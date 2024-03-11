Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

“Why isn’t this Snickers bar only a nickel?”

The Giant Orange Man Baby is having a bad day.

…and a burning sense of injustice to juice the soul.

He really is that stupid.

We’ve had enough carrots to last a lifetime. break out the sticks.

Quote tweet friends, screenshot enemies.

American History and Black History can not be separated.

Schmidt just says fuck it, opens a tea shop.

Chutkan laughs. Lauro sits back down.

“Everybody’s entitled to be an idiot.”

How can republicans represent us when they don’t trust women?

There’s always a light at the end of the frog.

Prediction: the GOP will rethink its strategy of boycotting future committees.

Nothing says ‘pro-life’ like letting children go hungry.

Books are my comfort food!

The willow is too close to the house.

Bark louder, little dog.

Trump’s legal defense is going to be a dumpster fire inside a clown car on a derailing train.

You can’t attract Republican voters. You can only out organize them.

Russia bombs Ukraine’s maternity hospitals; Republicans in the House can’t sort out supporting Ukraine.

It is possible to do the right thing without the promise of a cookie.

This really is a full service blog.

Imperialist aggressors must be defeated, or the whole world loses.

Never forget that he train is barreling down on Trump, even as he dances on the tracks.

Monday Morning Open Thread: Ready for Another Week

Jack Lobel is a college sophomore who will be voting in his first presidential election this fall, casting a ballot for Joe Biden.

At 19, he’s six-plus decades Biden’s junior, which isn’t lost on him. But Lobel is spokesperson for Voters of Tomorrow, one of 15 youth organizations that announced Monday that they are jointly endorsing the reelection of the oldest president in U.S. history — defying polls consistently showing voter concerns about the 81-year-old Biden’s age…

The joint endorsement is meant as a show of political strength for Biden, who would be 86 by the end of the second term he’s seeking — after Super Tuesday all but cemented a November rematch of the 2020 election between him and former President Donald Trump.

In the first ad of a $30-million, post-Super-Tuesday, swing-state advertising blitz, Biden makes no excuses for his age, but says he’s been more effective as president than Trump was.

“Young voters are critical to President Biden’s winning coalition and together, we will defeat Donald Trump and continue to build a future that works for every single American,” said Biden’s reelection campaign manager, Julie Chavez Rodriguez, in a statement first shared with The Associated Press.

Joining Voters of Tomorrow formally supporting Biden is NextGen PAC, Planned Parenthood Action Fund, Blue Future, Jr. Newtown Action Alliance, Path to Progress, Students Demand Action, Team ENOUGH, Voices of Gen-Z and Dream for America. They are doing so with more traditional, party-aligned youth organizations, the Young Democrats of America, College Democrats of America, Democratic Youth Coalition, Grassroots Dems HQ and High School Democrats of America…

About last night…

      Baud

      After winning the Oscar for best documentary feature, “20 Days in Mariupol” director Mstyslav Chernov said he hopes the film reminds people of the “humanitarian catastrophe” in Ukraine.

      The problem isn’t “people.”

      catclub

      Trump seems to be going all in on ‘american carnage’.
      I wonder if his advisers have told him that almost every election,
      the more optimistic candidate wins.
      And his oppositional defiance kicks in. Good.
      I think Trump repeating that the economy is terrible now
      will look crazy to normies.

      Baud

      @catclub:

      I think Trump repeating that the economy is terrible now
      will look crazy to normies

       
      That’s the hope. The media has been gaslighting on the economy for at least two years now.

      catclub

      @satby: I think it would help if they would link to long sections of Trump’s speeches.

       

      NPR played Trump imitating Biden’s lisp. It did not help Trump at all.

      Princess

      @catclub: Everything is always only about him. He owes hundreds of million dollars that he can’t raise easily. Therefore his economy is terrible. His problems will go away once he’s president again. Therefore you should vote for him to make the economy good.

      lowtechcyclist

      @satby:

      reality doesn’t matter to religious zealots.

