Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Despite his magical powers, I don’t think Trump is thinking this through, to be honest.

Ah, the different things are different argument.

Never entrust democracy to any process that requires republicans to act in good faith.

It’s not hopeless, and we’re not helpless.

DeSantis transforming Florida into 1930s Germany with gators and theme parks.

That’s my take and I am available for criticism at this time.

You don’t get to peddle hatred on saturday and offer condolences on sunday.

Our job is not to persuade republicans but to defeat them.

The most dangerous place for a black man in America is in a white man’s imagination.

Red lights blinking on democracy’s dashboard

Michigan is a great lesson for Dems everywhere: when you have power…use it!

He seems like a smart guy, but JFC, what a dick!

Sadly, there is no cure for stupid.

Is it negotiation when the other party actually wants to shoot the hostage?

This country desperately needs a functioning Fourth Estate.

The fundamental promise of conservatism all over the world is a return to an idealized past that never existed.

Jesus, Mary, & Joseph how is that election even close?

I was promised a recession.

Imperialist aggressors must be defeated, or the whole world loses.

Republicans got rid of McCarthy. Democrats chose not to save him.

Good lord, these people are nuts.

Give the craziest people you know everything they want and hope they don’t ask for more? Great plan.

New McCarthy, same old McCarthyism.

Let me file that under fuck it.

You are here: Home / 2024 Elections / Livestreams : State of the Union

Livestreams : State of the Union

by | 256 Comments

This post is in: , ,

Can’t figure out a direct embed, but here’s the official YouTube version:

 
Gift link to the Washington Post livestream:


 
NYTimes gift link:

Livestreams : State of the Union

Livestreams : State of the Union 1

Livestreams : State of the Union 2

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • bbleh
  • Betty
  • Bill Arnold
  • brantl
  • BretH
  • Caphilldcne
  • Captain C
  • CaseyL
  • clay
  • cmorenc
  • David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch
  • debit
  • Doc Sardonic
  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • EarthWindFire
  • Fake Irishman
  • Fleeting Expletive
  • Gin & Tonic
  • hells littlest angel
  • hrprogressive
  • HumboldtBlue
  • Jackie
  • japa21
  • jimmiraybob
  • jonas
  • Juju
  • JWR
  • kalakal
  • Ksmiami
  • Leto
  • Lyrebird
  • Matt McIrvin
  • MazeDancer
  • MDC
  • Mick McDick
  • Mike in NC
  • Miki
  • Misterpuff
  • MomSense
  • moonbat
  • Mr. Bemused Senior
  • mvr
  • Narya
  • Old Dan and Little Ann
  • Omnes Omnibus
  • opiejeanne
  • RandomMonster
  • randy khan
  • Redshift
  • Sister Golden Bear
  • Sister Machine Gun of Quiet Harmony
  • SiubhanDuinne
  • Soprano2
  • SpaceUnit
  • Spanky
  • Steve in the ATL
  • stinger
  • Suzanne
  • TheronWare
  • tokyocali (formerly tokyo ex-pat)
  • TriassicSands
  • Trivia Man
  • TS
  • WaterGirl
  • zeecube
  • zhena gogolia

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    256Comments

    2. 2.

      hrprogressive

      Didn’t realize we had a new thread, but I’ll say again that Joe leading off with 1941 and Hitler and drawing a comparison to where we are in history now is a pretty powerful start.

      It’s also absolutely telling that Fascist Moscow Mike won’t stand up for that. I wonder why.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      japa21

      Feeble, demented, weak, cowardly.
      No, I’m not talking about Biden. We know who I’m talking about.

      If he keeps this up throughout the speech it’ll be one of the best he’s ever made.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Miki

      “You can’t love your country only when you win.”

      Yup. Yup, yup, yup.

      Why is this so hard to understand?

      Reply
    24. 24.

      hrprogressive

      Holy shit he legitimately just told the Supremes off directly.

      Who is this Joe Biden and where has he been all of my life?

