Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Second rate reporter says what?

I’m more Christian than these people and I’m an atheist.

Republicans can’t even be trusted with their own money.

Within six months Twitter will be fully self-driving.

Something needs to be done about our bogus SCOTUS.

He wakes up lying, and he lies all day.

He imagines himself as The Big Bad, Who Is Universally Feared… instead of The Big Jagoff, Who Is Universally Mocked.

There is no compromise when it comes to body autonomy. You either have it or you don’t.

The next time the wall street journal editorial board speaks the truth will be the first.

The truth is, these are not very bright guys, and things got out of hand.

There are a lot more evil idiots than evil geniuses.

They think we are photo bombing their nice little lives.

They love authoritarianism, but only when they get to be the authoritarians.

Let’s finish the job.

This must be what justice looks like, not vengeful, just peaceful exuberance.

Can we lighten up on the doomsday scenarios?

It’s a doggy dog world.

“Everybody’s entitled to be an idiot.”

Pessimism assures that nothing of any importance will change.

Every one of the “Roberts Six” lied to get on the court.

When we show up, we win.

The frogs are rarely mistaken.

If you still can’t see these things even now, maybe politics isn’t your forte and you should stop writing about it.

Putin dreamed of ending NATO, and now it’s Finnish-ed.

You are here: Home / Medium Cool / Medium Cool – YA Fiction, Debut Novel, Nonfiction

Medium Cool – YA Fiction, Debut Novel, Nonfiction

by | 15 Comments

This post is in: , ,

Medium Cool is a weekly series related to popular culture, mostly film, TV, and books, with some music and games thrown in.  We hope it’s a welcome break from the anger, hate, and idiocy we see almost daily from the other side in the political sphere.

Arguments welcomed, opinions respected, fools un-suffered.  We’re here every Sunday at 7 pm.

Dorothy is here tonight with a set of reviews for another 3 book categories.  Welcome Dorothy!  I will be sorry when we get to the end of these!

YA Fiction, Debut Novel & Nonfiction

by Dorothy A. Winsor

This is the fourth of five posts reviewing books I read as part of my project to read a book from each of the fifteen categories Goodreads uses in its Best Book of the Year contest. The categories this time are YA Fiction, Debut Novel, and Nonfiction.

YA Fiction

Amazon.com: Check & Mate eBook : Hazelwood, Ali: Kindle Store

Embarrassingly enough, in this category, I chose Check & Mate by Ali Hazelwood because I already had it on my kindle. I accidentally downloaded it when I read the adult book Love, Theoretically (reviewed in the romance category). So, I chose Check & Mate accidentally but fortuitously because it won in this category.

I enjoyed this book. The central character is 18-year-old Mallory, who’s decided not to go to college because she’s working to support her ailing mother and two younger sisters. Until five years ago, Mallory was a competitive chess player, natural since her now deceased father had been an internationally ranked Grand Master. In this book, she’s drawn back into the chess world. We see her training (which I didn’t know you did in chess) and playing in various tournaments. She’s so talented that the reigning World Champion wants to play her, and a romance develops between them.

I haven’t done a study, but I think many YA characters are older than they used to be. So you see an 18-year-old as the central character in this book. Sex is treated more frankly, too. Generally, YA books are the equivalent of PG13 movies. Characters can have sex, but it’s of the fade-to-black variety. This book is sex-positive, with Mallory having casual but responsible sex.

Debut Novel

In the Debut Novel category, I chose I Keep My Exoskeletons to Myself by Marisa Crane. The book is part dystopia, part queer romance, and part account of grief. It opens with Kris in shock over the death of her wife in childbirth and the subsequent need to care for their daughter on her own. She lives in a surveillance society, with cameras watching her even inside her own bathroom.

The story is told in a series of short bits, like diary entries, addressed by Kris to her dead wife. She speaks mainly about their daughter, who’s wonderfully rebellious. Over the course of ten years, we see Kris gradually healing. In doing so, she talks about exoskeletons, hard structures on the outside of animals like snails. She herself has a figurative shell that protects her from future grief but also limits her growth.

So, the book is mainly about dealing with grief. The conflict, then, comes from the surveillance society that threatens Kris and her daughter.

It took me a while to get into this book. The structure is unconventional, organized not only in short entries, but also by chronology (structured by time) rather than plot (structured by cause and effect). I’ve blogged about the difference before. In a plot, everything is connected and makes sense. That contrasts to real life, where what I’m doing right now has no connection to what I did this morning. That’s one of the reasons fiction is more satisfying that life.

In this book, I missed the comfort of plot. On the other hand, what we see here is probably more realistic. I did eventually become engrossed in the book. It just took time. I admire the kind of originality it took to write this story.

