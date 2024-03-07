Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You don’t get to peddle hatred on saturday and offer condolences on sunday.

Come on, man.

“woke” is the new caravan.

You come for women, you’re gonna get your ass kicked.

Republicans in disarray!

Jack Smith: “Why did you start campaigning in the middle of my investigation?!”

Tick tock motherfuckers!

The republican caucus is covering themselves with something, and it’s not glory.

Everybody saw this coming.

“But what about the lurkers?”

White supremacy is terrorism.

“That’s what the insurrection act is for!”

An unpunished coup is a training exercise.

My years-long effort to drive family and friends away has really paid off this year.

They were going to turn on one another at some point. It was inevitable.

I conferred with the team and they all agree – still not tired of winning!

Historically it was a little unusual for the president to be an incoherent babbling moron.

Israel, don’t be dumb like we were in the US after 9/11!

Make the republican party small enough to drown in a bathtub.

We are aware of all internet traditions.

Second rate reporter says what?

Motto for the House: Flip 5 and lose none.

“Everybody’s entitled to be an idiot.”

Damn right I heard that as a threat.

    Settings




    2. 2.

      stinger

      I checked in a few times, but she was so hissingly emphatic, I couldn’t tell what she was so intense about. Every so often I’d unmute her, but only for a few seconds. Yikes.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Shalimar

      I know her.  She isn’t as bad in real life as she has to be in political life. I won’t watch her embarrass herself reading the talking points it takes to be a MAGA in good standing these days.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Ramona

      The CSPAN commenter just said that for the first time in memory, the President outlasted a Congressional session staying in the chamber a half hour after concluding his State of the Union report.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      jackmac

      I gave up a few minutes in as she repeatedly sounded like she was about to burst into tears. Britt was in over her head.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Almost Retired

      That was profoundly creepy.  It’s like she was auditioning for a soap opera or a reality show.  No casting agent would hire her.  Too over the top.  Although she might be ready for her close up, Mr. DeMille.  Ick.  Just yuck.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Captain C

      Over in the SOTU thread below I described it as such:

      The reply Senator is on now.  She sounds like she’s part Valley Girl, and like she’s giving a high school speech.  Also, her voice sounds like Trump-bait, with weirdly-placed giggles.  I’m in the other room, so I’m listening to her speech without seeing her face/bearing.

      It’s like mirrorverse Elle from Legally Blonde, where she’s a mean girl who’s not that great at faking emotions.

      Sister Golden Bear pointed out that it’s Christian Fundie Woman little girl voice.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Argiope

      @Shalimar: So that begs the question, as always: if you choose to be an asshole for your political career, are you, in fact, an asshole? I’m feeling like yes, no matter how nice you are when not onstage

      Reply
    12. 12.

      TaMara

      @ElieNYC
      Katie Britt is the kind of person who saw Goody Proctor sleeping with the Devil.
      Elie Mystal
      Reply
    13. 13.

      Chetan Murthy

      @Argiope:

      Bernie Birnbaum: “Look deep in your heart”

      Tommy: “What heart”

      There’s no heart.  There’s only what we do in this world.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Gretchen

      Ugh. She’s just a wife and mom, here in her kitchen, using her soft baby voice so she doesn’t scare any of the menfolk into thinking she has ideas or demands or anything. I can’t even think of how she could carry the stereotype any further without dressing entirely in pink sparkles. She does have the great big cross to let us know she’s a Christian as all good Americans should be.

      She does the reflexive smile with every sentence, including how the future of our nature is in danger (smile) we’ll have less freedoms than previous generations (smile) the American nightmare (smile) Southern border (smile) small business (girlish giggle).

      Her kids are Bennet and Ridgeway.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Leto

      @TaMara: if you’ve seen Avatar: The Last Airbender, then you’ll know she’s giving Joo Dee “There is no war in Ba Sing Se” a run for her money.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Sure Lurkalot

      She sounded breathy like the narrator of that commercial for abandoned ailing pets, I kept expecting her to break out into “and just 29 cents per day will…”

      And bonkers (h/t Quinerly).

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Shalimar

      @Argiope: I don’t like her in real life, so I am not the best judge.  She isn’t an asshole to people that I have ever seen.  She’s actually the opposite, always polite, like life is a constant customer service job.  She has always seemed superficial and fake to me.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Argiope

      @Gretchen: she’s the voice of all the PAC ads: just a mom, asking why things are so bad.  Rep Britt, please fuck all the way off and take all the seats.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      SiubhanDuinne

      Alabangelist, Stepford, Handmaid. But as I said in the thread downstairs, I guarangoddamtee she’s going to run for President in 2028. I promise you.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Argiope

      @Shalimar: Honestly these are the ones who scare me most.  The nice, polite fascist-enablers.  They are legion.

