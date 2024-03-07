Is it just me, or is Katie Britt giving a world-historically terrible SOTU response? This is Bobby Jindal-level bad.
Open thread.
Open thread.
Chacal Charles Calthrop
agreed
stinger
I checked in a few times, but she was so hissingly emphatic, I couldn’t tell what she was so intense about. Every so often I’d unmute her, but only for a few seconds. Yikes.
Quinerly
This is fucking crazy town.
Shalimar
I know her. She isn’t as bad in real life as she has to be in political life. I won’t watch her embarrass herself reading the talking points it takes to be a MAGA in good standing these days.
Ramona
The CSPAN commenter just said that for the first time in memory, the President outlasted a Congressional session staying in the chamber a half hour after concluding his State of the Union report.
jackmac
I gave up a few minutes in as she repeatedly sounded like she was about to burst into tears. Britt was in over her head.
Almost Retired
That was profoundly creepy. It’s like she was auditioning for a soap opera or a reality show. No casting agent would hire her. Too over the top. Although she might be ready for her close up, Mr. DeMille. Ick. Just yuck.
wenchacha
Was she one of the mean ladies from The Hunger Games?
Jimmiraybob
Very Televangelist.
Captain C
Over in the SOTU thread below I described it as such:
The reply Senator is on now. She sounds like she’s part Valley Girl, and like she’s giving a high school speech. Also, her voice sounds like Trump-bait, with weirdly-placed giggles. I’m in the other room, so I’m listening to her speech without seeing her face/bearing.
It’s like mirrorverse Elle from Legally Blonde, where she’s a mean girl who’s not that great at faking emotions.
Sister Golden Bear pointed out that it’s Christian Fundie Woman little girl voice.
Gretchen
Ugh. She’s just a wife and mom, here in her kitchen, using her soft baby voice so she doesn’t scare any of the menfolk into thinking she has ideas or demands or anything. I can’t even think of how she could carry the stereotype any further without dressing entirely in pink sparkles. She does have the great big cross to let us know she’s a Christian as all good Americans should be.
She does the reflexive smile with every sentence, including how the future of our nature is in danger (smile) we’ll have less freedoms than previous generations (smile) the American nightmare (smile) Southern border (smile) small business (girlish giggle).
Her kids are Bennet and Ridgeway.
Sure Lurkalot
She sounded breathy like the narrator of that commercial for abandoned ailing pets, I kept expecting her to break out into “and just 29 cents per day will…”
And bonkers (h/t Quinerly).
Captain C
@Argiope: Given that your (notional your) assholery has real world results, I’m going to go with Popehat’s Law of Goats, to wit:
He who fucks goats, either as part of a performance or to troll those he deems has overly delicate sensibilities is simply, a goatfucker.
(Warning: Urban Dictionary Links)
SiubhanDuinne
Alabangelist, Stepford, Handmaid. But as I said in the thread downstairs, I guarangoddamtee she’s going to run for President in 2028. I promise you.
Ksmiami
I’m really worried about her kids at this point..
Ksmiami
@SiubhanDuinne: not after this performance.
MomSense
Andrew Weissman just posted “I don’t think Katie Britt is going to get the lead in the school play this year”
Captain C
Someone (Nicole Wallace?) pointing out that the Senator from Alabama did not mention the IVF decision at all.
clay
@SiubhanDuinne: It won’t matter. If Trump is still alive, he’ll run again for the Republican nomination, and he’ll probably get it again (despite being a two+ time loser).
Johnnybuck
She was fucking horrible.
3Sice
Never mind Dobbs. A real southron patriot is willing to die of an ectopic pregnancy.
From Threads: Someone edited Britt’s Wikipedia entry:
Katie Elizabeth Britt (née Boyd; born February 2, 1982) is an American politician and attorney who is a member of The Handmaid’s Tale and not one of the good ones. She is also somehow the junior United States senator from Alabama since 2023.
Lyrebird
@Argiope: I think she is a senator not a representative, but I don’t want to give her clicks even via Wikipedia to find out!
