way2blue
So. Cook Islands. I’d been wanting to visit another island nation in the South Pacific that retained traditional culture, not completely dependent on tourism. The Cook Islands had been recommended by a friend who’d visited 10 years ago. The 15 islands of the Cook archipelago stretch across ~1400 kms of the South Pacific. They were first settled around 1000 AD by Polynesians thought to have migrated from Tahiti, ~1100 km to the ENE. Rarotonga is the largest & most populated of archipelago, and the island we visited first.
After much Google sleuthing I booked a bungalow at a small resort which focuses on sustainability (e.g., eliminating single-use plastic), supporting Maori art, and giving back to the community (profits are folded back into island education, healthcare… ) This view is from our bungalow porch. The black slab in the foreground is beautifully carved and polished basalt.
The island is circled by a single coastal road that we could walk to a couple beachfront restaurants and a lovely garden which also had a small cafe. The garden has been reclaimed from swampy pasture.
The garden’s paths wander through lush plantings and lily ponds.
The church just across the street was my favorite as the outer coral stone walls had not been whitewashed. Hard to see, but people are buried in substantial concrete ‘sarcophagus’ (sarcophagi). Both in churchyards and in the front yards of homes. On Aitutaki, I saw more rustic burials with large coral blocks forming a mound.
I attended a Sunday morning service the day we were leaving. The singing by the choir was amazing, both a cappella and accompanied by organ. Note the fans on the poles and the two flat screens on the front wall, which scrolled the text of the service. In Maori of course. Coincidentally, the week we visited Rarotonga—being cyclone season—was a vacation week to pray for cyclones to not hit Rarotonga.
We planned to hike to Wigmore’s Waterfall, the trailhead for the cross-island hike, but kept missing the turnoff and instead ended up on a farm road that wound along a stream valley. Walked past a few cows and a bull (thankfully) tethered to stakes. And glimpses of Te Rua Manga (The Needle) in the distance.
Most land on Rarotonga is privately owned and passed down through generations. This road though wasn’t marked private—rather had signs posted for a footrace. So I hope we weren’t intruding. Here, some lovely flowers along the side of the road asking for a photo.
Our resort overlooked a low-tide beach that we walked east one morning till we were blocked by basalt boulders.
Then turned around and walked west till we were blocked by trees. Those chips of basalt are sharp on bare feet…
Our lodging was on the south side of the island. Around to the north is a former colonial British Consul building, now a restaurant. With an awesome setting for watching sunsets. And watching people stand behind the picture frame for a photo.
