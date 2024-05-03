This fucking guy:

Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Tex.) and his wife allegedly accepted $600,000 in bribes from an oil company controlled by the Azerbaijan government and a bank headquartered in Mexico, according to a federal indictment unsealed in Texas on Friday.

You know what you call an anti-abortion Democrat like Cuellar? A fucking Republican. Unfortunately in 2022 this happened:

The recount wrapped up Tuesday, and Cuellar picked up eight votes, defeating progressive challenger Jessica Cisneros by 289 votes overall, the party said.

Cuellar didn’t have a primary opponent this year, since Cisneros gave up after pushing that rock up the hill in 2020 and 2022, all the while being fought by the DCCC as they supported this anti-abortion sack of shit to the tune of $4.3 million in 2022. It’s a D+3 district, so it’s not like Cuellar has some special sauce that has him winning in, say, a R+3 district. If the DCCC had stayed out, we wouldn’t be here today.

Cuellar can withdraw, but it sounds like he’s going to go even lower than whale shit (i.e., Bob Menendez) and stay in the race.

His wife Imelda (irony just died) was also indicted. The indictment alleges a 7-year pattern of corruption, which means not only can he be bought, but he can be bought cheap.