Nonfiction

In the Nonfiction Category, I chose Poverty, by America by Matthew Desmond. It’s a very BJ kind of book.

Desmond begins by detailing the extent of poverty in the US, which is wider and deeper than most people realize. This whole book is very data-driven. He brings the numbers for how many people live in poverty and how low their incomes are. One of his points is that the US is a wealthy nation, yet poverty persists to an extent greater than in other developed countries.

He goes through various possible causes, showing that they don’t account for the situation. Government spending on poverty has actually increased (though much of that money is now administered through the states and doesn’t get to poor families). Areas with larger numbers of immigrants don’t have more poverty. Single parent families don’t necessarily account for it either.

His conclusion is: “Poverty persists because some wish and will it to.”

We should, Desmond says, be asking who benefits from the existence of large numbers of poor people. One easy answer is that cheap workers subsidize the purchases the rest of us make. Every time we patronize a fast-food restaurant paying minimum wage, we save on our French fries. Some businesses also make money from poverty. Payday lenders make huge profits off of loans.

The tax code gives multiple breaks to the well-off. We’ve all seen the comparisons between the percentage of income paid in taxes by the rich and poor.

Desmond quotes sociologist C. Wright Mills in saying that we participate in “structural immorality.” Of course, people whose major investment is their house oppose anything that would drag its value down. Of course, old people who live on their IRAs want the stock market to go up, even if that means workers suffer.

He closes with some proposals for what to do, that are too extensive for this review. The book is a sober but enlightening read.

Comments? What have you been reading? Do any of the books here appeal to you?

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • eclare
  • MattF
  • TBone
  • tommyspoon
  • VFX Lurker
  • WaterGirl
  • Xavier
  • Yutsano

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    15Comments

    6. 6.

      MattF

      Sort of a debut novel, although… not.
      Just finished Kelly Link’s The Book of Love. Her previous fiction has all been fantasy/surreal short stories. This is her first novel, and it’s a doozie— breaks many novelistic rules and conventions. For example, there’s no protagonist— there are four teenagers who have four different ways of being unreliable. It’s beautifully written, and I’m still thinking about it. Definitely in the Magical Fantasy genre.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Yutsano

      I’m just looking at your synopsis Dorothy, and people who enjoy Check and Mate would more than likely enjoy the anime Your Lie in April, which has similar themes although in the scene of competitive piano playing. It’s ultimately a romance anime although it does have a sad ending. It’s not typical of what people think anime is so I put it up as an exception to what most people stereotype anime.*

      I can’t reword that last sentence to anything sounding natural so I’m leaving it be.

      Also, too: FYWP.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      tommyspoon

      I just finished one of the best horror novels I’ve read in a long time: “Fever House” by Keith Rosson. Set in my home city of Portland, Oregon, it is the story of low-level criminals, a pair of hapless government black-op agents, an aging rock star and her son, and other outrageous characters all chasing after (or running like hell from) a severed human hand. It’s, literally, a helluva ride!

      Reply
    12. 12.

      TBone

      Your description of the grief part of Exoskeletons has piqued my interest.  Seems like a pretty true-to-life piece of fiction, my favorite lit (not the dystopian part).  Everything is connected only when you pull back far enough, if that makes any sense.  Thanks, I’ll be looking for this book.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      eclare

      So glad Mr. DAW is home!

      I’m sure Poverty, by America, is an eye-opening book, with lots of detail, but I’m not sure that I have the mental bandwidth for something like that right now.  I read Nickel and Dimed years ago, which touches on the same topics, and at times it was a very, very frustrating read.  The book goes into detail about how if you fall into poverty, it is incredibly difficult to claw your way out due to all sorts of roadblocks.

      I am several books behind in Michael Connelly’s series about Harry Bosch, and I think I’ll check those out next.  He is one of my favorite mystery writers, and I can easily lose myself for several hours reading his books.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      @TBone: I thought the dystopia part of Exoskeletons felt out of place for the kind of emotional book it was. It’s not really the center of the book. It took me a while to get into the book because of the short bits in which it’s written, but when I did, I was absorbed.

      @eclare: Poverty, by America is so full of data that it’s difficult to read. I like mysteries. At one time, I was hitting those shelves at the library and reading two or three mysteries a week. It’s comforting to solve a mystery and see order restored.

      I’ve never read a Bosch book, just seen the TV show.

      ETA: Also, I mean to say that I think it was Connelly a friend heard speak and he told this story about being on a train, talking on the phone to his agent about ways to kill a characters. One of the other passengers was so alarmed that they called the police, and the cops were waiting at the next train stop. :-)

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Xavier

      End Times: Elites, Counterelites, and the Path of Political Disintegration by Peter Turchin is a very clarifying read on our times. Turchin shows through history how a wealth pump to elites and immiseration of the masses leads to political disintegration.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.