugliest things I have ever seen in my life behind pictures of Trump, Cruz, and Musk.

      Tesla’s Cybertruck. Up close and personal at nearby Storrie Lake State Park. Temporary plates. Texas. I peeked in. Ugly on the inside too. Who on earth is buying these things?

      Hob

      @eclare: Smart also had a great supporting role on the HBO Watchmen miniseries, as Laurie Blake the cynical ex-superhero turned FBI agent— wonderful casting, made me literally laugh out loud from pure appreciation when she first showed up.

      Scout211

      @Quinerly: Tesla’s Cybertruck. Up close and personal at nearby Storrie Lake State Park. Temporary plates. Texas. I peeked in. Ugly on the inside too. Who on earth is buying these things?

      I saw my first Cybertruck in the wild last week in the parking lot of my dentist’s office. The pics have always looked ugly but in person, that truck is fugly!

      JWR

      BBC just showed me that the UCLA encampment has been completely erased, which I guess means the protest is like so over! (Yeah right.)

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      @Scout211:

      The Cylon Transport Vehicle.  A Pontiak Aztek with Playstation 1 graphics.

      For people really interested in a comparison of “I Have A Small Penis” vehicles, this one’s pretty good:

      https://www.motortrend.com/reviews/2024-tesla-cybertruck-vs-rivian-r1t-vs-ford-f-150-lightning-comparison-test-review/

      I’m not typically a fan of watching videos but this one’s good in terms of how they beat apart the thing but then still rate it higher than the Ford Lightning because ultimately the writers at MotorTrend can’t help themselves.

      Bill Arnold

      @kindness:
      From a betting odds site (and others seem to agree), here are the top ones:
      Tim Scott 3/1
      Tulsi Gabbard 5/1
      Doug Burgum 7/1
      Elise Stefanik 8/1
      J.D. Vance 8/1
      Ben Carson 9 1
      Marco Rubio 12/1
      Kristi Noem 16/1
      Lee Zeldin 18/1
      Mike Pompeo 18/1
      Nikki Haley 20/1
      Katie Britt 20/1
      Vivek Ramaswamy 22/1

      Also see this, which doesn’t list odds but is updated frequently:
      Who’s the Trump VP Pick? Latest Odds for Every Shortlist Candidate. (Margaret Hartmann, Updated May 1, 2024)

      Quinerly

      @Baud:

      I walked the little beach area at the lake. Was trying to figure out which of the middle-aged, big belly, White men could be the owner. Lots of fishing going on. LV is not wealthy by any means. Huge Hispanic population. After 30 mins of recon, I gave up and went to The Castenada for a HH beer before driving back. You would have thought a Texan Tesla Cybertruck owner would be easy to spot with my finely, honed skill set.

