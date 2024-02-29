Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

“That’s what the insurrection act is for!”

Not so fun when the rabbit gets the gun, is it?

If senate republicans had any shame, they’d die of it.

We are builders in a constant struggle with destroyers. let’s win this.

Take hopelessness and turn it into resilience.

Russia bombs Ukraine’s maternity hospitals; Republicans in the House can’t sort out supporting Ukraine.

We need to vote them all out and restore sane Democratic government.

I’m pretty sure there’s only one Jack Smith.

I’d try pessimism, but it probably wouldn’t work.

“The difference between stupidity and genius is that genius has its limits.”

This year has been the longest three days of putin’s life.

Too often we hand the biggest microphones to the cynics and the critics who delight in declaring failure.

Let there be snark.

Within six months Twitter will be fully self-driving.

Putin must be throwing ketchup at the walls.

Polls are now a reliable indicator of what corporate Republicans want us to think.

Motto for the House: Flip 5 and lose none.

The worst democrat is better than the best republican.

I’d hate to be the candidate who lost to this guy.

Can we lighten up on the doomsday scenarios?

It’s all just conspiracy shit beamed down from the mothership.

🎶 Those boots were made for mockin’ 🎵

Something needs to be done about our bogus SCOTUS.

How can republicans represent us when they don’t trust women?

You are here: Home / John Cole Presents "Stories from the Road" / Thursday Night Open Thread

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Albatrossity
  • bbleh
  • Ben Cisco
  • Brachiator
  • Dangerman
  • eclare
  • Gin & Tonic
  • Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)
  • Hoppie
  • Jackie
  • Jeffro
  • karen marie
  • Kayla Rudbek
  • laura
  • Matt McIrvin
  • Melancholy Jaques
  • MomSense
  • NotMax
  • Old School
  • piratedan
  • raven
  • stacib
  • TBone
  • thruppence
  • Trivia Man
  • trollhattan
  • VFX Lurker
  • VOR
  • wjca
  • zhena gogolia

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    50Comments

    1. 1.

      stacib

      Open thread – I have a question, and unfortunately, it goes back to the SC and trump.  Does anybody read anything into the fact that all of the headlines are as if trump won, the Democrats are freaking out, his supporters are energized and yet, he’s been as quiet as a church mouse?  I would have expected a lot of all cap posts declaring vindication.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      eclare

      I am waiting for the latest episode of The Traitors to be released at 8 pm CST tonight on Peacock.  Yes, it is a reality show, yes it is campy, but wow, Alan Cumming is in his element as the host of a murder mystery show in a Scottish castle.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      stacib

      @Ben Cisco: If #1 is true, they should be shouting from the rooftops because, again, the Democrats did a full freakout yesterday.  They should have been crowing like it was 5:00 a.m.  I’m starting to think it’s more #2.  We may have spent yesterday looking in the funhouse mirror.  Hell, I’m probably wrong on both, but I do find it curious.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      trollhattan

      There is a redo Shogun miniseries in 10 eps, that started this week on FX Hulu. Good reviews so I’ll probably dive in, being a sucker for historical Japanese settings. Dr. Kildare obviously not part of this one. Am sure his replacement is also very stinky and eats like a cretin.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      raven

      The House and Senate both passed a stopgap bill on Thursday to avert a partial government shutdown at the end of the week.
      To provide additional time for full-year funding bills to be finalized and passed, the stopgap measure will extend funding on a short-term basis and set up two deadlines on March 8 and March 22. The bill will now go to President Joe Biden to be signed into law.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      piratedan

      suspect its a mixed bag…. delay… yes, vindication, no.  So while it’s a “success” on THIS front, he’s still broke and trying to fight a delaying action on that front.  If there’s someone over there pulling strings, its also apparent that one of his core groups is going off the fucking rails, i.e. evangelicals and now they’re going after birth control, recreational sex and IVF, which will piss off millions more.  So how do they stop the bleeding of those self owns?

      Perhaps Faux also realized that making a Trump a dictator who could even put THEM up against the wall for any perceived slight may have filtered thru, dunno, they’ve never struck me of being self-aware much, but you never know.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      laura

      I have a red, hot ear and am feeling logey, and had hot, open-faced turkey sammich for lunch. I’m turning in early too.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Albatrossity

      @stacib: Perhaps their reptilian brainstems understand that D voters might be energized and voter turnout might be juiced by the prospect that the Mussolini wanna-be would escape justice if he wins the election…

      At least I hope that is how this turns out!

