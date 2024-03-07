Trump’s attorneys have built up so much good will with the judges in the Trump cases, I can totally see why their first thought is to ask the judge to buy them some more time to get it together.

I hope I’m right about how this is going to turn out for them.

My first laugh of the day.

In a new letter tonight, Alina Habba is asking Judge Lew Kaplan — who has yet to rule on Trump’s request to stay enforcement of the $83.3 million E. Jean Carroll judgment as his post-trial motions are resolved — for some mercy. 1/ — Lisa Rubin (@lawofruby) March 6, 2024

.

What does this mean? Trump could be having difficulty arranging for a bond of $91-plus million, which is what will be required to cover the judgment and interest. 3/ — Lisa Rubin (@lawofruby) March 6, 2024

.

—and expecting that Kaplan will deny his request for a longer stay, he is trying to buy himself time to obtain one or free up sufficient cash. FIN. — Lisa Rubin (@lawofruby) March 6, 2024

.

The Letter to Judge Kaplan

Something something flies honey vinegar.

Totally open thread.