You are here: Home / Open Threads / Alina Habba: Fuck You, Oh Wait, Can You Help Us Out Here? (Open Thread)

Alina Habba: Fuck You, Oh Wait, Can You Help Us Out Here? (Open Thread)

by | 44 Comments

Trump’s attorneys have built up so much good will with the judges in the Trump cases, I can totally see why their first thought is to ask the judge to buy them some more time to get it together.

I hope I’m right about how this is going to turn out for them.

My first laugh of the day.

.

.

.

The Letter to Judge Kaplan

Something something flies honey vinegar.

Totally open thread.

    44Comments

    2. 2.

      Trivia Man

      It’s been years of vexatious litigation and successful punting to some future reckoning that just never arrived. Im cautiously optimistic there will be actual consequences for once.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      WaterGirl

      Speaking of point and laugh:

      Michael Harriot
      @michaelharriot

      The 25 white Republicans who wrote Alabama’s new anti-DEI bill may have inadvertently made college football (and all Division I NCAA sports) illegal

      I don’t know who this person is, but I hope it’s true that these racists have totally stepped in it.  Are the folks on the right so blinded with hate and the quest for power that they are unable to understand the consequences of throwing shit together and hoping it flies?

      I wonder if they are able to draw the dotted line between something and a likely outcome.  Are they able to look at a glass that’s precariously close to the edge of the counter, and think I should move that back so it doesn’t get knocked off?

      And yet they have amassed all this power and are doing a pretty good job of poking holes in our democracy.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Shalimar

      Surprised Trump didn’t kidnap Elon Musk while he was at Mar-a-Lago and hold him for $550 million ransom.  He has that secret locked room and everything already prepared.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      OzarkHillbilly

      The only sure thing about going thru life screwing, insulting, and humiliating anyone and everyone you cross paths with as trump has, is that sooner or later the chickens are going to come home to roost. And when they do, they are sure to shit all over your head.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      WaterGirl

      @Trivia Man: Since it appears unlikely that the reckoning will come  at the Supreme Court level, we’re looking at you, line judges and appellate judges.

      BJ attorneys, are normal people successful when they ask the judge for an extra day or two to get their homework in after the due date?

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Anonymous At Work

      TFG kinda screwed himself with his separate proposal for a $100 million bond in his civil fraud case, showing he has $100 million in liquidity.  My understanding of the law here is that TFG can still appeal the $83.3 million verdict (plus interest) but the verdict will accumulate interest AND that E Jean Carroll will be able to start seizure proceedings against his assets.

      The kicker here is that there is a financial monitor from the civil fraud case overseeing TFG’s assets who can attest to what money is where and the sufficiency of such assets.

      Finally, while people might think “start big” like going for Trump Tower, I say to “start personal” with Trump’s airplane and some other amenities, citing the danger of rapid depreciation from use.  TFG, flying coach?  TFG, having to scramble to charter flights?  Warms me in the way that ghost pepper chili cannot.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Anonymous At Work

      @WaterGirl: I was thinking about this in context of DeSantis and UF firing all their DEI employees.  Title IX compliance is something taken seriously under Democratic presidents and failing a Title IX audit ain’t small potatoes.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Trivia Man

      Side note on language here. My son had a very headstrong personality and did not hesitate to butt heads with anyone. My most frequent admonition to him was You catch more flies with honey than you do with vinegar. (Spoiler: it never worked with him.)

      Fast forward a few years and i was shocked to discover thats not true. Flies ate attracted to rotten meat more than sugar, and vinegar is much more their preference. (I still use the phrase cause i like the sentiment and dont have a replacement)

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Shalimar

      @WaterGirl: Political reporter for The Root.  His book, Black AF History, is also hilarious and insightful.

      Edited for spelling, though inciteful is also true since it triggers white supremacists.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Trivia Man

      @Anonymous At Work: 100% agree

      I know the AG has her eye on 40 Wall Street, but the plane and other personal joys would cut him to the quick. AFAIK, when seizing starts you don’t get to puck what they take. Its winner’s choice.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Sean

      In open thread news:

      Looks like No Labels is going to go through with it, with *someone* running as their candidates. To be determined later. There’s a slight hedge in the article that things could change before tomorrow, but they seem out and proud about it today. They also freely admit now that they won’t be on the ballot in all 50 states. (I’m guessing just the ones that could cause the most harm). What happens if you launch a campaign but have no candidates?

      https://apnews.com/article/no-labels-candidates-selection-third-party-ea3f28a5e35f0789e873ac42369b0a77

      After months of leaving open whether the group would offer a ticket, No Labels delegates are expected to vote Friday in favor of launching a presidential campaign for this fall’s election, according to the people familiar with the matter, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the group’s internal deliberations.