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Dangerman

      @Ben Cisco: I could be wrong.

      Seems to me TFG must know there is JS he can do to delay the stormy trial. By which, I mean the Stormy Daniels trial.

      Cohen did time for that crime right? TFG might prefer jail to what Melania has planned for him after THAT trial. As if they sleep in the same bedroom.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      karen marie

      @TBone:

      Merchant has claimed Willis financially benefited when Wade took her on lavish vacations after she hired him as special prosecutor.

       

      If “lavish vacations” were disqualifying, Clarence Thomas wouldn’t still be on the Supreme Court.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Brachiator

      @trollhattan:

      There is a redo Shogun miniseries in 10 eps, that started this week on FX Hulu. Good reviews so I’ll probably dive in, being a sucker for historical Japanese settings.

      Read the book and saw the original TV miniseries. Enjoyed them both. I don’t get FX Hulu, but am tempted.

      I also used to watch a lot of Japanese TV historical dramas. The era in which the series is set has generated a lot of great genre series and quite a few movies.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      bbleh

      As to The Other Eternal Topic, any legal opining re Trump requesting August trial date in Mar-A-Lago flagrant espionage classified documents case? Gift link

      “One possibility was that the lawyers, by proposing to spend much of late summer and early fall in court on the classified documents case, were seeking to prevent the former president’s other federal trial — on charges of plotting to subvert the 2020 election — from being held before voters make their choice,” sez The New York Times (please remember to capitalize the “The”; thank you).  Rilly?  That seems like … borderline desperation?

      Reply
    30. 30.

      VOR

      @Dangerman: TFG might prefer jail to what Melania has planned for him after THAT trial. As if they sleep in the same bedroom.

      Please. As if they sleep in the same building. Or state.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Jeffro

      y’all are overthinking the Fox/RWNJ media’s mild reaction re: SCOTUS’ decision yesterday…

      …they know this shit is not going away.  Lengthy delays put the bad stuff (up to/including felony convictions) closer to the election.

      They saw what happened to Hillary.  They know it’s going to be 10x worse for their guy.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      bbleh

      @Jeffro: thank you.  Been whoa-doggie on the five-alarm panic, but alas with little general agreement.  Yeah there’s probably 1-3 Supremos who are happy to delay ‘cuz the Orange Guy says he wants it, but his is a visceral reaction rather than a strategic one, and it ain’t at all clear to me that re-running all the Jan. 6 tapes on the nightly news a month or two before the election is gonna help him.

      And in any case, nothing we can do about THAT.  Donate! Volunteer!  Organize!  Those are things we can do that will make a difference — THE difference.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      wjca

      @stacib: …yet, he’s been as quiet as a church mouse?  I would have expected a lot of all cap posts declaring vindication.

      The Court granted cert, which he wanted.  But they didn’t stay the judgement, which is what he needed.

      So, a small plus for him.  But not the win he badly needed.  He knows (even if the Democrats, not to mention his cult, don’t), so he’s not in a happy mood.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      VFX Lurker

      @MomSense: Thank you for the tip.  My youngest is here tonight.  He’s a martial artist and I think he would like a Shogun series.

      To follow up on another poster’s concern upthread, if your youngest is too young for Shogun, he might enjoy Netflix’ recent Avatar: The Last Airbender live-action series. I have not yet seen it, but I have heard good things about it.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Kayla Rudbek

      As if I didn’t have enough health issues to deal with, I was officially diagnosed with diabetes yesterday. :( so now I definitely have to lose 30 pounds and change my diet yet further.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Gin & Tonic

      When I am cooking something like potatoes or carrots, where the cut-up vegetables are boiled, I cut them up, bring the water to a boil and drop the veg in. My dear wife cuts them up, puts them in cold water and brings that to a boil. I feel that’s wrong, but after this many years of marriage I won’t say anything. I end up doing most of the cooking anyway, for other reasons. Is there a right answer? Why?

      Reply
    49. 49.

      karen marie

      @TBone:   Yes, I did.  It was terrific, except for the whole part where Clarence Thomas didn’t take him up on the offer and is still on the court.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      karen marie

      @bbleh:   I’m baffled that anyone would think that being on trial for STEALING CLASSIFIED DOCUMENTS is less bad than being on trial for ATTEMPTING TO SUBVERT AN ELECTION.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.