      ETA and will not be suspected of goatfucking by the credulous.  Who are even more legion.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      MomSense

      Andrew Weissman just posted “I don’t think Katie Britt is going to get the lead in the school play this year”

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Captain C

      Someone (Nicole Wallace?) pointing out that the Senator from Alabama did not mention the IVF decision at all.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      HumboldtBlue

      @Shalimar:

      I know her. She isn’t as bad in real life as she has to be in political life.

      Well, that’s a relief. Sweet Jesus beating a leper with a gavel, the GOP is a fucking clown show and that shit is not funny. She’s a pretty face for the worst of this country.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      clay

      @SiubhanDuinne: It won’t matter.  If Trump is still alive, he’ll run again for the Republican nomination, and he’ll probably get it again (despite being a two+ time loser).

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Kristine

      From Threads: Someone edited Britt’s Wikipedia entry:

       

      Katie Elizabeth Britt (née Boyd; born February 2, 1982) is an American politician and attorney who is a member of The Handmaid’s Tale and not one of the good ones. She is also somehow the junior United States senator from Alabama since 2023.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Lyrebird

      @Argiope: I think she is a senator not a representative, but I don’t want to give her clicks even via Wikipedia to find out!

      And totally agreed!  I hate the fakeness and I hate the endorsement of oppressing and endangering others.  the current Squeaker of the House, too.  We gotta vote ’em out of power for sure!

       

      ETA: Oh I didn’t  know I was missing an epic WIki edit!  Thanks Kristine!

      Reply
    35. 35.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @clay:

      Ah, had failed to consider that possibility. [Sighs.]

       

      [Cheers up.] But maybe he’ll pick her as his running mate!!!

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Shalimar

      @Argiope: It’s Alabama.  Britt is arguably our least-worst Republican politician.  The only other one I can think of who isn’t consistently horrible to people is Kay Ivey.  Who I really like personally and have lunch with occasionally when she is in town (with a group of regulars, not just me).  I do not talk politics with Kay Ivey or I would yell at her for being a public bigot.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Chetan Murthy

      @Shalimar: i had a friend once who was very kind to me, and to everyone I knew.  As far as I know, he was very kind to gay people too.  I’m pretty brown and he was kind to me, i’m fully willing to believe that he was very kind to black people too.  But as far back as Dubya He was the right-wing nut job who quoted from NRO; And of course when the time came he voted for the white supremacist racist misogynist Russian agent TFG.

      It did not matter that in person he was very kind and gentle and a really nice guy.  You vote for a white supremacist, you caucus with a white supremacist, you’re white supremacist.  He was really butthurt when I told him I couldn’t be friends anymore.  Accused me of making him an unperson and other kinds of things.  notably, he didn’t recant his vote for TFG.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Almost Retired

      @Captain C:  That’s it!  I forgot about the concept of the Christian little girl voice.  That’s exactly what that was.  It’s all just so creepy.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Steeplejack

      Katie Britt was 😦. It was like Trump’s “American carnage” speech remixed by Serena Joy from The Handmaid’s Tale, with autotune set to “baby girl voice.”

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Shalimar

      @Chetan Murthy: Eh.  We’re not really friends so that isn’t necessary.  It’s a group of old people who get together and tell stories about what it was like 30-40 years ago.  Probably the most harmless thing Kay does with her life now.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Argiope

      @Shalimar: My dad is the coolest, most fun 81-year-old, not-personally-bigoted, decent Republican around.  But he’s an asshole.  He’s MY asshole, so I stay in contact and love him, but I’m clear he’s an asshole by Chetan’s definition above, to which I subscribe.  It’s disappointing since he raised me to be suspicious of flimflammery but bought it hook, line, sinker and half the boat when served up by Fox etc. I do think it’s worth preserving relationships with these folks simply because it makes it harder for them to demonize us.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Easterbunny

      Mood stabilizer STAT. Definitely a Stepford, totally off the rails and out of touch with actual data. I’m glad she’s had a pretty good life thus far and hope for her kids sake she isn’t dragged too hard for the theatrics. And yes, I’m doing much better than 3 years ago.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      AlaskaReader

      @Shalimar: What that woman does in her political life is her real life.

      Just ask the people who end up on the wrong end of Republican policies she enables.

      Reply
    63. 63.

      Chetan Murthy

      @Shalimar: The “most harmless thing he ever did” was probably every interaction he and I ever had.  Of course they’re going to be harmless in their personal interactions with you: it’s their political acts where they do their real harm.

