Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

… gradually, and then suddenly.

Historically it was a little unusual for the president to be an incoherent babbling moron.

Republicans want to make it harder to vote and easier for them to cheat.

Quote tweet friends, screenshot enemies.

Republicans don’t want a speaker to lead them; they want a hostage.

The arc of the moral universe doesn’t bend itself. it’s up to us.

No one could have predicted…

“And when the Committee says to “report your income,” that could mean anything!

“The difference between stupidity and genius is that genius has its limits.”

Somebody needs to explain to DeSantis that nobody needs to do anything to make him look bad.

Perhaps you mistook them for somebody who gives a damn.

Tide comes in. Tide goes out. You can’t explain that.

Red lights blinking on democracy’s dashboard

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

There is no right way to do the wrong thing.

Their freedom requires your slavery.

I’ve spoken to my cat about this, but it doesn’t seem to do any good.

A democracy can’t function when people can’t distinguish facts from lies.

One of our two political parties is a cult whose leader admires Vladimir Putin.

So it was an October Surprise A Day, like an Advent calendar but for crime.

Let me eat cake. The rest of you could stand to lose some weight, frankly.

Innocent people don’t delay justice.

Within six months Twitter will be fully self-driving.

Another missed opportunity for Jamie Dimon to just shut the fuck up.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Thursday Morning Open Thread: State of the Union Address Tonight

Thursday Morning Open Thread: State of the Union Address Tonight

by | 17 Comments

This post is in: , ,

Official WH livestreaming website here.

(I’m not liable to use the ‘Click or hold an emoji [choice of thumbs-up, heart, or party hat] to share your reaction to any part of the address as it happens live’ feature… but I trust President Biden’s excellent media team to know that other younger people will.)

Alabama Senator Katie Britt, formerly Shakedown Shelby’s press secretary, has been awarded the offical GOP rebuttal, hopefully to follow in the blighted footsteps of Bobby Jindal and Marco Rubio. TFG announced he’ll be live-Truth-Social-ing through it, assuming he doesn’t get distracted / glitch out. And Tucker Carlson will do his own rebuttal, no doubt further trumpeting the virtues of ‘benevolent’ dictatorship, straight from Putin’s dispatches.

The State of the Union isn’t just a speech – it’s my report to you, the American people.

You hired me to get the job done, build an economy that works for working people, and make life better for families.

Tomorrow, I’ll update you on our progress and lay out the path ahead.

My Administration has accomplished more over three years than most presidents have in eight –

From investing in infrastructure and lowering health care costs to abolishing junk fees, making the wealthy pay their fair share, and fighting for women’s reproductive health care.

But there is still so much to do before the job’s done.

That includes lowering prescription drug prices for every American, getting student debt relief to hardworking borrowers, restoring a woman’s right to choose, and banning assault weapons and high-capacity magazines.

Tune in at 9 PM ET tomorrow evening for my plan on how we get it done. http://WH.gov/SOTU.


[Gift link]

Among the guests are a woman from Alabama whose in vitro fertilization treatments were stopped after a state court decision, and another from Texas who was denied an abortion in the state despite what her doctors said would be health complications from the pregnancy. Their presence signals Mr. Biden’s emphasis on an issue that has lifted Democrats in recent elections as he faces a rematch with former President Donald J. Trump, whom he trails in many polls.

They are among a number of guests intended to touch on health policy, including Maria Shriver, the journalist who has become a women’s health advocate.

Also on the list are the head of the United Automobile Workers and a number of union members, as the president seeks to burnish his labor bona fides. Other guests, including a mayor, a police officer and the prime minister of Sweden, represent a range of issues, from student debt forgiveness to infrastructure to jobs programs.

The wars in Ukraine and Gaza that have consumed so much of Mr. Biden’s time in the past year received scant representation. The White House had hoped that Olena Zelenska, the first lady of Ukraine, and Yulia Navalnaya, the widow of the Russian opposition leader Aleksei A. Navalny, would attend, but both said they could not make it. The only guest connected with the Middle East crisis will be a U.S. Navy commander who earned a Bronze Star protecting ships from Houthi rebels…

I approve the following message:

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • Cacti
  • comrade scotts agenda of rage
  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • JAFD
  • Melancholy Jaques
  • NotMax
  • OzarkHillbilly
  • sab
  • Sid

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    17Comments

    2. 2.

      OzarkHillbilly

      I’ve never watched a SOTU, I expect the tradition will hold tonight. I’ll catch the highlights and the lowlifes in the AM.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      For some reason I have it in my head that these were always done on a Tuesday.

      I stopped watching them sometime during the Clinton administration which might explain why I totally forgot that Jindal once did a rebuttal. Heh heh, and who says those rebuttals don’t serve a purpose? They allow supposed up-and-comers in the GQP to fall flat on their face.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      NotMax

      Hey jackaldom. Near as I can tell from so far away Mom’s computer (my old one I lugged to NY for her several years ago) has given up the ghost. It may be a kaput power supply but that’s only a guess. Presumably dead one maybe 10 or so years old, certainly no less. Nothing of import on the hard drive to transfer.

      Light web browsing, checking e-mail and train schedules, attending Zoom lectures, infrequent Skype and playing solitaire about the extent of her requirements. What y’all think of this as a shiny replacement?

      Crappy (as in non-major holiday) time of year to go shopping for one.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Melancholy Jaques

      @Dorothy A. Winsor:

      Will the media portray the heckling as rude and inappropriate or as a valiant defense of the economically anxious Americans who have been forgotten or left behind or otherwise not given the attention to which they are entitled?

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.