And totally agreed! I hate the fakeness and I hate the endorsement of oppressing and endangering others. the current Squeaker of the House, too. We gotta vote ’em out of power for sure!
ETA: Oh I didn’t know I was missing an epic WIki edit! Thanks Kristine!
Leto
@SiubhanDuinne: possibly, but will conservative men vote for her? They still think women shouldn’t be allowed to vote, let alone leave the house.
Kinder, Küche, Kirche
Argiope
@Lyrebird: my bad. SENATOR Babyvoice-just-asking-questions-PAC-ad narrator. Still an asshole.
Shalimar
@Argiope: It’s Alabama. Britt is arguably our least-worst Republican politician. The only other one I can think of who isn’t consistently horrible to people is Kay Ivey. Who I really like personally and have lunch with occasionally when she is in town (with a group of regulars, not just me). I do not talk politics with Kay Ivey or I would yell at her for being a public bigot.
Leto
Bobby Jindal and Katie Britt walk into a bar.
No one knows who they are.
The end.
– via Avalune
Chetan Murthy
@Shalimar: i had a friend once who was very kind to me, and to everyone I knew. As far as I know, he was very kind to gay people too. I’m pretty brown and he was kind to me, i’m fully willing to believe that he was very kind to black people too. But as far back as Dubya He was the right-wing nut job who quoted from NRO; And of course when the time came he voted for the white supremacist racist misogynist Russian agent TFG.
It did not matter that in person he was very kind and gentle and a really nice guy. You vote for a white supremacist, you caucus with a white supremacist, you’re white supremacist. He was really butthurt when I told him I couldn’t be friends anymore. Accused me of making him an unperson and other kinds of things. notably, he didn’t recant his vote for TFG.
Leto
@SiubhanDuinne: “she makes me feel funny, like when I used to climb the rope in gym class”
3Sice
I would have run out a visibly in the bag Lindsay Graham….
HumboldtBlue
“And now, Tammy Faye Quaker will issue the GOP response”
Hahahahahaha…
Almost Retired
@Captain C: That’s it! I forgot about the concept of the Christian little girl voice. That’s exactly what that was. It’s all just so creepy.
Lyrebird
@Argiope: Yes and a dangerous one! Have you ever read the late great Molly Ivins article about Camille Paglia? (if in a rush, skip to the last line or so.)
Steeplejack
Katie Britt was 😦. It was like Trump’s “American carnage” speech remixed by Serena Joy from The Handmaid’s Tale, with autotune set to “baby girl voice.”
Shalimar
@Chetan Murthy: Eh. We’re not really friends so that isn’t necessary. It’s a group of old people who get together and tell stories about what it was like 30-40 years ago. Probably the most harmless thing Kay does with her life now.
Argiope
@Shalimar: My dad is the coolest, most fun 81-year-old, not-personally-bigoted, decent Republican around. But he’s an asshole. He’s MY asshole, so I stay in contact and love him, but I’m clear he’s an asshole by Chetan’s definition above, to which I subscribe. It’s disappointing since he raised me to be suspicious of flimflammery but bought it hook, line, sinker and half the boat when served up by Fox etc. I do think it’s worth preserving relationships with these folks simply because it makes it harder for them to demonize us.
Easterbunny
Mood stabilizer STAT. Definitely a Stepford, totally off the rails and out of touch with actual data. I’m glad she’s had a pretty good life thus far and hope for her kids sake she isn’t dragged too hard for the theatrics. And yes, I’m doing much better than 3 years ago.
3Sice
Shouldn’t they be turning these folks out from the pulpit?
Chetan Murthy
@HumboldtBlue: I listened to Granpa Joe, and involuntarily broke out in a laugh like Muttley the Dog.
Leto
@HumboldtBlue: it’s almost like the can’t see past their eyelashes.
Shalimar
@Steeplejack: I am actually tempted to watch now that I read about how terrible and over-the-top it was. I have seen her speak before. She’s very boring.
SiubhanDuinne
Shut up, hissy kitty!
Back in the day, we spelled it “Get back, honky cat!”