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Sister Machine Gun of Quiet Harmony

      Mike is super uncomfortable. I expect some of his colleagues are fuming. They are going to smack him for requesting decorum.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      cmorenc

      Biden is killing it far better than we even could have hoped – as well as totally disproving the biden is old and senile meme

      This is the Biden version of morning in america

      Reply
    56. 56.

      stinger

      I really want him to point out some infrastructure project in Mike Johnson’s district. Johnson has been nodding along to a surprising amount of Biden’s remarks; that would be another one he couldn’t hold out against.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      SpaceUnit

      Go Joe!

      This is a speech!  Christ, compare this to TFG’s incoherent babbling.  That asshole is gonna go down in flames and hopefully he’ll take his whole party with him.  Let’s roll!!!

      Reply
    59. 59.

      Misterpuff

      Preacher Johnson is a little troll. I’m loving his discomfort. I’m sure he was in the peanut gallery when he was a backbencher.

      Reply
    61. 61.

      clay

      @hrprogressive:

      Holy shit he legitimately just told the Supremes off directly.

      Who is this Joe Biden and where has he been all of my life?

      Everyone knows that Biden is old, but no one ever talks about the advantages that this brings.  For one, Joe has absolutely zero fucks left to give.

      Reply
    64. 64.

      SiubhanDuinne

      So many great moments. I’m going to have to watch the whole thing all over again later.

      “FOUR MORE YEARS! FOUR MORE YEARS!!!”

      Reply
    66. 66.

      hrprogressive

      This is the most fired up and energetic I think I’ve ever heard Joe as President.

      Maybe he gets it.

      Hope the American People are listening, closely.

      Reply
    71. 71.

      debit

      I think when the networks try to condense this speech into a single kernel it’s going to be “POTUS was strong, combative and confident.”

      Reply
    72. 72.

      HumboldtBlue

      “If you, the American people, send me a Congress that supports the right to choose, I promise you I’ll restore Roe v Wade as the law of the land.”

      Reply
    74. 74.

      Mike in NC

      I can remember catching a brief clip of one of Fat Bastard’s SOTU speeches where he called anybody who wouldn’t give him standing ovation a traitor. Fucking piece of shit.

      Reply
    86. 86.

      MomSense

      I loved the way he leaned in and flashed a mischevious smile when he said “I’m not going to let that happen” about repealing the ACA

      Reply
    89. 89.

      TS

      @debit:

      I think when the networks try to condense this speech into a single kernel it’s going to be “POTUS was strong, combative and confident.”

      I have zero faith that the networks or any other media will make such a statement.  Would be nice to be proven wrong.

      Reply
    92. 92.

      hrprogressive

      To all the people rightly pointing out that Biden wasn’t talking enough about the lack of affordability in housing

      Looks like he heard you.

      Make sure he gets a chance to help you, and save the Republic as well.

      Reply
    93. 93.

      Mick McDick

      Reading the Wash Post columnist’s comments before i came here, and those people are incredibly out of touch. Like from another planet.

      Reply
    99. 99.

      Fleeting Expletive

      Excellent speech. Mike Johnson looks so very constipated.  He’s constrained from applauding Biden’s lines, little mousy eyes darting and the smile flickers, but he pushes it down, faithfully.

      Reply
    101. 101.

      TS

      @TS:

      And WaPo is reporting every comment made by trump on his social media while the SOTU is ongoing – refuting Biden’s remarks.

      Reply
    105. 105.

      SiubhanDuinne

      “…and a raise for public school teachers.”

      Honestly, are there no limits to this pinko’s radical lefty agenda??

      Reply
    108. 108.

      tokyocali (formerly tokyo ex-pat)

      Give public school teachers a raise! Really supporting labor.

      Now onto taxes…

      Reply
    109. 109.

      kalakal

      Love the way he’s controlling his voice, from low, confiding tones to proud roars. This speech is not only great in content, he’s giving a master class in oratorical style. Fantastic stuff

      Reply
    116. 116.

      Mike in NC

      Just about every Republican in this audience is wearing their Trump uniform of a blue suit, white shirt, and shiny red necktie. Sick cult.

      Reply
    117. 117.

      bbleh

      My my Joe is really warming up now.  I’m guessing he’s not a morning person ..

