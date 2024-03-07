On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. Submit Your Photos

way2blue

So. Cook Islands. I’d been wanting to visit another island nation in the South Pacific that retained traditional culture, not completely dependent on tourism. The Cook Islands had been recommended by a friend who’d visited 10 years ago. The 15 islands of the Cook archipelago stretch across ~1400 kms of the South Pacific. They were first settled around 1000 AD by Polynesians thought to have migrated from Tahiti, ~1100 km to the ENE. Rarotonga is the largest & most populated of archipelago, and the island we visited first.