Leto
@SiubhanDuinne: are you our designated Balloon Juice “Jive Translator”?
Bokonon
But … but … wait!! Katie Britt is young! She’s YOUNG! YOUNG YOUNG YOUNG! You mean it isn’t working?
[It’s kind of fun to watch the GOP’s cynicism and attempts and media manipulation blow up in their faces. ]
B1naryS3rf
The worst part is you know Fixed Noise and all the rest will be reaching for the Kleenex when they re view and talk about her speech. And only some of them will be for their faces.
GQP = extreme personality disorder of a Party that ignores restraining orders.
Odie Hugh Manatee
She sounds like she is breathlessly reading a really shitty horror novel while someone is holding a bloody dildo to her throat.
Holy crap, is this all they got in response? No wonder they had a woman deliver it.
Argiope
@AlaskaReader: believe me when I tell you I’ve considered it, but he has found YouTube and the rest of the Internet plus all the alternative medicine supplement pusher newsletters so I think that ship has sailed.
Ramona
@SiubhanDuinne: He was fucking AWESOME tonight!
I’d taken a dislike to Biden in the eighties watching the way he handled Anita Hill’s testimony about Clarence Thomas sexually harassing her. But in my eyes, the good he has done now outweighs his bungling then.
Argiope
@Odie Hugh Manatee: perfect description. It’s this strange obsession they have with sexualized violence. Pedophiles, trafficking……. The prurience is so clear to anyone who isn’t them. I’m telling you, some of these evangelicals truly NEED Jesus. They absolutely require a sky daddy to keep them in line.
ETA and that is NOT an invitation for any perpetually chafed trolls to pile on. Begone in advance!
Chetan Murthy
@Ramona: You’re right about all of that. I’d add the way he was on the wrong side of the issue when Professor Elizabeth Warren tried to wise him up about student loans …. back when Biden supported making ’em nondischargeable. So long ago I can’t find it with a quick search.
Yeah, that long ago.
But yes, like you, I find that what he’s done since becoming President has made up for all that shit. And then some.
Gretchen
@Almost Retired: Jess Piper of Blue Missouri calls that the fundie baby voice. Michelle Duggar and Mike Johnson’s wife have it. They don’t let women be adults.
Mai Naem mobile
I try and listen to stuff like this on the radio rather than watching it. Britt sounded awful on the radio. She sounded like a HS student trying out for a role on a HS play.
rk
She named her kids Bennett (girl) and Ridgeway (boy). Good grief! I stopped watching at that point. Tells me all I need to know about her. White woman with an obvious cross hanging around her neck from the reddest of the red states. This is what they want to contrast with Biden’s age. I’m sure the youth of America will absolutely relate to her. Republicans have lost their minds.
AlaskaReader
@Argiope: I’m so sorry.
Anytime I visit relatives and I get their remotes I always go into the channel selections and remove as many as I know are deleterious.
On return visits I’ve even noticed some have not been put back in circulation. Warms my heart when I see that…..
Might be worth a try, even if it’s just a temporary thing. Any little bit has to help.
Just as ‘parental controls’ are a thing regards children, controls ‘for’ one’s parents ought to be a set piece in preferences too.
Leto
@SiubhanDuinne: slays me, every time!
ArchTeryx
As usual, late and stupid. Being chronically ill sucks. However…
… in response to some commentary between @Sister Golden Bear and @MomSense, we’ve got several trans folks in our circle of friends here in New York State and we’re prepared to have our own little Anne Frank shelter if it comes to that. I’m truly hoping that there are a lot of folks like us if Ragnarok occurs and Trump is re-elected despite tonight’s barnburner of a speech.
We’re not letting people like Micki and Rayne get hauled off to the camps without an armed fight if it comes to that. We’re all hoping it doesn’t.
Jackie
Oh, good grief! We wondered why Santos attended the SOTU…
“Three months after former Rep. George Santos’ colleagues expelled him for a staggering array of alleged crimes and ethical violations, he has apparently decided that man cannot live by Cameo alone—and he wants his job back,” the Daily Beast reports.
