I support the man who will do the mass deportation but I won’t participate in it is a hell of a position to take. https://t.co/jBehKvQaJS — Ben Yelin (@byelin) March 10, 2024

The voice of the modern ‘sensible’ Republican, folks: We’ll get in line like good little toadies, but trust us — we’ll cheat on Dear Leader like we cheat on everything else!

(I rag on the ‘Live Free or Die Equivocating’ state… and NH leaders like the Sununu clan make it damned easy.)

April 2022 – Chris Sununu on Trump: “he’s fucking crazy” Jan 2024; “If you go with the Trump path, obviously, it just gets — it's like throwing gasoline on a firework. It's just going to get so much worse.” February 2024 – “Assholes come and go.” Today: endorses Trump — Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) March 8, 2024

The notion he is/was a moderate was always a media fantasy. He’s a fucking ski resort manager who doesn’t believe in climate change. You know have much of an asshole you have to be to have that combo of beliefs? https://t.co/H0wF8jdWk8 — Clean Observer (@Hammbear2024) March 8, 2024

BREAKING NH GOP Governor Chris Sununu, a Trump critic, says he’ll vote for Donald Trump in November: “I’m going to support Donald Trump. But my focus is definitely going to be here in the state.” This is what putting party before country looks like

pic.twitter.com/w26FAnwYch — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) March 8, 2024

There's a nihilism in this that is disturbing but also predictable when you're swaddled in a certain type of privilege that comes from having a father and brother who were also involved in national politics and nothing Trump could do in a 2d term affects you personally. https://t.co/9ZilPgvalf — scary lawyerguy (@scarylawyerguy) February 23, 2024