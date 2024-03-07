Watch President Biden’s State of the Union Address tomorrow – Thursday, March 7 – at 9 PM ET to hear him discuss his commitment to lowering costs, taking on drug companies again, protecting women’s reproductive health, saving democracy, and uniting the country. pic.twitter.com/cY5aAdPyYE — The White House (@WhiteHouse) March 6, 2024

Official WH livestreaming website here.

(I’m not liable to use the ‘Click or hold an emoji [choice of thumbs-up, heart, or party hat] to share your reaction to any part of the address as it happens live’ feature… but I trust President Biden’s excellent media team to know that other younger people will.)

.@JoeBiden will speak to the nation during his State of the Union address on Thursday. We’re bringing together supporters from across the country to hear about our historic progress and what’s to come for America’s future. Join our virtual watch party.https://t.co/wZ7IwXK15b — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) March 6, 2024

Alabama Senator Katie Britt, formerly Shakedown Shelby’s press secretary, has been awarded the offical GOP rebuttal, hopefully to follow in the blighted footsteps of Bobby Jindal and Marco Rubio. TFG announced he’ll be live-Truth-Social-ing through it, assuming he doesn’t get distracted / glitch out. And Tucker Carlson will do his own rebuttal, no doubt further trumpeting the virtues of ‘benevolent’ dictatorship, straight from Putin’s dispatches.

Tomorrow evening at 9 PM ET, I'll deliver my State of the Union address. Here's what that means. — President Biden (@POTUS) March 6, 2024

The State of the Union isn’t just a speech – it’s my report to you, the American people. You hired me to get the job done, build an economy that works for working people, and make life better for families. Tomorrow, I’ll update you on our progress and lay out the path ahead. My Administration has accomplished more over three years than most presidents have in eight – From investing in infrastructure and lowering health care costs to abolishing junk fees, making the wealthy pay their fair share, and fighting for women’s reproductive health care. But there is still so much to do before the job’s done. That includes lowering prescription drug prices for every American, getting student debt relief to hardworking borrowers, restoring a woman’s right to choose, and banning assault weapons and high-capacity magazines. Tune in at 9 PM ET tomorrow evening for my plan on how we get it done. http://WH.gov/SOTU.

The 20 Guests Who Will Sit With Jill Biden at the State of the Union – Among the attendees will be the prime minister of Sweden and women who were denied an abortion and in vitro fertilization. via @nytimes https://t.co/gdRW2Cuyh7 — Olav Mitchell Underdal (@omunderdal) March 7, 2024



[Gift link]

… Among the guests are a woman from Alabama whose in vitro fertilization treatments were stopped after a state court decision, and another from Texas who was denied an abortion in the state despite what her doctors said would be health complications from the pregnancy. Their presence signals Mr. Biden’s emphasis on an issue that has lifted Democrats in recent elections as he faces a rematch with former President Donald J. Trump, whom he trails in many polls. They are among a number of guests intended to touch on health policy, including Maria Shriver, the journalist who has become a women’s health advocate. Also on the list are the head of the United Automobile Workers and a number of union members, as the president seeks to burnish his labor bona fides. Other guests, including a mayor, a police officer and the prime minister of Sweden, represent a range of issues, from student debt forgiveness to infrastructure to jobs programs. The wars in Ukraine and Gaza that have consumed so much of Mr. Biden’s time in the past year received scant representation. The White House had hoped that Olena Zelenska, the first lady of Ukraine, and Yulia Navalnaya, the widow of the Russian opposition leader Aleksei A. Navalny, would attend, but both said they could not make it. The only guest connected with the Middle East crisis will be a U.S. Navy commander who earned a Bronze Star protecting ships from Houthi rebels…

