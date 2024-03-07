Trump’s attorneys have built up so much good will with the judges in the Trump cases, I can totally see why their first thought is to ask the judge to buy them some more time to get it together.
I hope I’m right about how this is going to turn out for them.
My first laugh of the day.
In a new letter tonight, Alina Habba is asking Judge Lew Kaplan — who has yet to rule on Trump’s request to stay enforcement of the $83.3 million E. Jean Carroll judgment as his post-trial motions are resolved — for some mercy. 1/
— Lisa Rubin (@lawofruby) March 6, 2024
What does this mean? Trump could be having difficulty arranging for a bond of $91-plus million, which is what will be required to cover the judgment and interest. 3/
— Lisa Rubin (@lawofruby) March 6, 2024
—and expecting that Kaplan will deny his request for a longer stay, he is trying to buy himself time to obtain one or free up sufficient cash. FIN.
— Lisa Rubin (@lawofruby) March 6, 2024
Something something flies honey vinegar.
Totally open thread.
