I’m tired and a little under the weather so I am just going to bed. Later.
Open thread – I have a question, and unfortunately, it goes back to the SC and trump. Does anybody read anything into the fact that all of the headlines are as if trump won, the Democrats are freaking out, his supporters are energized and yet, he’s been as quiet as a church mouse? I would have expected a lot of all cap posts declaring vindication.
@stacib: Follow up – why is fox silent? Even the Reddit Conservative sub is staying out of it. Not ONE word last I checked
Im looking at it as good for TFIG because it delays trial by months
Could be they know it’s a bad look, even for them, and don’t want to draw attention to it
@stacib: Two things:
1. Press Corpse is in the tank for GQP. Old news.
2. For once, the Orange Asshole MIGHT have a inkling that his sorry ass is grass.
I am waiting for the latest episode of The Traitors to be released at 8 pm CST tonight on Peacock. Yes, it is a reality show, yes it is campy, but wow, Alan Cumming is in his element as the host of a murder mystery show in a Scottish castle.
@Ben Cisco: If #1 is true, they should be shouting from the rooftops because, again, the Democrats did a full freakout yesterday. They should have been crowing like it was 5:00 a.m. I’m starting to think it’s more #2. We may have spent yesterday looking in the funhouse mirror. Hell, I’m probably wrong on both, but I do find it curious.
@Goku (aka Amerikan Baka):@Goku (aka Amerikan Baka): LOL, there is no such thing as a “bad look” to them, and I would never expect them to show restraint in “victory”. They love the attention, and after all of the losing…
Going to bed at 6:30? Here’s hoping you don’t wake up at 3 a.m.
Nice succinct post. Sleep well.
@stacib: I don’t really watch, agitprop ain’t my bag, but I will take their silence.
There is a redo Shogun miniseries in 10 eps, that started this week on FX Hulu. Good reviews so I’ll probably dive in, being a sucker for historical Japanese settings. Dr. Kildare obviously not part of this one. Am sure his replacement is also very stinky and eats like a cretin.
Watched the first two episodes. Thought it was outstanding.
The House and Senate both passed a stopgap bill on Thursday to avert a partial government shutdown at the end of the week.
To provide additional time for full-year funding bills to be finalized and passed, the stopgap measure will extend funding on a short-term basis and set up two deadlines on March 8 and March 22. The bill will now go to President Joe Biden to be signed into law.
suspect its a mixed bag…. delay… yes, vindication, no. So while it’s a “success” on THIS front, he’s still broke and trying to fight a delaying action on that front. If there’s someone over there pulling strings, its also apparent that one of his core groups is going off the fucking rails, i.e. evangelicals and now they’re going after birth control, recreational sex and IVF, which will piss off millions more. So how do they stop the bleeding of those self owns?
Perhaps Faux also realized that making a Trump a dictator who could even put THEM up against the wall for any perceived slight may have filtered thru, dunno, they’ve never struck me of being self-aware much, but you never know.
Thank you for the tip. My youngest is here tonight. He’s a martial artist and I think he would like a Shogun series.
I have a red, hot ear and am feeling logey, and had hot, open-faced turkey sammich for lunch. I’m turning in early too.
@stacib: Perhaps their reptilian brainstems understand that D voters might be energized and voter turnout might be juiced by the prospect that the Mussolini wanna-be would escape justice if he wins the election…
At least I hope that is how this turns out!
Today I watched Marlene Dietrich, Charles Laughton, and Tyrone Power in the movie ‘Witness for the Prosecution.’ Then I see this news in real life! This is some freaky shit!
https://www.cnn.com/2024/02/28/politics/terrence-bradley-texts-fani-willis/index.html
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Witness_for_the_Prosecution_(1957_film)
@Goku (aka Amerikan Baka): Trump’s handlers have explained to him that he’s already let certain SCOTUS members know they owe him and he needs to be quiet so they don’t get spooked and do something crazy like rule against him.
@Melancholy Jaques: Had you watched the original series?
@trollhattan: @Melancholy Jaques: concur. Liked the books, kind of a Nihon-o-phile, studied some Japanese, and I REALLY like how they’ve done it. Minimal complaints, which is saying something.
@Ben Cisco: I could be wrong.
Seems to me TFG must know there is JS he can do to delay the stormy trial. By which, I mean the Stormy Daniels trial.
Cohen did time for that crime right? TFG might prefer jail to what Melania has planned for him after THAT trial. As if they sleep in the same bedroom.
Merchant has claimed Willis financially benefited when Wade took her on lavish vacations after she hired him as special prosecutor.
If “lavish vacations” were disqualifying, Clarence Thomas wouldn’t still be on the Supreme Court.
