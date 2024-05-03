Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Beat the drum slowly and play the fife lowly

by | 22 Comments

This post is in: 

This fucking guy:

Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Tex.) and his wife allegedly accepted $600,000 in bribes from an oil company controlled by the Azerbaijan government and a bank headquartered in Mexico, according to a federal indictment unsealed in Texas on Friday.

You know what you call an anti-abortion Democrat like Cuellar?  A fucking Republican.  Unfortunately in 2022 this happened:

The recount wrapped up Tuesday, and Cuellar picked up eight votes, defeating progressive challenger Jessica Cisneros by 289 votes overall, the party said.

Cuellar didn’t have a primary opponent this year, since Cisneros gave up after pushing that rock up the hill in 2020 and 2022, all the while being fought by the DCCC as they supported this anti-abortion sack of shit to the tune of $4.3 million in 2022.  It’s a D+3 district, so it’s not like Cuellar has some special sauce that has him winning in, say, a R+3 district.   If the DCCC had stayed out, we wouldn’t be here today.

Cuellar can withdraw, but it sounds like he’s going to go even lower than whale shit (i.e., Bob Menendez) and stay in the race.

His wife Imelda (irony just died) was also indicted.  The indictment alleges a 7-year pattern of corruption, which means not only can he be bought, but he can be bought cheap.

    22Comments

    1. 1.

      trollhattan

      Whee, grift Friday!

      Today’s Letters of Note email begins with this gem.

      Dear Sir/Madam,

      After buying a tin of ‘Alphabetti Spaghetti’ in my local supermarket I was horrified to find that by arranging the letters on the side of my young daughter’s plate, not only was I able to spell the word ‘fuck’, but also ‘shit’ and ‘wank’ as well. It’s coming to something when supermarkets openly peddle filth like this to young children.

      Mrs J. Blackford
      Eversham
      Letter to Viz
      1995

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Ihop

      Does anyone else remember the federal investigation into money laundering by the iranian revolutionary guard related to trump tower baku?

      I do. I hope this is related.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Betty Cracker

      Interesting how the most corrupt and disloyal pieces of shit in the caucus tend to be dinosaurs like Cuellar. Conventional wisdom casts lefties as potential villains, but they tend to be team players when the chips are down and don’t drag down the brand by denying women’s status as fully adult humans.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      KrackenJack

      I have a forlorn hope that these corruption prosecutions against Dems who richly deserve it are setting the stage for bi-partisan prosecutions. I’ve mentioned before being old enough to remember ABSCAM in 1980. No need for an FBI sting in this case, just follow the money.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Baud

      D+3 doesn’t seem like a lot for 2022. It should be sufficient for 2024, but it looks like we’ll have to hope that the voters hold their noses.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      John S.

      Cisneros gave up after pushing that rock up the hill in 2020 and 2022, all the while being fought by the DCCC as they supported this anti-abortion sack of shit to the tune of $4.3 million in 2022.

      And who was chair of the DCCC in 2022? Noted sack of shit Sean Patrick Maloney (who has a real knack for fucking over progressives while simultaneously fucking over the Democratic Party).

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Geminid

      I hope Cuellar stays in, because no write-in candidate will beat the Republican. He’s voted with his party on every issue but abortion, but even there the National Right to Life political committee rated Cuellar at 7 out of 100, and the Susan B. Anthony List gave him a zero.

      This was in 2022, when NARAL’s political committee gave him a 70 rating. That was behind almost all Democrats, but ahead of almost all Republicans. And as far as I know, he doesn’t trash other Democrats.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      smith

      @kindness: Seems to me that in a D+3 district, that would probably just hand the seat to the R. If Cuellar could be forced to resign, or could be expelled, what is the procedure for filling his seat?

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Geminid

      @John S.: That press release is dated November 9, 2022. If the money was spent after the primary, I have no problem with it. We needed that seat.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      BR

      Given how bad the Gaza / protests / youth voting etc. news cycle has been, I’ve been thinking about a best case scenario for Biden (and the country, really):

      1. Protests on campus slow down as the news cycle moves on and colleges wrap up for the school year.
      2. One way or another, the fighting ends in Gaza, either by Netanyahu running out of things to attack or a ceasefire.
      3. By mid/late summer, World Central Kitchen, with overt assistance from Biden and the US government are visibly all over Gaza feeding people.
      4. The GOP starts complaining about all the food that Biden is giving to people in Gaza.
      5. By the fall the debate about Gaza is a question of “should we feed them?” and Biden is very publicly saying “yes, and here’s my BFF Chef Andres who is hard at work with my help”. That settles into a classic GOP vs. Dem debate that aligns students once again with Dems.
      6. Biden through backchannels makes clear that he will not tolerate an October surprise from the Israeli government.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      dr. bloor

      He’s probably beyond shame or principle or anything else, but I for one wouldn’t want to be on Hakeem Jeffries’s shit list.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Suzanne

      @Betty Cracker:

      Conventional wisdom casts lefties as potential villains, but they tend to be team players when the chips are down and don’t drag down the brand by denying women’s status as fully adult humans. 

      Careful now….. I’m sure there’s some way to blame this on Bernie Sanders and Elisabeth Warren and random people on Twitter!

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Cheryl from Maryland

      Great post title which leads me to the rest of the lyrics – I’m a young cowboy, and I know I’ve done wrong.  Eat shit and die, Cuellar.  We don’t need you.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      $8 blue check mistermix

      A bit more context:  Cuellar won the general by 57-43 in 2022 – he didn’t need $4.3 million of DCCC money to win the general.  It was all about the primary.   And, remember, they spent in 2020 to defeat Cisneros also.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      sab

      @BR: Gazans may well have mostly starved to death by midsummer. That is why the kids are so upset. Nothing they can do about it, but the young don’t know that yet.

      Reply

