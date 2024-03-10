Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / 2024 Elections / Sunday Evening Open Thread: What Passes for Bold Leadership Among ‘Moderate’ Repubs

Sunday Evening Open Thread: What Passes for Bold Leadership Among ‘Moderate’ Repubs

The voice of the modern ‘sensible’ Republican, folks: We’ll get in line like good little toadies, but trust us — we’ll cheat on Dear Leader like we cheat on everything else!

(I rag on the ‘Live Free or Die Equivocating’ state… and NH leaders like the Sununu clan make it damned easy.)

    2. 2.

      TBone

      Moar catnip

      https://www.rawstory.com/trump-desantis-epstein/

      DeathSantis has released the kraken! 😆

      There is no public figure more connected to Jeffrey Epstein than Donald Trump. It was at his personal home that Epstein recruited his victims. The most famous of those victims was a child employee of Trump. She worked at the ‘spa’ at Mar-a-Lago.

