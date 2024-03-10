Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Sunday Morning Garden Chat: Springing Forward

Sunday Morning Garden Chat: Springing Forward

by

This post is in: 

Sunday Morning Garden Chat 117

From commentor JeffG166:

2.16.2024

Will be snowed on tonight.

======

From commentor Delphinium:

Much like last year, we have had a less snowy winter overall here (Central NY) along with warmer than normal temperatures. While less shoveling is always good, the changing weather patterns make it increasingly difficult to plan garden beds, especially given that any snow that does fall tends not to stick around long like it used to.

Since my own garden is still mostly in the winter die off stage, wanted to instead share some prettier pictures from around my area (except for the dogwood which is from my yard).

Dogwood
Sunday Morning Garden Chat 118

This set is from a nearby park:

Evergreen
Sunday Morning Garden Chat: Springing Forward 6

Euonymus
Sunday Morning Garden Chat: Springing Forward 7

Hydrangea
Sunday Morning Garden Chat: Springing Forward 8

The next photos are from around Seneca Lake:
 
Sunflower Closeup
Sunday Morning Garden Chat: Springing Forward
Flowers by Water
Sunday Morning Garden Chat: Springing Forward 4

Cloudy Sunflower
Sunday Morning Garden Chat: Springing Forward 1

Curled Leaves
Sunday Morning Garden Chat: Springing Forward 3

Pods
Sunday Morning Garden Chat: Springing Forward 5

***********

I need more photos, people — how are the new seedlings coming along? What about yard prep, for the new season?

What’s going on in your garden (planning / prep / retrospectives), this week?