      True, but I’d like to make him suffer through it anyway.

      I wonder what ever happened to the discharge petition.  I remember reading a few weeks ago that it was supposed to ‘ripen’ (no, I don’t know what that means) around the beginning of this month.  But I haven’t heard a peep about it lately.

      satby

      @Betty: He’s just the means to an end for them: stupid, easy to manipulate by flattery, and with the same core values of racism and misogyny to leverage. Simple calculation, really.

      The rest of the Republican party, especially officeholders who swore an oath to uphold the Constitution, are the truly craven and evil ones.

      TBone

      @Betty: his portrayal in “Conrack” made the film and was amazing.  Even Angelina has disowned him, if I remember correctly.  WTF, Jon.  Too bad, so sad (age old story with the RWNJ). I saw Dennis Miller for a minute while channel surfing yesterday.  What a fucking maroon.

      NanaR

      @satby:

      No one seems to mention that TFG’s father had serious cognitive decline as well. I read a while back that the company maintained an office for him and everyone let Fred Trump believe he was still in charge.

      Soprano2

      @satby: I read that, and I concur based on my personal experience. The one unknown for TFG’s handlers is that people with dementia can decline suddenly and unpredictably. I went from having a husband who went to the bar, out to eat, and to the symphony at the beginning of February to now, where he won’t leave the house and his doctor is going to come to the house to see him at the end of March. I’m not sure he’ll ever voluntarily leave the house again. My therapist who is also a nurse told me that he might eventually recover some, and that people with dementia have a really hard time with the hospital and take a long time to recover from a stay there. Nevertheless, it’s a stark change that happened in a short period of time all because he had to be in the hospital. These people are playing with fire.

      Jeffro

      @catclub:Trump seems to be going all in on ‘american carnage’.

      And it’ll be his carnage, too.

      I think that, between his cognitive decline, his narcissism, and the certainty that he will go to prison if/when he loses…the powers-that-be need to prepare for him & his minions to call for armed intimidation at the polls (at a minimum) and outright violent takeover of state houses and D.C. (at the max).

      Soprano2

      @catclub: I heard that, and you’re right. The problem for him is that the base loves it when he does stuff like that, but everyone else is appalled and horrified. He can’t get elected with just his base voters.

      lowtechcyclist

      @satby: ​
       

      They’ve barely been in session. Johnson gavels them out as soon as they finish each appropriation bill to limit other actions.

      I had no idea. I knew they’d essentially been in recess during the last half of February, but I thought they were in session in a normal manner now.

      I’d have thought there’d be committee-level work on prospective legislation and stuff like that that the House would need to get done. But since Rethugs seem to view a seat in Congress as an opportunity to be on television rather than a place where you work on legislation, I may be wrong about that.

      BellyCat

      @Soprano2: people with dementia have a really hard time with the hospital and take a long time to recover from a stay there.

      My partner, a geriatrician and ICU specialist, says the rule of thumb is one week of recovery to get back to prior status for every day in hospital. And that’s without dementia.

      Hang in there, regardless of whether improvements slowly materialize, and take care of yourself as much as possible.

      Frankensteinbeck

      @Soprano2:

      The one unknown for TFG’s handlers is that people with dementia can decline suddenly and unpredictably.

      As bad as he was, Trump has declined shockingly just since December.  He looks and sounds awful now.  Less ranting dumbass racist uncle and more… well, mumbling, incoherent Alzheimer’s patient.  The asshole variety, of course.

      @Jeffro:

      powers-that-be need to prepare for him & his minions to call for armed intimidation at the polls (at a minimum) and outright violent takeover of state houses

      He’s been calling for shit like this.  Nobody is listening.  The very, very few who aren’t too fucking lazy are now scared shitless of the FBI.  Jan 6th required an illusion that consequences were impossible, and that shattered when the arrests started.

      Besides, I’ve been hearing the ‘armed intimidators at polls’ fear every election for a decade and a half and it does not happen.  They’re too lazy and disorganized.

