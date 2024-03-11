I have already traveled to 13 states in 2024, and my message has been clear: Our fundamental freedoms are under attack, but we are in this fight together. And when we fight, we win. pic.twitter.com/AsSyIXbEkS

Breaking: In the 24 hours following President Biden's State of the Union address, Team Biden-Harris says it raised $10 million — the largest 24 hour haul of the campaign so far.

Ok, I think I’m gonna remove President Biden from my fundraising pages at this point. Pretty sure I’m safe to focus on every other race on the ballot. https://t.co/u9iH3m6yIQ

Youth activist groups jointly endorse Biden. They say his achievements matter more than his age https://t.co/9eB3BSJRwP

Jack Lobel is a college sophomore who will be voting in his first presidential election this fall, casting a ballot for Joe Biden.

At 19, he’s six-plus decades Biden’s junior, which isn’t lost on him. But Lobel is spokesperson for Voters of Tomorrow, one of 15 youth organizations that announced Monday that they are jointly endorsing the reelection of the oldest president in U.S. history — defying polls consistently showing voter concerns about the 81-year-old Biden’s age…

The joint endorsement is meant as a show of political strength for Biden, who would be 86 by the end of the second term he’s seeking — after Super Tuesday all but cemented a November rematch of the 2020 election between him and former President Donald Trump.

In the first ad of a $30-million, post-Super-Tuesday, swing-state advertising blitz, Biden makes no excuses for his age, but says he’s been more effective as president than Trump was.

“Young voters are critical to President Biden’s winning coalition and together, we will defeat Donald Trump and continue to build a future that works for every single American,” said Biden’s reelection campaign manager, Julie Chavez Rodriguez, in a statement first shared with The Associated Press.

Joining Voters of Tomorrow formally supporting Biden is NextGen PAC, Planned Parenthood Action Fund, Blue Future, Jr. Newtown Action Alliance, Path to Progress, Students Demand Action, Team ENOUGH, Voices of Gen-Z and Dream for America. They are doing so with more traditional, party-aligned youth organizations, the Young Democrats of America, College Democrats of America, Democratic Youth Coalition, Grassroots Dems HQ and High School Democrats of America…