      No Labels will not name its presidential and vice presidential picks on Friday, when roughly 800 delegates meet virtually in a private meeting. The group is instead expected to debut a formal selection process late next week for potential candidates who would be selected in the coming weeks, the people said.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Anonymous At Work

      @Trivia Man: AG James absolutely should take 40 Wall Street and liquidate it for market value, including tear-down or extensive remodeling.  Also to kick out a lot of Russians.  It’s valuable real estate in its own right and would relegate the family to the outer boroughs after the patriarch Fred worked so hard to make the family respectable (hint: Fred failed).

      Carroll is the one to go after the plane and his small joys.  Especially since I imagine he’d start spouting off again and defame her even more.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Dangerman

      Habba Habba do? Or don’t? There is no try. Or cry. There is no crying in getting your literal or figurative balls in a vice.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Trivia Man

      @Anonymous At Work: I wonder how much equity he actually owns free and clear. It very well could be that to get to $400 mil + $83 mil it will take everything he “owns” and still might fall short.

      Im here for it!

      Reply
    25. 25.

      WaterGirl

      @Trivia Man: How clever of me, then, not have used the words honey and vinegar without specifying which one catches more flies! :-)

      And if we really want to get down to it, I’m sure you catch more flies with shit than with either vinegar or honey.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Almost Retired

      I don’t know why this amuses me, but I see in the letter that annoying attorney John Sauer from the immunity case has a law office located on “North Outer Forty Road.”  This is a great address for a farm implement auction yard, but seems kind of rural for someone positioning himself as a fancy big city lawyer guy.   Couldn’t find an office suite on Lower Perjury Lane or South Malpractice Boulevard, Mr. Sauer?

      Reply
    32. 32.

      RaflW

      @Sean:

      No Labels will not name its presidential and vice presidential picks on Friday… the group is instead expected to debut a formal selection process late next week for potential candidates who would be selected in the coming weeks

      This is the stupidest sh*t imaginable. Which means a slice of America will eat it up, unfortunately.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      glc

      @Trivia Man: I’m aware that fruit flies prefer vinegar to honey.

      For house flies (which is how I usually interpret “fly”) I still haven’t found anything relevant.   Do you have a source?

      Reply
    37. 37.

      EarthWindFire

      She who uses vinegar rather than honey to catch files will soon get stung by wasp…a WaterGirl/Confucius mashup.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Sean

      @RaflW:

      Definitely the press will eat up. But they’re ceding a lot of weeks there, with no candidate as we’re heading into April and possibly May. It’s a pretty bad strategy. I still worry they’ll manage to fuck things up just enough, along with RJF Jr and the rest of the nutjob brigade, but they’re certainly going about it in the dumbest way possible.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @WaterGirl: Different fly species are attracted to different scents. Not being an entomologist I won’t begin to speak on which scents work better for which flies, noting only that vinegar is a sure fire attractant for fruit flies, and stable flies like horses. And me.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Anonymous At Work

      @Trivia Man: Not equity but liquidity matters here.  Equity with no liquidity means you might have to file for bankruptcy to protect assets with equity from creditors until you can free up liquidity to pay them.  During the bankruptcy process, creditors can take a haircut if debts exceed equity but the ongoing concern is profitable.

      I have no doubts that TFG has the ~$600 million in equity required to pay for the verdicts.  He doesn’t have that much to pay for the bonds to stay enforcement pending appeals and might be having trouble finding lenders.  Which means, enforcement will come with judicial foreclosures and sales, which typically are lower than a negotiated sales price.

      These issues compound each other quite frequently and quite rapidly, especially in a high-debt environment like real estate development.  Previously, TFG was able to get illegal loans from Daddy, go public with shady IPOs, or play creditors off of one another.  Now, as ex-President, presidential candidate, and burdened with a financial monitor, none of those options are open to him.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Josie

      @Sean: At some point, a Dem Pac should cut an ad that ties No Labels to the wealthy asshole (can’t remember which one) who is bankrolling it and point out its true intentions.

      Reply