      Jayzus NOW he’s bringin’ it …

      Reply
    123. 123.

      hrprogressive

      Did someone, anyone, tell Joe Biden in private “Mr. President this might be the last free SOTU ever, so we need you to go leave it all on the field in the hopes that that won’t be true”

      And Joe, with a smile, a tip of the aviators said “Let’s fucking do it”

      Because seriously.

      I don’t know where this Joe Biden has been.

      I’m legitimately pleased to see it.

      Reply
    127. 127.

      Fake Irishman

      @hrprogressive:

      He’s always been under there for our entire lives. Remember, this is the guy who reduced Rudy Giuliani to “a noun, verb and 911” before the 2008 primary.

      Reply
    132. 132.

      Omnes Omnibus

      And now he engages the assholes.  Perfect.  Like when he got them to agree that cutting Social Security was bad.  It’s almost like he’s been doing this for years.

      Reply
    133. 133.

      SiubhanDuinne

      THIS ENTIRE THING IS AWE-INSPIRING. Bring on the broken glass for me to crawl over.

      Anyone have a cigarette?

      Reply
    138. 138.

      hrprogressive

      “oh you didn’t like that immigration bill? the one conservative groups said was good? I’ll be darned!”

      10/10 no notes.

      Reply
    139. 139.

      SiubhanDuinne

      OMG. Now we have “Sarcastic Brandon.” Where the fuck have you been all my life? This is incredible.

      Reply
    142. 142.

      tokyocali (formerly tokyo ex-pat)

      Hitting it on immigration and bashing the other side of the aisle. “Look at the facts. I know you know how to read.”

      Reply
    148. 148.

      Ksmiami

      I’d crawl through a pit of vipers, across a bed of hot coals, douse myself with shards of glass and put pins in my fingernails to vote for this man, but as the NYT says, just not enthusiasticALLy…

      Reply
    152. 152.

      Redshift

      @WaterGirl:

      Johnson looks like a small, weak little Elf sitting in his big chair.

      And that’s probably even with using the shorter chair Patrick McHenry got so he didn’t look like a toddler up there.

      Reply
    155. 155.

      tokyocali (formerly tokyo ex-pat)

      Always “my predecessor.” Never named. That is going to get under TFG’s skin.

      Reply
    163. 163.

      SiubhanDuinne

      BTW, there’s something incredibly beautiful and inspiring about that sea of white pants suits. Such a lively tradition. I think Madam Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi gets the credit for starting it.

      Reply
    166. 166.

      Sister Golden Bear

      Appreciate the shout out to trans people, but I wish it been coupled to actually taking concrete steps to protect us

      A reminder to everyone watching: The far right wants to have a government shutdown over trans people, may do so in the HHS-Ed bill that is currently under negotiation.

      Reply
    169. 169.

      randy khan

      @TS:

      And WaPo is reporting every comment made by trump on his social media while the SOTU is ongoing – refuting Biden’s remarks.

      Somehow I doubt Trump actually is refuting anything.  Probably more like howling.

      Reply
    171. 171.

      Captain C

      Reschedule weed, yes!

      Also, serious question.  Given the howling I just heard, what are the odds that a number of the Republicans present are drunk, high, or both?  Especially given what we know about TiFG’s White House drug dispensary.

      Seriously, WTF with the howling?

      Reply
    175. 175.

      hrprogressive

      The assclown who yelled was yelling something about police, but that was the only word I understood.

      Reply
    183. 183.

      moonbat

      Trump is too busy looking for 83 million dollars in his couch cushions. He ain’t fact-checking squat.

      Reply
    193. 193.

      Bill Arnold

      @Omnes Omnibus:
      That would be a reference to the Afghanistan withdrawal.
      Some 65 American service members died in combat while serving Trump during his time in the White House office from January 2017 to January 2021. There were fatalities every year of his presidency, according to the “hostile action” records compiled by the Defense Casualty Analysis System (DCAS), which is maintained by a government defense agency.
      (Of those 65 deaths, there were 45 combat deaths reported in Afghanistan alone, according to the Associated Press.)

      Reply
    199. 199.

      Soprano2

      “You don’t want to do that?” 😂😂 He anticipated their clown show. Too many Republicans are performance artists now.

