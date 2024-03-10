Good luck with Daylight Savings Time, especially to those of us who do *not* celebrate its advent.

I watched all the footage of what Biden did *after* the State of the Union address, when he wouldn't leave the building because he wanted to talk to literally anyone and everyone, and it is (mostly) hilarious. https://t.co/OsqjAkAa4h — Jennifer Bendery (@jbendery) March 8, 2024

Let the man have his well-earned reward! Jennifer Bendery, at HuffPo, says “At 81, Joe Biden Is Still The Last Guy To Leave The Party”:

… Just seconds after stepping down from the dais in the House chamber, as most news networks pulled their cameras away, Biden was playfully saluting people in the audience and shouting out jokes… The House chamber was packed with so many of his old friends, former colleagues, his judicial and executive appointments, and even critics who wanted to talk to him. And Biden, all smiles, was here for it. He spent the next half an hour talking to anyone in earshot, taking selfies, telling stories and weighing in on climate change, Ukraine, Vladimir Putin, border security, reproductive rights and whatever other policy topics people threw his way. HuffPost caught most of these details by watching bits of livestreams that were still going and hearing him on hot mics. “Thank you for mentioning climate change,” said Rep. Paul Tonko (D-N.Y.), the first person to get to Biden when he stepped into the crowd. “That’s why I’m working so hard,” Biden replied, referencing Democrats taking back the House. “I’m going to do whatever I can.” “You were the Baptist preacher tonight!” chimed in Rep. Gregory Meeks (D-N.Y.). Biden leaned in and started telling a story about someone in “Del-a-WARRR,” or Delaware, who offered to campaign for him but only in certain places, because “in some places you’ll help, in some places you’ll hurt.” Meeks and others laughed at the end. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) was near the front, eager to shake his hand. So was Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.), an actual Baptist preacher. “That was a sermon tonight!” he told the president.

“Thank you, man,” said Biden, before shaking someone else’s hand and pointing at him. “You know there’s no T in ‘Scranton.’ It’s Scran-un!”… The people just kept coming. One attendee thanked Biden for his comments on Israel. Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) gave him a hug, as another member of the audience said he couldn’t wait to see him in Texas for a debate. Rep. Susan Wild (D-Pa.) urged him to come back to visit her district… It was now almost 11 p.m. House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.), who was still standing up there on the dais, made eye contact with Biden and tapped his watch. Time to go, man. Nope!… An aide finally had to interrupt. “Most people can’t leave until we leave and we need to go this way,” the aide said to the president. “Well, are they Democrats or Republicans?” Biden asked. “I’m joking. I’m joking…. I’ll get the hell out of here.” Was he joking, though? He stopped again, this time to chat with Sen. Michael Bennet (D-Colo.), Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg… Biden was talking to Rep. Marcy Kaptur (D-Ohio) when Johnson gaveled out the House, loudly declaring the joint session of Congress (and thus, SOTU) was over. Biden didn’t seem to notice. He didn’t seem to notice when the House adjourned, either. Or when the lights dimmed. He was too busy posing for selfies, complimenting people’s glasses and talking to Rep. Doug LaMalfa (R-Calif.) for several minutes about wildfires in California…

“I got a lot of energy, that’s my problem.”- Biden to Georgia Rep. Nikema Williams. Now he’s on to Republican Doug LaMalfa who is talking about getting more additional resources to the victims of the Paradise fires. — Jacob Rubashkin (@JacobRubashkin) March 8, 2024