There is a redo Shogun miniseries in 10 eps, that started this week on FX Hulu. Good reviews so I’ll probably dive in, being a sucker for historical Japanese settings.
Read the book and saw the original TV miniseries. Enjoyed them both. I don’t get FX Hulu, but am tempted.
I also used to watch a lot of Japanese TV historical dramas. The era in which the series is set has generated a lot of great genre series and quite a few movies.
And Elsa Lanchester!
@karen marie: Did you see John Oliver smash that one out of the park?
John Oliver: The Money Shot
@NotMax: ❤️ she’s always so great! That the story line plot twist relied on letters freaked me out when I read the latest Fani news I posted.
As to The Other Eternal Topic, any legal opining re Trump requesting August trial date in Mar-A-Lago
flagrant espionageclassified documents case? Gift link
“One possibility was that the lawyers, by proposing to spend much of late summer and early fall in court on the classified documents case, were seeking to prevent the former president’s other federal trial — on charges of plotting to subvert the 2020 election — from being held before voters make their choice,” sez The New York Times (please remember to capitalize the “The”; thank you). Rilly? That seems like … borderline desperation?
@Dangerman: TFG might prefer jail to what Melania has planned for him after THAT trial. As if they sleep in the same bedroom.
Please. As if they sleep in the same building. Or state.
y’all are overthinking the Fox/RWNJ media’s mild reaction re: SCOTUS’ decision yesterday…
…they know this shit is not going away. Lengthy delays put the bad stuff (up to/including felony convictions) closer to the election.
They saw what happened to Hillary. They know it’s going to be 10x worse for their guy.
@Jeffro: thank you. Been whoa-doggie on the five-alarm panic, but alas with little general agreement. Yeah there’s probably 1-3 Supremos who are happy to delay ‘cuz the Orange Guy says he wants it, but his is a visceral reaction rather than a strategic one, and it ain’t at all clear to me that re-running all the Jan. 6 tapes on the nightly news a month or two before the election is gonna help him.
And in any case, nothing we can do about THAT. Donate! Volunteer! Organize! Those are things we can do that will make a difference — THE difference.
@raven: It’s ridiculous; Congress should be working on the FY budget for ‘24/‘25, and they (GQP) can’t get the ‘23/‘24 budget done.
@stacib: …yet, he’s been as quiet as a church mouse? I would have expected a lot of all cap posts declaring vindication.
The Court granted cert, which he wanted. But they didn’t stay the judgement, which is what he needed.
So, a small plus for him. But not the win he badly needed. He knows (even if the Democrats, not to mention his cult, don’t), so he’s not in a happy mood.
@MomSense: How young is youngest? The series is great, but it’s got some pretty graphic brutality and nudity.
-
36.
@Dangerman: I like to think that he’s squirming over that one.
@stacib: Trump is seriously hurting in the pocketbook right now. The civil cases left a mark.
Waiting for him to appear in court clad in a barrel and suspenders.
//
@MomSense: Thank you for the tip. My youngest is here tonight. He’s a martial artist and I think he would like a Shogun series.
To follow up on another poster’s concern upthread, if your youngest is too young for Shogun, he might enjoy Netflix’ recent Avatar: The Last Airbender live-action series. I have not yet seen it, but I have heard good things about it.
@Matt McIrvin: Let me enlarge this so you can see it: 🎻
He’s 20.
As if I didn’t have enough health issues to deal with, I was officially diagnosed with diabetes yesterday. :( so now I definitely have to lose 30 pounds and change my diet yet further.
When I am cooking something like potatoes or carrots, where the cut-up vegetables are boiled, I cut them up, bring the water to a boil and drop the veg in. My dear wife cuts them up, puts them in cold water and brings that to a boil. I feel that’s wrong, but after this many years of marriage I won’t say anything. I end up doing most of the cooking anyway, for other reasons. Is there a right answer? Why?
Yes. Never fully accepted Dr Kildare as Blackthorne.
Yeah, I read that about the gore in Shogun. Like GoT, I will not be watching
Oh no! What a blow. Best of luck to you.
@Gin & Tonic: For some reason my recipes always say to start potatoes in cold water, but I have no idea why.
The New Legends of Monkey on Netflix is a fun romp for almost* all ages.
*Offhand I’d say 7 and up.
@TBone: Yes, I did. It was terrific, except for the whole part where Clarence Thomas didn’t take him up on the offer and is still on the court.
@bbleh: I’m baffled that anyone would think that being on trial for STEALING CLASSIFIED DOCUMENTS is less bad than being on trial for ATTEMPTING TO SUBVERT AN ELECTION.