      Reply
    205. 205.

      SiubhanDuinne

      Susan Collins looks as though someone just forced her to suck all the juice out of an extremely sour pickled lime.

      Reply
    206. 206.

      JWR

      Here’s the age issue, and he’s handling it quite nicely.

      PS. I bet Bibi ain’t gonna like this speech. Good!

      /Fixed

      Reply
    213. 213.

      TriassicSands

      This is appalling. Why can’t Biden acknowledge how much help Republicans have been?

      Oh, right, they haven’t been any help at all. Their net effect is hugely negative.

      Dispeptic Mike Johnson looks ill as he tries desperately to fulfill his role as a mindless bobblehead. Even that is too much. YesYesYesNONONOYesYesYesNONONOYesYesYesNONONODemocracy?NOOOOONOOOOONOOOOOO!  MOMMY!!!

      Reply
    219. 219.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @Leto:

      Are there extra points for all the times MVP stood and Pastor Mike didn’t? ‘Cause I might be a wealthy woman by now.

       

      Reply
    227. 227.

      tokyocali (formerly tokyo ex-pat)

      Strong all the way to the end.

      134.6 thousand watched on the White House channel. Will be curious to know what the total is across all platforms.

      Reply
    231. 231.

      hrprogressive

      Let’s be completely honest – Madge got a few moments of interruption, and so did that guy who shouted from the balcony.

      But the GOP was pretty fucking silent tonight, and the Democrats seem pretty damn excited to return this man to the White House.

      Maybe, just maybe, the American people will see this and do the right thing.

      Nobody ever gives a “perfect” speech, but in terms of a “barn-burner where lots of things that needed to be said were said, including some things you didn’t think he’d actually say”.

      Yeah. That’s gotta be up there as one of his best, if not the best of his presidency, if not his career.

      I’m sure the corprofascist media will find ways to downplay it, but those who deal in objective realities aren’t going to have anything but good things to say about this.

      Moment of hope, when there haven’t been many of those the last few years, for me personally anyway.

      Reply
    232. 232.

      Leto

      @SiubhanDuinne: I wish! Same, I’d be very wealthy as well! :)

       

      Biden: “Don’t worry about closing up folks. I know where the light switch is and Jill says I can stay out late tonight. Who wants some ice cream?” ;)

      Reply
    235. 235.

      EarthWindFire

      Four more years! The media will inevitably cry their tears that the SOTU shouldn’t be this partisan. As a wise man once said, fuck em.

      Reply
    238. 238.

      Jackie

      Am I the only one noticing Johnson’s chair is shorter in the back than Kamala’s? That, combined with his booster seat makes him appear taller than he is.

      Reply
    239. 239.

      Lyrebird

      @Ksmiami: I know we don’t always see things the same way, but tonight, ABSOLUTELY 100%!!!

      Those NYT writers were going off on lack of enthusiasm – pathetic.

      I’ve never thought of any candidate as perfect, they are all human, and I am very enthusiastically ridin’ with Biden through the storm and hopping over that broken glass with Harris.

      Reply
    240. 240.

      Old Dan and Little Ann

      80 yo Britt Hume Mewling on fox that Biden just came across as an angry old man.  Click.

      Reply
    243. 243.

      RandomMonster

      Haven’t read anything up to present in this thread, but joining here now to say I just saw Biden at his best. Dark Fucking Brandon for the win!

      Reply
    247. 247.

      MomSense

      @Sister Golden Bear:

      It’s terrifying.  It wouldn’t be safe in the U.S. and I don’t trust enough people to step in the gap and keep trans people safe.  We are trying to pass some laws here in Maine to try and protect trans people and it’s not said explicitly but we are working on it in case tRump is elected.  I hope it would be enough but I don’t know.

      Reply
    255. 255.

      mvr

      Kind of have to love Kamala Harris doing a great job of supporting the president and looking genuinely proud of the guy.

      Reply
    256. 256.

      Lyrebird

      @Jackie: yeah, light sensitivity is real, and hey this website agrees with our family’s experience, those Irish eyes get it worse… (they just report that lighter pigmentation is associated with more light sensitivity)

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.