      Reply
    65. 65.

      Jackie

      @jackmac: She brought back flashbacks to the MAGA woman running to unseat Patty Murray for senator. Same wispy tearful voice… instead of sobbing up over her disabled veteran husband, it was her children… it works for Alabama, but not for WA.

      Reply
    67. 67.

      Bokonon

      @Steeplejack:

      But … but … wait!!  Katie Britt is young!  She’s YOUNG!  YOUNG YOUNG YOUNG!  You mean it isn’t working?

      [It’s kind of fun to watch the GOP’s cynicism and attempts and media manipulation blow up in their faces. ]

      Reply
    71. 71.

      B1naryS3rf

      The worst part is you know Fixed Noise and all the rest will be reaching for the Kleenex when they re view and talk about her speech. And only some of them will be for their faces.

      GQP = extreme personality disorder of a Party that ignores restraining orders.

      Reply
    73. 73.

      Odie Hugh Manatee

      She sounds like she is breathlessly reading a really shitty horror novel while someone is holding a bloody dildo to her throat.

      Holy crap, is this all they got in response? No wonder they had a woman deliver it.

      Reply
    75. 75.

      Argiope

      @AlaskaReader: believe me when I tell you I’ve considered it, but he has found YouTube and the rest of the Internet plus all the alternative medicine supplement pusher newsletters so I think that ship has sailed.

      Reply
    76. 76.

      Ramona

      @SiubhanDuinne: He was fucking AWESOME tonight!

      I’d taken a dislike to Biden in the eighties watching the way he handled Anita Hill’s testimony about Clarence Thomas sexually harassing her. But in my eyes, the good he has done now outweighs his bungling then.

      Reply
    77. 77.

      Argiope

      @Odie Hugh Manatee: perfect description.  It’s this strange obsession they have with sexualized violence.  Pedophiles, trafficking……. The prurience is so clear to anyone who isn’t them.  I’m telling you, some of these evangelicals truly NEED Jesus.  They absolutely require a sky daddy to keep them in line.

      ETA and that is NOT an invitation for any perpetually chafed trolls to pile on.  Begone in advance!

      Reply
    78. 78.

      Chetan Murthy

      @Ramona: You’re right about all of that.  I’d add the way he was on the wrong side of the issue when Professor Elizabeth Warren tried to wise him up about student loans …. back when Biden supported making ’em nondischargeable.  So long ago I can’t find it with a quick search.

      Yeah, that long ago.

      But yes, like you, I find that what he’s done since becoming President has made up for all that shit.  And then some.

      Reply
    80. 80.

      Mai Naem mobile

      I try and listen to stuff like this on the radio rather than watching it. Britt sounded awful on the radio. She sounded like a HS student trying out for a role on a HS play.

      Reply
    82. 82.

      rk

      She named her kids Bennett (girl) and Ridgeway (boy). Good grief! I stopped watching at that point. Tells me all I need to know about her. White woman with an obvious cross hanging around her neck from the reddest of the red states. This is what they want to contrast with Biden’s age. I’m sure the youth of America will absolutely relate to her. Republicans have lost their minds.

      Reply
    83. 83.

      AlaskaReader

      @Argiope: I’m so sorry.

      Anytime I visit relatives and I get their remotes I always go into the channel selections and remove as many as I know are deleterious.

      On return visits I’ve even noticed some have not been put back in circulation. Warms my heart when I see that…..

      Might be worth a try, even if it’s just a temporary thing.  Any little bit has to help.

      Just as ‘parental controls’ are a thing regards children, controls ‘for’ one’s parents ought to be a set piece in preferences too.

      Reply
    85. 85.

      ArchTeryx

      As usual, late and stupid. Being chronically ill sucks. However…

      … in response to some commentary between @Sister Golden Bear and @MomSense, we’ve got several trans folks in our circle of friends here in New York State and we’re prepared to have our own little Anne Frank shelter if it comes to that. I’m truly hoping that there are a lot of folks like us if Ragnarok occurs and Trump is re-elected despite tonight’s barnburner of a speech.

      We’re not letting people like Micki and Rayne get hauled off to the camps without an armed fight if it comes to that. We’re all hoping it doesn’t.

      Reply
    86. 86.

      Jackie

      Oh, good grief! We wondered why Santos attended the SOTU…

      “Three months after former Rep. George Santos’ colleagues expelled him for a staggering array of alleged crimes and ethical violations, he has apparently decided that man cannot live by Cameo alone—and he wants his job back,” the Daily Beast reports.

      Reply

