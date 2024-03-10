From commentor JeffG166:
2.16.2024
Will be snowed on tonight.
======
From commentor Delphinium:
Much like last year, we have had a less snowy winter overall here (Central NY) along with warmer than normal temperatures. While less shoveling is always good, the changing weather patterns make it increasingly difficult to plan garden beds, especially given that any snow that does fall tends not to stick around long like it used to.
Since my own garden is still mostly in the winter die off stage, wanted to instead share some prettier pictures from around my area (except for the dogwood which is from my yard).Dogwood
This set is from a nearby park:
The next photos are from around Seneca Lake:
Sunflower Closeup
Flowers by Water
***********
I need more photos, people — how are the new seedlings coming along? What about yard prep, for the new season?
What’s going on in your garden (planning / prep / retrospectives), this week?
